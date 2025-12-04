Peptide Q&A #17 – RETA Not Working, TRT Estrogen Spikes & Cerebrolysin Dosing

Welcome back, warriors! In this week’s Peptide Q&A, JD Denham and William T. Haas tackle another loaded round of real-world peptide questions from dosing challenges to hormone balance and everything in between. No fluff. No scripts. Just straight talk from experience.We cover:🔥 RETA Not Working: When Retatrutide doesn’t move the needle JD and Will break down possible reasons, including bad product, low muscle mass, or metabolic adaptation💉 Women’s Fat-Loss Plateaus: Why AOD + MOTS-C should run daily, not alternated, and how to adjust RETA dosing for real results⚙️ CJC/IPA Canker Sores: Hormonal shifts vs coincidence and when to switch to Tesamorelin for smoother results🧪 Hormone Changes & Side Effects: Why weird symptoms can happen early on, and when to just stay the course🧬 TRT Estrogen Spikes: How to handle rising estradiol levels after nine months on TRT from adjusting Arimidex to splitting injections🧯 Finding the Sweet Spot: The logic behind consistency, microdosing, and maintaining hormonal balance over time🧠 Cerebrolysin Explained: Why dosing is confusing, what “215 mg/mL” actually means, and realistic ranges (5–30mg/day)🐖 Made from Pig Brain: The truth about Cerebrolysin sourcing and why only one true pharmaceutical manufacturer exists💪 29-Year-Old Male Plateau: Why D-Bol years later isn’t the cause and how fasting, bloodwork, and nutrition tweaking can fix stubborn fat🥩 Fasting & Food Strategy: When eating more is the answer and how to rotate macros to wake up a stalled metabolism🏋️ AOD + RETA Stack: Why the combo is one of the most powerful fat-burning protocols when paired with proper nutrition⚡ Peptides for Focus: CMAX vs C-LANK vs Modafinil and the truth about ADHD, diet, and nootropics👦 Teen Peptide Use: Why 16-year-olds should avoid peptides — and what JD gives his own sons instead💋 Women’s Jamaica Stack: TRT, RETA, Tessamorelin, PT-141, and travel protocols — from libido to immunity and staying lean🌴 Vacation Peptide Tips: What to pack, what’s TSA safe, and JD’s take on real-world travel with TRT and peptides💡 Peptides aren’t shortcuts they’re tools. Stack them with training, nutrition, and discipline for results that actually last.👉 Drop your peptide questions below for next week’s Q&A.📌 Subscribe now for weekly deep dives, protocols, and no-fluff education.You’re a warrior. Act like one.