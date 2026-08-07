What if telepathy is real and neuroscience has been looking at it the wrong way all along?



In this episode of Mayim Bialik's Breakdown, Dr. Diane Hennacy, MD (neuropsychiatrist, neuroscientist, consciousness researcher known for her groundbreaking work with autistic savants and other neurodivergent individuals) shares the astonishing evidence that led her to investigate telepathy, precognition, consciousness, and the hidden capabilities of the human mind.



Dr. Hennacy reveals the unbelievable things she witnessed while testing nonspeaking autistic individuals, why statistically significant psi phenomena continue to challenge mainstream scientific assumptions, and what it would actually take to prove telepathy scientifically. She explains why scientists struggle to recreate psi abilities in laboratory settings, how skeptics critique her work, and why researchers in the field believe the word "telepathy" itself may be preventing serious scientific engagement.



We explore groundbreaking questions about consciousness, including whether telepathic abilities could help explain how babies acquire language so effortlessly, why Dr. Hennacy believes all humans may possess latent telepathic abilities, and how modern society may have caused many of us to lose access to them. She also explains why telepathy cannot be explained by quantum computation in the brain, even while discussing how savant abilities may reveal previously unknown computational capacities of the human mind.



Dr. Hennacy teases her emerging model of how the brain actually works, shares extraordinary case studies involving verified precognitive dreams, and discusses where consciousness goes during dream states. She explains why dreams may provide a window into the unconscious, how they reveal our interconnectedness with others, which dreams deserve special attention, and why reports of precognition continue to fascinate both researchers and experiencers alike.



We also dive into why psychedelic experiences so often include reports of telepathy, the shared physiological traits found among individuals who report psychic abilities, and the mystical experiences with a psychic that first sparked Dr. Hennacy's interest in studying these controversial phenomena scientifically.



The conversation expands into autism research, exploring how autistic individuals process information differently, why so many nonspeaking autistic people experience synesthesia, reports of seeing auras, and what the autism community can teach the rest of humanity about cognition, perception, communication, and consciousness itself.



Dr. Hennacy discusses the profound impact of The Telepathy Tapes podcast, why it resonated so deeply with autistic individuals and their families, and how it helped many people feel seen, heard, and understood for the first time.



We also explore acquired savant syndrome and its most mind-blowing documented cases, potential causes behind the apparent rise in autism, and how environmental pressures may be contributing to increasing diversity in human cognitive styles. Are humans evolving toward greater cognitive specialization, or losing something we once possessed?



Other topics include:

- NDE-adjacent experiences from Dr. Hennacy's youth and how later discoveries in physics shaped her interpretation of those events

- Brain function, consciousness, & the limits of current neuroscience

- Anxiety, OCD, & emotional dysregulation in nonspeaking autistic individuals

- Scientific challenges of measuring telepathy quantitatively

- Why more research into the gut microbiome could revolutionize psychiatry

- Implications of telepathy research for human cognitive development

- Why we should operate from a higher level of consciousness when interacting with AI

- How evolving environments shape cognitive diversity across humanity



If consciousness is far stranger than we imagine, this conversation may completely change how you think about autism, dreams, telepathy, AI, neuroscience, and what it means to be human!



Learn more about The Hennacy Institute: https://hennacyinstitute.org/



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