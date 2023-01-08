A daily ten-minute walking podcast that helps you build a fitness habit that sticks
A MUST LISTEN Podcast Recommendation
A listener recommended Dave listen to a recent podcast about walking. During today's ten-minute walk, Dave will now recommend you listen to it as well. Click HERE to listen to The Mel Robbins Podcast episode about walking Support the podcast through Buy Me A Coffee HERE Check out the SHOKZ cordless, open-ear headphones HERE Download your free 90 Day Fitness Chain Tracker HERE
8/5/2023
10:02
Changing It Up
Where are you on the 1-10 Change It Up Scale? During today's ten-minute walk, Dave offers suggestions for those who lean closer to the 10 and some encouragement for those on the other end of the scale. Check out the different Fitbit models HERE Download your free 90 Day Fitness Chain Tracker HERE Support the podcast with a virtual coffee donation HERE
8/4/2023
10:02
Doing Life Together
Can you build deeper relationships by walking together? During today's ten-minute walk, Dave talks about the value of walking with others. Check out the SHOKZ headphones Dave uses HERE Support the podcast with a virtual coffee HERE
8/3/2023
10:08
Nordic Walking Poles Revisited
A recent email is changing the way Dave thinks about using Nordic walking poles as he explains during today's ten-minute walk. Learn more about the different Fitbit step trackers HERE Download your free 90 Day Fitness Chain Tracker HERE Support the podcast with a virtual coffee HERE
8/2/2023
10:04
Visualizing 90
A brief comment in an article about exercise and longevity is the focus of today's ten-minute walk. Check out the different Fitbit models HERE Download your free 90 Day Fitness Chain Tracker HERE Support the podcast with a virtual coffee HERE