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Substack Live Re-Air: Did An Energy Healing Practice Stop Cancer Cells From Growing? | Meredith Sprengel08/07/2026 | 39 mins.This week we’re sharing something special that was previously only available on Substack: Jonathan’s conversation with Meredith Sprengel, Research and Program Director for the Subtle Energy Funders Collective and Fellowship Director for the Biofield Fellowship Research Program. Meredith studies what most people would call energy healing — someone holds their hands over you, or sends an intention, and the body drops into a deep state of rest. In that state, curious and sometimes miraculous things start to happen.
Science can already measure the electrical field your heart and brain give off, and the faint light your cells emit. But what about a field that connects all of us? And what if it’s the missing piece in how the body heals itself?
Meredith walks us through a preclinical study at MD Anderson Cancer Center where a specific energy healing practice stopped the growth of pancreatic cancer cells. She also describes her own research in the Netherlands, where people receiving healing showed an exponential rise in biophoton emissions — the faint light our cells give off when they’re metabolically active. A mitochondrial researcher who reviewed the data said it resembled what you see in someone who just went for a run.
Meredith has interviewed many healers who describe scanning the body and feeling spots that are heavy, hot, or stuck — places where old emotional pain is believed to be held. What her research has found is that healing rarely looks like pain suddenly disappearing. More often, a person’s relationship to that pain changes, and connection to other people and a sense of meaning seem to play a role in that shift.
So how does it actually work? Some healers say they’re channeling god, source, or consciousness. Others describe clearing blockages of stuck energy. And others say they’re not doing the healing at all — just giving the body space to do what it already knows how to do.
Meredith and her co-host Ivy Ross explore all of this in their six-part podcast series, Phenomena: The Science and Stories of Energy Healing, sitting down with healers, people who’ve received healing, and the scientists studying what’s actually happening.
Energy healing has been practiced for centuries. Science is finally starting to catch up!
Watch the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast on HBO Max, the HBO Max YouTube channel, or listen wherever you get your podcasts. https://link.mgln.ai/Stuart
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- What if everything you've been told about UFOs, consciousness, religion, psychic abilities, and humanity's future is connected?
In Part 2 of our conversation with Chris Bledsoe (UFO experiencer known for his remarkable story of contact with unexplained phenomena, author of UFO of GOD) he reveals explosive claims about government secrets, nonhuman intelligence, psychic downloads, miraculous healings, remote viewing, and a coming global awakening.
Chris shares his account of physically gathering evidence from UAP encounters, evidence he says was confiscated by the U.S. government and classified as Top Secret. He also discusses what he has been told about alleged physical evidence of nonhuman intelligence already in government possession and explains how far his experiences and information have reached within the CIA, military, and NASA.
We dive into reports of UFOs shutting down nuclear missile sites, the orb phenomenon witnessed by highly credible intelligence, military, and aerospace officials, and Chris' astonishing claim that a remote viewing experience helped prevent a credible threat against Pope Francis, resulting in a suspect being arrested.
Chris describes extraordinary abilities he says emerged after his encounter, including hearing other people's thoughts, communicating with animals, receiving psychic downloads, and performing physical healings that witnesses claim changed lives. He explains why he believes "The Lady" who appeared to him is the Holy Spirit, why he argues that the Bible is full of UFO encounters, and whether dissociation may make certain people more receptive to contact with unexplained phenomena.
He also discusses whether negative entities can attach themselves to people, why supernatural experiences seem to increase around Easter, and why he believes humanity is currently undergoing a slow but unstoppable awakening. We also explore one of his most provocative claims yet: that he received advance knowledge of major world events, including COVID-19 and conflict involving Iran, and why he believes these events may have served a greater purpose in humanity's evolution.
Plus, we show some of Chris' most mind-blowing orb footage and conclude with the message he says he was meant to deliver to humanity:
Be ready. The awakening is coming, and our realm may soon blend with what we once called magic.
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Watch the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast on HBO Max, the HBO Max YouTube channel, or listen wherever you get your podcasts. https://link.mgln.ai/Stuart
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Get your annual IANDS Conference tickets at https://conference.iands.org.
Christopher Bledsoe's skywatching groups: https://gatherupevents.com/the-missing411-alaska-cruise-2026/
Christopher Bledsoe's book, UFO of GOD: https://www.ufoofgod.com/
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UFO Contact: The CIA, NASA, and the Vatican Came Looking For Him | Chris Bledsoe08/04/2026 | 55 mins.What if UFOs aren't extraterrestrials at all, but something far more profound?
In this episode of Mayim Bialik's Breakdown, Chris Bledsoe (UFO experiencer known for his remarkable story of contact with unexplained phenomena, author of UFO of GOD) shares the full story behind his alleged contact with nonhuman intelligence, an encounter that transformed his life forever.
After years of financial collapse, debilitating Crohn's disease, and personal despair, Chris claims he witnessed mysterious fireballs in the sky before being taken aboard a glowing "orb" or Tic Tac-shaped UAP. What began as a strange sighting quickly turned into a missing-time event in which he disappeared for four hours...only to return feeling as though no time had passed at all.
The experience didn't just change his worldview - it miraculously cured his Crohn's disease and awakened an ability to heal others. Through hypnotherapy, he later recovered memories of what he describes as a guided "tour" of Earth and beyond, including encounters with the Egyptian pyramids, Mars, and revelations about humanity's place in the cosmos.
Chris also recounts his encounters with mysterious portals and a divine feminine entity he calls "The Lady", experiences that he says attracted the attention of both government officials and representatives from the Vatican, leading to years of scrutiny and investigation.
But the story doesn't end there.
Chris reveals the five years of darkness that followed his encounter, how his life unraveled after speaking publicly about his experiences, and why those hardships ultimately strengthened his spiritual faith more than ever before. He also discusses continuing to witness these unexplained orbs to this day.
Are UFOs aliens? Angels? Interdimensional beings? Spiritual entities? Chris shares what he believes UAPs truly are, and why he ultimately refuses to place a definitive label on the phenomenon.
Chris also breaks down:
- His traumatic childhood and two near death experiences that he believes prepared him for contact with the paranormal
- Dramatic cultural shift from UFO ridicule to mainstream acceptance
- Why he believes humanity is currently undergoing a global awakening
- Future of telepathy, expanded consciousness, and "seeing without eyes"
- Whether anyone can access the same spiritual abilities he claims to possess
- How organized religion may limit humanity's direct connection to the divine
- Why restoring the "divine feminine" is essential for humanity's future
- How he manifests spiritual gifts and extraordinary experiences
- Why he believes every person has the right to connect directly with God
Whether you view Chris Bledsoe as a mystic, experiencer, prophet, or one of the most fascinating figures in the UFO world, this conversation challenges conventional ideas about consciousness, spirituality, extraterrestrials, and humanity's future!
Watch the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast on HBO Max, the HBO Max YouTube channel, or listen wherever you get your podcasts. https://link.mgln.ai/Stuart
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Visit drinkag1.com/BREAKDOWN and get a FREE AG1 Flavor Sampler and a FREE bottle of Vitamin D3 + K2 in your Welcome Kit with your first AG1 subscription order.
Christopher Bledsoe's skywatching groups: https://gatherupevents.com/the-missing411-alaska-cruise-2026/
Christopher Bledsoe's book, UFO of GOD: https://www.ufoofgod.com/
Follow us on Substack for Exclusive Bonus Content: https://bialikbreakdown.substack.com/
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Re-Air: Are We the Last Generation of Pure Humans? How To Maintain Our Unique Potential | Gregg Braden07/31/2026 | 2h 14 mins.This week, we’re revisiting one of our most popular episodes from last year with Gregg Braden, best-selling author, scientist and pioneer in the emerging paradigm bridging science, social policy and human potential, where we discuss humanity’s future, his theories on the transhumanist agenda, and what he considers the urgent fight to preserve our human potential.
In this eye-opening conversation, Braden warns we may be the last generation of pure humans as artificial intelligence and digital surveillance race ahead, threatening to sever us from our consciousness, our DNA, and even our souls.
He unpacks the manipulation of media algorithms, emotional programming, and disinformation campaigns designed to divide humanity and dull our innate heart-brain coherence. From simulation theory and the Mandela Effect to his groundbreaking fractal time calculator that forecasts future global patterns, Braden dives deep into the spiritual and scientific underpinnings of this global shift.
He also shares profound personal insights, including his near-death experience, interdimensional encounters, and his understanding of the spiritual meaning behind dementia. As society stands at a tipping point, Gregg Braden invites us to awaken our inner technology, reclaim ancient wisdom, and remember that love, not AI, is the most powerful force in the universe.
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Part Two: You Were Born Telepathic, Then You Forgot. Dr. Diane Hennacy Explains The Science Behind a Savant Telepathy Test That Scored 97% Accuracy, And Why She Thinks We All Still Have It.07/29/2026 | 52 mins.What if telepathy is real and neuroscience has been looking at it the wrong way all along?
In this episode of Mayim Bialik's Breakdown, Dr. Diane Hennacy, MD (neuropsychiatrist, neuroscientist, consciousness researcher known for her groundbreaking work with autistic savants and other neurodivergent individuals) shares the astonishing evidence that led her to investigate telepathy, precognition, consciousness, and the hidden capabilities of the human mind.
Dr. Hennacy reveals the unbelievable things she witnessed while testing nonspeaking autistic individuals, why statistically significant psi phenomena continue to challenge mainstream scientific assumptions, and what it would actually take to prove telepathy scientifically. She explains why scientists struggle to recreate psi abilities in laboratory settings, how skeptics critique her work, and why researchers in the field believe the word "telepathy" itself may be preventing serious scientific engagement.
We explore groundbreaking questions about consciousness, including whether telepathic abilities could help explain how babies acquire language so effortlessly, why Dr. Hennacy believes all humans may possess latent telepathic abilities, and how modern society may have caused many of us to lose access to them. She also explains why telepathy cannot be explained by quantum computation in the brain, even while discussing how savant abilities may reveal previously unknown computational capacities of the human mind.
Dr. Hennacy teases her emerging model of how the brain actually works, shares extraordinary case studies involving verified precognitive dreams, and discusses where consciousness goes during dream states. She explains why dreams may provide a window into the unconscious, how they reveal our interconnectedness with others, which dreams deserve special attention, and why reports of precognition continue to fascinate both researchers and experiencers alike.
We also dive into why psychedelic experiences so often include reports of telepathy, the shared physiological traits found among individuals who report psychic abilities, and the mystical experiences with a psychic that first sparked Dr. Hennacy's interest in studying these controversial phenomena scientifically.
The conversation expands into autism research, exploring how autistic individuals process information differently, why so many nonspeaking autistic people experience synesthesia, reports of seeing auras, and what the autism community can teach the rest of humanity about cognition, perception, communication, and consciousness itself.
Dr. Hennacy discusses the profound impact of The Telepathy Tapes podcast, why it resonated so deeply with autistic individuals and their families, and how it helped many people feel seen, heard, and understood for the first time.
We also explore acquired savant syndrome and its most mind-blowing documented cases, potential causes behind the apparent rise in autism, and how environmental pressures may be contributing to increasing diversity in human cognitive styles. Are humans evolving toward greater cognitive specialization, or losing something we once possessed?
Other topics include:
- NDE-adjacent experiences from Dr. Hennacy's youth and how later discoveries in physics shaped her interpretation of those events
- Brain function, consciousness, & the limits of current neuroscience
- Anxiety, OCD, & emotional dysregulation in nonspeaking autistic individuals
- Scientific challenges of measuring telepathy quantitatively
- Why more research into the gut microbiome could revolutionize psychiatry
- Implications of telepathy research for human cognitive development
- Why we should operate from a higher level of consciousness when interacting with AI
- How evolving environments shape cognitive diversity across humanity
If consciousness is far stranger than we imagine, this conversation may completely change how you think about autism, dreams, telepathy, AI, neuroscience, and what it means to be human!
Learn more about The Hennacy Institute: https://hennacyinstitute.org/
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About Mayim Bialik's Breakdown
Consciousness. Spontaneous healing. UAPs. Near Death Experiences. Manifestation. Psychic phenomena. Angels. Nothing is off limits if it can be approached with curiosity and rigor. MBB started as a conversation about mental health — and quickly became something much bigger. Because the deeper you go into what it means to be human, the faster you run into questions science hasn’t fully answered yet. Hosted by neuroscientist and cultural icon Mayim Bialik and spiritual explorer Jonathan Cohen, MBB is a multi-award-winning podcast where science and spirituality meet. Together they break down the assumptions, the misperceptions, and the boundaries between disciplines — and every breakdown is a breakthrough. This is where the biggest questions get taken seriously — and where you realize you’ve never been alone in asking them. Can the mind actually heal the body? Can quantum physics explain psychic phenomena? What do Near Death Experiences reveal about the nature of consciousness and the seat of the human soul? What if the only thing separating you from your own intuition - or even God - is the assumption that it’s out of reach? And if governments are publicly acknowledging the existence of UFOs, what does that mean for the future of humanity? These are the questions Mayim Bialik's Breakdown asks every week. Subscribe on Substack for ad-free episodes and bonus content, and check us out on YouTube (@MayimBialik) for video versions of our episodes!Podcast website
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