Start Before You’re Ready - Reflections on One Year of the Sober Mom Life Podcast
It’s a big week! This week we’re celebrating the one year anniversary of The Sober Mom Life podcast. The first year of the podcast has been a beautiful whirlwind of experiences, and starting it felt so much like starting my journey to quit alcohol - the fear, the anxiety, the what ifs, and discovering the path as I go. Today I’ll detail how I managed my emotions around starting a podcast despite never having used a mic before! Then, we’ll talk about how to navigate the challenging feelings around bringing your sobriety into the light with the people and communities in your life.
6/19/2023
37:46
The Real Sober Moms with Paige
Paige began drinking as a way to connect with her now husband and to ‘wind down’ from a high intensity career. Infertility and motherhood kicked it up a notch, though, as she fell prey to the media narrative that alcohol was supposed to ‘help’ her cope with such stressors. Before long, Paige found herself struggling to moderate, which resulted in attempts to hide her drinking from her husband.
First, Paige tried AA, but she just didn’t feel as though the term ‘alcoholic’ resonated with her. She looked far and wide to find communities that actually worked for her, and she’s so glad she did! She wants you to know that one size does not fit all for sobriety. There are so many resources and recovery communities out there. Keep searching until you find what works for you!
6/16/2023
34:04
Are You a Gray Area Drinker? with Jolene Park
I am honored to welcome functional nutritionist and gray area drinking specialist Jolene Park to the podcast! Jolene is one of the foremost voices on gray area drinking. In this episode, Jolene shares so many facts that will help you remove the shame of gray area drinking and instead focus on replenishing what your body actually needs when it’s craving alcohol.
6/12/2023
52:38
The Real Sober Moms with Jennifer P.
Drinking had always been normalized for Jennifer P. - from drinking in high school friends’ rooms out of boredom, to parties and clubs, and all the way to mommy wine culture once she had her son. The questions started to pop up once she became medicated for anxiety. The meds weren’t mixing well with alcohol, leading to dangerous blackouts. After a few scary and shame inducing experiences Jennifer made the decision to quit.
One incredible piece of Jennifer’s story is that her husband decided to quit with her! Jennifer shares how she approached that important conversation, which resulted in immense support from her partner.
6/9/2023
35:04
Sober in Central Park with Rachel Hechtman
Today I’m joined by Rachel Hechtman of the wonderful sober Instagram @soberincentralpark! Rachel shares with us how having ADHD has interplayed with substance abuse throughout her life, and how an all-or-nothing approach to getting healthy made sobriety possible for her.
Have you wondered if that wine might actually be making motherhood…harder? Maybe you’ve questioned your relationship with alcohol, but you don’t want to go to AA and spend time in dark church basements. The Sober Mom Life is for YOU. Suzanne of My Kind Of Sweet and The Sober Mom Life is sharing all about her sobriety and what she’s learned in the 2.5 years since saying farewell to alcohol. She’ll also have funny, open, honest conversations with other moms who have chosen to live an alcohol-free life.