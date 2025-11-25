COME AGAIN: Sexuality and Orgasm with Dr. Lauren Streicher

Welcome to the COME AGAIN: Sexuality and Orgasm What if suddenly your tried-and-true maneuvers that consistently ended in orgasm no longer worked? Or it took so long and the climax so pathetic it was hardly worth the effort? Along with hot flashes, sandpaper sex, and a loss of libido, add the inability to have an orgasm to the list of post-menopause surprises your mom "forgot" to warn you about. This first episode walks you through WHAT COME AGAIN is, WHO it is for and WHY it exists. Since COME AGAIN requires a paid subscription, I want you to know exactly what to expect so you can decide if it’s for you- before you commit. COME AGAIN is available for subscription on DrStreicher.SUBSTACK.COM Once you purchase it, you can transfer the RSS and listen to it on APPLE/ For more information including a list of all episodes and to subscribe, go to https://drstreicher.substack.com/p/all-about-come-again _____________________________________________________________________ COME AGAIN is science-based information to get your libido to kick in and your clitoral nerve endings to wake up while also being wildly entertaining COME AGAIN: Post Menopause Sexuality and Orgasm is a limited podcast series in two parts Part One- Sexual Function and Obstacles to Orgasm An overview of female sexuality, arousal and obstacles to orgasm. What it takes for an orgasm to occur What can happen as a consequence of menopause, aging, medications and medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer Part Two -Everyone Come! Hormonal and non-hormonal solutions to eliminate pain boost arousal wake up your clitoris COME AGAIN is intended for both healthcare professionals and the general public. COME AGAIN requires a paid subscription. It is ad-free, sponsor-free, and bias-free. For more information on Dr. Streicher and this podcast, please go to https://drstreicher.substack.com/p/come-again-podcast Lauren Streicher, MD is a clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, the founding medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause, and a Senior Research Fellow of The Kinsey Institute, Indiana University. She is a certified menopause practitioner of The Menopause Society. She is the Medical Director of Community Education and Outreach for Midi Health. Dr. Streicher is the medical correspondent for Chicago’s top-rated news program, the WGN Morning News, and has been seen on The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Oprah Winfrey Show, CNN, NPR, Dr. Radio, Nightline, Fox and Friends, The Steve Harvey Show, CBS This Morning, ABC News Now, NBCNightlyNews,20/20, and World News Tonight. She is an expert source for many magazines and serves on the medical advisory board of The Kinsey Institute, Self Magazine, and Prevention Magazine. She writes a regular column for The Ethel by AARP and Prevention Magazine. Rachel Zar PhD, LMFT, CST, holds a doctorate in clinical sexology, a Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy from Northwestern University, and certificates in sex therapy and sexuality education from University of Michigan and is an AASECT-certified sex therapist. Her clinical interests and area of expertise include painful sex, difficulty or inability to orgasm, and low or diminished libido. For more information on Dr. Streicher and this podcast, please go to https://drstreicher.substack.com/p/come-again-podcast

To Find a Menopause Clinician
Midi Health www.Joinmidi.com
Midi Health is a telehealth company that provides high-level menopause care and takes insurance in all 50 states. Dr. Streicher is Midi's Medical Director of Education and Community Outreach and is familiar with their medical protocols, which are all regularly updated and set by the top academic menopause experts in the country. The Menopause Society- Certified Menopause Practitioner List
Menopause.org
To find a menopause practitioner: https://portal.menopause.org/NAMS/NAMS/Directory/Menopause-Practitioner.aspx
Put in your zip code and designate NCMP or CMSP to get a certified menopause practitioner. While all people on this list have passed a competency examination, Dr. Streicher does not vouch for every one of these clinicians. Most are excellent.

Major Medical Centers
It also may be helpful to check with major medical centers in your area. Many have menopause clinics or lists of doctors who have an interest and expertise in menopause.

If you are in the Chicago area, the center founded by Dr. Streicher:
The Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause
Sexmedmenopause.nm.org Dr. Streicher's COME AGAIN podcast is for education and information and is not intended to replace medical advice from your personal healthcare clinician. Dr. Streicher disclaims liability for any medical outcomes that may occur because of applying methods suggested or discussed in this podcast.