About State Of Mind with Maurice Benard

State Of Mind with Maurice Benard is a podcast that promotes the importance of speaking about every aspect of mental health. Maurice Benard is an Emmy Award winning actor and New York Times Bestselling author of Nothing General About It How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital. He has been speaking about his mental health journey, with bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety, for 30 years. State Of Mind brings guests from all walks of life in to share their own journey in hopes of inspiring every listener to know that they’re not alone.