Dr. Justin Lehmiller
The Sex and Psychology Podcast is the sex ed you never got in school—and won't find anywhere else. Kinsey Institute researcher Dr. Justin Lehmiller takes you on...
The Sex and Psychology Podcast is the sex ed you never got in school—and won’t find anywhere else. Kinsey Institute researcher Dr. Justin Lehmiller takes you on... More

  • Episode 190: Women Who Stray – The Rise of Female Infidelity
    Rates of infidelity have risen over the last half-century; however, if you break the data down by gender, it turns out that men’s rate of infidelity has remained relatively stable, whereas women's has increased. So what’s behind the rise in female infidelity? And what are the implications of this for modern-day marriages and relationships? Let's talk about it! I am joined today by author Susan Shapiro Barash. She has written thirteen nonfiction books on women’s issues. She also writes fiction under her pen name Susannah Marren. Susan’s latest book is titled A Passion for More: Affairs that Make or Break Us. In this book, Susan presents three decades of research she conducted on heterosexual women in monogamous relationships who committed infidelity. Some of the specific topics we discuss include: Are women today actually cheating more, or are they just more willing to admit to it than they were in the past? What role does technology play in women's infidelity? How is age related to having an affair among women? In what ways do women say that affairs made their relationships or marriages better? At what point do affairs become a catalyst to leave a relationship? Be sure to check out Susan's website to learn more. Thank you to our sponsors! The Modern Sex Therapy Institutes is one of the leading sex therapy certification programs in the world, meets all AASECT certification requirements, has 12 other specialty certifications, and a Ph.D. program in Clinical Sexology. Visit modernsextherapyinstitutes.com to learn more. Support sex science by becoming a friend of the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University. Visit kinseyinstitute.org to make a donation to support ongoing research projects on critical topics. You can also show your support by following the Kinsey Institute on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. *** Want to learn more about Sex and Psychology? Click here for previous articles or follow the blog on Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit to receive updates. You can also follow Dr. Lehmiller on YouTube and Instagram. Listen and stream all episodes on Apple, Spotify, Google, or Amazon. Subscribe to automatically receive new episodes and please rate and review the podcast! Credits: Precision Podcasting (Podcast editing) and Shutterstock/Florian (Music). Image created with Canva; photos used with permission of guest.
    5/16/2023
    32:46
  • Episode 189: What Asexuality Is, And Isn’t
    Asexuality is a broad umbrella term that refers to individuals who do not experience sexual attraction to others, or who only do so under rare or limited circumstances. Growing research in this area is helping to shed important light on the nature of asexuality because there are a lot of misconceptions about it, such as the idea that asexuality is a sexual dysfunction. But that’s not the case—and that’s what we’re going to be talking about today. We’re going to be exploring a new study that looks at sexual arousal and response in asexual men. The results are fascinating and help to give us a better understanding of what asexuality is and is not. I am joined once again by Dr. Malvina Skorska, a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Toronto Mississauga and at Brock University. She is also in training to become a psychotherapist in order to bridge both research and clinical work. Her research focuses on sexual orientation and gender dysphoria and has been published in leading scientific journals. Some of the specific topics we discuss include: How is asexuality defined scientifically? Why is it important to study asexual person’s sexual response and function? What can studying asexual persons' sexual response and function tell us about the nature of asexuality? When showing people erotic films, how are asexual men's sexual responses similar to or different from those of gay and heterosexual men? How are the fantasies of asexual men different from men of other sexual orientations? What do we know about sexual arousal and response in asexual women? Be sure to check out Malvina's website to learn more. Thank you to our sponsors! The Modern Sex Therapy Institutes is one of the leading sex therapy certification programs in the world, meets all AASECT certification requirements, has 12 other specialty certifications, and a Ph.D. program in Clinical Sexology. Visit modernsextherapyinstitutes.com to learn more. Check out FirmTech, awarded "most innovative sex toy of the year" by XBIZ! FirmTech's Performance Ring is designed to boost your sexual stamina and give you harder, longer-lasting erections, while also enhancing pleasure. Their Tech Ring has the added benefit of tracking your erectile health. Visit myfirmtech.com and be sure to use my exclusive discount code Justin20 to save 20% off your purchase.  *** Want to learn more about Sex and Psychology? Click here for previous articles or follow the blog on Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit to receive updates. You can also follow Dr. Lehmiller on YouTube and Instagram. Listen and stream all episodes on Apple, Spotify, Google, or Amazon. Subscribe to automatically receive new episodes and please rate and review the podcast! Credits: Precision Podcasting (Podcast editing) and Shutterstock/Florian (Music). Image created with Canva; photos used with permission of guest.
    5/9/2023
    26:34
  • Episode 188: Where Does Our Sexual Orientation Come From?
    Where does a person's sexual orientation come from? Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of studies have attempted to answer this question. This research suggests that there isn’t a simple explanation and that two people might develop the same sexual orientation for very different reasons. In today’s show, we’re going to talk about the current state of the science, including what we know about the roles of immunological, hormonal, and genetic factors. We’re also going to discuss why we know less about the development of sexual orientation in women than in men, as well as some of the complexities inherent in studying the origins of human sexuality. My guest is Dr. Malvina Skorska, a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Toronto Mississauga and at Brock University. She is also in training to become a psychotherapist in order to bridge both research and clinical work. Her research focuses on sexual orientation and gender dysphoria and has been published in leading scientific journals. Some of the specific topics we discuss include: Why is it important to study how sexual orientation develops? How is sexual orientation defined in scientific research, given that sexual attraction, behavior, and identity do not overlap perfectly? Why are men with more older brothers more likely to be gay? How is testosterone exposure in the womb related to sexual orientation? Is there such a thing as a "gay gene?" Be sure to check out Malvina's website to learn more about her work. Thank you to our sponsors! This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/SEXANDPSYCH and get on your way to being your best self. The Modern Sex Therapy Institutes is one of the leading sex therapy certification programs in the world, meets all AASECT certification requirements, has 12 other specialty certifications, and a Ph.D. program in Clinical Sexology. Visit modernsextherapyinstitutes.com to learn more. Check out FirmTech, awarded "most innovative sex toy of the year" by XBIZ! FirmTech's Performance Ring is designed to boost your sexual stamina and give you harder, longer-lasting erections, while also enhancing pleasure. Their Tech Ring has the added benefit of tracking your erectile health. Visit myfirmtech.com and be sure to use my exclusive discount code Justin20 to save 20% off your purchase.  *** Want to learn more about Sex and Psychology? Click here for previous articles or follow the blog on Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit to receive updates. You can also follow Dr. Lehmiller on YouTube and Instagram. Listen and stream all episodes on Apple, Spotify, Google, or Amazon. Subscribe to automatically receive new episodes and please rate and review the podcast! Credits: Precision Podcasting (Podcast editing) and Shutterstock/Florian (Music). Image created with Canva; photos used with permission of guest.
    5/2/2023
    31:22
  • Episode 187: “Out of Control” Sex – Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder
    Some adults feel highly distressed about their porn use. In most of these cases, the root cause of the problem can be traced back to shame or moral conflicts surrounding porn. At the same time, however, not all porn problems stem from moral issues. For some folks, the problem is that they have what’s known as compulsive sexual behavior disorder, which involves "out of control" behavior relating to porn use or other sex acts. This is the final installment of a four-part series on the science of porn and, today, we're going to do a deep dive into compulsive sexual behavior. I am joined once again by Dr. Joshua Grubbs, a clinical psychologist and associate professor in the Clinical Psychology program at Bowling Green State University. Josh will soon be joining the faculty in the Clinical Science PhD Program at the University of New Mexico and the Center for Alcohol, Substance use and Addiction. He conducts research on addiction, personality, and morality, he has published more than 100 peer-reviewed articles. Some of the specific topics we discuss include: Compulsive sexual behavior, hypersexuality, and sex addiction are all terms that get thrown around when people report problems stemming from porn use. Which one should we be using? What might compulsive sexual behavior disorder look like in everyday life? What constitutes "too much" when it comes to porn use or sex? How common is compulsive sexual behavior? Is there a gender difference in it? What might a typical treatment approach look like for compulsive sexual behavior? Learn more about Josh on his website, and follow him on Twitter @JoshuaGrubbsPhD. Thank you to our sponsors! This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/SEXANDPSYCH and get on your way to being your best self. Support sex science by becoming a friend of the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University. Visit kinseyinstitute.org to make a donation to support ongoing research projects on critical topics. You can also show your support by following the Kinsey Institute on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Check out FirmTech, awarded "most innovative sex toy of the year" by XBIZ! FirmTech's Performance Ring is designed to boost your sexual stamina and give you harder, longer-lasting erections, while also enhancing pleasure. Their Tech Ring has the added benefit of tracking your erectile health. Visit myfirmtech.com and be sure to use my exclusive discount code Justin20 to save 20% off your purchase.  *** Want to learn more about Sex and Psychology? Click here for previous articles or follow the blog on Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit to receive updates. You can also follow Dr. Lehmiller on YouTube and Instagram. Listen and stream all episodes on Apple, Spotify, Google, or Amazon. Subscribe to automatically receive new episodes and please rate and review the podcast! Credits: Precision Podcasting (Podcast editing) and Shutterstock/Florian (Music). Image created with Canva; photos used with permission of guest.
    4/25/2023
    34:38
  • Episode 186: Men Who Use the Least Porn Have the Most Porn Problems
    Research on pornography's effects points to a fascinating paradox: the people who report the most problems stemming from porn use are often the ones using the least porn! How is that possible? That's what we're going to be discussing today. This is the third installment in a four-part series on the science of porn. In this show, we’re going to dive into what’s known as moral incongruence, which is when people engage in sexual behaviors, like porn use, that conflict with their moral values. We're also going to explore how porn affects both religious and non-religious persons, as well as how therapists treat problems relating to moral incongruence. I am joined by Dr. Joshua Grubbs, a clinical psychologist and associate professor in the Clinical Psychology program at Bowling Green State University. Josh will soon be joining the faculty in the Clinical Science PhD Program at the University of New Mexico and the Center for Alcohol, Substance use and Addiction. He conducts research on addiction, personality, and morality, he has published more than 100 peer-reviewed articles. Some of the specific topics we discuss include: What is meant by the term "moral incongruence" and what are some of the ways that this might play out? How is moral incongruence related to whether individuals self-identify as "porn addicts?" Do religious people have more porn problems than non-religious people, or do their problems just stem from different causes? What is the impact of moral incongruence on people's sex lives and relationships? Clinically, how do you help a person who experiences a conflict between their sexual interests and personal values? Learn more about Josh on his website, and follow him on Twitter @JoshuaGrubbsPhD. Thank you to our sponsors! The Modern Sex Therapy Institutes is one of the leading sex therapy certification programs in the world, meets all AASECT certification requirements, has 12 other specialty certifications, and a Ph.D. program in Clinical Sexology. Visit modernsextherapyinstitutes.com to learn more. Check out FirmTech, awarded "most innovative sex toy of the year" by XBIZ! FirmTech's Performance Ring is designed to boost your sexual stamina and give you harder, longer-lasting erections, while also enhancing pleasure. Their Tech Ring has the added benefit of tracking your erectile health. Visit myfirmtech.com and be sure to use my exclusive discount code Justin20 to save 20% off your purchase.  *** Want to learn more about Sex and Psychology? Click here for previous articles or follow the blog on Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit to receive updates. You can also follow Dr. Lehmiller on YouTube and Instagram. Listen and stream all episodes on Apple, Spotify, Google, or Amazon. Subscribe to automatically receive new episodes and please rate and review the podcast! Credits: Precision Podcasting (Podcast editing) and Shutterstock/Florian (Music). Image created with Canva; photos used with permission of guest.
    4/21/2023
    34:36

About Sex and Psychology Podcast

The Sex and Psychology Podcast is the sex ed you never got in school—and won’t find anywhere else. Kinsey Institute researcher Dr. Justin Lehmiller takes you on a journey through the psychology of sex and relationships, offering practical tips along the way that can help you take your intimate life to the next level. Learn more on Dr. Lehmiller’s blog at sexandpsychology.com
