Welcome to Calm White Noise, the podcast that provides you with white noises and nature sounds to help you sleep, study or soothe a baby. We produce 8 hours episodes with pleasant sounds, making them ideal for listening to while sleeping, studying or working in the office.

Me and my wife are both diagnosed with ADHD and while I need noise to focus my wife need it for fall asleep, so ambience noise help us with ADHD brain but in different ways! We want everyone to feel their best!