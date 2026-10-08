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RECOVERable: Mental Health and Addiction Experts Answer Your Questions
Recovery.com
Latest episode
48 episodes
- Is your drive to be flawless really high standards, or anxiety in disguise? On RECOVERable, host Terry McGuire and licensed therapist Marc Azoulay answer your top questions about perfectionism, burnout, and the all-or-nothing trap.
Find mental health and addiction treatment near you: https://recovery.com/
Host Terry McGuire sits down with licensed psychotherapist Marc Azoulay, who runs Men's Therapy Online and studied Buddhist psychology at Naropa. Marc explains perfectionism as a coping strategy driven by anxiety and fear that ties your worth to your performance, and how it differs from healthy high standards. In a myth-or-fact round and beyond, they cover procrastination as the other side of the perfectionism coin and how chronic stress affects the body. They also look at how parenting, Western culture, and social media feed perfectionism, how it relates to anxiety and OCD, and why it can lead to depression that feels like emptiness rather than sadness.
Instead of telling you to just chill out, Marc explains how to overcome perfectionism by fixing the "hole in the bucket," which means facing the core insecurity underneath. He compares CBT, which helps you cope and quiet the inner critic, with deeper psychodynamic therapy. He also explains why you need a support system and why you don't have to wait for rock bottom to start therapy.
Whether you are a high achiever who felt nothing after a big promotion or a procrastinator waiting for the perfect moment, this conversation offers a way to keep your ambition without burning out.
Subscribe to RECOVERable for more expert insights on mental health recovery, leave your questions in the comments below, and share this video with someone who is exhausted from trying to be perfect.
Chapters:
00:00 – Intro
01:40 – Perfectionism Myths vs. Facts
11:40 – What Is Perfectionism?
14:20 – What Causes Perfectionism? Parenting, Culture & Social Media
18:40 – Is Perfectionism a Mental Illness? Anxiety & OCD
24:40 – Does Perfectionism Cause Depression?
30:00 – How Perfectionism Shows Up as Procrastination
33:20 – How to Overcome Perfectionism: Fixing the Hole in the Bucket
43:20 – CBT vs. Psychodynamic Therapy for Perfectionism
50:20 – High Standards or Perfectionism? The Takeaway
Questions the Video Answers:
What is perfectionism?
What is the difference between perfectionism and having high standards?
Is perfectionism a mental illness?
What causes perfectionism?
Can parenting cause perfectionism in children?
How does social media fuel perfectionism?
What is the difference between perfectionism, anxiety, and OCD?
Does perfectionism cause depression?
How does perfectionism show up as procrastination?
Can perfectionism affect your physical health?
Are you born a perfectionist or can you unlearn it?
How do I overcome perfectionism?
Is CBT effective for treating perfectionism?
Will I lose my edge if I stop being a perfectionist?
#Perfectionism #HighFunctioningAnxiety #MentalHealth
- Why do men struggle to say "I'm not okay"? In this episode of RECOVERable, host Terry McGuire sits down with psychotherapist Mark Azoulay, LAC, LPC, CGP, founder of Men's Therapy Online, to unpack the unique challenges facing men's mental health today.
Find mental health and addiction treatment near you: https://recovery.com/
From covert anger and workaholism to silent isolation and low testosterone, male depression often looks drastically different than traditional warning signs. Mark breaks down how traditional talk therapy can fail men, why action-oriented and experiential group therapy builds real emotional resilience, and how side-by-side connections help break down isolation. Whether you are a man looking to build sustainable mental strength, a parent raising adolescent boys, or a partner wanting to offer grounded support without enabling, this conversation provides direct, practical strategies to navigate male burnout, stress, and emotional literacy.
Subscribe to the channel for more actionable mental health conversations!
Chapters:
00:00 – Intro
01:00 – Why focus on men's mental health separately?
02:00 – Myth or Fact: Men's mental health lightning round
11:55 – Why is it so hard for men to say "I'm not okay"?
22:25 – How do loneliness and social isolation impact men?
35:45 – How can loved ones encourage a man to seek therapy?
41:15 – When does self-reliance start hurting someone?
42:30 – What can parents do to raise emotionally resilient boys?
54:45 – Is it normal work stress or high-functioning anxiety?
56:30 – How can partners support a struggling man without pushing him away?
Questions the Video Answers:
Why is it so hard for men to admit they are struggling with mental health?
What are the silent or covert signs of depression in men?
Can low testosterone cause clinical depression symptoms in men?
Why does traditional talk therapy sometimes fail male clients?
How does overworking or intense gym routines act as emotional avoidance?
Can men experience postpartum depression or grief after having a child?
What is the difference between male loneliness and social isolation?
How does peer group therapy help men build emotional resilience?
Why are young men going online more vulnerable to radicalization and cynicism?
How can a partner encourage a man to go to therapy without getting defensive?
When does male self-reliance stop being a strength and become toxic?
How can fathers model healthy emotional range and control for their sons?
What parenting strategies help teenage boys build confidence and identity?
How do you tell the difference between normal work stress and high-functioning anxiety?
What message gives a young man in his 20s hope when he feels like giving up?
#MensMentalHealth #MaleDepression #TherapyForMen
- What do the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous actually require? We break down the entire step-by-step process of addiction recovery and how it works.
Find mental health and addiction treatment near you: https://recovery.com/
Welcome back to part two of our deep dive into the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). Host Terry McGuire is joined by recovery advocate Cliff McDonald, who has actively worked the AA program for nearly a decade. Together, they demystify each of the 12 steps, explaining how this decades-old blueprint operates in real life to help those in addiction recovery.
Cliff walks us through the sequential journey, from admitting powerlessness in step one, to understanding the concept of a "higher power" in step two if you do not believe in a traditional God. He explains how to create a fearless moral inventory, confront resentments, and navigate the challenging process of making direct amends to those you have harmed. We also explore the critical difference between basic sobriety and true recovery, highlighting the daily maintenance steps required to live a happy, joyous, and free life. Whether you are seeking help for yourself or trying to understand the AA 12 steps for a loved one, this comprehensive guide lays out exactly what to expect.
Chapters:
00:00 – Intro: Demystifying the 12 Steps
01:45 – Step 1: Admitting Powerlessness
07:49 – Step 2: Restoring Sanity & Higher Power
10:50 – Step 3: Turning Your Will Over
17:18 – Steps 4 & 5: The Moral Inventory
23:59 – Steps 6 & 7: Removing Character Defects
29:45 – Steps 8 & 9: Making Direct Amends
35:24 – Step 10: Daily Accountability
38:33 – Steps 11 & 12: Spiritual Awakening
46:48 – Sobriety vs. Recovery Explained
Questions the Video Answers:
What does step one of Alcoholics Anonymous require?
Do you have to believe in God to complete step two?
What does turning your will over mean in step three?
How do you make a fearless moral inventory for step four?
Who should you share your exact wrongs with in step five?
How do you prepare to have your character defects removed in step six?
What does step seven of the AA program entail?
Who goes on your step eight amends list?
When should you avoid making a step nine direct amend to someone?
How do you practice step ten on a daily basis?
How do prayer and meditation work in step eleven?
What does having a spiritual awakening mean in step twelve?
#12Steps #AlcoholicsAnonymous #AddictionRecovery
- Are you wondering what actually happens at your first AA meeting or if Alcoholics Anonymous is right for you? In this episode of RECOVERable, host Terry McGuire sits down with recovery advocate Cliff McDonald to uncover the truth about AA.
Find mental health and addiction treatment near you: https://recovery.com/
With over a decade of researching and working the program, and seven years sober, Cliff brings invaluable firsthand experience to the table. Whether you are sober curious, exploring addiction recovery, or just want to understand how AA works, this conversation breaks down the 12 steps, what to expect when you walk into the rooms, and how the fellowship supports lasting sobriety.
Terry and Cliff don't shy away from the hard questions. They dive deep into the most searched criticisms: Is AA a cult? Is the program too religious? Does admitting powerlessness create learned helplessness? Cliff also debunks common myths surrounding Alcoholics Anonymous, explaining that it is a free, peer-led program that focuses on spirituality rather than strict religious dogma. He explores the concept of the "dry drunk," the difference between closed and open meetings, and why community is the ultimate antidote to the isolation of alcoholism.
If you or a loved one are struggling with alcohol use, this guide offers calm, practical reassurance and a clear look at what the 12 steps actually ask you to do. Hit play to demystify the AA experience, and be sure to subscribe to RECOVERable for more insights into mental health and addiction recovery!
Chapters:
00:00 – Intro & Lightning Round Myths
08:43 – What is Alcoholics Anonymous actually?
18:11 – How to know when your drinking is a problem
22:04 – What actually happens at your first AA meeting?
29:22 – What do the 12 Steps actually ask you to do?
37:28 – AA criticisms: Abstinence and rigidity
39:48 – Is Alcoholics Anonymous too religious?
40:51 – Why do people think AA is a cult?
43:01 – Powerlessness and learned helplessness
47:01 – Dry drunks and legitimate alternatives to AA
- How is Dissociative Identity Disorder actually diagnosed and treated? Psychiatrist Dr. Colin Ross, M.D., reveals the truth about living with and healing from DID.
Find mental health and addiction treatment near you: https://recovery.com/
In Part 2 of this deep dive, host Terry McGuire sits down with world-renowned psychiatrist, trauma expert, and author Dr. Colin Ross, M.D., founder of The Ross Institute. Together, they clear up pervasive myths surrounding Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), exploring how clinicians properly screen for dissociation, missing time, and internal voices. Dr. Ross breaks down the critical differences between DID vs schizophrenia, explaining why internal voices in trauma survivors differ from psychotic hallucinations.
The conversation explores the three stages of trauma-informed treatment, clarifying why full fusion or merging of alters isn't always the ultimate goal. Instead, effective therapy focuses on building internal cooperation, safety, and functional collaboration among alternate identity states. Dr. Ross shares practical guidelines for loved ones supporting someone with DID, warning against common relationship mistakes and caregiver burnout. He also highlights how to find specialized care through organizations like the International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation (ISSTD), as well as modalities like Internal Family Systems (IFS) and EMDR.
Whether you are navigating recovery yourself, supporting a partner, or seeking to understand complex trauma, this episode provides grounded, compassionate guidance on moving from internal civil war toward long-term healing and success.
Subscribe to RECOVERable for more expert insights on mental health recovery, leave your questions in the comments below, and share this video to help destigmatize complex trauma!
Chapters: 00:00 – Introduction 00:01:14 – What Is Dissociative Identity Disorder? 00:02:12 – DID Diagnosis & Treatment Myths 00:07:04 – How Psychiatrists Screen for DID 00:10:58 – Understanding Internal Voices and Alters 00:15:19 – How to Find a DID Specialist 00:18:49 – DID vs. Schizophrenia: Key Differences 00:23:19 – Is Fusion Always the Goal of DID Therapy? 00:27:49 – How to Support a Loved One with DID 00:31:14 – Living a Successful Life with DID
Questions the Video Answers:
How long does it typically take to get diagnosed with Dissociative Identity Disorder?
How do psychiatrists screen for missing time and trauma-related dissociation?
Can online quizzes accurately diagnose Dissociative Identity Disorder?
Is there prescription medication specifically designed to treat DID?
What is the clinical difference between DID and schizophrenia?
Are internal voices in DID the same as psychotic hallucinations?
What are the three primary stages of trauma-informed therapy for DID?
Does DID therapy require all alters to fuse into a single personality?
How can you find a qualified therapist who specializes in Dissociative Identity Disorder?
What role do Internal Family Systems (IFS) and EMDR play in treating complex trauma?
How can family members support a partner or friend with DID without burning out?
What common mistakes should people avoid when supporting someone with DID?
Can a person with Dissociative Identity Disorder live a high-functioning, successful life?
#DissociativeIdentityDisorder #DID #TraumaRecovery
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About RECOVERable: Mental Health and Addiction Experts Answer Your Questions
RECOVERable features conversations with top experts in mental health, addiction recovery, and emotional wellbeing. Each episode answers the internet’s most-asked questions about topics like anxiety, trauma, relapse, and self-growth, breaking them down into clear, relatable insights you can actually use. No jargon. No judgment. Just expert-backed guidance to help you understand and take control of your mental health.Podcast website
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