Body positivity culture says you heal body image by loving yourself, detaching from your physical body, and doing more inner work. That’s not what actually ended my bad body image days/body dysmorphia…and it’s not what I see work for my clients. In this episode I’m breaking down the 2 real reasons you don’t like how you look, and how to never have a bad body image day again.



I discuss...

Why “just love your body” doesn’t work

The real root causes of body dysmorphia

How excess storage creates body hatred that isn’t a mindset problem

Why wanting to be thin is not disordered

How your nervous system literally changes the way you see your body

What to do when you feel “fat”

How to feel safe in your current body while excess is releasing

Why you don’t have to choose between food freedom and a thin body

My own shift from hating my body to actually feeling at home in it



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Email me at: ashlyn@heartledwellness.com

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