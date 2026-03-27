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Dear Nikky: Hidden Desires

Nikky Smith
Health & WellnessPersonal Journals
Dear Nikky: Hidden Desires
Latest episode

332 episodes

  • Dear Nikky: Hidden Desires

    Wild Parties, Birthday Gangbangs & Stolen Chastity Keys2

    03/27/2026 | 44 mins.
    Hey you filthy listeners, welcome back to Nikky After Dark — the only place where your dirtiest secrets get the spotlight they deserve. I’m your host Nikky, and tonight we’ve got three confessions so hot they might melt your headphones.Three short teasers of stories in this episode:
    A clueless college guy walks into a normal house party with about fifteen horny dudes… and ends up in the middle of a full-on bisexual free-for-all where “straight” guys are sucking and fucking right alongside everyone else.
    You show up to surprise your best friend on her birthday with a sexy gift… only to open the bedroom door and find her getting gangbanged by four guys — who immediately drag you in, rip your clothes off, and turn the night into a cum-drenched best-friend 69.
    A teacher who’s been best friends with a family for years suddenly gets a mysterious text saying “I own you now”… from the sweet, petite daughter he’s known forever, who just stole both keys to his chastity cage.
    Those are just the teasers. The full filthy details are coming right up.

    Join us over on Discord. https://discord.gg/uqqxsCSDfw

    Content Warning: This episode contains explicit sexual content, including graphic descriptions of nudity, public sex, infidelity, and boundary-pushing consensual fantasies.Stories are fictional and depict enthusiastic consent. Listener discretion advised; 18+ only. Submissions involving bestiality, incest, underage role-play, rape, non-consensual content, or racial slurs are not aired. Get Involved:
    Submit Your Story: Got a secret fantasy or steamy confession? Write to Nikky at [email protected] or submit anonymously at DearNikky.com/confessions. By submitting, you certify:You’re the sole creator of the submission.
    You’re 18+ and legally able to submit erotic material.
    No prohibited themes (bestiality, incest, underage, rape, non-consensual content, racial slurs).
    Names/identifiable info may be changed.
    You release all rights to the submission.

    Say Hello: Have a burning fantasy or just want to chat? Email [email protected] or connect on Twitter (@DNikky162), Instagram (@DNikky162) , or Facebook (@DearNikky). Nikky wants to hear your naughtiest thoughts!
    Support the Show: Love these private peeks into filthy lives? Leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,  Spreaker or your favorite platform to help new listeners discover the heat. Your support keeps the conversation sizzling!
    Support Nikky:
    Patreon: Unlock exclusive confessions, bonus thoughts, and steamy Q&As at Patreon.com/DearNikky. Join the inner circle for extra spice!
    Nectar.ai: Explore your wildest fantasies with immersive AI experiences at Nectar.ai. Perfect for Frisky Friday fans craving more.
    Featured Release: Dear Nikky: Sex Confessions From People Just Like You is out now! Dive deeper into the raw, unfiltered stories you love. Contact:
    Email: [email protected]
    Website: DearNikky.com/confessions
    Socials: Twitter (@DNikky162), Instagram (@DNikky162), Facebook (@DearNikky)

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/dear-nikky-hidden-desires--6316414/support.
  • Dear Nikky: Hidden Desires

    Nikky After Dark: Badges, Backyards & Filthy Fantasies

    03/26/2026 | 36 mins.
    Hey you dirty little listeners… welcome back to Nikky After Dark, where your filthiest confessions come to life with zero shame and maximum heat. I’m your host Nikky, and tonight we’re talking power, uniforms, secret eyes on you, and that delicious line between fantasy and real-life risk.Here are three quick, panty-dropping teasers of what’s coming up in this episode:
    a woman who swiped right on a guy, only to discover he was a cop… and ended up begging him to handcuff her, pin her to the wall, and fuck her raw until she was dripping down her thighs.
    a guy who got pulled over drunk at 19, dropped to his knees in cuffs, and sucked a cop’s cock until the officer came down his throat… and still gets hard years later remembering every gag and tear.
    a couple who built their dream pool for wild Saturday morning sex, only to realize their gorgeous young neighbor had been secretly climbing a ladder every weekend to watch them fuck… until her jealous, religious husband called the actual cops on them.
    Those are just the starters. The full stories are even wetter.
    Join us over on Discord. https://discord.gg/uqqxsCSDfw

    Content Warning: This episode contains explicit sexual content, including graphic descriptions of nudity, public sex, infidelity, and boundary-pushing consensual fantasies.Stories are fictional and depict enthusiastic consent. Listener discretion advised; 18+ only. Submissions involving bestiality, incest, underage role-play, rape, non-consensual content, or racial slurs are not aired. Get Involved:
    Submit Your Story: Got a secret fantasy or steamy confession? Write to Nikky at [email protected] or submit anonymously at DearNikky.com/confessions. By submitting, you certify:You’re the sole creator of the submission.
    You’re 18+ and legally able to submit erotic material.
    No prohibited themes (bestiality, incest, underage, rape, non-consensual content, racial slurs).
    Names/identifiable info may be changed.
    You release all rights to the submission.

    Say Hello: Have a burning fantasy or just want to chat? Email [email protected] or connect on Twitter (@DNikky162), Instagram (@DNikky162) , or Facebook (@DearNikky). Nikky wants to hear your naughtiest thoughts!
    Support the Show: Love these private peeks into filthy lives? Leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,  Spreaker or your favorite platform to help new listeners discover the heat. Your support keeps the conversation sizzling!
    Support Nikky:
    Patreon: Unlock exclusive confessions, bonus thoughts, and steamy Q&As at Patreon.com/DearNikky. Join the inner circle for extra spice!
    Nectar.ai: Explore your wildest fantasies with immersive AI experiences at Nectar.ai. Perfect for Frisky Friday fans craving more.
    Featured Release: Dear Nikky: Sex Confessions From People Just Like You is out now! Dive deeper into the raw, unfiltered stories you love. Contact:
    Email: [email protected]
    Website: DearNikky.com/confessions
    Socials: Twitter (@DNikky162), Instagram (@DNikky162), Facebook (@DearNikky)

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/dear-nikky-hidden-desires--6316414/support.
  • Dear Nikky: Hidden Desires

    s6e36

    03/25/2026 | 29 mins.
    Hey lovers, welcome back to the Dear Nikky Podcast! Where we read your hottest real-life stories, answer your questions, and get a little filthy together. Today we’re diving deep into reconnection, forbidden hotel hookups, and that delicious thrill when things get risky. Buckle up! Here are three short teasers of the stories you’ll hear in this episode:A husband secretly contacts his wife’s long-time bull after months of ghosting, leading to a passionate motel reunion and alone time.
    A young dance teacher in see-through pajamas teases and rides a hot tattooed dad raw in her hotel room while his daughter waits nearby.
    From devastated ghosting to begging for harder sex – a wife gets her favorite FWB back with her husband’s eager approval.
    Join us over on Discord. https://discord.gg/uqqxsCSDfw

    Content Warning: This episode contains explicit sexual content, including graphic descriptions of nudity, public sex, infidelity, and boundary-pushing consensual fantasies. Stories are fictional and depict enthusiastic consent. Listener discretion advised; 18+ only. Submissions involving bestiality, incest, underage role-play, rape, non-consensual content, or racial slurs are not aired. Get Involved:Submit Your Story: Got a secret fantasy or steamy confession? Write to Nikky at [email protected] or submit anonymously at DearNikky.com/confessions. By submitting, you certify:You’re the sole creator of the submission.
    You’re 18+ and legally able to submit erotic material.
    No prohibited themes (bestiality, incest, underage, rape, non-consensual content, racial slurs).
    Names/identifiable info may be changed.
    You release all rights to the submission.

    Say Hello: Have a burning fantasy or just want to chat? Email [email protected] or connect on Twitter (@DNikky162), Instagram (@DNikky162) , or Facebook (@DearNikky). Nikky wants to hear your naughtiest thoughts!
    Support the Show: Love these private peeks into filthy lives? Leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,  Spreaker or your favorite platform to help new listeners discover the heat. Your support keeps the conversation sizzling!
    Support Nikky:Patreon: Unlock exclusive confessions, bonus thoughts, and steamy Q&As at Patreon.com/DearNikky. Join the inner circle for extra spice!
    Nectar.ai: Explore your wildest fantasies with immersive AI experiences at Nectar.ai. Perfect for Frisky Friday fans craving more.
    Featured Release: Dear Nikky: Sex Confessions From People Just Like You is out now! Dive deeper into the raw, unfiltered stories you love. Contact:Email: [email protected]
    Website: DearNikky.com/confessions
    Socials: Twitter (@DNikky162), Instagram (@DNikky162), Facebook (@DearNikky)

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/dear-nikky-hidden-desires--6316414/support.
  • Dear Nikky: Hidden Desires

    Grease, Girth, and Garage Glory

    03/19/2026 | 34 mins.
    Hey you filthy animals… welcome to another dripping wet episode of Nikky After Dark. I’m your host Nikky, and tonight we’re talking about mechanics, garages, and turning car repairs into straight-up fuck sessions. Three short teasers of stories that will be found in this episode:
    the girl who got so turned on by her hot young mechanic that she “accidentally” dropped her cash, dropped to her knees, and let him throat-fuck her right there against her own car until he painted her tits and face in cum.
    the 33-year-old bi guy who went in for a simple inspection and ended up becoming a 61-year-old mechanic’s personal cock-sleeve for over two years, taking that fat dick in his mouth and ass every single day.
    the horny housewife who caught two young, ripped mechanics making lewd gestures about her body, so she invited them both upstairs and paid for her repairs with a filthy double-team pounding that left her dripping.
    Join us over on Discord. https://discord.gg/uqqxsCSDfw

    Content Warning: This episode contains explicit sexual content, including graphic descriptions of nudity, public sex, infidelity, and boundary-pushing consensual fantasies. Stories are fictional and depict enthusiastic consent. Listener discretion advised; 18+ only. Submissions involving bestiality, incest, underage role-play, rape, non-consensual content, or racial slurs are not aired. Get Involved:
    Submit Your Story: Got a secret fantasy or steamy confession? Write to Nikky at [email protected] or submit anonymously at DearNikky.com/confessions. By submitting, you certify:You’re the sole creator of the submission.
    You’re 18+ and legally able to submit erotic material.
    No prohibited themes (bestiality, incest, underage, rape, non-consensual content, racial slurs).
    Names/identifiable info may be changed.
    You release all rights to the submission.

    Say Hello: Have a burning fantasy or just want to chat? Email [email protected] or connect on Twitter (@DNikky162), Instagram (@DNikky162) , or Facebook (@DearNikky). Nikky wants to hear your naughtiest thoughts!
    Support the Show: Love these private peeks into filthy lives? Leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,  Spreaker or your favorite platform to help new listeners discover the heat. Your support keeps the conversation sizzling!
    Support Nikky:
    Patreon: Unlock exclusive confessions, bonus thoughts, and steamy Q&As at Patreon.com/DearNikky. Join the inner circle for extra spice!
    Nectar.ai: Explore your wildest fantasies with immersive AI experiences at Nectar.ai. Perfect for Frisky Friday fans craving more.
    Featured Release: Dear Nikky: Sex Confessions From People Just Like You is out now! Dive deeper into the raw, unfiltered stories you love. Contact:
    Email: [email protected]
    Website: DearNikky.com/confessions
    Socials: Twitter (@DNikky162), Instagram (@DNikky162), Facebook (@DearNikky)

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/dear-nikky-hidden-desires--6316414/support.
  • Dear Nikky: Hidden Desires

    Zoom Breeding & Navy Threesomes: Two Filthy Shared Fantasies

    03/18/2026 | 29 mins.
    Hey everyone, welcome back to Dear Nikky, the podcast where your wildest secrets, stories, and fantasies come to life. Today’s episode is packed with heat you won’t believe. Here are three short teasers of the stories you’ll hear:
    A very pregnant wife sets up a secret Zoom link so she and her husband can watch their best friends try to make a baby—live, raw, and right in front of the camera while she shows off her big belly.
    A curvy new neighbor in the UK becomes obsessed with her friend’s hot Navy husband in full uniform—leading to an unforgettable threesome where the wife sits back, spreads her legs, and directs every single move.
    A listener writes in asking if turning their shared fantasy into a video call with another couple is worth the risk—should they go for it or keep it just talk?
    Join us over on Discord. https://discord.gg/uqqxsCSDfw

    Content Warning: This episode contains explicit sexual content, including graphic descriptions of nudity, public sex, infidelity, and boundary-pushing consensual fantasies. Stories are fictional and depict enthusiastic consent. Listener discretion advised; 18+ only. Submissions involving bestiality, incest, underage role-play, rape, non-consensual content, or racial slurs are not aired. Get Involved:
    Submit Your Story: Got a secret fantasy or steamy confession? Write to Nikky at [email protected] or submit anonymously at DearNikky.com/confessions. By submitting, you certify:You’re the sole creator of the submission.
    You’re 18+ and legally able to submit erotic material.
    No prohibited themes (bestiality, incest, underage, rape, non-consensual content, racial slurs).
    Names/identifiable info may be changed.
    You release all rights to the submission.

    Say Hello: Have a burning fantasy or just want to chat? Email [email protected] or connect on Twitter (@DNikky162), Instagram (@DNikky162) , or Facebook (@DearNikky). Nikky wants to hear your naughtiest thoughts!
    Support the Show: Love these private peeks into filthy lives? Leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,  Spreaker or your favorite platform to help new listeners discover the heat. Your support keeps the conversation sizzling!
    Support Nikky:
    Patreon: Unlock exclusive confessions, bonus thoughts, and steamy Q&As at Patreon.com/DearNikky. Join the inner circle for extra spice!
    Nectar.ai: Explore your wildest fantasies with immersive AI experiences at Nectar.ai. Perfect for Frisky Friday fans craving more.
    Featured Release: Dear Nikky: Sex Confessions From People Just Like You is out now! Dive deeper into the raw, unfiltered stories you love. Contact:
    Email: [email protected]
    Website: DearNikky.com/confessions
    Socials: Twitter (@DNikky162), Instagram (@DNikky162), Facebook (@DearNikky)

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/dear-nikky-hidden-desires--6316414/support.

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About Dear Nikky: Hidden Desires

Award-winning podcast and International Bestselling AuthorDear Nikky is an erotic podcast that shares private encounters and secrets. Each week, I host different stories from listeners and provide a positive perspective, showing that we all have desires.Keep up todate on where I'll be next at DearNikky.comIf you have any erotic fantasies you want to share or even if it is to say hello please feel free to send them to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠ or anonymously ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠DearNikky.com/confessions⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.Follow me on Social MediaTwitter: DNikky162Instagram: DNikky162Facebook: Dear NikkyBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/dear-nikky-hidden-desires--6316414/support.
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