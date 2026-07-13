Beyond Well with Sheila Hamilton

Part Two.
Brendan Mahan, M.Ed., M.S., is a dynamic ADHD/executive function consultant, coach, and speaker. A veteran educator and former teacher, principal, and mental health clinician, he specializes in helping people affected by ADHD, autism, and anxiety redesign their lives to lessen the impact of their struggles.
An internationally recognized expert and engaging speaker and podcast where he helps individuals, families, and institutions better understand the emotional, productivity, and lifestyle impacts of ADHD and other neurodiversities.
Drawing on well over a decade of experience coaching hundreds of clients, Brendan developed his groundbreaking Wall of Awful™ model, which helps people better understand the emotional barriers behind procrastination, avoidance, and overwhelm so they can solve challenges more effectively.
Brendan works with entrepreneurs, nonprofits, educational institutions, mental health agencies, and businesses across the country and around the world. He has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, ADDitude, Verywell Mind, How to ADHD, and other leading media outlets focused on mental health, parenting, and neurodiversity.
Brendan’s new book, Overcoming the Wall of Awful (Balance/Hachette; September 1, 2026), greatly expands upon his groundbreaking Wall of Awful™ model, helping people understand the challenge they face at a deeper level so they can solve them more effectively.