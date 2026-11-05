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26 episodes
- Brown Noise Study Relaxation Meditation Baby Crying
Website: https://www.calmwhitenoise.se
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@CalmWhiteNoise.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calmwhitenoises/
DISCLAIMER: Do not drive or operate heavy machinery while listening to this sound. Remember that loud sounds can potentially damage your hearing. When playing one of our videos, if you cannot have a conversation over the sound without raising your voice, the sound may be too loud for your ears. Please do not place speakers right next to a baby’s ears. If you have difficulty hearing or hear ringing in your ears, please immediately discontinue listening to the white noise sounds and consult an audiologist or your physician. The sounds provided by this podcast are for entertainment purposes only and are not a treatment for sleep disorders or tinnitus. If you have significant difficulty sleeping on a regular basis, experience fitful/restless sleep, or feel tired during the day, please consult your physician. © Calm White Noise HB, 2023. All rights reserved.
- On a hot summer day, cold water from a mountain stream rushes over rocks, creating relaxing water
sounds white noise. The peaceful nature ambience calms the mind. The river sound also masks extraneous noise, creating an ideal environment for
relaxation.
Website: https://www.calmwhitenoise.se
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@CalmWhiteNoise.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calmwhitenoises/
DISCLAIMER: Do not drive or operate heavy machinery while listening to this sound. Remember that loud sounds can potentially damage your hearing. When playing one of our videos, if you cannot have a conversation over the sound without raising your voice, the sound may be too loud for your ears. Please do not place speakers right next to a baby’s ears. If you have difficulty hearing or hear ringing in your ears, please immediately discontinue listening to the white noise sounds and consult an audiologist or your physician. The sounds provided by this podcast are for entertainment purposes only and are not a treatment for sleep disorders or tinnitus. If you have significant difficulty sleeping on a regular basis, experience fitful/restless sleep, or feel tired during the day, please consult your physician. © Calm White Noise HB, 2023. All rights reserved.
- Enjoy the soothing sound of this water fountain. The water sounds white noise creates a calming ambience while blocking out noisy distractions. Use this sleep sound to help you fall asleep and remain sleeping all night long.
Website: https://www.calmwhitenoise.se
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@CalmWhiteNoise.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calmwhitenoises/
DISCLAIMER: Do not drive or operate heavy machinery while listening to this sound. Remember that loud sounds can potentially damage your hearing. When playing one of our videos, if you cannot have a conversation over the sound without raising your voice, the sound may be too loud for your ears. Please do not place speakers right next to a baby’s ears. If you have difficulty hearing or hear ringing in your ears, please immediately discontinue listening to the white noise sounds and consult an audiologist or your physician. The sounds provided by this podcast are for entertainment purposes only and are not a treatment for sleep disorders or tinnitus. If you have significant difficulty sleeping on a regular basis, experience fitful/restless sleep, or feel tired during the day, please consult your physician. © Calm White Noise HB, 2023. All rights reserved.
- Here is some smooth white noise mixed with pink and brown noise that I have massaged into
submission. I like to think of it as a noise Neapolitan. This sound is great for focusing at work, doing yoga, getting homework done, taking naps, or just
getting the baby to bed.
Website: https://www.calmwhitenoise.se
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@CalmWhiteNoise.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calmwhitenoises/
DISCLAIMER: Do not drive or operate heavy machinery while listening to this sound. Remember that loud sounds can potentially damage your hearing. When playing one of our videos, if you cannot have a conversation over the sound without raising your voice, the sound may be too loud for your ears. Please do not place speakers right next to a baby’s ears. If you have difficulty hearing or hear ringing in your ears, please immediately discontinue listening to the white noise sounds and consult an audiologist or your physician. The sounds provided by this podcast are for entertainment purposes only and are not a treatment for sleep disorders or tinnitus. If you have significant difficulty sleeping on a regular basis, experience fitful/restless sleep, or feel tired during the day, please consult your physician. © Calm White Noise HB, 2023. All rights reserved.
- The nature sounds of
heavy wind blowing can be a great soothing way to enhance your ability to fall
sleep and avoid the struggles of falling asleep for those with tinnitus issues.
The sounds of the wind are also a a wonderful white noise for a baby to fall
asleep to.
Website: https://www.calmwhitenoise.se
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@CalmWhiteNoise.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calmwhitenoises/
DISCLAIMER: Do not drive or operate heavy machinery while listening to this sound. Remember that loud sounds can potentially damage your hearing. When playing one of our videos, if you cannot have a conversation over the sound without raising your voice, the sound may be too loud for your ears. Please do not place speakers right next to a baby’s ears. If you have difficulty hearing or hear ringing in your ears, please immediately discontinue listening to the white noise sounds and consult an audiologist or your physician. The sounds provided by this podcast are for entertainment purposes only and are not a treatment for sleep disorders or tinnitus. If you have significant difficulty sleeping on a regular basis, experience fitful/restless sleep, or feel tired during the day, please consult your physician. © Calm White Noise HB, 2023. All rights reserved.
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About Calm White Noise Ⓒ
Welcome to Calm White Noise, the podcast that provides you with white noises and nature sounds to help you sleep, study or soothe a baby. We produce 8 hours episodes with pleasant sounds, making them ideal for listening to while sleeping, studying or working in the office. Me and my wife are both diagnosed with ADHD and while I need noise to focus my wife need it for fall asleep, so ambience noise help us with ADHD brain but in different ways! We want everyone to feel their best!Podcast website
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