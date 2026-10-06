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183 episodes
182: She became naturally thin and got off her GLP1: Allison’s Heart Led Eating transformation10/06/2026 | 36 mins.Imagine binge eating every single day (while on the maximum dose of a GLP-1) weighing yourself multiple times a day, and living with constant food noise and body shame… then titrating off the medication, ditching the scale, maintaining a 25-pound weight loss, and feeling like a completely different person. In this episode, my Heart Led Eating alum Allison shares how a lifetime of family weight policing, extreme restriction, binge-purge cycles, yo-yo dieting, and a nursing background that pushed her further from her body led her to the moment she decided to draw a line in the sand and become naturally thin instead.
We discuss:
Growing up in a household where weight and size are constantly talked about
Years of yo-yo dieting, a binge-eating disorder diagnosis, constant food noise
More than a year on a max-dose GLP-1 that still didn’t work
A pregnancy that brought a 70-pound gain and deep despair
The lightning-bolt moment after her mom’s mastectomy, and signing up for Heart Led Eating that same night
The real root causes Allison discovered underneath her food/body struggles
Titrating off the GLP-1, maintaining the 25-pound loss without it, finally ditching the scale, and clothes from 11 years ago fitting loose again
The ONE KEY thing that made the biggest difference in her Heart Led Eating journey
🔗 Links
JOIN HEART LED EATING
Instagram @heart.led.wellness
Free root cause quiz
Email me at: ashlyn@heartledwellness.com
Medical Disclaimer
181: How to grow your nervous system capacity (so you don't need food as a buffer)09/29/2026 | 22 mins.If you keep getting urges to eat when you’re not hungry or past fullness, it’s not a willpower problem. It’s a capacity problem. In this episode I’m breaking down what nervous system capacity actually is, how a small capacity turns into overeating, and how to grow it so you don’t need food to feel safe.
I discuss...
What “nervous system capacity” really means
Signs your nervous system capacity is small
How eating dulls sensation and traps unfelt emotion in the body as excess storage
Other buffers besides food
Common myths about how to grow your nervous system capacity
Do all naturally thin people have big nervous system capacities?
How to clear out trapped pain from your body
How to actually grow your nervous system capacity
🔗 Links
JOIN HEART LED EATING
Instagram @heart.led.wellness
Free root cause quiz
Email me at: ashlyn@heartledwellness.com
Medical Disclaimer
- Body positivity culture says you heal body image by loving yourself, detaching from your physical body, and doing more inner work. That’s not what actually ended my bad body image days/body dysmorphia…and it’s not what I see work for my clients. In this episode I’m breaking down the 2 real reasons you don’t like how you look, and how to never have a bad body image day again.
I discuss...
Why “just love your body” doesn’t work
The real root causes of body dysmorphia
How excess storage creates body hatred that isn’t a mindset problem
Why wanting to be thin is not disordered
How your nervous system literally changes the way you see your body
What to do when you feel “fat”
How to feel safe in your current body while excess is releasing
Why you don’t have to choose between food freedom and a thin body
My own shift from hating my body to actually feeling at home in it
🔗 Links
JOIN HEART LED EATING
Instagram @heart.led.wellness
Free root cause quiz
Email me at: ashlyn@heartledwellness.com
Medical Disclaimer
179: Brutally honest listener Q+A: bad body image days, exercise, pregnancy, hate comments, personal life updates09/15/2026 | 45 mins.Heart Led Exercise? Naturally thin pregnancies? Bad body images days? The meanest hate comment I’ve gotten? We’re going deeppppp today in this listener Q+A!
Questions I answer:
My experience with volume eating and why I hate it
What’s my relationship with exercise?
How to fight bad body image days?
How do you practice holistic health today in a non obsessive way?
Somatic practices specifically as an alternative for the chewing/jaw sensation?
Spaciousness in the body for intuition / god / creative energy
How do you deal with all the hate you get online?
What do I do when urge to eat is overwhelming
What to do when you can’t stop eating once you start, even in physical pain?
How do naturally thin women deal with pregnancy weight gain?
Personal life update: what’s been on your mind/overwhelming you?
🔗 Links
JOIN HEART LED EATING
Instagram @heart.led.wellness
Free root cause quiz
Email me at: ashlyn@heartledwellness.com
Medical Disclaimer
- There’s one specific nervous system state that makes losing excess weight soooo much easier. Once you can get your nervous system into this state, it actually makes it hard to gain weight haha. In this episode I’m sharing what it is, why it changes everything about food and appetite, and how to access it even when life feels chaotic.
I discuss...
Why trying to lose weight from a place of hating your body keeps you stuck in the yo-yo cycle
What this magical nervous system state actually feels like
How being in this state makes it easy to hear your built-in calorie calculator and removes the need to overeat
Why a sense of safety and abundance naturally lowers appetite and eliminates binge urges
The real meaning of “growing nervous system capacity”
How to feel safe in your current body (even with excess storage) so you stop sabotaging with extremes
The myth of “maintenance mode”
🔗 Links
JOIN HEART LED EATING
Instagram @heart.led.wellness
Free root cause quiz
Email me at: ashlyn@heartledwellness.com
Medical Disclaimer
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About Heart Led Wellness
The Heart Led Wellness Podcast is hosted by Ashlyn Burnett, a National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach and Integrative Healthcare graduate, who has helped 500+ women learn to eat the way naturally thin people do...no tracking, no rules, no obsessing. Rooted in Polyvagal theory and somatic healing, this show teaches you how to heal your relationship with food at the nervous system level so you can finally eat from your body instead of your brain. New episodes every week. Follow Ashlyn on Instagram @heart.led.wellness.Podcast website
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