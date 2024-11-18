He Had An Aneurysm And Was Told Not To Eat Red Meat | Dr. Shawn Baker & Greg

Greg improved anxiety, depression, energy, bathroom issues, stomach pain, and joint pain on a carnivore diet. Timestamps: 00:00 Trailer. 00:57 Introduction. 04:04 Healthier options. 06:40 Overwhelmed with emotions. 09:23 Family history of heart attacks. 12:49 Steak. 17:01 Eating beef daily. 18:33 Dietary adjustments. 22:23 Overcoming struggles. 24:44 Occasional knee and shoulder pain. 26:28 Confidence improved; speech clarity and memory enhanced. 29:01 Difference between grass-fed and grain-finished beef. 34:28 Chiropractors, doctors adopting carnivorous diet. 37:22 Rowing and weightlifting. 40:06 Where to find Greg.