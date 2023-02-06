Unfiltered is a podcast series that sheds light on those working in the adult industry, and explores all topics of sex with authors, educators, and advocates. H... More
How to Talk Dirty – with Shameless Sex and Sexpert Lola Kat
Today, we're sharing a preview of one of my favorite podcasts: Shameless Sex. Join April and Amy as they inspire radical self-love, sexual empowerment, and shame-free intimacy. Shameless Sex is unabashed real talk about sexuality with a playful twist. Today's clip features return guest and dirty talk Sexpert Lola Kat to talk all about how to master the art of talking dirty in (and out of) the bedroom. Find out more at Shamelesssex.com.
6/2/2023
10:35
296: King Noire: Polygamy, Sex-Positive Parenting & The Racist Roots of “BBC”
King Noire got into porn as a way to escape homelessness, built a successful career as a performer, and has has spent two decades working to make the industry a safer place for people of color. He explains how he's always felt pulled towards non-monogamy, why polyamory is not about sex for him, and how you can dip your toe into polyamory in your own relationship! Then, he breaks down how the fetishization of Black men is directly linked to slavery and why you can't sweep America's history under the rug if you want to move forward.
5/31/2023
1:10:54
295: Venus Cuckoldress: Cucks Aren't Weak, They're the Hottest Partners!
Venus Cuckoldress stumbled in cuckoldry 7 years ago and immediately knew she found her calling! She explains what cuckolding is, why cucks are the opposite of the weak, pathetic stereotype, and what exactly cucks find so hot about watching their partner get off with someone else. Plus - if this is something you could be into, she gives tips for bringing the idea up to your partner!
5/24/2023
49:44
294: Jennifer White: Her Struggle for Sobriety, The Chaos of G*ngbangs & Her 50-Creampie Scene
With more than 800 hardcore scenes under her belt, we finally have the privilege of hearing from Jennifer White on the pod! She tells Holly about how innocent shopping on Craigslist got her into the industry, the VIP porn star she used to spray tan, and why she refused to give blowjobs at the start of her career. Then, she opens up about her sobriety journey and how she's in the best place mentally she's ever been!
5/17/2023
1:02:27
293: Leah Gotti: The Viral Twitter Thread Exposing The Dark Side Of P*rn
When Leah Gotti saw her abuser celebrated in an International Women's Day Instagram, she voiced her frustration on Twitter — and quickly started a firestorm. After helping performers share their experiences with abuse in the industry, Leah hopes to help foster a better environment for sex workers. She opens up about her abusive childhood, why she's back from her break from porn, and how she ended up telling her story on a Christian talk show. Plus, she reveals her new hobby – and you're definitely not going to want to mess with her now!
Unfiltered is a podcast series that sheds light on those working in the adult industry, and explores all topics of sex with authors, educators, and advocates. Hosted by world renowned erotic photographer and director Holly Randall, she interviews some of the biggest names in the adult industry, and various non-porn guests who touch on the subject of sex in one way or another. With an honest and humorous outlook on life, Holly strips away the misconceptions on people who work in the sex industry, and offers sex-positive discussions on various social and political issues. You can follow Holly on both Instagram and Twitter at @hollyrandall and drop us an email at [email protected] Expect to be intrigued, to laugh your ass off, and to learn something new!
Holly Randall Unfiltered is a proud member of Pleasure Podcasts. For network details, contact [email protected]