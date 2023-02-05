Episode 186: Men Who Use the Least Porn Have the Most Porn Problems

Research on pornography's effects points to a fascinating paradox: the people who report the most problems stemming from porn use are often the ones using the least porn! How is that possible? That's what we're going to be discussing today. This is the third installment in a four-part series on the science of porn. In this show, we’re going to dive into what’s known as moral incongruence, which is when people engage in sexual behaviors, like porn use, that conflict with their moral values. We're also going to explore how porn affects both religious and non-religious persons, as well as how therapists treat problems relating to moral incongruence. I am joined by Dr. Joshua Grubbs, a clinical psychologist and associate professor in the Clinical Psychology program at Bowling Green State University. Josh will soon be joining the faculty in the Clinical Science PhD Program at the University of New Mexico and the Center for Alcohol, Substance use and Addiction. He conducts research on addiction, personality, and morality, he has published more than 100 peer-reviewed articles. Some of the specific topics we discuss include: What is meant by the term "moral incongruence" and what are some of the ways that this might play out? How is moral incongruence related to whether individuals self-identify as "porn addicts?" Do religious people have more porn problems than non-religious people, or do their problems just stem from different causes? What is the impact of moral incongruence on people's sex lives and relationships? Clinically, how do you help a person who experiences a conflict between their sexual interests and personal values? Learn more about Josh on his website, and follow him on Twitter @JoshuaGrubbsPhD. Thank you to our sponsors! The Modern Sex Therapy Institutes is one of the leading sex therapy certification programs in the world, meets all AASECT certification requirements, has 12 other specialty certifications, and a Ph.D. program in Clinical Sexology. Visit modernsextherapyinstitutes.com to learn more. Check out FirmTech, awarded "most innovative sex toy of the year" by XBIZ! FirmTech's Performance Ring is designed to boost your sexual stamina and give you harder, longer-lasting erections, while also enhancing pleasure. Their Tech Ring has the added benefit of tracking your erectile health. Visit myfirmtech.com and be sure to use my exclusive discount code Justin20 to save 20% off your purchase. *** Want to learn more about Sex and Psychology? Click here for previous articles or follow the blog on Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit to receive updates. You can also follow Dr. Lehmiller on YouTube and Instagram. Listen and stream all episodes on Apple, Spotify, Google, or Amazon. Subscribe to automatically receive new episodes and please rate and review the podcast! Credits: Precision Podcasting (Podcast editing) and Shutterstock/Florian (Music). Image created with Canva; photos used with permission of guest.