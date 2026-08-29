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Separation Is Only in Your Mind: What DMT Taught Him About Connection | Adam Butler08/28/2026 | 27 mins.In this Lonesome Conversation, Adam and I explore his conviction that separation is a trick of perspective — that whether you zoom in with a microscope or out with a telescope, you're looking at the same unbroken whole, and that "there is God, and we're it." We trace how entomology, the world's religions, and psychedelics converged for him into one felt truth rather than a hopeful idea: that we're never actually alone. A conversation about the kind of existential loneliness that dissolves the moment you stop believing in the boundary.
About Adam
Adam Butler is a psychedelic philosopher and passionate DMT psychonaut focusing on mental health, neuroplasticity, self-exploration, and the extreme limits of human potential and ability. Combining an academically trained intellect, empathetic heart, and life-hardening experiences, Adam has found his niche in helping others overcome the fear associated with PTSD, depression, sexual repression, and addiction.
By incorporating psychedelic compounds with deep meditation, lucid dreaming, and tantric practices, he has changed from being an overworked, overweight, stressed-out alcoholic asshole into a balanced, healthy, and sober friend and mentor to many.
Lonesome Conversations Limited Series
Lonesome Conversations is a special series from The Life Stylist, built around my new book, A Horse Named Lonesome (out November 17, 2026). Loneliness is something almost everyone goes through, and almost nobody talks about honestly. So I sat down with psychologists, philosophers, trauma therapists, teachers, and friends to find the truth about loneliness, and how we heal from it. Each episode is its own conversation, but together they walk the same ground the book maps out. (Pre-order your copy at ahorsenamedlonesome.com) You'll find new episodes alongside our regular show over the coming months.
- Time doesn't heal trauma. The damage accumulates until your body pays the price.
Dr. Aimie Apigian is a Preventive and Addiction Medicine physician and bestselling author of The Biology of Trauma. Her path in this work involved a failed adoption and an autoimmune diagnosis.
We talk about why fear stored in the body creates the sickness you're trying to biohack your way out of. Aimie breaks down the difference between suppression and repression, and why the latter costs you more physically. It turns out the reason cognitive approaches keep failing addicts and high performers alike has to do with what happens in the nervous system before we form our first thoughts..
Finally, Dr. Aimie breaks down the five core skills of self-regulation every human needs to know.
If you've been chasing supplements, protocols, and cold plunges hoping something will work, this conversation might just shift what you try.
Join the Seven-Day Guided Somatic Healing for Stored Emotions course at lukestorey.com/somatichealing
Visit lukestorey.com/calm to join the 21-Day Journey to Calm Aliveness course. Use code LUKE200 to save $200.
You'll learn:
[0:00] Introduction
[7:05] The core abandonment wound shared by so many people in recovery
[14:47] Suppression and repression damage your health in different ways
[25:18] Mind, body, spirit, and biology, the fourth layer most healing models miss
[31:17] Healing your nervous system requires energy you may not have
[49:47] The difference between everyday stress and stored trauma
[57:10] Turning every coping mechanism into a tool by asking one question
[1:06:16] The five core skills every human needs to become resilient
[1:13:02] Detoxing addicts kept relapsing until she taught them to feel safe
[1:20:01] The missing body piece in the 12 Steps and why plant medicine reached deeper
[1:27:45] Three teachers who shaped her work, from Tian Dayton to Gabor Maté to Jeffrey Bland
Resources Mentioned:
Attachment Parenting | Wikipedia
Read: A Horse Named Lonesome: Tales and Teachings to Reclaim Connection, Transcend Separation, and Discover the Divine Within by Luke Storey | Book
Cal Callahan, The Great Unlearn | Website
Tian Dayton, Relational Trauma Repair | Website
Read: Emotional Sobriety: From Relationship Trauma to Resilience and Balance by Tian Dayton | Book
Dr. Gabor Maté | Website
Read: When the Body Says No: Exploring the Stress-Disease Connection by Gabor Mate M.D. | Book
Dr. Jeffrey Bland | Website
The Institute for Functional Medicine | Website
Read: The Language of the Heart: Bill W's Grapevine Writings by Bill W. | Book
Full show notes at lukestorey.com/draimie
Related The Life Stylist Episodes:
Dr. Gabor Maté: Breaking the Epidemic Cycle of Trauma & Addiction To Find True Healing & Liberation | Podcast
Find more from Dr. Aimie:
Dr. Aimie Apigian | Website | Instagram | Facebook | X | TikTok | YouTube
Read: The Biology of Trauma: How the Body Holds Fear, Pain, and Overwhelm, and How to Heal It by Dr. Aimee Apigian here.
Find more from Luke:
Luke Storey | Instagram | Facebook | X | YouTube | LinkedIn
The Life Stylist is Brought To You By:
ACTIVATION PRODUCTS | Visit activationproducts.com/luke and use code LUKE for 15% off your order.
BIOPTIMIZERS | Visit bioptimizers.com/luke and use code LUKE15 to save 15% off sitewide.
LEELA QUANTUM | Go to lukestorey.com/leelaq and use code LUKE10 for 10% off your first order.
NUCALM | Visit lukestorey.com/nucalm to start your free seven-day trial and save 15% on your subscription.
- For this Lonesome Conversation, Tim Corcoran joins me to pull apart two very different kinds of loneliness: the interpersonal ache of having no one around, and the existential kind where you feel alone in the universe even in a crowded room. We get into why the wild speaks to that deeper loneliness, why middle-aged men are statistically the loneliest among us, and why "just go find community" so often fails to fill the gap.
About Tim
Tim Corcoran is the founder of Purpose Mountain, where he offers Nature Based Purpose Guidance to support people with a love for wild nature who feel a deep yearning to discover their soul-level calling. Tim also serves as co-director of Twin Eagles Wilderness School, an organization he co-founded with his wife, Jeannine Tidwell, in Sandpoint, Idaho in 2005, dedicated to facilitating deep nature connection mentoring, cultural restoration, and inner tracking.
A leader of wilderness vision quests, holistic rites of passage, and men’s groups, Tim has been facilitating spiritual initiations in the wilderness since 1999. Healing the cultural rift between the mainstream and indigenous cultures, transformational consciousness work, the spiritual journey, ancestral work, the sacred hunt, deep nature connection, family, and health are all strong commitments in his life. Tim is a heart-centered father of two brilliant sons and husband to a magnificent wife, and lives in pristine Sandpoint, Idaho.
Lonesome Conversations Limited Series
Lonesome Conversations is a special series from The Life Stylist, built around my new book, A Horse Named Lonesome (out November 17, 2026). Loneliness is something almost everyone goes through, and almost nobody talks about honestly. So I sat down with psychologists, philosophers, trauma therapists, teachers, and friends to find the truth about loneliness, and how we heal from it. Each episode is its own conversation, but together they walk the same ground the book maps out. (Pre-order your copy at ahorsenamedlonesome.com) You'll find new episodes alongside our regular show over the coming months.
- I'm excited to announce the Lonesome Conversations Limited Series!
Lonesome Conversations is a special series from The Life Stylist, built around my new book, A Horse Named Lonesome (out November 17, 2026). Loneliness is something almost everyone goes through, and almost nobody talks about honestly. So I sat down with psychologists, philosophers, trauma therapists, teachers, and friends to find the truth about loneliness, and how we heal from it. Each episode is its own conversation, but together they walk the same ground the book maps out. (Pre-order your copy at ahorsenamedlonesome.com) You'll find new episodes every Friday alongside our regular show over the coming months.
- Why do you keep falling in love with the same toxic person, just wearing a different face?
I sat down with Ross Rosenberg, MEd, the author of the bestselling book Human Magnet Syndrome, and a psychotherapist whose work has reached over 34 million YouTube views and sold 200K books in 12 languages.
Ross has spent decades untangling the real roots of codependency and reframed it as what he calls Self-Love Deficit Disorder.
We get into the invisible pull between people who give everything away and people who take it, and why that chemistry so often feels like fate when it is really just familiar pain.
He breaks down the pyramid that starts with attachment trauma, builds into core shame and pathological loneliness, and ends in compulsive attraction to narcissistic personality disorder. His method for reaching memories the conscious mind cannot access explains why talk therapy alone rarely breaks these cycles.
We also cover emotional incest and what it takes to divorce a narcissist.
Visit selfloverecovery.com and use code LUKE to save 35% off all books, courses, and seminars. Email help@selfloverecovery.com and mention LUKE for 25% off your first therapy session.
You'll learn:
[0:00] Introduction
[4:43] Codependency's history, from Al-Anon jargon and the tango dance concept to self-love deficit disorder
[16:09] The self-love deficit pyramid, from attachment trauma to pathological loneliness
[24:40] Familiar love feels like a drug, healthy love feels like home
[36:37] The difference between a pathological narcissist and someone who's simply selfish
[43:29] The narcissist's hated child grows up broken and can't see the problem
[50:50] Comparing overt abuse to neglect and abandonment in shaping a child
[59:44] Talk therapy fails while psychedelics open the door to buried trauma
[1:07:08] Inside the HITCH technique and the moment a client reintegrates their inner child
[1:15:17] Narcissistic bonds take a toll, from childhood emotional incest to needing a strategist in divorce
Resources Mentioned:
Melody Beattie | Website
Read: A Horse Named Lonesome: Tales and Teachings to Reclaim Connection, Transcend Separation, and Discover the Divine Within by Luke Storey | Book
Dorothy Tennov | Wikipedia
Read: Alcoholics Anonymous by Alcoholics Anonymous World Services | Book
Attachment Theory | Wikipedia
John Bowlby | Wikipedia
Bessel van der Kolk | Website
Read: The Doors of Perception: And Heaven and Hell by Aldous Huxley | Book
Read: Silently Seduced: When Parents Make Their Children Partners by Kenneth M. Adams |
Book
Full show notes at lukestorey.com/selflove
Find more from Ross:
Ross Rosenberg, M.Ed | Instagram | Facebook | X | TikTok | YouTube
Self Love Recovery | Website | Facebook
Read: The Codependency Revolution: Fixing What Was Always Broken by Ross Rosenberg here.
Find more from Luke:
Luke Storey | Instagram | Facebook | X | YouTube | LinkedIn
The Life Stylist is Brought To You By:
PIQUE | Visit piquelife.com/luke and get 15% off for life when you subscribe.
QUANTUM UPGRADE | Visit lukestorey.com/quantumupgrade and use code LUKE15 to start your 15-day free trial.
JUST THRIVE | Head to justthrivehealth.com/luke and use code LUKE to save 20%.
APOLLO NEURO | Visit apolloneuro.com/luke and use code LUKE for $99 off.
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About The Life Stylist
Established in 2016, The Life Stylist Podcast is a platform devoted to unlocking human potential. Host Luke Storey engages in cutting-edge conversations with leading spirituality, biohacking, and personal development experts. Covering a vast array of topics, including sex and relationships, psychedelics, addiction recovery, yoga, meditation, natural birth, EMF mitigation, medical myths, spirituality, alternative medicine, biohacking technologies, and higher consciousness, The Life Stylist Podcast remains at the forefront of holistic exploration. Among his esteemed guests are US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., trauma experts Dr. Gabor Maté, Mastin Kipp, and Dr. Nicole LePera, and spiritual luminaries like Dr. Joe Dispenza, Teal Swan, Byron Katie, Gabby Bernstein, and Sharon Salzberg. Luke has also featured biohacking pioneers Dave Asprey, Ben Greenfield, and health guru David 'Avocado' Wolfe, as well as truth seekers like David Icke, Mikki Willis, Del Bigtree, JP Sears, and the most censored man in media – Alex Jones. The show has welcomed environmental advocates such as Dr. Zack Bush and actor Adrian Granier, and leading voices in conscious relationships like author Neil Strauss, Dr. John Gray, Mama Gena, and John Wineland. Exploring creativity and consciousness, The Life Stylist has hosted music producer Rick Rubin and authors Steven Pressfield, Jamie Wheal, and Steven Kotler. Luke's commitment to health sovereignty has sparked paradigm-shifting episodes with Dr. David Perlmutter, Dr. Will Cole, Dr. Kelly Brogan, Dr. Steven Gundry, and Dr. Christiane Northrup. Luke Storey, a former celebrity fashion stylist turned motivational speaker, metaphysical teacher, and thought leader, has spent the past twenty-seven years relentlessly searching the world over to design the ultimate lifestyle. Through The Life Stylist Podcast, he continues to share his strategies for healing, happiness, and high-performance living each week, inspiring people worldwide to transform their minds, bodies, and spirit.Podcast website
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