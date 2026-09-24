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The Second Opinion Podcast - How to stay out of my ER, with Dr. Paul Kolodzik
DR. Paul Kolodzik
Latest episode
117 episodes
🎙️ Second Opinion with Dr. Paul Kolodzik: Preparing for Healthcare Cost Increases & Exploring Direct Primary Care (DPC)09/24/2026 | 21 mins.Send us Fan Mail
🎙️ Second Opinion with Dr. Paul Kolodzik: Preparing for Healthcare Cost Increases & Exploring Direct Primary Care (DPC)
In this essential episode of "Second Opinion," Dr. Paul Kolodzik examines the upcoming spike in healthcare costs and introduces the Direct Primary Care (DPC) model as a potential solution.
Understanding Rising Costs: Uncover the reasons behind the dramatic healthcare cost increases anticipated this year.
Introduction to DPC: Learn what a Direct Primary Care doctor is and how DPC can provide affordable, personalized healthcare.
Benefits of DPC: Discover the unique advantages of DPC, such as reduced costs, improved access, and better doctor-patient relationships.
Stay informed and prepared by exploring why DPC might be the right decision for your healthcare needs. Subscribe for more insights and updates on managing healthcare costs effectively. 🏥📈
Heart Smarts: Boost Your Cholesterol Health with Dr. Paul Kolodzik- Second Opinion Podcast09/10/2026 | 26 mins.Send us Fan Mail
Join Dr. Paul Kolodzik on "The Second Opinion Podcast" as he explores innovative strategies for managing cholesterol and leveraging cutting-edge heart scan technologies. Discover how advanced blood tests and new imaging techniques can provide deeper insights into heart health, enabling more precise and effective treatments. Learn practical tips to take control of your cholesterol and stay ahead in maintaining a healthy heart. Don't miss out on this opportunity to empower your wellness journey with the latest advancements in cardiovascular care.
GLP-1 Revolution: Breaking Big News with Dr. Paul Kolodzik- Second Opinion Podcast08/27/2026 | 16 mins.Send us Fan Mail
In this episode of "The Second Opinion Podcast," join Dr. Paul Kolodzik as he delves into the latest breaking news in the GLP-1 world. Discover groundbreaking updates and insights into how these developments could revolutionize treatments for patients. Learn about the potential impacts on your health and wellness, and what these advancements mean for the future of healthcare. Tune in to explore how GLP-1 innovations might affect your life and the way we approach metabolic health.
Finding Hope: Inspiring Addiction Recovery Stories - Second Opinion Podcast with Dr. Paul Kolodzik08/13/2026 | 17 mins.Send us Fan Mail
In this heartening episode, Dr. Kolodzik shares inspiring addiction recovery stories that demonstrate the power of hope and resilience. With personal accounts of triumph over adversity, this episode offers encouragement and insights into achieving lasting sobriety and health. Tune in to discover uplifting narratives that remind us all of the potential for change and renewal.
What Killed Lindsey Graham and Taco Bell -Cyclosporiasis Second Opinion with Dr. Paul Kolodzik E8807/30/2026 | 21 mins.Send us Fan Mail
In today's episode, Dr. Kolodzik explores the tragic events surrounding Lindsey Graham's passing and delves into the current Cyclosporiasis outbreak. With his extensive ER experience, Dr. Kolodzik provides insights into these medical narratives, offering a deep dive into the causes and preventative measures. Join us for expert commentary on staying informed and proactive in safeguarding your health.
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About The Second Opinion Podcast - How to stay out of my ER, with Dr. Paul Kolodzik
Health is a cornerstone of our lives, and understanding how to maintain it is crucial to avoiding trips to the Emergency Room (ER). Dr. Paul Kolodzik, an experienced ER physician and board-certified specialist in Preventive Medicine, focuses on strategies to keep you healthy and out of the ER. In his private practice, he emphasizes weight management and the prevention and reversal of diseases. Whether addressing weight loss, reversing prediabetes, reducing insulin resistance, or managing blood pressure and cholesterol, Dr. Kolodzik offers practical advice and cutting-edge insights.Stay updated with current medical news and learn how to harness tools like continuous glucose monitors and GLP-1 medications to make informed health decisions. Through engaging ER stories and expert insights, Dr. Kolodzik demonstrates how proactive health management can lead to a happier, more productive life. Tune in to explore how you can take charge of your health and avoid the ER with Dr. Kolodzik's expert guidance and the latest in medical advances.Podcast website
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