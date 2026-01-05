Stay On Course: Ingredients for Success

The Elevator Pitch Recipe: Crafting Marketing Messaging That Stops the ScrollGuest: Katie Lantukh, Founder of Murphy Marketing Host: Julie RigaOverviewIn this transformative episode, Julie Riga sits down with Katie Lantukh, founder of Murphy Marketing, to decode the art of the perfect elevator pitch. Katie reveals her proven recipe for creating marketing messaging that captures attention and inspires action. Together, they explore the critical ingredients every business leader needs to craft an elevator pitch that opens doors, builds connections, and creates opportunities. This episode is essential listening for entrepreneurs, executives, and anyone seeking clarity in their professional messaging and leadership presence.The Elevator Pitch Recipe: Crafting Marketing Messaging That Stops the ScrollAbout Katie LantukhKatie Lantukh is the founder of Murphy Marketing, where she and her team of messaging specialists help businesses create marketing messaging that stops the scroll and starts conversations. Katie specializes in helping entrepreneurs and business leaders gain clarity on what to say and where to say it—from foundational brand messaging to strategic placement across websites, landing pages, email, blogs, and LinkedIn.Fun Fact: Katie's favorite food is Mexican food, especially tacos—her household celebrates Taco Tuesday and Margarita Monday!The Fire Brigade FrameworkKatie introduces her powerful metaphor: your elevator pitch should be like a bucket of water being passed down a fire brigade line—easy for people to hold onto and pass along to others. Your message must be simple enough to remember, clear enough to repeat, and compelling enough to share.The 7 Essential IngredientsWhat You Do - Start with clarity, not your job titleThe Outcome - Focus on the transformation people experienceWho You Serve - Define your ideal client clearly; set boundariesThe Problem - Lead with the challenge your audience facesTiming & Flexibility - Develop 10-second, 30-second, 2-minute, and 5-minute versionsWhy You & Why Now - Showcase expertise and create urgencySimplicity - Less is always more; make your audience feel smart, not lostKey InsightsThe Two Signs Your Pitch Works:They ask a follow-up question: "How does that work?"They immediately make connections: "Oh, do you know...?"Avoid the Laundry List Trap: Don't try to explain everything you do. Focus on one clear problem and solution. Save comprehensive details for the actual sales conversation.The Power of Parameters: Setting clear boundaries on who you serve doesn't exclude people—it attracts the right ones.Julie's "Take the Mic" StoryJulie shares attending a Patrick Bet-David event with 10,000 attendees. She intentionally stepped up to a camera crew and "took the mic"—resulting in her appearing on the event's signup page alongside The Rock and Robert Kiyosaki as the only woman featured. The lesson: Success comes to those willing to step up when opportunity strikes.Memorable Quotes"If you've done this elevator pitch well, you will have a follow-up question.""You really get like one minute to make an impression.""If you wanna be a business owner and you are wanting to be successful, you have to be ready to take the mic."Key TakeawaysLead with the problem your ideal client faces, not your credentialsCreate space for conversation—your goal is to inspire a follow-up questionHave multiple versions of your pitch ready for different contextsTest and refine continuously based on body language and responsesDon't whisper your value—own your message and your momentConnect with Katie LantukhLinkedIn: Where Katie spends most of her timeWebsite: murphy.marketingConnect with Julie RigaPodcast: Stay On Course PodcastPrograms: Before I LeadWebsite: julieriga.com/lead🎧 Subscribe to Stay On Course wherever you listen to podcasts#Leadership #ProfessionalGrowth #Messaging #BusinessSuccess #Confidence