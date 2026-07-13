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Beyond Well with Sheila Hamilton
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Beyond Well with Sheila Hamilton

Sheila Hamilton
Health & WellnessMedicine
Beyond Well with Sheila Hamilton
Latest episode

411 episodes

  • Beyond Well with Sheila Hamilton

    Ep. 422/ David Shamszad. High Functioning BiPolar Disorder and Addiction. Part Two

    07/13/2026 | 20 mins.
    Part Two.
    I'm fascinated by high-functioning mental illness and addiction. 
    David Shamszad knows that world firsthand.
    A Dartmouth graduate, entrepreneur, and founder of a successful real estate company, David appeared to have everything together. Behind the scenes, he was battling untreated bipolar disorder, addiction, and a life-threatening downward spiral that nearly cost him everything.
    Today, as conversations around mental health, addiction, loneliness, and recovery continue to intensify across America, David brings a perspective most experts can't:
    He lived it.
    This conversation goes far beyond awareness:
    • The hidden reality of high-functioning addiction
    • Why success often masks mental health struggles
    • What families miss before a crisis happens
    • The truth about bipolar disorder and stigma
    • Why recovery starts with honesty—not willpower
    • How someone can rebuild a meaningful life after hitting rock bottom
    His story is raw, timely, and deeply relatable for anyone who has struggled personally, or watched someone they love struggle in silence.
  • Beyond Well with Sheila Hamilton

    Ep. 421/ David Shamszad. High Functioning BiPolar Disorder and Addiction. Part One

    07/06/2026 | 19 mins.
    I'm fascinated by high-functioning mental illness and addiction. 
    David Shamszad knows that world firsthand.
    A Dartmouth graduate, entrepreneur, and founder of a successful real estate company, David appeared to have everything together. Behind the scenes, he was battling untreated bipolar disorder, addiction, and a life-threatening downward spiral that nearly cost him everything.
    Today, as conversations around mental health, addiction, loneliness, and recovery continue to intensify across America, David brings a perspective most experts can't:
    He lived it.
    This conversation goes far beyond awareness:
    • The hidden reality of high-functioning addiction
    • Why success often masks mental health struggles
    • What families miss before a crisis happens
    • The truth about bipolar disorder and stigma
    • Why recovery starts with honesty—not willpower
    • How someone can rebuild a meaningful life after hitting rock bottom
    His story is raw, timely, and deeply relatable for anyone who has struggled personally, or watched someone they love struggle in silence.
  • Beyond Well with Sheila Hamilton

    Ep. 420/ Brendan Mahan. ADHD. Overcoming the Wall of Awful. Part Two.

    06/29/2026 | 17 mins.
    Part Two.
    Brendan Mahan, M.Ed., M.S., is a dynamic ADHD/executive function consultant, coach, and speaker. A veteran educator and former teacher, principal, and mental health clinician, he specializes in helping people affected by ADHD, autism, and anxiety redesign their lives to lessen the impact of their struggles.
    An internationally recognized expert and engaging speaker and podcast  where he helps individuals, families, and institutions better understand the emotional, productivity, and lifestyle impacts of ADHD and other neurodiversities.
    Drawing on well over a decade of experience coaching hundreds of clients, Brendan developed his groundbreaking Wall of Awful™ model, which helps people better understand the emotional barriers behind procrastination, avoidance, and overwhelm so they can solve challenges more effectively.
    Brendan works with entrepreneurs, nonprofits, educational institutions, mental health agencies, and businesses across the country and around the world. He has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, ADDitude, Verywell Mind, How to ADHD, and other leading media outlets focused on mental health, parenting, and neurodiversity.
    Brendan’s new book, Overcoming the Wall of Awful (Balance/Hachette; September 1, 2026), greatly expands upon his groundbreaking Wall of Awful™ model, helping people understand the challenge they face at a deeper level so they can solve them more effectively.
  • Beyond Well with Sheila Hamilton

    Ep. 419/ Brendan Mahan. ADHD. Overcoming the Wall of Awful. Part One.

    06/22/2026 | 10 mins.
    Part One.
    Brendan Mahan, M.Ed., M.S., is a dynamic ADHD/executive function consultant, coach, and speaker. A veteran educator and former teacher, principal, and mental health clinician, he specializes in helping people affected by ADHD, autism, and anxiety redesign their lives to lessen the impact of their struggles.
    An internationally recognized expert and engaging speaker and podcast  where he helps individuals, families, and institutions better understand the emotional, productivity, and lifestyle impacts of ADHD and other neurodiversities.
    Drawing on well over a decade of experience coaching hundreds of clients, Brendan developed his groundbreaking Wall of Awful™ model, which helps people better understand the emotional barriers behind procrastination, avoidance, and overwhelm so they can solve challenges more effectively.
    Brendan works with entrepreneurs, nonprofits, educational institutions, mental health agencies, and businesses across the country and around the world. He has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, ADDitude, Verywell Mind, How to ADHD, and other leading media outlets focused on mental health, parenting, and neurodiversity.
    Brendan’s new book, Overcoming the Wall of Awful (Balance/Hachette; September 1, 2026), greatly expands upon his groundbreaking Wall of Awful™ model, helping people understand the challenge they face at a deeper level so they can solve them more effectively.
  • Beyond Well with Sheila Hamilton

    Ep. 418/ Dan Schilling. Worth another listen Part 2.

    06/15/2026 | 25 mins.
    This is part two of our revisit of the No-Stone Unturned with Dan Schilling.
    As you know, the Beyond Well No Stone Unturned series is where we root around in the basement of our old shows and find gems that for whatever reason may have gotten missed the first time around and this is just such an episode.
    So, if you missed it the first time or missed it when we re-visited it a couple years ago you are in luck.
    Dan Schilling has lived a life and career right out of an action movie, where jumping out of a plane is all in a days work. You’ll hear how he became part of Special Forces in the Military. You’ll hear him speak of many situations and also dodges a few questions because the story is still considered Classified. A life very Hollywood in it’s reality.
    He has a lot to say about what makes a person seek this type of livelihood serving the country, how the military defines ones “Self” and the unfortunate fallout of trauma and suicide among Veterans.
    It features in studio guests Doctors Brian Goff and Jenna LeJune.
    I would recommend listening to part one first but to be honest, Dan Schilling is so compelling even out of sequence this interview is incredible.
    Enjoy.
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About Beyond Well with Sheila Hamilton
Beyond Well With Sheila Hamilton is a podcast for people who want to learn tools for living better. Each week, we dive into a different aspect of mental health with our team of psychologists, psychiatrists, and people with lived experience. We cover: anxiety, bipolar disorder, chronic illness, depression, along with many other experiences that are not illness, but can be difficult: grief, relationships, self-esteem, and much more. We’d love to have you here.
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