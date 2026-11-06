We've been told to drink more water, carry bigger bottles, and never wait until we're thirsty. But what happens when our obsession with staying hydrated goes too far?



In this episode, Scott sits down with exercise physiologist Dr. Tamara Hew-Butler to explore the surprisingly dangerous side of drinking too much water. They unpack how overhydration can dilute sodium levels and cause life-threatening brain swelling, why dehydration and overhydration can look alarmingly similar, and whether our hydration habits are being shaped more by marketing than biology. From electrolyte packets and endurance athletes to emerging concerns about kidney damage, Dr. Hew-Butler challenges the idea that more is always better.



Along the way, she shares how an energy drink nearly cost her life, why even the healthiest habits can have dangerous extremes, and what it really means to trust your body's signals. Because sometimes, the healthiest thing you can do is stop trying so hard to be healthy.



Chapters:



(00:41) Meet Dr. Tamara Hew-Butler



(01:35) An Energy Drink Nearly Killed Her



(05:30) The Danger of Too Much Water



(11:19) When Water Makes Your Brain Swell



(20:31) Dehydration's Dangerous Lookalike



(26:08) The Electrolyte Packet Problem



(34:33) How Hydration Became an Obsession



(38:45) The Rising Risk of Kidney Damage



(43:34) When Exercise Goes Too Far



(50:10) Mailbag: Trusting Thirst Over Tech



(53:33) Gut Check: The Numbers Don't Add Up



Dr. Tamara Hew-Butler is an associate professor of Exercise and Sport Science at Wayne State University and a sports medicine specialist. A leading researcher in overhydration and exercise-associated hyponatremia, she has helped develop international guidelines on the dangers of excessive water intake and currently serves as Medical Research Director for the Western States Endurance Run.



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