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47 episodes
- Summary:
Will explores the complex relationship between ambition, satisfaction, and happiness, sharing personal insights on how the pursuit of more can overshadow appreciating what we already have. This episode encourages listeners to reflect on their achievements and redefine what fulfillment means.
Key Topics:
The impact of ambition on happiness
The cycle of setting and reaching goals
The importance of practicing gratitude
Distinguishing between ambition and scarcity mindset
The danger of turning life into a performance
Strategies for appreciating current achievements
SPONSOR: HighLevel. Go to gohighlevel.com/reset
- Summary:
Marques Ogden shares his inspiring journey from NFL player to successful entrepreneur and keynote speaker, highlighting resilience, authenticity, and the importance of resetting after setbacks.
Key Topics:
The climb to the NFL and the sacrifices involved
Overcoming adversity and facing setbacks
The importance of authenticity and self-awareness
Building a successful construction business and its pitfalls
The emotional and mental challenges of losing identity
The journey from bankruptcy to motivational speaking
The significance of a strong team and community
The concept of continuous growth and evolution
Visit: https://ogdenvictorymindset.com/mastermind
- Summary:
In this episode, Haydee Acebo shares her extraordinary journey of swimming across Lake Tahoe to honor friends lost during COVID, exploring themes of endurance, purpose, and mental health. Discover how facing fears and asking for help can transform trauma into empowerment.
Key Topics:
- Haydee Acebo's motivation for swimming Lake Tahoe
- The emotional impact of losing friends during COVID
- The significance of choosing 21 social causes
- The mental challenges of open water swimming
- The role of therapy and self-care in resilience
- Cultural background and immigrant experience
- The importance of asking for help and vulnerability
- The upcoming documentary and book projects
SPONSOR: Thank you to High Level for sponsoring this episode. Go to gohighlevel.com/reset to learn more!
- Summary:
In this episode, Daniel Nicholson shares his journey from restaurant management to creating innovative whiskey barrels with integrated tech, emphasizing the importance of authenticity, relationship building, and blending tradition with innovation.
Key Topics:
Daniel Nicholson's journey from restaurant management to whiskey craft
The origin story of C Bus Barrels and the Cervita machine
The importance of authenticity and relationship building in business
Balancing perfection with authenticity in craft products
The impact of social media and unpolished content
The fusion of old-world whiskey techniques with new technology
The role of relationship building over transactional networking
The influence of technology on critical thinking and authenticity
The importance of embracing failure and doing it anyway
The future of blending tradition with innovation in spirits
Keywords:
whiskey barrels, innovation, relationship building, authenticity, tech in craft, Middle West Spirits, C Bus Barrels, entrepreneurship, social media impact
https://middlewestspirits.com/
Instagram: @cbusbarrels
- Summary
Will Craig explores the masks we wear, the true meaning of authenticity, and how success and self-acceptance are intertwined. He shares personal insights on masculinity, honesty, and living without masks to find genuine peace and connection.
Key Topics:
- The concept of masks we wear in daily life
- Redefining masculinity and strength
- The importance of honesty with oneself
- The relationship between success and self-worth
- The process of removing masks to find authenticity
- The role of vulnerability in leadership and growth
- The impact of childhood and societal expectations on masculinity
- The importance of living a life aligned with true self
- Strategies for living without masks and fear
- The connection between authenticity and peace
Keywords: authenticity, masks, masculinity, self-acceptance, success, vulnerability, growth, honesty, leadership, self-awareness
SPONSOR: go to gohighlevel.com/reset
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About Sunday Reset w/ Will & Friends
Sunday Reset w/ Will & Friends is a conversation series where Will connects with guests from all walks of life to talk openly about mental health, personal growth, and the human experience. From honest stories of struggle and resilience to meaningful discussions on relationships, identity, and healing—each episode offers a chance to pause, reflect, and reset for the week ahead.Podcast website
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