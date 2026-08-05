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468 episodes
Giana Taylor on Magazine Glamour Days, Building Urban X, and Adult Award Show Drama08/05/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Model, director, and industry veteran Giana Taylor sits down with Holly Randall to talk about her wild ride through adult entertainment from her early days as a nude magazine model and stripper, to her behind-the-scenes work as a production manager, to co-founding the Urban X Awards, now one of the biggest award shows in porn. Giana spills on magazine cover memories, why she never became a performer, and the real drama behind nominations, fan voting, and industry politics at awards season. Watch the full uncensored conversation on Holly Randall Unfiltered.
Sponsor & Links
Huge thanks to SC World for sponsoring the show!
Follow them at instagram.com/scworld.official
Follow Holly Randall on all platforms: Hollylinks.com
Subscribe for more exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content from the adult industry! patreon.com/c/hollyrandallunfiltered
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/holly-randall-unfiltered--6630320/support.
- Mellanie Monroe spent 17 years locked down by a jealous boyfriend who convinced her that even watching porn counted as cheating then at 32, she shot her first scene, quit her retail job the very next day, and never looked back.
She talks about the nerves and insecurity of her first scenes, why she didn't watch her own work for five years, the on-set tricks nobody talks about (is squirting real?), and how nearly two decades of reinvention have her shooting for Evil Angel and Adult Time, building an empire on OnlyFans and Minx all while turning 50 this year.
Raw, funny, and completely unfiltered. This is Holly Randall Unfiltered.🔥 New episodes weekly.
Subscribe, follow, and don't sleep on this one.
Sponsor & LinksHuge thanks to SC World for sponsoring the show!Follow them at instagram.com/scworld.official
Follow Holly Randall on all platforms: Hollylinks.com
Subscribe for more exclusive
interviews and behind-the-scenes content from the adult industry! patreon.com/c/hollyrandallunfiltered
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/holly-randall-unfiltered--6630320/support.
- MyCookieJar and Cookie Daddy have been married for nearly 12 years, and they're finally spilling everything: including the story behind her rare anatomy (a birth defect she now proudly calls "the most unique pussy in the industry") and exactly how she has to walk new co-stars through it before every girl/girl scene.
We get into her demisexuality and what actually turns her on, the difference between a "vixen" dynamic and a cuck dynamic (spoiler: she's holding all the power), and how a girthy, well-endowed husband and a wife with no cervix make for a very compatible pairing. Plus: the AI they built to run their studio, why they walked away from OnlyFans to build their own site, and how two workaholic tech nerds turned a rave hookup into an empire.
This one's unfiltered in every sense.
🔗 shecrumble.com
Sponsor & Links
Huge thanks to SC World for sponsoring the show!
Follow them at instagram.com/scworld.official
Follow Holly Randall on all platforms: Hollylinks.com
Subscribe for more exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content from the adult industry! patreon.com/c/hollyrandallunfiltered
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/holly-randall-unfiltered--6630320/support.
- Eva Angelina shot over 1,000 scenes before walking away from the adult industry in 2016, and then did something nobody expected. She became a firefighter and paramedic, fighting against the stigma of her previous career to start anew. Now, years later, she's stepping back in front of the camera with Vixen and eyeing a move to Spiegler.
She talks about getting scouted at 18 off a classified ad that dared her to "shock and awe" her parents, shooting on VHS before the internet could even stream video, walking away from adult at the top of her game to save actual lives and why she couldn't stay away from the camera forever.
Uncensored, unfiltered, and absolutely unhinged in the best way. This is Holly Randall Unfiltered.
🔥 New episodes weekly. Subscribe, follow, and don't sleep on this one.
Sponsor & Links
Huge thanks to SC World for sponsoring the show!
Follow them at instagram.com/scworld.official
Follow Holly Randall on all platforms: Hollylinks.com
Subscribe for more exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content from the adult industry! patreon.com/c/hollyrandallunfiltered
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/holly-randall-unfiltered--6630320/support.
- Summer Robert grew 11 bra sizes in a year thanks to a rare condition called macromastia and she's turned it into a full-blown career, a massive OnlyFans following, and the title of biggest boobs in the UK.
This episode gets into all of it: refusing a reduction, the obsessed fan she accidentally brought home, getting robbed in Brisbane by guys who used her stolen card to buy Andrew Tate courses (yes, really), and her brutally honest breakdown of American men vs. European men in bed. (Americans, you might want to take notes.)
Unfiltered, uncensored, and unapologetically chaotic. This is Holly Randall Unfiltered.🔥 New episodes weekly.
Subscribe, follow, and don't sleep on this one.
Sponsor & LinksHuge thanks to SC World for sponsoring the show!
Follow them at instagram.com/scworld.official
Follow Holly Randall on all platforms: Hollylinks.com
Subscribe for more exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content from the adult industry! patreon.com/c/hollyrandallunfiltered
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/holly-randall-unfiltered--6630320/support.
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About Holly Randall Unfiltered
HRU is a podcast series that sheds light on those working in the adult industry, and explores all topics of sex with authors, educators, and advocates. Hosted by world renowned erotic photographer and director Holly Randall, she interviews some of the biggest names in the adult industry, and various non-porn guests who touch on the subject of sex in one way or another. With an honest and humorous outlook on life, Holly strips away the misconceptions on people who work in the sex industry, and offers sex-positive discussions on various social and political issues. You can follow Holly on both Instagram and Twitter at @hollyrandall and drop us an email at hollyrandallunfiltered@gmail.com. Expect to be intrigued, to laugh your ass off, and to learn something new! Holly Randall Unfiltered is a proud member of Pleasure Podcasts. For network details, contact cameron@pleasurepodcasts.com.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/holly-randall-unfiltered--6630320/support.Podcast website
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