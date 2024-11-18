Little Old Lady Goes Spartan | Dr. Shawn Baker & Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a vibrant 72-year-old who has dramatically transformed her health and outlook on life. Facing a dire osteoporosis diagnosis 8 years ago, Elizabeth was told she had a year to live. However, through sheer determination, strength training, and a carnivore diet, she has not only survived but thrived, dramatically improving her bone density and overall well-being. Elizabeth shares her remarkable journey of overcoming severe osteoporosis without fractures, the impact of emotional stress, and the pivotal role her family, especially her son Jake, played in her recovery. As she navigates social challenges and age-related discrimination, Elizabeth's story is a testament to resilience, the importance of quality nutrition, and maintaining an active lifestyle. Instagram: @lifelikelizabeth See open positions at Revero: https://jobs.lever.co/Revero/ Join Carnivore Diet for a free 30 day trial: https://carnivore.diet/join/ Carnivore Shirts: https://merch.carnivore.diet Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://carnivore.diet/subscribe/ . #revero #shawnbaker #Carnivorediet #MeatHeals #HealthCreation #humanfood #AnimalBased #ZeroCarb #DietCoach #FatAdapted #Carnivore #sugarfree
--------
52:03
This Doctor Used To Have A Dark Secret | Dr. Shawn Baker & Dr. Camilla Petersen
Dr Camilla Petersen is a full scope family medicine physician with twenty years of healthcare experience both nationally and internationally. She owns and operates a private medical practice in Montana specializing in metabolic health and human optimization. She is thrilled to be part of the Revero Team and play a role in the disruption of the current medical system. Instagram: www.instagram.com/petersenconciergemedical/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Petersen_CM Other: https://www.linkedin.com/company/petersenconciergemedical/ Website: petersenconciergemedical.com Timestamps: 00:00 Trailer and introduction. 03:48 Personalized primary care practice in Montana. 08:01 Disrupting healthcare. 10:23 Commitment to nutrition health. 16:02 Animal-based diets may alleviate pain. 19:15 Diet and environmental concerns. 21:43 Low-carb diets research increasing. 24:24 Science oversimplification. 28:45 Home-cooked whole foods. 32:36 Supplements not necessary. 34:35 Concierge practice. 37:28 Metabolic care. 41:50 Medical system not supportive of meat-based diets. 44:32 Support for diet success. 47:13 Regenerative agriculture. 49:58 Where to find Camilla. See open positions at Revero: https://jobs.lever.co/Revero/ Join Carnivore Diet for a free 30 day trial: https://carnivore.diet/join/ Carnivore Shirts: https://merch.carnivore.diet Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://carnivore.diet/subscribe/ . #revero #shawnbaker #Carnivorediet #MeatHeals #HealthCreation #humanfood #AnimalBased #ZeroCarb #DietCoach #FatAdapted #Carnivore #sugarfree
--------
50:59
Make Talking About Cholesterol A Crime | Dr. Shawn Baker & Dr. Sean O'Mara
Today, Dr. O’Mara is the only physician in the world specializing in health and performance optimization. He works with individuals and corporations interested in the biological optimization of humans through innovation and safe, natural lifestyle strategies shown to be more effective than medications. He especially enjoys working with exceptionally motivated individuals such as business executives, professional performers, and athletes whose livelihoods are predicated upon performance. In 2016, he was awarded a $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation for research on reversing chronic disease using innovative biomarkers such as visceral and pericardial fat. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drseanomara Twitter: https://x.com/DrSeanOMara YouTube: https://youtube.com/@drseanomara Other: https://www.growingbetternotolder.com/links Website: https://drseanomara.com/ Timestamps: 00:00 Trailer. 00:53 Introduction. 04:21 Visceral fat as a better marker. 08:08 Abdominal diameter indicates visceral fat. 12:03 Adiponectin benefits health but hides six-packs. 15:36 Facial changes and fat. 17:53 Facial indicators of health. 22:15 Visceral fat reduction improved health outcomes. 23:08 Epicardial and visceral fat increase risks of AFib. 28:18 Visceral fat is bad. 29:03 Grass-fed beef has higher omega-3 content. 33:28 Sprinting reduces visceral fat. 38:05 Sprinting safety. 43:42 Hills improve sprinting technique and safety. 46:29 Intense exercise and stress elimination reduce fat. 48:36 Heart fat reduces fastest, then visceral fat. 51:47 Where to find Sean. See open positions at Revero: https://jobs.lever.co/Revero/ Join Carnivore Diet for a free 30 day trial: https://carnivore.diet/join/ Carnivore Shirts: https://merch.carnivore.diet Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://carnivore.diet/subscribe/ . #revero #shawnbaker #Carnivorediet #MeatHeals #HealthCreation #humanfood #AnimalBased #ZeroCarb #DietCoach #FatAdapted #Carnivore #sugarfree
--------
52:55
He Has Been Putting People On Carnivore For Decades | Dr. Shawn Baker & Robert Doane
Robert owns and operates the largest or one of the largest Chinese Medical clinics in the United States. He has trained medical doctors in his methods all over the world. He has been practicing for 26 years. He teaches post-docs through his teaching website: doane.us or Doane on line education. He promotes carnivore diets. He sees 100 people a day. The franchise Modern Acupuncture uses his acupuncture known as DNA acupuncture. He wrote a textbook on Medical Pulse Diagnosis and his methods are registered and trademarked in his name. Instagram: bobswellnessclub YouTube: bobswellnessclub Website: doane.us and acupuncturewellness.net Timestamps: 00:00 Trailer. 01:00 Introduction. 05:00 Misinterpretation of Chinese medicine. 09:22 Causes of chronic pain. 11:13 How acupuncture works. 15:49 Chinese herbs treat diseases. 18:22 Pulse diagnosis. 21:16 Pulse positions and organs. 28:08 Mesentery as independent organ system. 30:41 Gurus vs. medical doctors. 34:16 Global students. 35:43 Reduce inflammation with fewer side effects. 40:02 Chinese emperors sought top doctors for longevity. 41:48 Chinese herbal medicine survived. 44:35 Medicines derived from natural sources. 49:44 Brain issues often linked to physical health. 51:44 Where to find Robert Doane. See open positions at Revero: https://jobs.lever.co/Revero/ Join Carnivore Diet for a free 30 day trial: https://carnivore.diet/join/ Carnivore Shirts: https://merch.carnivore.diet Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://carnivore.diet/subscribe/ . #revero #shawnbaker #Carnivorediet #MeatHeals #HealthCreation #humanfood #AnimalBased #ZeroCarb #DietCoach #FatAdapted #Carnivore #sugarfree
--------
52:46
He Had An Aneurysm And Was Told Not To Eat Red Meat | Dr. Shawn Baker & Greg
Greg improved anxiety, depression, energy, bathroom issues, stomach pain, and joint pain on a carnivore diet. Timestamps: 00:00 Trailer. 00:57 Introduction. 04:04 Healthier options. 06:40 Overwhelmed with emotions. 09:23 Family history of heart attacks. 12:49 Steak. 17:01 Eating beef daily. 18:33 Dietary adjustments. 22:23 Overcoming struggles. 24:44 Occasional knee and shoulder pain. 26:28 Confidence improved; speech clarity and memory enhanced. 29:01 Difference between grass-fed and grain-finished beef. 34:28 Chiropractors, doctors adopting carnivorous diet. 37:22 Rowing and weightlifting. 40:06 Where to find Greg. See open positions at Revero: https://jobs.lever.co/Revero/ Join Carnivore Diet for a free 30 day trial: https://carnivore.diet/join/ Carnivore Shirts: https://merch.carnivore.diet Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://carnivore.diet/subscribe/ . #revero #shawnbaker #Carnivorediet #MeatHeals #HealthCreation #humanfood #AnimalBased #ZeroCarb #DietCoach #FatAdapted #Carnivore #sugarfree