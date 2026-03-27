Hey you dirty little listeners… welcome back to Nikky After Dark, where your filthiest confessions come to life with zero shame and maximum heat. I’m your host Nikky, and tonight we’re talking power, uniforms, secret eyes on you, and that delicious line between fantasy and real-life risk.Here are three quick, panty-dropping teasers of what’s coming up in this episode:
a woman who swiped right on a guy, only to discover he was a cop… and ended up begging him to handcuff her, pin her to the wall, and fuck her raw until she was dripping down her thighs.
a guy who got pulled over drunk at 19, dropped to his knees in cuffs, and sucked a cop’s cock until the officer came down his throat… and still gets hard years later remembering every gag and tear.
a couple who built their dream pool for wild Saturday morning sex, only to realize their gorgeous young neighbor had been secretly climbing a ladder every weekend to watch them fuck… until her jealous, religious husband called the actual cops on them.
Those are just the starters. The full stories are even wetter.
Join us over on Discord. https://discord.gg/uqqxsCSDfw
Content Warning: This episode contains explicit sexual content, including graphic descriptions of nudity, public sex, infidelity, and boundary-pushing consensual fantasies.Stories are fictional and depict enthusiastic consent. Listener discretion advised; 18+ only. Submissions involving bestiality, incest, underage role-play, rape, non-consensual content, or racial slurs are not aired. Get Involved:
Submit Your Story: Got a secret fantasy or steamy confession? Write to Nikky at [email protected]
or submit anonymously at DearNikky.com/confessions. By submitting, you certify:You’re the sole creator of the submission.
You’re 18+ and legally able to submit erotic material.
No prohibited themes (bestiality, incest, underage, rape, non-consensual content, racial slurs).
Names/identifiable info may be changed.
You release all rights to the submission.
Say Hello: Have a burning fantasy or just want to chat? Email [email protected]
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