Stay On Course: Ingredients for Success

The Elevator Pitch Recipe: Crafting Marketing Messaging That Stops the Scroll
1/05/2026 | 25 mins.
The Elevator Pitch Recipe: Crafting Marketing Messaging That Stops the ScrollGuest: Katie Lantukh, Founder of Murphy Marketing Host: Julie RigaOverviewIn this transformative episode, Julie Riga sits down with Katie Lantukh, founder of Murphy Marketing, to decode the art of the perfect elevator pitch. Katie reveals her proven recipe for creating marketing messaging that captures attention and inspires action. Together, they explore the critical ingredients every business leader needs to craft an elevator pitch that opens doors, builds connections, and creates opportunities. This episode is essential listening for entrepreneurs, executives, and anyone seeking clarity in their professional messaging and leadership presence.The Elevator Pitch Recipe: Crafting Marketing Messaging That Stops the ScrollAbout Katie LantukhKatie Lantukh is the founder of Murphy Marketing, where she and her team of messaging specialists help businesses create marketing messaging that stops the scroll and starts conversations. Katie specializes in helping entrepreneurs and business leaders gain clarity on what to say and where to say it—from foundational brand messaging to strategic placement across websites, landing pages, email, blogs, and LinkedIn.Fun Fact: Katie's favorite food is Mexican food, especially tacos—her household celebrates Taco Tuesday and Margarita Monday!The Fire Brigade FrameworkKatie introduces her powerful metaphor: your elevator pitch should be like a bucket of water being passed down a fire brigade line—easy for people to hold onto and pass along to others. Your message must be simple enough to remember, clear enough to repeat, and compelling enough to share.The 7 Essential IngredientsWhat You Do - Start with clarity, not your job titleThe Outcome - Focus on the transformation people experienceWho You Serve - Define your ideal client clearly; set boundariesThe Problem - Lead with the challenge your audience facesTiming & Flexibility - Develop 10-second, 30-second, 2-minute, and 5-minute versionsWhy You & Why Now - Showcase expertise and create urgencySimplicity - Less is always more; make your audience feel smart, not lostKey InsightsThe Two Signs Your Pitch Works:They ask a follow-up question: "How does that work?"They immediately make connections: "Oh, do you know...?"Avoid the Laundry List Trap: Don't try to explain everything you do. Focus on one clear problem and solution. Save comprehensive details for the actual sales conversation.The Power of Parameters: Setting clear boundaries on who you serve doesn't exclude people—it attracts the right ones.Julie's "Take the Mic" StoryJulie shares attending a Patrick Bet-David event with 10,000 attendees. She intentionally stepped up to a camera crew and "took the mic"—resulting in her appearing on the event's signup page alongside The Rock and Robert Kiyosaki as the only woman featured. The lesson: Success comes to those willing to step up when opportunity strikes.Memorable Quotes"If you've done this elevator pitch well, you will have a follow-up question.""You really get like one minute to make an impression.""If you wanna be a business owner and you are wanting to be successful, you have to be ready to take the mic."Key TakeawaysLead with the problem your ideal client faces, not your credentialsCreate space for conversation—your goal is to inspire a follow-up questionHave multiple versions of your pitch ready for different contextsTest and refine continuously based on body language and responsesDon't whisper your value—own your message and your momentConnect with Katie LantukhLinkedIn: Where Katie spends most of her timeWebsite: murphy.marketingConnect with Julie RigaPodcast: Stay On Course PodcastPrograms: Before I LeadWebsite: julieriga.com/lead🎧 Subscribe to Stay On Course wherever you listen to podcasts#Leadership #ProfessionalGrowth #Messaging #BusinessSuccess #Confidence
2025 Highlights: The Doctor of Connections & Building Momentum for 2026
12/29/2025 | 15 mins.
2025 Highlights: The Doctor of Connections & Building Momentum for 2026Guest: Theresa Benvenuto, Doctor of ConnectionsHost: Julie RigaEpisode Type: Special Holiday Edition - Year in ReviewOverviewIn this special holiday edition, Julie sits down with Theresa Benvenuto (affectionately known as "Benvenuts" and the "Doctor of Connections") to reflect on an extraordinary year of growth, transformation, and meaningful relationships. Together, they celebrate the wins, share lessons learned, and look ahead to the opportunities awaiting in 2026. This episode is a heartwarming reminder that success isn't just about what you achieve. It's about who you become and the connections you nurture along the way.2025 Highlights: The Doctor of Connections & Building Momentum for 2026About This EpisodeJulie and Theresa reflect on an extraordinary 2025 filled with networking adventures, leadership growth, and meaningful transformations. From the Vault Conference to building the Before I Lead program, they share behind-the-scenes stories and remind us that the sweetness of business lies in the relationships we build.Guest BackgroundTheresa Benvenuto brings 20+ years of pharmaceutical experience into her second career as a business development specialist and connector extraordinaire. Her nickname "Doctor of Connections" reflects her gift for getting people "Directly On Calendar" (DOC) and creating meaningful business relationships that lead to transformation.Fun Fact: Theresa's favorite holiday cookie is the Christmas Tree, an Italian S-cookie from her grandmother's recipe that she makes every year in her memory.Key TopicsThe Birth of "Doctor of Connections": How Theresa's identity evolved from Doctor of Pharmacy to Doctor of Connections, capturing her passion for business development and networking.2025 Highlights:The Vault Conference in FloridaBuilding the Before I Lead ProgramThe Before I Sell Initiative and LinkedIn strategyEpic Networking Group and holiday networking eventsThe Power of Accountability: How the Before I Lead program provides leaders with accountability that accelerates growth and proves that prospecting work done today shows results 30 days later.Memorable Quotes"We planted a lot of seeds this year, and our plants and roses and beautiful flowers are gonna grow in 2026.""We get lost in the flurry of all the work that we have to do that we forget the sweetness of business. And the sweetness of business is the relationships that we build.""If I can help you change the way you're doing something that is plaguing you, then I've done my job."Key TakeawaysRelationships Are the Sweetness of Business - Prioritize authentic connection over tasksAccountability Accelerates Growth - Join groups that challenge your limiting beliefsThe 30-Day Rule Works - Consistent prospecting today creates results in 30 daysChallenge Your Stories - Rewrite the narratives holding you backInvest in Yourself First - Make your growth a non-negotiable investmentNetwork with Purpose - Show up authentically everywhereAha Moments Change Everything - Stay open to transformationConnectTheresa Benvenuto: Doctor of Connections specializing in Business Development, LinkedIn Strategy, and NetworkingJulie Riga: Leadership Coach offering Before I Lead programHoliday Wishes: Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year! Here's to a healthy, purposeful, and transformational 2026. Stay on course! 🌟🎧 Subscribe to Stay On Course wherever you listen to podcasts#LeadershipGrowth #PurposeDrivenLeadership #StayOnCoursePodcast #BeforeILead #AuthenticConnection
Building Trust & Psychological Safety: The Workplace Wellness Toolkit
12/26/2025 | 23 mins.
Building Trust & Psychological Safety: The Workplace Wellness ToolkitGuest: Malka Shaw, LCSW - Psychotherapist & Trauma SpecialistHost: Julie Riga | Stay On Course PodcastOverviewTrust is the defining leadership challenge of 2026. In this transformative episode, psychotherapist and trauma specialist Malka Shaw shares her innovative ARC Method for creating psychological safety in the workplace.With over 25 years of experience and expertise in workplace dynamics, Malka reveals why cultural humility (not just competence) is essential for building resilient teams where people feel seen, heard, and valued.Building Trust & Psychological Safety: The Workplace Wellness ToolkitWhat You'll Learn:The ARC Method for Workplace Wellness:Anchoring: Understanding nervous system activation and creating environments where people feel safe to disagree, innovate, and collaborateRecognizing: Moving from cultural competence to cultural humility by examining your own bias and leaning in with curiosity, not cancellationConnection: Repairing moments of misunderstanding by acknowledging impact over intentWhy Identity Matters at Work: Malka explains "identity destabilization." When people can't show up as their full selves at work, it reduces cognitive bandwidth, creativity, and problem-solving ability. The neuroscience is clear: hiding core identity directly impacts productivity.The 10-Second Rule: We judge others in just 10 seconds. Learn how to shift from defending to understanding, and why this paradigm shift is critical for leaders in 2026.Key Takeaways:"If you don't feel safe, you're not going to be able to disagree on anything"One-time workshops don't work; trust-building requires ongoing commitment"Advocate with the people, not for the people"Cultural humility means embracing "I don't know everything and I'm willing to learn"Without psychological safety: increased turnover, decreased productivity, and talent lossPerfect for HR professionals, executives, and leaders preparing to prioritize workplace wellness and trust in 2026.Connect with Malka Shaw:Website: malkashaw.comLinkedIn & Instagram: @MalkaShawLCSWKesher Shalom: keshershalom.com#Leadership #WorkplaceWellness #PsychologicalSafety #Trust #CulturalHumility
Managing Your Thoughts to Create the Life You Want: The Power of Thought Habits in Leadership
12/22/2025 | 33 mins.
Managing Your Thoughts to Create the Life You WantGuest: Amy Kemp, Founder & CEO of Amy Kemp Incorporated Host: Julie RigaOverviewIn this transformative conversation, Julie sits down with Amy Kemp, author of "I See You," to explore how thought habits shape every aspect of leadership and success. Amy shares her powerful philosophy: you can't outwork your thought habits. Discover three essential ingredients for creating the life you want—the stories you tell yourself, setting goals with boundaries, and understanding money as a mirror of your worthiness.Perfect for purpose-driven leaders seeking authentic growth and career fulfillment without burnout.Managing Your Thoughts to Create the Life You WantGuest: Amy Kemp, Founder & CEO of Amy Kemp Incorporated Host: Julie RigaWhat You'll LearnThe Stories We Tell Ourselves Why the narratives we create impact our confidence and leadership presence—and how to choose empowering stories that serve you.Goals with Boundaries How to set ambitious goals without falling into the sprint-and-crash cycle. Learn Amy's "work like a teacher, get paid like a CEO" approach and discover the Resentment Audit technique.Money as a Mirror Understanding how we tend to earn what our subconscious believes we're worth, and why investing in yourself signals worthiness to the universe.Key Quotes"If you're going to make up a story, you might as well make up a good one.""You can't outwork your thought habits.""Money flees from fear. It's supposed to move like the ocean—it's supposed to go in, it's supposed to go out.""What if you could wait well?"Guest BioAmy Kemp empowers leaders and business professionals to recognize and transform their thought habits to create more income, impact, and influence. Author of "I See You," Amy challenges the cultural narrative that working harder is always the answer, helping clients address subconscious patterns that create resistance and self-sabotage.Connect with AmyWebsite: www.amykemp.com Book: "I See You" (Available on Audible and in print)Connect with Julie RigaStay On Course PodcastLeadership coaching for purpose-driven professionals#Leadership #Mindset #PurposeDriven #Transformation #Success
Lead Louder: How Storytelling & Psychological Safety Transform Team Performance
12/19/2025 | 38 mins.
Stay On Course Podcast - Episode Show NotesLead Louder: How Storytelling & Psychological Safety Transform Team PerformanceGuest: Jesse Pudles, CEO & Founder of SpotCorpHost: Julie RigaOverviewIn this powerful episode, Julie sits down with Jesse Pudles, the visionary CEO and founder of SpotCorp, where creativity meets compassion in workplace transformation. Jesse shares how his company uses theatrical innovation, bold facilitation, and the ancient art of storytelling to help teams build psychological safety—the secret ingredient behind high-performing teams. Discover why acknowledgment is your most powerful leadership tool, how different generations find meaning at work, and the practical steps to create environments where people feel seen, heard, and valued. This conversation will transform how you think about team building, purpose-driven leadership, and authentic connection in the workplace.Lead Louder: How Storytelling & Psychological Safety Transform Team PerformanceGuest: Jesse Pudles, CEO & Founder of SpotCorpHost: Julie RigaAbout This EpisodeJesse Pudles revolutionizes workplace culture through storytelling and experiential learning. Since 2021, he's been growing SpotCorp with a mission to help teams "lead louder and connect deeper" through experiences that blend theatrical innovation with research-backed team development.Together, Julie and Jesse explore why psychological safety—not individual talent—creates high-performing teams, how to bridge generational workplace divides, and why being "more interesting than your phone" is essential for modern leadership.Key Topics DiscussedThe Power of Psychological Safety:Google's Project Aristotle revealed that successful teams are built on psychological safety, not high performersTeams with psychological safety see 34% productivity gainsEmployee turnover costs one-third of each person's salaryGenerational Workplace Dynamics:Baby Boomers & Gen X: Value tangible learning and practical applicationMillennials: Built social networks through workGen Z: Demand purpose-driven work where their ideas matterThe SpotCorp Three-Act Framework:Playful Skill Building: Games and improv targeting specific business needsWheel of Mediums: Creative expression through rap, comedy, puppets, and moreSpotlight Session: Deep storytelling that creates authentic connectionThe Art of Strategic Acknowledgment: Jesse's #1 leadership advice: Move beyond "great job" to specific, behavior-focused acknowledgment that signals value, guides future behavior, and dramatically improves retention.Memorable Quotes"You have to be more interesting than your phone.""Stories are what bring us together. When you hear someone's story, you realize how aligned you are.""Acknowledgment is your best friend. It is your easiest tool for retaining your employees.""We spend one-third of our lives at work—we should absolutely have fun at work."Key TakeawaysPsychological safety is the foundation of high-performing teamsSpecific acknowledgment is your most powerful (and free) retention toolStories bridge generational and role dividesLeaders must participate to create authentic team cultureFun isn't frivolous—it's essential for productivity and well-beingConnect with Jesse PudlesWebsite: www.spotcorpevents.comInstagram: @SpotCorpEventsLinkedIn: Jesse Pudles & SpotCorp Events🎧 Subscribe to Stay On Course wherever you listen to podcasts 💡 Share with leaders building purpose-driven team cultures
