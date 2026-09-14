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531 episodes
- My mom is back! As many of you know, my mom, Susan, is a retired therapist. Today we’re taking questions from the community to get her take on topics that come up a lot as we’re learning how to really live within sobriety.
You’ll hear about if people actually change in therapy, how to split the bill when you’re sober and your friends aren’t, the main drivers for why people drink, and how to navigate feelings of being left out when you’re sober.
Pre-order your copy of The Sober Shift in paperback! Get your copy here.
Upcoming paperback release tour dates:
9/16 at 12pm CT - Virtual - Backstage with the Sober Curator
RSVP here : https://thesobercurator.com/event/the-sober-shift-a-conversation-with-suzanne-warye-backstage-with-the-sober-curator/
10/6 at 6pm MT - Denver, CO at The Tattered Cover Bookstore- Colfax
RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/suzanne-warye-live-at-tattered-cover-colfax-tickets-1981918854646?aff=oddtdtcreator
10/9 at 6:30pm CT - Nashville, TN at Killjoy EAST Non-Alcoholic Bottle Shop w/ Still Social Nashville. RSVP here button: https://luma.com/vzvka7xe
Would you like a signed copy of The Sober Shift? Order yours here!
Join me on my Substack, Sober for Good: https://suzannewarye.substack.com/
Community makes all the difference. Join The Sober Mom Life Cafe for 6+ Peer Support meetings each week and a private Facebook group to connect with sober and sober-curious women.
Sign up for our next ‘Fresh 30’ and ‘Beyond 30’ cohorts. Learn more here!
Follow on Instagram @thesobermomlife
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- I’ve heard stories from so many moms about the surprising drinking culture that has grown around youth sports (especially travel sports), and I feel like as parents we need to have a challenging conversation about it. So that’s what I’m diving into on today’s Friday mini-episode.
This conversation isn’t about judgment at all, but about examining what really deserves the spotlight when it comes to kid’s experiences at their sporting events.
Plus, get the full scoop on my upcoming book tour (hello Denver and Nashville) to celebrate the paperback release of The Sober Shift! Don’t forget to pre-order your paperback copy here!
Tour dates:
9/16 at 12pm CT - Virtual - Backstage with the Sober Curator
RSVP here : https://thesobercurator.com/event/the-sober-shift-a-conversation-with-suzanne-warye-backstage-with-the-sober-curator/
10/6 at 6pm MT - Denver, CO at The Tattered Cover Bookstore- Colfax
RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/suzanne-warye-live-at-tattered-cover-colfax-tickets-1981918854646?aff=oddtdtcreator
10/9 at 6:30pm CT - Nashville, TN at Killjoy EAST Non-Alcoholic Bottle Shop w/ Still Social Nashville.
RSVP here: https://luma.com/vzvka7xe
Would you like a signed copy of The Sober Shift? Order yours here!
Join me on my Substack, Sober for Good: https://suzannewarye.substack.com/
Community makes all the difference. Join The Sober Mom Life Cafe for 6+ Peer Support meetings each week and a private Facebook group to connect with sober and sober-curious women.
Sign up for our next ‘Fresh 30’ and ‘Beyond 30’ cohorts. Learn more here!
Follow on Instagram @thesobermomlife
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Lindsay Brooke was delivered into the porn industry at just 15 years old, and nineteen when she signed the first contract herself. Narcotics quickly became Lindsay’s most trusted escape mechanism to help her handle the realities of the job. And when those stopped being enough? Alcohol found its way into the mix.
As a mother of three, Lindsay tried to leave the adult entertainment industry each time she had a child. Yet, the realities of the industry and the taboo of her work history made it incredibly difficult to leave. In 2024, she found herself as a single mother of three on the eve of signing a new contract, but no matter how high or drunk she got, she could not physically bring herself to sign it.
Lindsay felt like she had no way out, so she took more pills than she believed her body could handle. And miraculously… She woke up.
Something changed in Lindsay after that day. It became clear to her that no matter what happened, she was going to leave the industry, and she was going to stay sober. Now almost two years sober, Lindsay is dedicated to sharing her own story and helping other women tell theirs. Read her Substack for more at Unlimited Storyworks.
Join me on my Substack, Sober for Good: https://suzannewarye.substack.com/
Community makes all the difference. Join The Sober Mom Life Cafe for 6+ Peer Support meetings each week and a private Facebook group to connect with sober and sober-curious women.
Pre-order your paperback copy of The Sober Shift!
Would you like a signed copy? Order yours here!
Sign up for our next ‘Fresh 30’ and ‘Beyond 30’ cohorts. Learn more here!
Follow on Instagram @thesobermomlife
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- This statement made the internet try to eat me alive last week! Today I’ll share why this joke (yes, it was a joke!) comes with a kernel of honest truth about the importance of perspective shifts in sobriety. Because when you stop seeing sobriety as a punishment and start seeing it as freedom from the substance that has stolen so much from you, a joyful new reality can flourish.
Join me on my Substack, Sober for Good: https://suzannewarye.substack.com/
Community makes all the difference. Join The Sober Mom Life Cafe for 6+ Peer Support meetings each week and a private Facebook group to connect with sober and sober-curious women.
Pre-order your paperback copy of The Sober Shift!
Would you like a signed copy? Order yours here!
Sign up for our next ‘Fresh 30’ and ‘Beyond 30’ cohorts. Learn more here!
Follow on Instagram @thesobermomlife
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In this replay of one of the most downloaded episodes of The Sober Mom Life, you’ll meet Real Sober Mom Lauren.
Texas born Lauren knew how to operate without alcohol. Though she was a heavy drinker in high school, she learned early on through her mother’s cancer journey that sometimes sobriety was necessary in order to attend to life’s challenges. It wasn’t until she was a mom of two that alcohol became a crutch that she consistently leaned on. Lauren chose to leave her career when she had her second child, and the resulting identity crisis she experienced was jarring. She turned to alcohol because it was one of the few things that helped her feel like herself.
When Covid hit, alcohol became even more central to her life, but she continued to feel worse and worse. She had a turning point when she listened to the classic Huberman Lab podcast about alcohol’s effects. For the first time she wondered: what if alcohol was the problem?
Twenty-six days of sobriety seemed to show her the truth. She felt so much better sober, in every way. A girl’s trip at the end of her sober stretch resulted in major FOMO, though, and alcohol slipped back into her life. This began a years long teeter totter of sober curiosity until she found Fresh 30 within the Sober Mom Life Cafe. The small group experience gave her the support she needed to feel seen and understood.
Lauren has stayed sober since last summer, and has been a regular in the Cafe, Fresh 30, and on the retreat. She is so grateful for the support she’s received in this community!
Community makes all the difference. Join The Sober Mom Life Cafe for 6+ Peer Support meetings each week and a private Facebook group to connect with sober and sober-curious women.
Sign up for our next ‘Fresh 30’ and ‘Beyond 30’ cohorts. Learn more here!
Join me over on my Substack, Sober for Good: https://suzannewarye.substack.com/
The paperback version of The Sober Shift with a beautiful redesigned cover comes out on September 29th. Preorder it now!
Would you like a signed copy? Order yours here!
Follow on Instagram @thesobermomlife
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Sober Mom Life
Have you wondered if that wine might actually be making motherhood…harder? Maybe you’ve questioned your relationship with alcohol, but you don’t want to go to AA and spend time in dark church basements. The Sober Mom Life is for YOU. Suzanne (@suzannewarye) is sharing all about her sobriety and what she’s learned in the 5+ years since saying farewell to alcohol. She’ll also have funny, open, honest conversations with other moms who have chosen to live an alcohol-free life.Podcast website
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