Paige began drinking as a way to connect with her now husband and to 'wind down' from a high intensity career. Infertility and motherhood kicked it up a notch, though, as she fell prey to the media narrative that alcohol was supposed to 'help' her cope with such stressors. Before long, Paige found herself struggling to moderate, which resulted in attempts to hide her drinking from her husband. First, Paige tried AA, but she just didn't feel as though the term 'alcoholic' resonated with her. She looked far and wide to find communities that actually worked for her, and she's so glad she did! She wants you to know that one size does not fit all for sobriety. There are so many resources and recovery communities out there. Keep searching until you find what works for you!