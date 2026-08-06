If anyone tells you that they’re not even a little bit insecure, they’re lying, in denial, or both. It’s a fact of life that we all feel insecure at times - about how we look, behave, our achievements, and whether we are liked by others. In this episode, we examine the psychology behind common insecurities, recognise how we can be our own worst enemies, and consider the ways we can come to accept that we are all flawed, and might not actually need ‘fixing’.

We unpack:

• The surprising evolutionary benefits that come with insecurity

• How our levels of insecurity change throughout our lives

• The ‘liking gap’, and why we think others like us less than they do

• How being insecure can feed insecurity, in a vicious cycle

• Why people pleasing and over confidence are often signs of insecurity

• How we can address insecurities that negatively impact our lives

Watch on Netflix: HERE

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Our favourite sources:

https://www.bps.org.uk/research-digest/insecurity-leads-us-underestimate-how-much-others-us

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/228079585_Self-Esteem_Development_Across_the_Lifespan

https://www.centerforanxiety.org/what-is-hyper-independence-is-it-a-bad-thing/

The Psychology of your 20s is not a substitute for professional mental health help. If you are struggling, distressed or require personalised advice, please reach out to your doctor or a licensed psychologist.

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