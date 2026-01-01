Navigate holiday stress with greater calm and presence in this 20-minute guided meditation. Perfect for managing family gatherings, gift-giving pressures, financial concerns, and disrupted routines during the busy holiday season. This practice combines mindfulness awareness with loving-kindness techniques to help you observe thoughts and emotions without judgment while cultivating genuine warmth toward yourself and others. Learn to respond rather than react to challenging holiday situations, finding moments of peace amidst the seasonal activity. Whether you're dealing with difficult family dynamics, feeling overwhelmed by social obligations, or simply wanting to stay grounded during this complex time of year, this meditation offers practical tools for maintaining your wellbeing while embracing what truly matters. This guided meditation practice is from our app, Declutter The Mind. You can see our full library on our web app or download it for iOS and Android for free. Available at declutterthemind.com and app stores.