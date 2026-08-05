MyCookieJar and Cookie Daddy have been married for nearly 12 years, and they're finally spilling everything: including the story behind her rare anatomy (a birth defect she now proudly calls "the most unique pussy in the industry") and exactly how she has to walk new co-stars through it before every girl/girl scene.



We get into her demisexuality and what actually turns her on, the difference between a "vixen" dynamic and a cuck dynamic (spoiler: she's holding all the power), and how a girthy, well-endowed husband and a wife with no cervix make for a very compatible pairing. Plus: the AI they built to run their studio, why they walked away from OnlyFans to build their own site, and how two workaholic tech nerds turned a rave hookup into an empire.



This one's unfiltered in every sense.



🔗 shecrumble.com



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