Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown is a quirky, informative, and interactive podcast breaking down the myths and misunderstandings about mental health and emotional well-... More
Stop Ignoring What Your Body is Telling You
Are you ignoring your true desires, and is your body paying the price? Mayim and Jonathan break down how stress can cause frequent infections, what our bodies are trying to tell us with physical pain & muscle aches, and the potential sinister origins of having low energy. They explain the importance of feeling excited in day-to-day life, how not living the life you want can lead to depression and anxiety, and the underlying psychological conditions that can lead to disordered eating. They also discuss the science behind the effects of sugar, why troubled work and personal relationships may indicate dissatisfaction with one's quality of life, and the negative effects of not presenting your authentic self to the world. Psychology Today article, "8 Subtle Clues You Are Ignoring Your True Desires": https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/heal-the-mind-heal-the-body/202211/8-subtle-clues-you-are-ignoring-your-true-desires
5/4/2023
30:12
Kyla Pratt & Julian Gant: Call Me Kat, Grieving Leslie Jordan, & Exploring Empathic Energy
Kyla Pratt (The Proud Family, One on One) & Julian Gant (As They Made Us, Oddballs) join us in the studio to discuss working with Mayim on Call Me Kat, their shared grief journeys after losing their friend and co-star Leslie Jordan, and not conforming to society & the entertainment industry. Julian opens up about losing jobs in Hollywood because of his refusal to cut his hair and his alarming racially motivated police interactions. He compares his skills as a professional fighter with performing, shares the piece of acting advice Dustin Hoffman gave him, and strategies he uses to cope with anxiety tied to his dyslexia. Kyla reveals her struggles as an empath and picking up other people's negative energies, her grounding techniques, and how her food sensitivities affect her mental and physical health. She gives us a show-and-tell about her crystals, explains the practice of learning when to ask for help, and ways she stays in tune with her body. Mayim, Kyla, and Julian consider how their real personas inform their Call Me Kat characters, the importance of sharing different opinions, and dealing with rejections during auditions.Catch Call Me Kat Thursdays at 9:30 PM (8:30c) on Fox!
5/2/2023
1:36:32
Carla Naumburg: Your Parenting Wakeup Call
Carla Naumburg, PhD, LICSW (clinical social worker & bestselling author) helps us break down "sh*tty parent syndrome", the evolution in parenting methods from generation to generation, and practical ways to practice self-care. Mayim and Carla discuss the unusual origin story of their friendship after Carla wrote an article criticizing Mayim's parenting techniques. They explain the importance of honesty when sharing parenting struggles and not comparing yourself to other parents, how meditation impacts their parenting skills, and the dark side of "mommy blogging." Carla shares why she doesn't believe there are bad parents, what self-compassion in parenting really means, and her tips for parenting with anxiety and mindfulness-based stress reduction.
Check out Carla Naumburg's latest book, You Are Not A Sh*tty Parent: https://www.carlanaumburg.com/books/youre-not-a-shtty-parent/
4/25/2023
1:24:45
Bite-Sized Breakdown: Dr. Gabor Maté
The Dangers of Being Too Nice: Dr. Gabor Maté (renowned speaker and bestselling author) on another Thursday Bite-Sized Breakdown. Revisit the powerful nuggets of wisdom from our episode with Dr. Gabor that could literally change how you understand health and well-being. Many people have said this is their favorite episode of MBB! Dr. Maté explains who's most prone to chronic illness and practical ways our childhood trauma is impacting us now and might lead to disease. Dr. Gabor breaks down how attachment, autoimmune disease, loneliness, and emotional regulation are all connected. Enjoy the best moments of Dr. Gabor Maté, and tune in on Tuesday for a brand new full episode of MAYIM BIALIK'S BREAKDOWN.Check out our full episode with Dr. Gabor Maté: https://mayim.simplecast.com/episodes/dr-gabor-mate-your-biggest-resource-is-internal
4/20/2023
29:33
Danny Trejo: I Was As Sick As My Secrets
Danny Trejo (actor, Machete, Breaking Bad, Boba Fett & author) joins us in-studio to discuss how the culture he was raised in contributed to his early drug and alcohol use, the evolution of his relationship with a higher power from one of fear to one of love, and his transition from convict to actor/author/restaurateur. He opens up about being conditioned as a child to use rage and violence to survive, what early sobriety taught him, and why he feels like he can reach troubled youth better than other adults. Danny explains what it was like to be incarcerated for the first time, his role as an "Inmate Social Catalyst" in prison, and why his parole board actually suggested he murder someone. Mayim and Danny consider the weaknesses of our prison system and the inhumanity of solitary confinement after Danny shares his heartbreaking experience being locked up "in the hole." Danny reveals how his drug counseling skills led him to land acting roles, his experiences training movie stars in the art of prison boxing, his love of good food and the fascinating story of how he got into the restaurant business. He also considers the negative effects of toxic masculinity, his complex relationships with women, why his children are his vulnerable spot, his favorites of his iconic acting roles, and his status as a Los Angeles icon.Danny Trejo's new cookbook, Trejo's Cantina: https://a.co/d/2vwr7qM
