In this replay of one of the most downloaded episodes of The Sober Mom Life, you’ll meet Real Sober Mom Lauren.

Texas born Lauren knew how to operate without alcohol. Though she was a heavy drinker in high school, she learned early on through her mother’s cancer journey that sometimes sobriety was necessary in order to attend to life’s challenges. It wasn’t until she was a mom of two that alcohol became a crutch that she consistently leaned on. Lauren chose to leave her career when she had her second child, and the resulting identity crisis she experienced was jarring. She turned to alcohol because it was one of the few things that helped her feel like herself.

When Covid hit, alcohol became even more central to her life, but she continued to feel worse and worse. She had a turning point when she listened to the classic Huberman Lab podcast about alcohol’s effects. For the first time she wondered: what if alcohol was the problem?

Twenty-six days of sobriety seemed to show her the truth. She felt so much better sober, in every way. A girl’s trip at the end of her sober stretch resulted in major FOMO, though, and alcohol slipped back into her life. This began a years long teeter totter of sober curiosity until she found Fresh 30 within the Sober Mom Life Cafe. The small group experience gave her the support she needed to feel seen and understood.

Lauren has stayed sober since last summer, and has been a regular in the Cafe, Fresh 30, and on the retreat. She is so grateful for the support she’s received in this community!

Community makes all the difference. Join The Sober Mom Life Cafe for 6+ Peer Support meetings each week and a private Facebook group to connect with sober and sober-curious women.



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