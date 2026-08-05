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184 episodes
- Brandon welcomes longtime friends Matt Trader and Wayne Smith to Champ Talk, asks viewers to like, subscribe, share, and leave reviews, and introduces their new podcast, Midlife Thoughts. They discuss how midlife brings different energy than past generations, aiming to share life journeys, lessons, and reduce isolation through honest conversation, self-discovery, and “therapy.” Wayne describes unlearning hustle culture from nearly 20 years in real estate sales by studying peace, joy, and leadership, while Matt emphasizes discovery through conversation without constant fact-checking and operating from the “middle” to reduce polarization. The group talks about defining success and “average,” media bias, comedy’s role in social progress, and confronting evil while believing positivity can win through unity and leading by example. They close by sharing where to find Midlife Thoughts, Trader’s channels, and Wayne’s coaching site justdogood.earth.
00:00 Welcome Back Intro
00:45 Like Subscribe Support
01:54 Meet The Guests
02:24 Host Growth Talk
03:30 Old Friends Midlife
04:52 Podcast Purpose Energy
06:32 Discovery Over Facts
07:31 Conspiracy Perspective
09:00 Self Discovery Uncertainty
11:09 Wayne Zen Journey
12:31 Hustle Culture Shift
15:09 Male Role Models
21:13 Parenting Lessons Legacy
25:41 Success Beyond Money
26:54 Mission Statement Challenge
27:37 Impact and Ripple Effect
28:21 Therapy and Belonging
31:12 Beyond Average Success
32:35 Politics as Charade
34:05 Facing Evil and Hope
44:36 Rebelling Through Unity
46:59 Comedy and Self Awareness
49:55 Socials and Support Local
52:52 Final Wrap and Challenge
Jessica Burke on Atlantic Recovery, Medication-Assisted Treatment, and Breaking Addiction Stigma07/29/2026 | 50 mins.Host Branden Hudson interviews longtime friend Jessica Burke, owner of Atlantic Recovery in Salisbury, Maryland, an outpatient medication-assisted treatment clinic opened February 1, 2018. Burke shares how her own progression from alcohol addiction (including DUIs, jail, and court-ordered IOP) to prescription opioid addiction led her to seek treatment and build a reliable, local program that lets patients maintain work and family life while receiving medications such as Suboxone, Zubsolv, Subutex, and Vivitrol, plus required one-on-one counseling and regular urine screens with visits tapering from weekly to monthly. They discuss withdrawal as a major barrier to recovery, respond to stigma that MAT is “legal drug dealing,” and emphasize individualized levels of care, boundaries vs enabling for families, and that addiction affects all walks of life. Burke provides Atlantic Recovery’s location, website/socials, and notes calls route to her directly.
00:00 Welcome And Housekeeping
00:57 Meet Jessie Burke
02:01 Atlantic Recovery Overview
02:35 Why She Started
03:15 What Makes It Different
04:53 How Outpatient MAT Works
09:56 From Alcohol To Opiates
10:47 How Addiction Escalates
13:40 Close Calls And Justifying
18:26 Quitting Alcohol For Good
21:15 Host Shares Sober Journey
25:28 Sober Life Wins
26:43 Suboxone Stigma Debate
30:04 Withdrawal Reality Check
32:06 Treatment Beyond Medication
33:30 Clinic Challenges and Growth
37:16 Advice for Parents
41:12 Losses and Boundaries
44:17 Future Vision and Politics
47:56 Where to Get Help
49:30 Final Message and Wrap
Finding Gratitude and Giving Yourself Grace: Lessons from Jail, Fatherhood, and Personal Growth07/22/2026 | 46 mins.Branden of Champ Talk asks viewers to like, subscribe, and review, then shares why Independence Day is meaningful: he regained his freedom on July 4 after serving county time for a marijuana distribution charge, describing work release, an “out of bounds” infraction tied to a sneaker shop newspaper article, lost appeal paperwork, parole denial, and the anxiety of limbo before learning his release date. He recounts a difficult, hot week with a sick three-and-a-half-year-old and a stressful Fourth of July that turned into a memorable moment when a storm hit during fireworks, helping him drop complaints and feel gratitude. He uses this to emphasize that even leaders struggle and need self-grace, discusses 10 months without alcohol, critiques perfection and outrage culture (citing Dustin Poirier), and describes his post-incarceration growth through faith, routines, debt and fear, a High Five leadership course that exposed ego and healed resentment with his mother, and therapy that revealed self-sabotage and the need to keep doing uncomfortable inner work.
00:00 Welcome and Subscribe
00:53 Independence Day Freedom Story
03:20 Work Release Mistake
05:45 Paperwork Limbo and Denial
08:11 July Fourth Meaning
09:41 Week From Hell at Home
12:18 Pool Day Meltdown
14:55 Storm Fireworks Revelation
16:59 Grace and Perfectionism
19:22 Ten Months Sober
19:54 Party Guy Confessions
20:22 Grace Over Cancel Culture
22:19 Jail Wake Up Call
25:27 Fear Debt And Rebuild
26:41 High Five Leadership Shift
29:09 Letter To Mom
31:09 Disappointment And Self Grace
36:11 Therapy And Self Sabotage
41:10 Breaking The Chaos Addiction
44:30 Faith Forgiveness And Closing
Master the Fundamentals: SBY MMA’s Blueprint for Winning in the Cage and in Life07/15/2026 | 39 mins.Branden Hudson opens a solo Champ Talk episode asking viewers to like, subscribe, and leave reviews, then discusses MMA and SBY MMA & Fitness after a guest cancels due to injury. He highlights recent wins at Stellar Fights (June 6 at Harrington Casino) by 18-year-old Brock Bada and Kenji Talibah, praising their coachability, discipline, and commitment to daily fundamentals, and compares that mindset to Tom Brady’s repetition of basic work. Hudson outlines SPY’s development blueprint (smokers, tournaments, and requiring a BJJ blue belt before MMA), stresses staying active locally, and argues that fighters should be paid through tickets, sponsors, and marketing. He explains why the gym uses contracts for accountability, warns against shortcuts and inauthentic “persona” promotion, and emphasizes leadership, self-defense, and how mastering basics can translate to business and life success.
00:00 Welcome and Mission
01:28 Solo Episode Setup
01:55 Stellar Fights Recap
05:01 Boring Work Wins
06:40 Gym Legacy Standards
08:57 Fundamentals Life Lesson
13:07 Fighter Development Blueprint
16:52 MMA Business Reality
20:18 Coaches Need Commitment
20:53 Contracts And Loyalty
22:20 Heartbreak Of Coaching
23:12 Prizefighting Reality Check
25:19 Selling Fights Authentically
26:44 Internet Shticks Exposed
28:27 Teach Fighters Marketing
31:03 Leverage Short Career Window
33:40 Gym Culture And Proof
35:48 Rebuilds And Fighter Mindset
36:17 Key Takeaways And Self Defense
38:14 Leadership And Final Call
- Host Branden Hudson introduces guests Nick Tagipour and Drew Dunlap to announce the launch of Tului, a new performance-focused energy drink aimed first at gyms. They discuss how their 20+ year friendship and combined experience in fitness clubs and consumer packaged goods led to the brand, plus the risks and cash demands of entrepreneurship and the need for a focused go-to-market plan. Tului’s hero SKU features 200mg caffeine paired with 150mg L-theanine for “jitter-free” energy, plus a “performance stack” with nootropics (alpha-GPC, uridine 5’-monophosphate), B vitamins, and L-citrulline for pump, designed for clean energy and mental clarity. The name comes from Nick’s grandmother’s maiden name and supports trademarkability. First cans were produced yesterday; rollout starts in Nick’s clubs with demos, events, and later e-commerce at tuluilife.com and @tului.life.
00:00 Welcome and Support
01:04 Meet Nick and Drew
01:53 Why Build Tului
04:12 Startup Reality Check
07:07 From Idea to Shelf
08:30 What Makes It Different
10:07 Performance Stack Breakdown
11:57 Flavor and Daily Use
13:25 Fitness Industry Shift
14:37 Vision and Lifestyle Brand
17:59 Authenticity and Small Wins
21:36 Celebrate The Wins
22:14 Naming Tului Origins
22:38 Trademark And Moats
25:04 First Cans Tasting
26:21 Savor The Win
28:44 Where To Buy Launch
31:56 Focused Channel Strategy
33:11 Culture Brand Lessons
36:00 Two Year Roadmap
40:26 Socials And Wrap Up
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