82. The psychology of emotional unavailability

This week we are discussing the science and psychology of emotional unavailability and breaking down the misconceptions and myths about emotional unavailability in our 20's, particularly when it comes to dating people who won't commit. We're going to break down exactly what emotional unavailability versus availability looks like and how it manifests in relationships, what emotional unavailability means on a personal, individual level, the difference between men and women when it comes to this concept and how to develop emotional availability and grow closer to the ones we love and attract those who are equally emotionally available. Listen now!