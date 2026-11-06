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Sounds for Deep Sleep: White Noise, Ambience, Nature Sounds
Sounds for Deep Sleep
Latest episode
161 episodes
- 10 Hours | Editor's Choice | Red noise, another name for brown noise, lays a deep and even hush over the room, softening the sounds around you so you can sleep or focus.
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What's an Editor's Choice? These are reposted episodes our editor has carefully curated to help you get deeper sleep, focus, and rest.
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Want more deep sleep? Visit soundsfordeepsleep.com to browse 100+ sounds by category, request your own personalized mix, unlock ad-free with 15-hour versions, share feedback, leave a review, and more!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 10 Hours | Editor's Choice | A New England river pours over a mountain waterfall, full and steady, under a canopy of pine and mossy stone.
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What's an Editor's Choice? These are reposted episodes our editor has carefully curated to help you get deeper sleep, focus, and rest.
- - -
Want more deep sleep? Visit soundsfordeepsleep.com to browse 100+ sounds by category, request your own personalized mix, unlock ad-free with 15-hour versions, share feedback, leave a review, and more!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 10 Hours | Editor's Choice | Night rain settles onto a fresh bed of fallen leaves, each drop a soft crackle in the quiet of an autumn evening.
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What's an Editor's Choice? These are reposted episodes our editor has carefully curated to help you get deeper sleep, focus, and rest.
- - -
Want more deep sleep? Visit soundsfordeepsleep.com to browse 100+ sounds by category, request your own personalized mix, unlock ad-free with 15-hour versions, share feedback, leave a review, and more!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 10 Hours | Editor's Choice | Hear the muffled sound of Atlantic Ocean waves from beneath the surface, like nature's very own brown noise machine.
Good sleep is worth sharing. Review us at soundsfordeepsleep.com/reviews
Want your own personalized mix? Request yours at soundsfordeepsleep.com/mix
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 10 Hours | Editor's Choice | Hear the sound of a small box fan working against the heat of summer. Let this calming brown noise help you drift asleep.
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Good sleep is worth sharing. Review us at soundsfordeepsleep.com/reviews
Want your own personalized mix? Request yours at soundsfordeepsleep.com/mix
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Sounds for Deep Sleep: White Noise, Ambience, Nature Sounds
Join 100,000+ listeners and get deeper sleep with premium nature sounds. Ellisse, a mother from Florida, says: "It has helped me and my son relax and stay asleep longer than we ever had in the past.” New sounds Tuesday and Thursday. Follow to never miss an episode. - - - *Learn more at soundsfordeepsleep.com. *Contact us with questions at soundsfordeepsleep.com/contact - - - Are episodes not playing? If an episode is not playing, wait 15-60 seconds for it to load. Because our episodes are so long the files are large and take time to download or stream. If it fails entirely, try another episode, try again later, or contact us at soundsfordeepsleep.com/contact. Thanks!Podcast website
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