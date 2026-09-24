The Second Opinion Podcast - How to stay out of my ER, with Dr. Paul Kolodzik

The Second Opinion Podcast - How to stay out of my ER, with Dr. Paul Kolodzik

Send us Fan Mail In today's episode, Dr. Kolodzik explores the tragic events surrounding Lindsey Graham's passing and delves into the current Cyclosporiasis outbreak. With his extensive ER experience, Dr. Kolodzik provides insights into these medical narratives, offering a deep dive into the causes and preventative measures. Join us for expert commentary on staying informed and proactive in safeguarding your health.

Send us Fan Mail In this heartening episode, Dr. Kolodzik shares inspiring addiction recovery stories that demonstrate the power of hope and resilience. With personal accounts of triumph over adversity, this episode offers encouragement and insights into achieving lasting sobriety and health. Tune in to discover uplifting narratives that remind us all of the potential for change and renewal.

Send us Fan Mail In this episode of "The Second Opinion Podcast," join Dr. Paul Kolodzik as he delves into the latest breaking news in the GLP-1 world. Discover groundbreaking updates and insights into how these developments could revolutionize treatments for patients. Learn about the potential impacts on your health and wellness, and what these advancements mean for the future of healthcare. Tune in to explore how GLP-1 innovations might affect your life and the way we approach metabolic health.

Send us Fan Mail Join Dr. Paul Kolodzik on "The Second Opinion Podcast" as he explores innovative strategies for managing cholesterol and leveraging cutting-edge heart scan technologies. Discover how advanced blood tests and new imaging techniques can provide deeper insights into heart health, enabling more precise and effective treatments. Learn practical tips to take control of your cholesterol and stay ahead in maintaining a healthy heart. Don't miss out on this opportunity to empower your wellness journey with the latest advancements in cardiovascular care.

Send us Fan Mail 🎙️ Second Opinion with Dr. Paul Kolodzik: Preparing for Healthcare Cost Increases & Exploring Direct Primary Care (DPC) In this essential episode of "Second Opinion," Dr. Paul Kolodzik examines the upcoming spike in healthcare costs and introduces the Direct Primary Care (DPC) model as a potential solution. Understanding Rising Costs: Uncover the reasons behind the dramatic healthcare cost increases anticipated this year. Introduction to DPC: Learn what a Direct Primary Care doctor is and how DPC can provide affordable, personalized healthcare. Benefits of DPC: Discover the unique advantages of DPC, such as reduced costs, improved access, and better doctor-patient relationships. Stay informed and prepared by exploring why DPC might be the right decision for your healthcare needs. Subscribe for more insights and updates on managing healthcare costs effectively. 🏥📈

About The Second Opinion Podcast - How to stay out of my ER, with Dr. Paul Kolodzik

About The Second Opinion Podcast - How to stay out of my ER, with Dr. Paul Kolodzik

About The Second Opinion Podcast - How to stay out of my ER, with Dr. Paul Kolodzik