A podcast that explains how everything is psychology. Even your 20s. New episodes every Friday!
For business enquires please email [email protected]More
Available Episodes
5 of 81
86. Perfectionism and academic anxiety
Perfectionism is on the rise amongst young people, and in this episode we break down exactly what it means to have perfectionist tendencies. We examine the theories of personality, our upbringing, links to OCD and ADHD and what it means for academic performance and anxiety. We also dive into some of the methods for minimising our perfectionism, including visualisation, the 80-20 rule, cognitive behavioural therapy and positive self talk to show how life isn't perfect, so you don't have to be either. Listen now. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/2/2023
42:20
85. 'Daddy issues' and dating in your 20s ft. Violet Benson
This Friday we sit down with the wonderful Violet Benson, host of the podcast Almost Adulting, also known for her famous meme account, Daddy Issues, as we discuss everything dating in our 20s, specifically the truth about daddy issues, healing childhood trauma and parental relationships and how to reestablish your boundaries and standards. That, and so much more. Listen now!
Follow Violet everywhere:
Almost Adulting podcast - https://open.spotify.com/show/7IY1Gjc1uktmDCmNLA0HXo?si=14792ff30f75463e
Violet Benson - https://www.instagram.com/violetbenson/?hl=en
Daddy Issues - https://www.instagram.com/daddyissues_/?hl=en
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/27/2023
37:38
84. Loneliness is not your enemy!
This week we break down the psychological, biological and evolutionary underpinnings of loneliness and break down some of the stigma around feeling lonely in your 20's. This decade is full of a number of significant life transitions and changes that can lead us to feel isolated and detached, but loneliness sometimes get's a bad wrap. We explore how we can cultivate a better relationship with loneliness by understanding the instinctual urges behind this feeling, embracing solitude and reframing the narrative around exactly how common it is to feel lonely in your 20's. Listen now!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/25/2023
39:42
83. The psychology of 'lucky girl syndrome'
On this episode we break down the science and psychology of the internet and TikTok sensation of "lucky girl syndrome". We explore the ideas and theories behind self fulfilling prophecies, confirmation bias, goal-oriented behaviour, brain anatomy and the power of positive affirmations on shifting our mindset to reveal whether lucky girl syndrome is fact or fiction, and where ideas of privilege and personality come in.
Listen now! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/21/2023
32:36
82. The psychology of emotional unavailability
This week we are discussing the science and psychology of emotional unavailability and breaking down the misconceptions and myths about emotional unavailability in our 20's, particularly when it comes to dating people who won't commit. We’re going to break down exactly what emotional unavailability versus availability looks like and how it manifests in relationships, what emotional unavailability means on a personal, individual level, the difference between men and women when it comes to this concept and how to develop emotional availability and grow closer to the ones we love and attract those who are equally emotionally available. Listen now! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.