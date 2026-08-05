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Champ Talk with Branden Hudson

Branden Hudson
Health & WellnessSociety & Culture
Champ Talk with Branden Hudson
Latest episode

184 episodes

  • Champ Talk with Branden Hudson

    Midlife Thoughts: Discovery, Perspective, and Leading by Example

    08/05/2026 | 54 mins.
    Brandon welcomes longtime friends Matt Trader and Wayne Smith to Champ Talk, asks viewers to like, subscribe, share, and leave reviews, and introduces their new podcast, Midlife Thoughts. They discuss how midlife brings different energy than past generations, aiming to share life journeys, lessons, and reduce isolation through honest conversation, self-discovery, and “therapy.” Wayne describes unlearning hustle culture from nearly 20 years in real estate sales by studying peace, joy, and leadership, while Matt emphasizes discovery through conversation without constant fact-checking and operating from the “middle” to reduce polarization. The group talks about defining success and “average,” media bias, comedy’s role in social progress, and confronting evil while believing positivity can win through unity and leading by example. They close by sharing where to find Midlife Thoughts, Trader’s channels, and Wayne’s coaching site justdogood.earth.

    00:00 Welcome Back Intro
    00:45 Like Subscribe Support
    01:54 Meet The Guests
    02:24 Host Growth Talk
    03:30 Old Friends Midlife
    04:52 Podcast Purpose Energy
    06:32 Discovery Over Facts
    07:31 Conspiracy Perspective
    09:00 Self Discovery Uncertainty
    11:09 Wayne Zen Journey
    12:31 Hustle Culture Shift
    15:09 Male Role Models
    21:13 Parenting Lessons Legacy
    25:41 Success Beyond Money
    26:54 Mission Statement Challenge
    27:37 Impact and Ripple Effect
    28:21 Therapy and Belonging
    31:12 Beyond Average Success
    32:35 Politics as Charade
    34:05 Facing Evil and Hope
    44:36 Rebelling Through Unity
    46:59 Comedy and Self Awareness
    49:55 Socials and Support Local
    52:52 Final Wrap and Challenge
  • Champ Talk with Branden Hudson

    Jessica Burke on Atlantic Recovery, Medication-Assisted Treatment, and Breaking Addiction Stigma

    07/29/2026 | 50 mins.
    Host Branden Hudson interviews longtime friend Jessica Burke, owner of Atlantic Recovery in Salisbury, Maryland, an outpatient medication-assisted treatment clinic opened February 1, 2018. Burke shares how her own progression from alcohol addiction (including DUIs, jail, and court-ordered IOP) to prescription opioid addiction led her to seek treatment and build a reliable, local program that lets patients maintain work and family life while receiving medications such as Suboxone, Zubsolv, Subutex, and Vivitrol, plus required one-on-one counseling and regular urine screens with visits tapering from weekly to monthly. They discuss withdrawal as a major barrier to recovery, respond to stigma that MAT is “legal drug dealing,” and emphasize individualized levels of care, boundaries vs enabling for families, and that addiction affects all walks of life. Burke provides Atlantic Recovery’s location, website/socials, and notes calls route to her directly.

    00:00 Welcome And Housekeeping
    00:57 Meet Jessie Burke
    02:01 Atlantic Recovery Overview
    02:35 Why She Started
    03:15 What Makes It Different
    04:53 How Outpatient MAT Works
    09:56 From Alcohol To Opiates
    10:47 How Addiction Escalates
    13:40 Close Calls And Justifying
    18:26 Quitting Alcohol For Good
    21:15 Host Shares Sober Journey
    25:28 Sober Life Wins
    26:43 Suboxone Stigma Debate
    30:04 Withdrawal Reality Check
    32:06 Treatment Beyond Medication
    33:30 Clinic Challenges and Growth
    37:16 Advice for Parents
    41:12 Losses and Boundaries
    44:17 Future Vision and Politics
    47:56 Where to Get Help
    49:30 Final Message and Wrap
  • Champ Talk with Branden Hudson

    Finding Gratitude and Giving Yourself Grace: Lessons from Jail, Fatherhood, and Personal Growth

    07/22/2026 | 46 mins.
    Branden of Champ Talk asks viewers to like, subscribe, and review, then shares why Independence Day is meaningful: he regained his freedom on July 4 after serving county time for a marijuana distribution charge, describing work release, an “out of bounds” infraction tied to a sneaker shop newspaper article, lost appeal paperwork, parole denial, and the anxiety of limbo before learning his release date. He recounts a difficult, hot week with a sick three-and-a-half-year-old and a stressful Fourth of July that turned into a memorable moment when a storm hit during fireworks, helping him drop complaints and feel gratitude. He uses this to emphasize that even leaders struggle and need self-grace, discusses 10 months without alcohol, critiques perfection and outrage culture (citing Dustin Poirier), and describes his post-incarceration growth through faith, routines, debt and fear, a High Five leadership course that exposed ego and healed resentment with his mother, and therapy that revealed self-sabotage and the need to keep doing uncomfortable inner work.

    00:00 Welcome and Subscribe
    00:53 Independence Day Freedom Story
    03:20 Work Release Mistake
    05:45 Paperwork Limbo and Denial
    08:11 July Fourth Meaning
    09:41 Week From Hell at Home
    12:18 Pool Day Meltdown
    14:55 Storm Fireworks Revelation
    16:59 Grace and Perfectionism
    19:22 Ten Months Sober
    19:54 Party Guy Confessions
    20:22 Grace Over Cancel Culture
    22:19 Jail Wake Up Call
    25:27 Fear Debt And Rebuild
    26:41 High Five Leadership Shift
    29:09 Letter To Mom
    31:09 Disappointment And Self Grace
    36:11 Therapy And Self Sabotage
    41:10 Breaking The Chaos Addiction
    44:30 Faith Forgiveness And Closing
  • Champ Talk with Branden Hudson

    Master the Fundamentals: SBY MMA’s Blueprint for Winning in the Cage and in Life

    07/15/2026 | 39 mins.
    Branden Hudson opens a solo Champ Talk episode asking viewers to like, subscribe, and leave reviews, then discusses MMA and SBY MMA & Fitness after a guest cancels due to injury. He highlights recent wins at Stellar Fights (June 6 at Harrington Casino) by 18-year-old Brock Bada and Kenji Talibah, praising their coachability, discipline, and commitment to daily fundamentals, and compares that mindset to Tom Brady’s repetition of basic work. Hudson outlines SPY’s development blueprint (smokers, tournaments, and requiring a BJJ blue belt before MMA), stresses staying active locally, and argues that fighters should be paid through tickets, sponsors, and marketing. He explains why the gym uses contracts for accountability, warns against shortcuts and inauthentic “persona” promotion, and emphasizes leadership, self-defense, and how mastering basics can translate to business and life success.

    00:00 Welcome and Mission
    01:28 Solo Episode Setup
    01:55 Stellar Fights Recap
    05:01 Boring Work Wins
    06:40 Gym Legacy Standards
    08:57 Fundamentals Life Lesson
    13:07 Fighter Development Blueprint
    16:52 MMA Business Reality
    20:18 Coaches Need Commitment
    20:53 Contracts And Loyalty
    22:20 Heartbreak Of Coaching
    23:12 Prizefighting Reality Check
    25:19 Selling Fights Authentically
    26:44 Internet Shticks Exposed
    28:27 Teach Fighters Marketing
    31:03 Leverage Short Career Window
    33:40 Gym Culture And Proof
    35:48 Rebuilds And Fighter Mindset
    36:17 Key Takeaways And Self Defense
    38:14 Leadership And Final Call
  • Champ Talk with Branden Hudson

    Launching Tului: A Performance Energy Drink Built for the Fitness Channel

    07/08/2026 | 42 mins.
    Host Branden Hudson introduces guests Nick Tagipour and Drew Dunlap to announce the launch of Tului, a new performance-focused energy drink aimed first at gyms. They discuss how their 20+ year friendship and combined experience in fitness clubs and consumer packaged goods led to the brand, plus the risks and cash demands of entrepreneurship and the need for a focused go-to-market plan. Tului’s hero SKU features 200mg caffeine paired with 150mg L-theanine for “jitter-free” energy, plus a “performance stack” with nootropics (alpha-GPC, uridine 5’-monophosphate), B vitamins, and L-citrulline for pump, designed for clean energy and mental clarity. The name comes from Nick’s grandmother’s maiden name and supports trademarkability. First cans were produced yesterday; rollout starts in Nick’s clubs with demos, events, and later e-commerce at tuluilife.com and @tului.life.

    00:00 Welcome and Support
    01:04 Meet Nick and Drew
    01:53 Why Build Tului
    04:12 Startup Reality Check
    07:07 From Idea to Shelf
    08:30 What Makes It Different
    10:07 Performance Stack Breakdown
    11:57 Flavor and Daily Use
    13:25 Fitness Industry Shift
    14:37 Vision and Lifestyle Brand
    17:59 Authenticity and Small Wins
    21:36 Celebrate The Wins
    22:14 Naming Tului Origins
    22:38 Trademark And Moats
    25:04 First Cans Tasting
    26:21 Savor The Win
    28:44 Where To Buy Launch
    31:56 Focused Channel Strategy
    33:11 Culture Brand Lessons
    36:00 Two Year Roadmap
    40:26 Socials And Wrap Up
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