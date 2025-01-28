In this episode of The 10 Ninety Podcast, Mason sits down with Kortni’s sister, Jordin Rueckert, to discuss the moments leading up to and the day of the accident. Together, they talk about the life Korni lead and the lessons learned from her. They explore the challenges of writing obituaries, navigating grief, and coping with the immediate aftermath. Mason and Jordin reflect on the overwhelming emotions and responsibilities that come with losing loved ones, the value of support systems, and how grief has reshaped their lives. They share heartfelt memories of Kortni, highlighting the deep bond they shared and the lasting impact she continues to have on their lives.

In this episode of The 10 Ninety Podcast, Kelly Bussio recounts the devastating loss of her husband Brent Crompton in a 1996 plane crash and her subsequent life-changing injuries. Mason explores Kelly's experience of grief, her extraordinary near-death encounter with Brent, and the physical and emotional challenges she has faced over the past 28 years. They delve into the profound impact of losing a loved one, the resilience required to rebuild life, and the importance of community and loved ones in navigating such trauma. Throughout, Kelly shares her unique insights into love, spirituality, and healing, offering listeners a deeply personal look at the journey of managing grief and physical pain.

In this episode of The 10 Ninety Podcast, Mason continues his conversation with Kelly in part two of her remarkable story. Kelly elaborates on her daily battle with chronic physical pain following a traumatic accident that left her in a wheelchair, and how she deals with grief from losing her husband in a plane crash. The conversation touches on her initial struggles with therapy, the support from family and friends, and the role of gratitude in her healing journey. Kelly also discusses the challenges of living with a disability, her eventual return to work, and how she now finds solace and purpose through creating jewelry. Throughout the podcast, Kelly emphasizes the importance of love and connection, and how she has learned to find beauty amid hardship.

In this heartfelt episode of The 10 Ninety Podcast, Mason and Tim reflect on the life and legacy of Race Sawyer—Mason's brother and Tim's friend and trainee. Race tragically passed away in a car accident on July 25, 2021. Together, they explore Race's background as an MMA and boxing fighter, his unwavering dedication to his family, and his remarkable talent for bringing laughter and positivity to every situation. Known for his motto, "Live Wild," Race embraced life to the fullest. Mason and Tim share stories about his big heart, his ability to not take life too seriously, and his reputation as one of the hardest workers they knew. Tim recounts his close friendship with Race, offering heartfelt anecdotes from their time in the ring and celebrating Race's unforgettable sense of humor. They also open up about their journey through grief, reflecting on the profound and lasting impact Race had on their lives.

In this episode of The 10 Ninety Podcast, Mark Cram shares his journey of grieving the loss of his 13-year-old son Beckham, who passed away in May 2024 due to a tragic drowning accident. The discussion opens with Beckham's obituary, painting a picture of a vibrant and loving young boy. Mark delves into the initial shock, the emotional turmoil, and the process of finding purpose in the pain. Emphasizing the importance of vulnerability, intentional grief-work, and maintaining a daily routine that honors Beckham's memory, Mark conveys how talking to his son and focusing on the purpose behind his passing helps him navigate this profound loss. The episode highlights the intertwining of deep sorrow and unwavering love, illustrating how grief, though arduous, can be a transformative journey toward living a legacy.

Mason Sawyer, originally from West Jordan, Utah, is a devoted father and advocate for resilience. He enjoyed a successful basketball career, highlighted by achievements such as Utah All-State, winning a State Championship, and playing college ball at Utah Tech, formerly known as Dixie State. Mason married his high school sweetheart, Kortni Atkinson, whose warm spirit and commitment to family made her the heart of their home. An incredible mother and dedicated nurse, Kortni worked as a home and hospice caregiver in her final months, always trying to comfort others. Together, they raised three children: Riggins, who mirrored his mother’s positivity and had a knack for making friends wherever he went. His infectious enthusiasm and heartfelt approach to life meant that he lived fully in each moment, often claiming that each day was either the best or worst of his life. Franki, their adventurous daughter, was just two years old but packed her short life with joy and excitement. Known for her powerful scream and the adorable wrinkle in her nose when she smiled, she brought boundless energy and laughter to their family. Tragically, on July 25, 2021, Mason’s life changed forever when he lost Kortni, Riggins, and Franki in a devastating car accident. He also lost his older brother, Race, and his nephew, Rider. Race was an amazing father, husband, and role model to Mason, while Rider was a talented actor and performer with a remarkable sense of empathy for his age. Now focused on raising his surviving son, Blue, Mason draws strength from the 10/90 Principle, emphasizing that life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you respond. He shares his journey and message of resilience through his podcast, The10ninety, and as a public speaker, inspiring others to find hope and purpose in adversity. Mason’s story is one of love and perseverance, honoring the beautiful legacy of Kortni, Riggins, Franki, Race, and Rider as he builds a life filled with meaning and positivity.