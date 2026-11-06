We discuss how to create an efficient indoor training environment that will enhance your experience with two veterans of virtual racing and riding. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Despite popular belief, the ability to continue to push yourself is trainable—it isn’t simply a matter of grit. We discuss the science of willpower, its mechanisms, and how you can better cultivate this psychological superpower. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Our team discusses peptides, “healthmaxxing,” supplements, and social media influencers, by addressing what the actual science is behind these social trends. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

We dive into the pros and cons of GLP-1s and the science on their use with athletes, then we discuss a new Bent Rønnestad study on the effects of five consecutive days of HIT sessions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

In this week’s potluck episode, we discuss what Halloween candy to take on rides, weight training strategies through the year, and how to stave off sickness. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Fast Talk

About Fast Talk

About Fast Talk