Listen to the full erotic audio: One Lifetime With You



In this romantasy story, a warrior's beloved elf maiden is leaving forever. The two lovers meet in the forest for a final farewell, and with only one night of passion left, this gentle mdom will shower his forbidden partner with praise and adoration. This passionate medieval romance is filled with longing and the pain of their impending separation. Ideal for listeners who love fantasy romance, soft dominance, praise kink, and bittersweet lovers-to-part stories.



Intended for adult audiences only, listener discretion is advised. Created by Audiodesires.