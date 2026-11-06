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488 episodes
448 Potluck Discussion: Halloween Candy, Weight Training Strategies, and Preventing Illness11/05/2026 | 49 mins.In this week’s potluck episode, we discuss what Halloween candy to take on rides, weight training strategies through the year, and how to stave off sickness.
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447: Should Endurance Athletes Consider GLP-1s? And a New Study on HIIT Microcycles10/29/2026 | 38 mins.We dive into the pros and cons of GLP-1s and the science on their use with athletes, then we discuss a new Bent Rønnestad study on the effects of five consecutive days of HIT sessions.
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- Despite popular belief, the ability to continue to push yourself is trainable—it isn’t simply a matter of grit. We discuss the science of willpower, its mechanisms, and how you can better cultivate this psychological superpower.
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About Fast Talk
The Fast Talk podcast offers the best guides to cycling performance and endurance sports training from world-class experts. Cohosted by cycling coaches and sport scientists Trevor Connor and Rob Pickels, Fast Talk episodes feature fascinating conversations with world-class experts discussing the endurance sports topics they know best: the best ways to train, effective workouts, questions on polarized and interval training, sports nutrition, physiology and recovery, and sport psychology. Fast Talk guests and regular contributors include Dr. Stephen Seiler, Joe Friel, Dr. Asker Jeukendrup, Sebastian Weber, Jim Miller, Dr. Andy Pruitt, Dr. Timothy Noakes, and elite professional athletes like Kristin Armstrong, Sepp Kuss, Brent Bookwalter, Kate Courtney, and many more. Fast Talk is part of Fast Talk Laboratories, a new endurance sports knowledgebase for endurance racers and adventurers.Podcast website
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