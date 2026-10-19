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70 episodes
Fake Marriage to the Crown Heir – Political Alliance Turns Passionate (Fake Dating) (Forced Proximity) (Rough) 👑 Naughty Sex Story10/19/2026 | 15 mins.Listen to the full erotic audio: Our Lewd Alliance
In this enemies-to-lovers fantasy, two rival heirs to the throne form an uneasy alliance and pretend to be in love to outmanoeuvre their political enemies. Amid dragons, magic, and court intrigue, their faux romance sparks a very real attraction, and the tension between them soon erupts into undeniable passion. Perfect for fans of fake dating, epic romantasy, forced proximity, and rough sex.
Intended for adult audiences only, listener discretion is advised. Created by Audiodesires.
Rival Dragon Riders – Rough Sex in the Training Arena (Enemies to Lovers) (Public Sex) (Teasing) 🐉 Spicy Audiobook10/12/2026 | 22 mins.Listen to the full erotic audio: Violent Little Thing / Chosen to Ride
Sparks fly between two frustrated dragon riders in this enemies-to-lovers romantasy story. The kingdom’s greatest dragon master must train the chosen one, who threatens his place. As frustration turns into unexpected attraction, a fierce training session reveals her hidden strength...and leads to rough public sex in the training arena. Between sexual tension, irresistible teasing, and political conflicts, these rivals discover a dangerous connection that could change the fate of the realm forever.
Intended for adult audiences only, listener discretion is advised. Created by Audiodesires.
Spicy Spa Encounter – Stranger Hookup in the Hotel (Public Sex) (Risk) (Flirting) 🔥 Naughty Sex Story10/05/2026 | 12 mins.Listen to the full erotic audio: Sweet Heat
In this erotic audio fantasy, a woman meets an unfamiliar but alluring man in a quiet hotel spa. From the very first glance, she feels immediate attraction. Cautious flirtation soon turns into an intense encounter as their instant chemistry devolves into spicy stranger sex right there in the spa. For fans of risky public hookups, stranger-to-lovers tropes, voyeurism vibes, and forbidden heat.
Intended for adult audiences only, listener discretion is advised. Created by Audiodesires.
Rivals at the Magic Academy – Tutoring Session Turns Dirty (Femdom) (Edging) (Enemies to Lovers) 📚 Naughty Sex Story09/28/2026 | 14 mins.Listen to the full erotic audio: Up to No Good
In this sexy witch porn story, two brilliant academic rivals at a prestigious magic academy are forced into tutoring sessions neither wants. But her student's mind isn't on the books. Sharp banter gives way to undeniable chemistry as their battle of wits transforms into a playful, enemies-to-lovers romance that changes everything. Featuring femdom heat, edging, and delicious romantasy vibes. Perfect for fans of academic erotica, clever banter, and female-led fantasy romance.
Intended for adult audiences only, listener discretion is advised. Created by Audiodesires.
The Elf Maiden's Last Night – Farewell in the Forest (Gentle Dom) (Praise) (Romantasy) (M4F) 🌿 Naughty Sex Story09/21/2026 | 9 mins.Listen to the full erotic audio: One Lifetime With You
In this romantasy story, a warrior's beloved elf maiden is leaving forever. The two lovers meet in the forest for a final farewell, and with only one night of passion left, this gentle mdom will shower his forbidden partner with praise and adoration. This passionate medieval romance is filled with longing and the pain of their impending separation. Ideal for listeners who love fantasy romance, soft dominance, praise kink, and bittersweet lovers-to-part stories.
Intended for adult audiences only, listener discretion is advised. Created by Audiodesires.
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About Naughty Sex Stories
We're Audiodesires and we create erotic audios for women, men, and everyone else. Enjoy these sneak previews of some of our naughtiest audio sex stories, arousing your imagination and supporting your overall health and sexual wellbeing. For exclusive access to hundreds more ASMR erotica stories, create a free Audiodesires account.Podcast website
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