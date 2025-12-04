The Second Opinion with Dr. Sharon

High Functioning and Hidden Depression ft Dr. Judith Joseph
Board certified psychiatrist Dr. Judith Joseph talks with Dr. Sharon about her research on the large number of people experiencing high functioning depression. Dr. Judith, at the forefront of this first of its kind research, lays out the inspiration and details behind this study. Plus Dr. Sharon and Dr. Joseph go through the steps it takes to reclaim your joy while going through the thick of it! Do you have health questions? Submit them here.Dr. Judith Joseph MD MBA is a board-certified psychiatrist, researcher and award-winning content creator who specializes in mental health and trauma. She is chair of the women in medicine initiative at Columbia University, clinical assistant professor in child and adolescent psychiatry at NYU Principal Investigator at Manhattan Behavioral Medicine, New York City's Premier Clinical Research Site. Her National Bestselling book, "High Functioning" is based on the first-of-its-kind study on high functioning depression which she conducted in her all-women research lab in New York City. This study is the first peer-reviewed published study in the world on High Functioning Depression. Dr. Judith uses her platform of over 1 million followers to educate her community about mental health topics and she trains doctors at NYU about how to use various forms of media to educate the public about mental health issues.Resources:High Functioning BookDr. Judith Joseph Site
Your Gut Health is Taking a Punch! Ultra Processed Foods and Hormone Changes ft Dr. Trisha Pasricha
Thanksgiving is the time for learning about your family's health history!Dr. Trisha Pasricha is on the show talking all things gut related! Your microbiome, antibiotics, probiotics, postbiotics, IBS, GI issues, and...fecal transplants? The two doctors discuss how your gut develops and changes from birth all the way up to midlife. Plus, Dr. Trisha shares her take on the latest gut fads. Do you have health questions? Submit them here.Dr. Trisha Pasricha, MD, MPH is a gastroenterologist and scientist at Harvard Medical School. You may know her as the "Ask A Doctor" columnist for The Washington Post where she translates complex medical topics into must-read insights—with a touch of humor—for millions each week. A graduate of Harvard College, Dr. Pasricha earned her medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and a Master of Public Health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Her training includes an internal medicine residency at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and gastroenterology and motility fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital. Currently, Dr. Pasricha serves as director of the Institute for Gut-Brain Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, leading an NIH-funded research laboratory at the forefront of gut-brain science. Her work has been published in The New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA Network Open, and Nature Reviews.References:Institute for Gut Brain Researchhttps://www.trishapasricha.com/Tig Notaro Episode
Your Ancestry May Reveal Crucial Breast Cancer Insights ft. Dr. Lisa Newman
This heartfelt episode kicks off with Dr. Lisa Newman and Dr. Sharon, both having lost a sister to breast cancer. Dr. Newman shares details about her life saving research on genetics and aggressive breast cancers. She explains the disparities in breast cancer rates, especially for Black women and how certain breast cancers can be tied to ancestry. Plus, Dr. Newman shares some of today's state of the art options for high risk breast cancer treatments, screening recommendations, and underlines the importance of continuing research in the field. Do you have health questions? Submit them here!Dr. Lisa Newman is one of the leading voices in breast cancer, the chief of the section of breast surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine. She has been awarded for her work in oncology and was the surgical oncologist who performed Katie Couric's lumpectomy.Resources:https://www.bcrf.org/https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/breast-cancer.htmlhttps://tnbcfoundation.org/https://www.komen.org/
Obesity Today: Getting Real about False Narratives and New Science ft Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford
Obesity is on the rise worldwide, and over 100 million Americans live with obesity. Dr. Fatima explains how obesity is more than just calories in and calories out issue and how it can lead to a large number of other health risks. Dr. Fatima and Dr. Sharon discuss what causes obesity outside of food and who is most at risk. Plus, Dr. Fatima shares what taking GLP-1's for weight loss should really look like. Do you have health questions? Submit them here!Dr. Fatima Stanford, is an Obesity Medicine Physician, Internist, Pediatrician, and Scientist. She is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. Obesity Medicine Physician Scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital Weight Center. She is one of the most highly cited obesity medicine physician-scientists with over 170 peer-reviewed publications, meaning that her peers cite her research work more than any other in her field. She's been featured in 60 Minutes, Oprah, ABC News, and more. Resources:Dr. Fatima Cody StanfordMass General HospitalNew Definitions and Criteria for Obesity
A Well Lived Life is the Best Gift to Give ft Tig Notaro
Award winning stand-up comedian Tig Notaro takes a look back at the events surrounding her invasive breast cancer diagnosis and how she took it on stage for a night of raw vulnerability. Tig and Dr. Sharon discuss the ever changing responsibilities of being a cancer survivor, the desire to destigmatize end of life conversations and a new documentary Tig executive produced. Come See Me in the Good Light explores poet laureate Andrea Gibson's incurable ovarian cancer diagnosis and how she experiences it with humor, grace, and gut punching poetry. Come See Me in the Good Light premieres on Apple TV November 14th.Have health questions? Submit them here.Tig Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian, actor, writer, podcaster, and radio contributor. Rolling Stone named her one of the "50 best stand-up comics of all time." Notaro hosts the critically acclaimed advice podcast, HANDSOME with friends Fortune Feimster and Mae Martin. She is also the author of the New York Times best-selling memoir, I'M JUST A PERSON. Additionally, Tig produced the documentary COME SEE ME IN THE GOOD LIGHT, which won the Festival Favorite award at Sundance in 2025 and is set to premiere November 14th on Apple TV.This episode is lovingly dedicated to Suzy Hartmann Laval.Resources:Come See Me in the Good Light DocumentaryTig NationAndrea GibsonCancer.orgEnd of Life PlanningHandsome podcast
The Second Opinion with Dr. Sharon is where women take back the conversation on health with straight talk, real experience, and the care we all deserve.Hosted by Dr. Sharon Malone, a leading OBGYN and perimenopause/menopause expert with over 30 years of experience. This weekly show features high profile advocates, experts and patients just like you as they share how their second opinions changed lives. Along with a guest, Dr. Sharon tackles the questions and topics we’ve been conditioned to ignore — the ones we search for at 3 a.m. but never bring up at the doctor’s office. From dismissed symptoms, gaps in healthcare, family hardships, menopause, or newly developing health topics, she gives women the tools to advocate for themselves and each other.Each episode ends with “Doctor’s Orders,” bite-sized takeaways you’ll remember, use, and want to share with the group chat. No sugarcoating. No waiting rooms. Just the truth, finally.WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU! Have questions? Submit them here.