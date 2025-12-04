Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsHealth & WellnessPeptide of The Week
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Peptide of The Week
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Peptide of The Week

JD Denham and Will Haas
Health & Wellness
Peptide of The Week
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 49
  • Peptide Q&A #18 – Bulking with RETA, Anxiety on BPC, Sleep Stacks & Peptides for Longevity
    Welcome back, warriors! In this week’s Peptide Q&A, JD Denham and William T. Haas bring the heat after Thanksgiving from hormone balance to muscle building, anxiety responses, and longevity stacks. Raw, honest, and straight from experience.We cover:🔥 Bulking with RETA: Should you stay on Retatrutide during a winter bulk or pull it for better muscle gains? JD and Will break down real-world results, food intake, and how to balance fat loss with muscle growth.💪 Hunger Hacks: JD shares how MK-677 flipped the switch on his appetite and helped him pack on lean mass even while running RETA.⚡ Anxiety on BPC-157: Can healing peptides worsen anxiety? The guys dig into mindset, placebo effects, and the truth behind GHK-Cu reactions.🧠 Mood Regulation Stack: C-LANK + C-MAX combo explained for stabilizing emotions and reducing stress while supporting cognitive focus.🩸 SLOOP & BAM Stacking: The perfect ratio, dosing, and how to pair with Carterine and Tessamorelin safely for fat loss and muscle preservation.🌙 Tessamorelin Dosing: Lowest therapeutic ranges, cycling strategy, and cancer safety concerns — when to add and when to hold.💥 Women’s Longevity Protocols: RETA + Tessamorelin + NAD+ + GHK-Cu — finding tone, balance, and hormonal optimization at any age.🏋️ AOD + TESSA-IPA Duration: How long to run them, when to rotate secretagogues, and why AOD can be used year-round.🧬 TRT Explained: Free vs. total testosterone, how to read your labs, and balancing estrogen with microdosed Arimidex.💉 Fertility & Kispeptin: Natural test recovery, enclomiphene use, and getting pregnant while on TRT — what really works.👩 GHK-Cu Serum Breakdown: JD and Will reveal the truth behind their topical blend — real percentages, fake competitors, and why theirs actually works.💡 Traveling with Peptides: TSA rules, real-life stories, and how to pack safely for flights without hassle.🔥 MOTSc for Cancer Survivors: What science says, what’s unknown, and why fasting may be the best anti-cancer tool of all.⚡ NAD+ & Energy Stacking: Raising dosage safely, synergy with SS-31, and how to extend cellular vitality without side effects.💡 Peptides aren’t shortcuts they’re tools. Stack them with training, recovery, and nutrition to amplify real-world results.👉 Drop your peptide questions below for next week’s Q&A.📌 Subscribe for weekly deep dives, protocols, and no-fluff education.You’re a warrior. Act like one.
    --------  
    49:19
  • Peptide of the Week: The Wolverine Stack – Elite Recovery, Injury Healing & Joint Support
    Welcome back, warriors! In this episode of Peptide of the Week, JD Denham and William T. Haas break down one of the most powerful peptide stacks for physical repair and inflammation control: BPC-157 and TB-500 known together as the Wolverine Stack.Whether you’re recovering from surgery, managing chronic tendon pain, or just trying to stay injury-free while training hard, this stack delivers real healing fast.We cover:🧬 BPC-157 The tendon-targeted tissue repair peptide– Originally found in gastric juices, safe for gut lining and joint healing– Works at the injury site to send collagen and reduce inflammation– Best for tendons, ligaments, and even gut issues like leaky gut and ulcers🧪 TB-500 (Thymosin Beta-4) The systemic repair and anti-fibrosis agent– Increases stem cell production, speeds up muscle and fascia healing– Reduces scar tissue, increases flexibility, and shortens recovery windows– Works best for muscle tears, widespread soreness, or recovery post-surgery💉 The Stack in Action– “Wolverine Stack” = 5mg BPC + 5mg TB-500 in one blend– Can be dosed daily during injury phases, then pulsed for maintenance– JD shares how he used 5 bottles in 5 days post-surgery for accelerated recovery– Great for shoulder, knee, elbow, or back issues even gut repair if taken orally🛠 Spot vs systemic injection– BPC can be injected locally to target joints– TB-500 is systemic no need to inject near injury– Both are forgiving on timing and highly stackable with GHK-Cu, TA-1, and KPV📆 Protocol Notes– Load aggressively post-injury or surgery (up to 30–50mg/day for a week)– Typical protocol: 5–10mg/day for 20–30 days– Can taper down to 2–3x/week for maintenance– Great stack to run alongside hormones, TRT, or peptide blends like Tri-Heal or Glow💡 Whether you’re coming off the field, healing from surgery, or just want to stay pain-free as you age the Wolverine Stack is one of the safest, most effective recovery tools you can use.🧪 This isn’t hype it’s first-hand experience, patient data, and results we’ve seen repeatedly.💬 Got questions or peptide topics you want broken down? Drop a comment below.📺 Subscribe for more no-fluff, real science weekly.
    --------  
    35:13
  • Peptide Q&A #17 – RETA Not Working, TRT Estrogen Spikes & Cerebrolysin Dosing
    Welcome back, warriors! In this week’s Peptide Q&A, JD Denham and William T. Haas tackle another loaded round of real-world peptide questions from dosing challenges to hormone balance and everything in between. No fluff. No scripts. Just straight talk from experience.We cover:🔥 RETA Not Working: When Retatrutide doesn’t move the needle JD and Will break down possible reasons, including bad product, low muscle mass, or metabolic adaptation💉 Women’s Fat-Loss Plateaus: Why AOD + MOTS-C should run daily, not alternated, and how to adjust RETA dosing for real results⚙️ CJC/IPA Canker Sores: Hormonal shifts vs coincidence and when to switch to Tesamorelin for smoother results🧪 Hormone Changes & Side Effects: Why weird symptoms can happen early on, and when to just stay the course🧬 TRT Estrogen Spikes: How to handle rising estradiol levels after nine months on TRT from adjusting Arimidex to splitting injections🧯 Finding the Sweet Spot: The logic behind consistency, microdosing, and maintaining hormonal balance over time🧠 Cerebrolysin Explained: Why dosing is confusing, what “215 mg/mL” actually means, and realistic ranges (5–30mg/day)🐖 Made from Pig Brain: The truth about Cerebrolysin sourcing and why only one true pharmaceutical manufacturer exists💪 29-Year-Old Male Plateau: Why D-Bol years later isn’t the cause and how fasting, bloodwork, and nutrition tweaking can fix stubborn fat🥩 Fasting & Food Strategy: When eating more is the answer and how to rotate macros to wake up a stalled metabolism🏋️ AOD + RETA Stack: Why the combo is one of the most powerful fat-burning protocols when paired with proper nutrition⚡ Peptides for Focus: CMAX vs C-LANK vs Modafinil and the truth about ADHD, diet, and nootropics👦 Teen Peptide Use: Why 16-year-olds should avoid peptides — and what JD gives his own sons instead💋 Women’s Jamaica Stack: TRT, RETA, Tessamorelin, PT-141, and travel protocols — from libido to immunity and staying lean🌴 Vacation Peptide Tips: What to pack, what’s TSA safe, and JD’s take on real-world travel with TRT and peptides💡 Peptides aren’t shortcuts they’re tools. Stack them with training, nutrition, and discipline for results that actually last.👉 Drop your peptide questions below for next week’s Q&A.📌 Subscribe now for weekly deep dives, protocols, and no-fluff education.You’re a warrior. Act like one.
    --------  
    45:38
  • Peptide of the Week: LL-37, VIP & TA-1 – Immunity, Inflammation & Gut Repair
    Welcome back, warriors! In this episode of Peptide of the Week, JD Denham and William T. Haas break down three powerful compounds that can help fortify your immune system, combat inflammation, and repair gut and respiratory damage just in time for cold and flu season.Whether you’re battling long-term autoimmune issues, seasonal bugs, or just want to optimize your body’s first line of defense this episode has everything you need to know.We cover:🛡 LL-37 The silent powerhouse antimicrobial peptide– Broad-spectrum antiviral, antifungal & antibacterial protection– Shown to assist with mold toxicity, leaky gut, Lyme disease & even MRSA– Also supports skin & tissue repair, angiogenesis, and wound healing⚠️ Note: May cause allergic reaction or skin irritation in sensitive individuals💨 VIP (Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide) The flush-inducing lung healer– Bronchodilator that aids in asthma, COPD, and inflammation of the airways– Improves gut motility, digestion, and vascular health– May reduce blood pressure, improve blood flow, and enhance recovery– Potent, so go low: 100–200mcg 2–3x/week max🔥 TA-1 (Thymosin Alpha-1) The immune thermostat– Regulates immune balance: ramps it up when needed, calms it when overactive– Known for reducing systemic inflammation and supporting autoimmune balance– Floods the system with T-regulatory cells & enhances T-cell response– Widely used internationally (Zadaxin) and by those wanting to prevent illness during travel or stress– Real-world stories: protecting JD’s family on vacation, boosting immunity in high-risk adults, and even shortening illness windows👩‍⚕️ Can these be stacked together?Yes no known negative interactions when dosed properly. VIP is powerful, so avoid stacking at high doses. TA-1 is great for long-term immune balance, while LL-37 is best reserved for acute infection or mold/toxin-related healing.💉 Dosing Recap:– LL-37: 100–500mcg 2–3x/week depending on severity– VIP: 100–200mcg 2–3x/week max (flush warning!)– TA-1: 1–2mg daily or every other day (varies by need)💡 Whether you're heading into winter, managing autoimmune flare-ups, or just looking to stay healthy and resilient, this trio offers real, studied pathways to stronger immunity and faster recovery.🧪 This isn’t hype it’s hard data, real-world feedback, and first-hand experience.💬 Got questions or peptide topics you want broken down? Drop a comment below.📺 Subscribe for more no-fluff, real science weekly.
    --------  
    35:50
  • Peptide Q&A #16 – AOD Reconstitution, TRT Pellets, IPAM Standalone & GLP-3 Dosing Tips
    Welcome back, warriors! In this week’s Peptide Q&A, JD Denham and William T. Haas answer your toughest questions on peptides, TRT, and real-world optimization no scripts, no fluff, just experience and science.We cover:💧 AOD 9604 Reconstitution: Why glycerol acetate water beats acetic acid, and the exact mix ratio (3% glycerol, 1% acetic acid, 0.9% benzyl alcohol)🔥 Stinging Injections: Sodium chloride bacteriostatic water testing for pain reduction and why everyone reacts differently💉 TRT Pellets vs. Injections: Why pellets can cause uneven levels, rare rejection issues, and JD’s wild Gorilla Glue story⚡ Pellet Dosing for Women: Why pellets can be risky for females and how overexposure causes hormone crashes🏋️ IPAM Alone: When it works solo, what to expect, and why pairing it with CJC or Tessa is still superior🥩 TRZ vs. RETA Stack: How to rotate or combine safely, and why milligram-for-milligram matching matters🧬 MK-677 Hunger Fix: JD’s strategy for controlling cravings while microdosing RETA for balance💪 Pre-Menopause Stack: Increasing RETA to 3mg M/W/F, healing gut health with fasting + TriHeal, and when to add Thymosin Alpha-1⚠️ Autoimmune & Thyroid Tips: Fasting and thymus-based peptides for reducing inflammation and restoring immune balance🌍 Australia Peptide Access: The truth about red tape, why high-dose RETA isn’t needed, and a proven multi-peptide fat-loss stack🧠 Carnivore + Keto Benefits: How high-fat diets improve brain function and calm the nervous system in neurodevelopmental cases💊 Safe Sources: How to vet peptide companies, what purity really means, and why “cheap” always costs more long term🧒 Kids & Neurology: JD’s advice for parents dealing with apraxia and toe-walking start with diet before peptides🦴 Botox Alternatives: Why injectable SNAP-8 may outperform Botox for muscle tension relief🏆 Ultimate Health Optimization Stack: When to add HGH, how long to run NAD, and which peptides can be cycled or rotated safely💡 Peptides aren’t shortcuts they’re precision tools for healing, recovery, and performance when paired with diet, discipline, and consistency.👉 Drop your peptide questions below for next week’s Q&A.📌 Subscribe for weekly deep dives, dosing breakdowns, and real-world results.You’re a warrior. Act like one.
    --------  
    1:05:46

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Peptide of The Week

Hosted by JD Denham and Will Haas, The Peptide of The Week Podcastis your no-BS guide to peptides, performance, and total body optimization. Whether you’re an athlete, a high performer, or just hungry to feel better, move better, and live stronger this show’s for you. JD and Will dive deep into real-world protocols, hard-earned lessons, and the science behind what actually works. With expert guests and raw conversations, you’ll get everything from cutting-edge peptide talk to diet, training, recovery, and mindset. No fluff. No filters. Just the tools to rebuild your body and upgrade your life.
Podcast website
Health & Wellness

Listen to Peptide of The Week, Passion Struck with John R. Miles and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/7/2025 - 6:29:29 PM