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Sexy Stories

Sarah Lust
Health & WellnessSexuality
Sexy Stories
Latest episode

181 episodes

  • Sexy Stories

    They Kidnapped Me To Pay Off A Debt. Then Took Off the Blindfold. (Group/Fantasy) (18+NSFW)

    09/27/2026 | 9 mins.
    🔥 Tap here… if you want more than just the story (18+):

    https://linktr.ee/sexystorieswsarahlust

    💋 Welcome to Sexy Stories with Sarah.

    Let me be your guide into a world of temptation, imagination, and whispered secrets.

    Each day brings a fresh, alluring tale — from slow-burn encounters to daring daydreams — crafted to spark your senses and let your mind wander.

    Think of this as your private escape: a place to relax, indulge, and drift into fantasy whenever the mood strikes.

    Whenever you need a little heat, a little mystery, or a little pleasure, I’ll be right here, ready with a story just for you.

    Have a fantasy you’d love to hear brought to life?

    Send your ideas to:

    sexystorieswsarahlust@gmail.com

    https://sexystories.supercast.com
  • Sexy Stories

    Two Men Used Me Everyway In a Cabin — I Loved It. (F+F+M) (18+NSFW)

    09/24/2026 | 14 mins.
    🔥 Tap here… if you want more than just the story (18+):

    https://linktr.ee/sexystorieswsarahlust

    💋 Welcome to Sexy Stories with Sarah.

    Let me be your guide into a world of temptation, imagination, and whispered secrets.

    Each day brings a fresh, alluring tale — from slow-burn encounters to daring daydreams — crafted to spark your senses and let your mind wander.

    Think of this as your private escape: a place to relax, indulge, and drift into fantasy whenever the mood strikes.

    Whenever you need a little heat, a little mystery, or a little pleasure, I’ll be right here, ready with a story just for you.

    Have a fantasy you’d love to hear brought to life?

    Send your ideas to:

    sexystorieswsarahlust@gmail.com

    https://sexystories.supercast.com
  • Sexy Stories

    The Filthiest Yoga Session You've Ever Heard (F+F) (18+NSFW)

    09/23/2026 | 11 mins.
    🔥 Tap here… if you want more than just the story (18+):

    https://linktr.ee/sexystorieswsarahlust

    💋 Welcome to Sexy Stories with Sarah.

    Let me be your guide into a world of temptation, imagination, and whispered secrets.

    Each day brings a fresh, alluring tale — from slow-burn encounters to daring daydreams — crafted to spark your senses and let your mind wander.

    Think of this as your private escape: a place to relax, indulge, and drift into fantasy whenever the mood strikes.

    Whenever you need a little heat, a little mystery, or a little pleasure, I’ll be right here, ready with a story just for you.

    Have a fantasy you’d love to hear brought to life?

    Send your ideas to:

    sexystorieswsarahlust@gmail.com

    https://sexystories.supercast.com
  • Sexy Stories

    💋💋Sexy Stories After Dark: Premium Preview💋💋 You Won't Believe What I Did To My Stepson in the Back Seat With My Husband in the Front

    09/22/2026 | 9 mins.
    🔥 Tap here… if you want more than just the story (18+):

    https://linktr.ee/sexystorieswsarahlust

    💋 Welcome to Sexy Stories with Sarah.

    Let me be your guide into a world of temptation, imagination, and whispered secrets.

    Each day brings a fresh, alluring tale — from slow-burn encounters to daring daydreams — crafted to spark your senses and let your mind wander.

    Think of this as your private escape: a place to relax, indulge, and drift into fantasy whenever the mood strikes.

    Whenever you need a little heat, a little mystery, or a little pleasure, I’ll be right here, ready with a story just for you.

    Have a fantasy you’d love to hear brought to life?

    Send your ideas to:

    sexystorieswsarahlust@gmail.com

    https://sexystories.supercast.com
  • Sexy Stories

    My Step-brother Wanted Me So Bad... I Couldn't Say No. (M+F) FANTASY (18+NSFW)

    09/21/2026 | 8 mins.
    🔥 Tap here… if you want more than just the story (18+):

    https://linktr.ee/sexystorieswsarahlust

    💋 Welcome to Sexy Stories with Sarah.

    Let me be your guide into a world of temptation, imagination, and whispered secrets.

    Each day brings a fresh, alluring tale — from slow-burn encounters to daring daydreams — crafted to spark your senses and let your mind wander.

    Think of this as your private escape: a place to relax, indulge, and drift into fantasy whenever the mood strikes.

    Whenever you need a little heat, a little mystery, or a little pleasure, I’ll be right here, ready with a story just for you.

    Have a fantasy you’d love to hear brought to life?

    Send your ideas to:

    sexystorieswsarahlust@gmail.com

    https://sexystories.supercast.com
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About Sexy Stories
💋 Welcome to Sexy Stories with Sarah.Let me be your guide into a world of temptation, imagination, and whispered secrets.Each day brings a fresh, alluring tale — from slow-burn encounters to daring daydreams — crafted to spark your senses and let your mind wander.Think of this as your private escape: a place to relax, indulge, and drift into fantasy whenever the mood strikes.Whenever you need a little heat, a little mystery, or a little pleasure, I’ll be right here, ready with a story just for you.XHave a fantasy you’d love to hear brought to life? Join my Supercast channel for —Sexy Stories After Dark — https://sexystories.supercast.comYou’ll get access to three exclusive sexy stories — longer… deeper… and completely uncensored. And for After Dark members … something even more personal.You can request a custom, personalised sexy story, written just for you. Your fantasy. Your tone. Your pace. Delivered privately. Never shared. Just between us. If you want stories that don’t fade out, subscribe today. Now you can create your own Sexy Story… just for us. 💋Contact: sexystorieswsarahlust@gmail.com
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Health & WellnessSexuality

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