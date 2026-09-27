Summary:

In this episode, Daniel Nicholson shares his journey from restaurant management to creating innovative whiskey barrels with integrated tech, emphasizing the importance of authenticity, relationship building, and blending tradition with innovation.



Key Topics:

Daniel Nicholson's journey from restaurant management to whiskey craft

The origin story of C Bus Barrels and the Cervita machine

The importance of authenticity and relationship building in business

Balancing perfection with authenticity in craft products

The impact of social media and unpolished content

The fusion of old-world whiskey techniques with new technology

The role of relationship building over transactional networking

The influence of technology on critical thinking and authenticity

The importance of embracing failure and doing it anyway

The future of blending tradition with innovation in spirits



Keywords:

whiskey barrels, innovation, relationship building, authenticity, tech in craft, Middle West Spirits, C Bus Barrels, entrepreneurship, social media impact



https://middlewestspirits.com/



Instagram: @cbusbarrels