Women may be disproportionately affected by blood shortages and are more likely than men to need a blood transfusion than men! That’s why we’re talking about this summer’s blood supply crisis on this week’s episode of Healthful. Dr. Courtney Lawrence from the Red Cross joins Norah to discuss why women are 10 times more likely to be iron-deficient and could donating blood give you helpful health information? Plus - Norah is a frequent blood donor and reveals how she rewards herself after donating. -- We’d love to hear what topics you want to hear covered on Healthful. Text Norah at 202-217-1107.

Olympic Gold Medalist Aly Raisman joins Norah for a vulnerable discussion about giving yourself grace and why she no longer feels guilty for resting her body when she needs to. Raisman has become an outspoken voice on mental health and the importance of advocating for yourself. The two discuss how so many women struggle to get the care they deserve and why it's important to talk about issues that are often considered taboo - from painful periods to IUDs.--We’d love to hear what topics you want to hear covered on Healthful. Text Norah at 202-217-1107.

About half of women over the age of 50 experience bone density loss, but most don’t even know they have a problem. That’s why Dr. Jocelyn Wittstein calls it a “silent disease.” Dr. Wittstein has been at the forefront of understanding how joint pain and joint health evolves over a woman's lifetime. She tells Norah how you can reverse bone loss and what impact hormones have on bone density. -- We’d love to hear what topics you want to hear covered on Healthful. Text Norah at 202-217-1107.

The world of women’s health is underfunded, under-discussed, and under-researched. Less than 10% of the funding at the National Institutes of Health - primarily funded by taxpayer dollars - goes towards women’s health research. The Society for Women's Health Research is trying to change that with a first-of-its kind, 20-billion dollar, 10-year federal roadmap to improve the health of more than half of the population. On this week's Healthful, SWHR President and CEO Katie Schubert joins Norah to discuss how the country can close the health care gap. -- We’d love to hear what topics you want to hear covered on Healthful. Text Norah at 202-217-1107.

Rates of breast cancer are rising in young women. Why? Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky joins Healthful to explain the possible lifestyle factors and environmental exposures. She discusses what we can do to lower our risks. Plus - there’s new research about why dense breasts may increase cancer risk. 50% of women have dense breasts, including Norah, and many have no idea. Dr. Teplinsky tells you what to ask for to find out if you’re a part of that population. -- We’d love to hear what topics you want to hear covered on Healthful. Text Norah at 202-217-1107.

About Healthful with Norah O'Donnell

About Healthful with Norah O'Donnell

About Healthful with Norah O'Donnell