Beyond Well with Sheila Hamilton

This is part two of our revisit of the No-Stone Unturned with Dan Schilling.

As you know, the Beyond Well No Stone Unturned series is where we root around in the basement of our old shows and find gems that for whatever reason may have gotten missed the first time around and this is just such an episode.

So, if you missed it the first time or missed it when we re-visited it a couple years ago you are in luck.

Dan Schilling has lived a life and career right out of an action movie, where jumping out of a plane is all in a days work. You’ll hear how he became part of Special Forces in the Military. You’ll hear him speak of many situations and also dodges a few questions because the story is still considered Classified. A life very Hollywood in it’s reality.

He has a lot to say about what makes a person seek this type of livelihood serving the country, how the military defines ones “Self” and the unfortunate fallout of trauma and suicide among Veterans.

It features in studio guests Doctors Brian Goff and Jenna LeJune.

I would recommend listening to part one first but to be honest, Dan Schilling is so compelling even out of sequence this interview is incredible.

Enjoy.