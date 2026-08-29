Time doesn't heal trauma. The damage accumulates until your body pays the price.



Dr. Aimie Apigian is a Preventive and Addiction Medicine physician and bestselling author of The Biology of Trauma. Her path in this work involved a failed adoption and an autoimmune diagnosis.



We talk about why fear stored in the body creates the sickness you're trying to biohack your way out of. Aimie breaks down the difference between suppression and repression, and why the latter costs you more physically. It turns out the reason cognitive approaches keep failing addicts and high performers alike has to do with what happens in the nervous system before we form our first thoughts..



Finally, Dr. Aimie breaks down the five core skills of self-regulation every human needs to know.



If you've been chasing supplements, protocols, and cold plunges hoping something will work, this conversation might just shift what you try.



Join the Seven-Day Guided Somatic Healing for Stored Emotions course at lukestorey.com/somatichealing



Visit lukestorey.com/calm to join the 21-Day Journey to Calm Aliveness course. Use code LUKE200 to save $200.



You'll learn:



[0:00] Introduction

[7:05] The core abandonment wound shared by so many people in recovery

[14:47] Suppression and repression damage your health in different ways

[25:18] Mind, body, spirit, and biology, the fourth layer most healing models miss

[31:17] Healing your nervous system requires energy you may not have

[49:47] The difference between everyday stress and stored trauma

[57:10] Turning every coping mechanism into a tool by asking one question

[1:06:16] The five core skills every human needs to become resilient

[1:13:02] Detoxing addicts kept relapsing until she taught them to feel safe

[1:20:01] The missing body piece in the 12 Steps and why plant medicine reached deeper

[1:27:45] Three teachers who shaped her work, from Tian Dayton to Gabor Maté to Jeffrey Bland



Resources Mentioned:



Attachment Parenting | Wikipedia

Read: A Horse Named Lonesome: Tales and Teachings to Reclaim Connection, Transcend Separation, and Discover the Divine Within by Luke Storey | Book

Cal Callahan, The Great Unlearn | Website

Tian Dayton, Relational Trauma Repair | Website

Read: Emotional Sobriety: From Relationship Trauma to Resilience and Balance by Tian Dayton | Book

Dr. Gabor Maté | Website

Read: When the Body Says No: Exploring the Stress-Disease Connection by Gabor Mate M.D. | Book

Dr. Jeffrey Bland | Website

The Institute for Functional Medicine | Website

Read: The Language of the Heart: Bill W's Grapevine Writings by Bill W. | Book



Full show notes at lukestorey.com/draimie



Related The Life Stylist Episodes:



Dr. Gabor Maté: Breaking the Epidemic Cycle of Trauma & Addiction To Find True Healing & Liberation | Podcast



Find more from Dr. Aimie:



Dr. Aimie Apigian | Website | Instagram | Facebook | X | TikTok | YouTube

Read: The Biology of Trauma: How the Body Holds Fear, Pain, and Overwhelm, and How to Heal It by Dr. Aimee Apigian here.



Find more from Luke:



Luke Storey | Instagram | Facebook | X | YouTube | LinkedIn



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