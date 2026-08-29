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Walking is Fitness

Dave Paul
FitnessHealth & Wellness
Walking is Fitness
Latest episode

2412 episodes

  • Walking is Fitness

    COMING SOON: The 10-Minute September Walking Challenge

    08/29/2026 | 10 mins.
    Download your FREE 30 Day Fitness Chain Tracker

    If you're planning on doing the September Challenge so Dave can give you a podcast shout: dave@walkingisfitness.com

    Support the mission of Walking is Fitness and buy Dave a coffee

    Support the sponsors of Walking is Fitness:

    Check out Topo Athletic shoes. You can buy online or find a retailer near you

    Use code WALKING for 20% off your first custom protein blend from True Nutrition
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Walking is Fitness

    One Month With My New Apple Watch

    08/28/2026 | 10 mins.
    How is it changing my walking habit? During today's ten-minute walk, Dave reviews what he likes about the Apple Watch, a surprise, and the feature that is impacting his walking.

    Download your FREE 30 Day Fitness Chain Tracker

    Support the mission of Walking is Fitness and buy Dave a coffee

    Support the sponsors of Walking is Fitness:

    Check out Topo Athletic shoes. You can buy online or find a retailer near you

    Use code WALKING for 20% off your first custom protein blend from True Nutrition
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Walking is Fitness

    Why Do We Give Up?

    08/27/2026 | 10 mins.
    What are the reasons that make creating a walking habit so difficult? During today's ten-minute walk, Dave talks about five of them

    Download your FREE 30 Day Fitness Chain Tracker

    Support the mission of Walking is Fitness and buy Dave a coffee

    Support the sponsors of Walking is Fitness:

    Check out Topo Athletic shoes. You can buy online or find a retailer near you

    Use code WALKING for 20% off your first custom protein blend from True Nutrition
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Walking is Fitness

    The Impact Of Walking On Constipation

    08/26/2026 | 10 mins.
    Barbara's story is jaw-dropping. Dave shares how walking has put constipation in the rear view mirror for her AND the research behind how this can happen.

    Download your FREE 30 Day Fitness Chain Tracker

    Support the mission of Walking is Fitness and buy Dave a coffee

    Support the sponsors of Walking is Fitness:

    Check out Topo Athletic shoes. You can buy online or find a retailer near you

    Use code WALKING for 20% off your first custom protein blend from True Nutrition
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Walking is Fitness

    Unhealthy Competition

    08/25/2026 | 10 mins.
    Dave gets a humbling reminder that his daily walking habit is NOT a competition. He shares that story during today's ten-minute walk.

    Download your FREE 30 Day Fitness Chain Tracker

    Support the mission of Walking is Fitness and buy Dave a coffee

    Support the sponsors of Walking is Fitness:

    Check out Topo Athletic shoes. You can buy online or find a retailer near you

    Use code WALKING for 20% off your first custom protein blend from True Nutrition
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Walking is Fitness
Use this podcast to change your life with a daily 10 minute walk.Walking consistently can help you live longer and lower the risk of illness and disease. Walking is also a powerful way to calm anxiety, manage stress, and even think better.Join Dave for a daily ten-minute walk. It'll feel like you're taking a walk with a friend since every episode of Walking is Fitness is recorded while Dave is out walking.
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FitnessHealth & Wellness

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