296: King Noire: Polygamy, Sex-Positive Parenting & The Racist Roots of “BBC”

King Noire got into porn as a way to escape homelessness, built a successful career as a performer, and has has spent two decades working to make the industry a safer place for people of color. He explains how he's always felt pulled towards non-monogamy, why polyamory is not about sex for him, and how you can dip your toe into polyamory in your own relationship! Then, he breaks down how the fetishization of Black men is directly linked to slavery and why you can't sweep America's history under the rug if you want to move forward.