Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsHealth & WellnessSunday Reset w/ Will &amp; Friends
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Sunday Reset w/ Will &amp; Friends
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Sunday Reset w/ Will &amp; Friends

Mental Health w/ Will
Health & WellnessMental Health
Sunday Reset w/ Will &amp; Friends
Latest episode

47 episodes

  • Sunday Reset w/ Will &amp; Friends

    Why Ambition Can Keep You From Feeling Satisfied

    09/27/2026 | 11 mins.
    Summary:
    Will explores the complex relationship between ambition, satisfaction, and happiness, sharing personal insights on how the pursuit of more can overshadow appreciating what we already have. This episode encourages listeners to reflect on their achievements and redefine what fulfillment means.

    Key Topics:
    The impact of ambition on happiness
    The cycle of setting and reaching goals
    The importance of practicing gratitude
    Distinguishing between ambition and scarcity mindset
    The danger of turning life into a performance
    Strategies for appreciating current achievements

    SPONSOR: HighLevel. Go to gohighlevel.com/reset
  • Sunday Reset w/ Will &amp; Friends

    From NFL Lineman to Custodian - How Marques Ogden Rebuilt Everything

    09/13/2026 | 26 mins.
    Summary:
    Marques Ogden shares his inspiring journey from NFL player to successful entrepreneur and keynote speaker, highlighting resilience, authenticity, and the importance of resetting after setbacks.
    Key Topics:
    The climb to the NFL and the sacrifices involved
    Overcoming adversity and facing setbacks
    The importance of authenticity and self-awareness
    Building a successful construction business and its pitfalls
    The emotional and mental challenges of losing identity
    The journey from bankruptcy to motivational speaking
    The significance of a strong team and community
    The concept of continuous growth and evolution

    Visit: https://ogdenvictorymindset.com/mastermind
  • Sunday Reset w/ Will &amp; Friends

    Asking for Help Is Not Weakness - It’s How Haydee Acebo Swam Tahoe

    09/06/2026 | 33 mins.
    Summary:
    In this episode, Haydee Acebo shares her extraordinary journey of swimming across Lake Tahoe to honor friends lost during COVID, exploring themes of endurance, purpose, and mental health. Discover how facing fears and asking for help can transform trauma into empowerment.

    Key Topics:

    - Haydee Acebo's motivation for swimming Lake Tahoe
    - The emotional impact of losing friends during COVID
    - The significance of choosing 21 social causes
    - The mental challenges of open water swimming
    - The role of therapy and self-care in resilience
    - Cultural background and immigrant experience
    - The importance of asking for help and vulnerability
    - The upcoming documentary and book projects

    SPONSOR: Thank you to High Level for sponsoring this episode. Go to gohighlevel.com/reset to learn more!
  • Sunday Reset w/ Will &amp; Friends

    Everything Is Cringe Until It Works - The Lesson Behind Building Anything

    08/23/2026 | 32 mins.
    Summary:
    In this episode, Daniel Nicholson shares his journey from restaurant management to creating innovative whiskey barrels with integrated tech, emphasizing the importance of authenticity, relationship building, and blending tradition with innovation.

    Key Topics:
    Daniel Nicholson's journey from restaurant management to whiskey craft
    The origin story of C Bus Barrels and the Cervita machine
    The importance of authenticity and relationship building in business
    Balancing perfection with authenticity in craft products
    The impact of social media and unpolished content
    The fusion of old-world whiskey techniques with new technology
    The role of relationship building over transactional networking
    The influence of technology on critical thinking and authenticity
    The importance of embracing failure and doing it anyway
    The future of blending tradition with innovation in spirits

    Keywords:
    whiskey barrels, innovation, relationship building, authenticity, tech in craft, Middle West Spirits, C Bus Barrels, entrepreneurship, social media impact

    https://middlewestspirits.com/

    Instagram: @cbusbarrels
  • Sunday Reset w/ Will &amp; Friends

    The Mask We Wear: Why Success Can't Fix Self-Worth

    08/16/2026 | 10 mins.
    Summary
    Will Craig explores the masks we wear, the true meaning of authenticity, and how success and self-acceptance are intertwined. He shares personal insights on masculinity, honesty, and living without masks to find genuine peace and connection.

    Key Topics:
    - The concept of masks we wear in daily life
    - Redefining masculinity and strength
    - The importance of honesty with oneself
    - The relationship between success and self-worth
    - The process of removing masks to find authenticity
    - The role of vulnerability in leadership and growth
    - The impact of childhood and societal expectations on masculinity
    - The importance of living a life aligned with true self
    - Strategies for living without masks and fear
    - The connection between authenticity and peace

    Keywords: authenticity, masks, masculinity, self-acceptance, success, vulnerability, growth, honesty, leadership, self-awareness

    SPONSOR: go to gohighlevel.com/reset
More Health & Wellness podcasts
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
About Sunday Reset w/ Will &amp; Friends
Sunday Reset w/ Will & Friends is a conversation series where Will connects with guests from all walks of life to talk openly about mental health, personal growth, and the human experience. From honest stories of struggle and resilience to meaningful discussions on relationships, identity, and healing—each episode offers a chance to pause, reflect, and reset for the week ahead.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessMental Health

Listen to Sunday Reset w/ Will &amp; Friends, unPAUSED with Dr. Mary Claire Haver and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2026 - 8:19:44 PM
A company fromMADSACK