The Second Opinion with Dr. Sharon

High Functioning and Hidden Depression ft Dr. Judith Joseph

Board certified psychiatrist Dr. Judith Joseph talks with Dr. Sharon about her research on the large number of people experiencing high functioning depression. Dr. Judith, at the forefront of this first of its kind research, lays out the inspiration and details behind this study. Plus Dr. Sharon and Dr. Joseph go through the steps it takes to reclaim your joy while going through the thick of it! Do you have health questions? Submit them here.Dr. Judith Joseph MD MBA is a board-certified psychiatrist, researcher and award-winning content creator who specializes in mental health and trauma. She is chair of the women in medicine initiative at Columbia University, clinical assistant professor in child and adolescent psychiatry at NYU Principal Investigator at Manhattan Behavioral Medicine, New York City's Premier Clinical Research Site. Her National Bestselling book, "High Functioning" is based on the first-of-its-kind study on high functioning depression which she conducted in her all-women research lab in New York City. This study is the first peer-reviewed published study in the world on High Functioning Depression. Dr. Judith uses her platform of over 1 million followers to educate her community about mental health topics and she trains doctors at NYU about how to use various forms of media to educate the public about mental health issues.