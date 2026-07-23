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17 episodes
Inside the World’s First Age Reversal Trial | Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair - S2, Ep. 407/23/2026 | 1h 12 mins.At Lifespan, our mission is to help you and your loved ones live your longest, healthiest lives while supporting medical research into breakthroughs to improve all lives.
We’re building the world’s largest longevity community: Join us at https://lifespan.com.
Follow us on YouTube, Apple, and Spotify for new Lifespan episodes every 2 weeks.
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In this episode of Lifespan, Dr. David Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D. – Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and pioneer in longevity research – explores the science of eye aging, vision loss, and emerging strategies to preserve vision throughout life.
Dr. Sinclair shares an exclusive update on ER-100, including his team's successful restoration of vision in non-human primates and the launch of the world's first FDA-cleared age reversal human clinical trial. This Phase 1 clinical trial will evaluate the safety of epigenetic cellular restoration as a therapy.
Additionally, drawing on decades of research, Dr. Sinclair explains why the eyes may offer one of the earliest windows into biological aging, how everyday factors such as sleep position, alcohol consumption, and intraocular pressure influence long-term eye health, and what the latest evidence reveals about nutrition, supplements, and the connection between the eyes and the brain.
Whether you're interested in longevity, brain health, or protecting your eyesight, this episode provides an evidence-based look at the biology of vision and the future of regenerative medicine.
00:00 AI & the First Human Clinical Trial to Reverse Aging
08:30 How the Eye Works
16:00 How Light Sets Your Body Clock
20:18 Your Eyes Are Part of Your Brain
21:34 Can Your Eyes Estimate Your Biological Age?
23:43 Can Eye Exams Help Predict Alzheimer's Disease?
24:43 ER-100: Restoring Vision Through Age Reversal
33:17 Why We Lose Vision as We Age
39:32 How to Keep Your Eyes Healthy as You Age
41:53 The Best Foods & Supplements for Eye Health
49:15 Can Diet & Fasting Protect Your Vision?
53:28 Why Violet Light Matters for Eye Health
59:28 Repairing Eye Damage: UV Light, Smoking & Alcohol
03:45 NASA's Space Mice & Swimming Goggles
05:59 Are You Genetically Predisposed to Eye Disease?
07:48 What's Next in Age Reversal Research?
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Partners of the Lifespan show help us keep this program freely available as an educational resource while also supporting medical research. We only collaborate with partners whose products are grounded in science and that our team has personally used for years.
Our selected partners make it convenient for the Lifespan audience to access the tools and technologies featured in this episode - from exogenous fuel for neurons (Ketone-IQ), to wearables that track recovery, strain, and sleep (WHOOP), to smart devices that measure key health metrics such as visceral fat and muscle mass (Withings).
If you’d like to learn more or try these tools:
○ Ketone-IQ: Get 30% off your first monthly order at https://ketone.com/lifespan or with code LIFESPAN
○ WHOOP: Get a free WHOOP band and one month of membership at https://join.whoop.com/LIFESPAN or with code LIFESPAN
○ Withings: Get 10% off smart health devices at https://withings.com/lifespan or with code LIFESPAN
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Legal & Medical Disclaimers
The Lifespan show and all related content are provided for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Nothing presented should be interpreted as a recommendation to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment from a qualified healthcare provider.
You should always consult with a licensed physician or other qualified healthcare professional before making decisions about your health, including starting, stopping, or modifying any treatment, supplement, diet, or exercise program.
The information shared reflects the views and opinions of the host and guests and is based on the scientific literature, their experience and expertise, and general wellness principles. Listening to or engaging with Lifespan content does not establish a doctor–patient or clinical relationship.
Health and longevity outcomes can vary significantly between individuals. Any references to studies, interventions, products, or protocols are not guarantees of specific results, and individual responses may differ.
From time to time, Lifespan may discuss or partner with third-party products or services. These references are provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical recommendations or endorsements of efficacy for any individual.
Lifespan Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to support medical research.
The views expressed by Dr. David Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D., are his own and do not represent those of Harvard University, Harvard Medical School, or any affiliated institutions.
What to Eat & When to Eat for Longevity: New Science | Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair - S2, Ep. 307/12/2026 | 1h 8 mins.At Lifespan, our mission is to help you and your loved ones live your longest, healthiest lives - while supporting medical research into breakthroughs to improve all lives.
We’re building the world’s largest longevity community: Join us at https://lifespan.com.
Follow us on YouTube, Apple, and Spotify for new Lifespan episodes every 2 weeks.
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In this second installment of Lifespan's two-part series on calorie restriction and fasting, Dr. David Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D. – Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and a pioneer in longevity research – explores how to fast effectively for health and longevity.
Drawing on decades of research and the latest scientific evidence, Dr. Sinclair explains how to approach fasting effectively, what happens inside your body at the 12-, 24-, and 48+-hour marks, how to overcome common plateaus, and the key considerations for women, men, and people at different stages of life.
Whether you're new to fasting or looking to refine your approach, this episode provides a practical, evidence-based guide to using fasting to support metabolism, cellular repair, and healthy longevity.
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Partners of the Lifespan show help us keep this program freely available as an educational resource while also supporting medical research. We only collaborate with partners whose products are grounded in science and that our team has personally used for years.
Our selected partners make it convenient for the Lifespan audience to access the tools and technologies featured in this episode - from exogenous fuel for neurons (Ketone-IQ), to wearables that track recovery, strain, and sleep (WHOOP), to smart devices that measure key health metrics such as visceral fat and muscle mass (Withings).
If you’d like to learn more or try these tools:
○ Ketone-IQ: Get 30% off your first monthly order at https://ketone.com/lifespan or with code LIFESPAN
○ WHOOP: Get a free WHOOP band and one month of membership at https://join.whoop.com/LIFESPAN or with code LIFESPAN
○ Withings: Get 10% off smart health devices at https://withings.com/lifespan or with code LIFESPAN
__________________________________________
Legal & Medical Disclaimers
The Lifespan show and all related content are provided for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Nothing presented should be interpreted as a recommendation to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment from a qualified healthcare provider.
You should always consult with a licensed physician or other qualified healthcare professional before making decisions about your health, including starting, stopping, or modifying any treatment, supplement, diet, or exercise program.
The information shared reflects the views and opinions of the host and guests and is based on the scientific literature, their experience and expertise, and general wellness principles. Listening to or engaging with Lifespan content does not establish a doctor–patient or clinical relationship.
Health and longevity outcomes can vary significantly between individuals. Any references to studies, interventions, products, or protocols are not guarantees of specific results, and individual responses may differ.
From time to time, Lifespan may discuss or partner with third-party products or services. These references are provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical recommendations or endorsements of efficacy for any individual.
Lifespan Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to support medical research.
The views expressed by Dr. David Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D., are his own and do not represent those of Harvard University, Harvard Medical School, or any affiliated institutions.
Fasting as a Path to Longevity: The Facts | Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair - Season 2, Episode 206/25/2026 | 1h 15 mins.At Lifespan, our mission is to help you and your loved ones live your longest, healthiest lives while supporting medical research into breakthroughs to improve all lives.
We’re building the world’s largest longevity community: Join us at https://lifespan.com.
Follow us on YouTube, Apple, and Spotify for new Lifespan episodes every 2 weeks.
__________________________________________
In this episode of Lifespan Season 2, Dr. David Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D. – Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and pioneer in longevity research – explores the science of calorie restriction and fasting, two of the most studied interventions for healthy aging.
Drawing on decades of research, Dr. Sinclair explains how eating less – and eating less often – affects the biology of aging, why our evolutionary past may predispose many of us to weight gain, and what the latest human and animal studies reveal about lifespan, metabolism, and disease risk.
Whether you're interested in longevity, metabolism, or intermittent fasting, this episode provides an evidence-based look at one of the most powerful strategies for supporting health and longevity.
__________________________________________
Partners of the Lifespan show help us keep this program freely available as an educational resource while also supporting medical research. We only collaborate with partners whose products are grounded in science and that our team has personally used for years.
Our selected partners make it convenient for the Lifespan audience to access the tools and technologies featured in this episode - from exogenous fuel for neurons (Ketone-IQ), to wearables that track recovery, strain, and sleep (WHOOP), to smart devices that measure key health metrics such as visceral fat and muscle mass (Withings).
If you’d like to learn more or try these tools:
○ Ketone-IQ: Get 30% off your first monthly order at https://ketone.com/lifespan or with code LIFESPAN
○ WHOOP: Get a free WHOOP band and one month of membership at https://join.whoop.com/LIFESPAN or with code LIFESPAN
○ Withings: Get 10% off smart health devices at https://withings.com/lifespan or with code LIFESPAN
__________________________________________
Legal & Medical Disclaimers
The Lifespan show and all related content are provided for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Nothing presented should be interpreted as a recommendation to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment from a qualified healthcare provider.
You should always consult with a licensed physician or other qualified healthcare professional before making decisions about your health, including starting, stopping, or modifying any treatment, supplement, diet, or exercise program.
The information shared reflects the views and opinions of the host and guests and is based on the scientific literature, their experience and expertise, and general wellness principles. Listening to or engaging with Lifespan content does not establish a doctor–patient or clinical relationship.
Health and longevity outcomes can vary significantly between individuals. Any references to studies, interventions, products, or protocols are not guarantees of specific results, and individual responses may differ.
From time to time, Lifespan may discuss or partner with third-party products or services. These references are provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical recommendations or endorsements of efficacy for any individual.
Lifespan Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to support medical research.
The views expressed by Dr. David Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D., are his own and do not represent those of Harvard University, Harvard Medical School, or any affiliated institutions.
The Longevity Revolution Is Here | Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair - Season 2, Episode 106/11/2026 | 1h 6 mins.At Lifespan, our mission is to help you and your loved ones live your longest, healthiest lives while supporting medical research into breakthroughs to improve all lives.
We’re building the world’s largest longevity community: Join us at https://lifespan.com.
Follow us on YouTube, Apple, and Spotify for new Lifespan episodes every 2 weeks.
__________________________________________
In this first episode of Lifespan Season 2, Dr. David Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D. - Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and pioneer in longevity research - returns and explores one of the most consequential questions in science: How can aging be slowed or reversed?
Drawing on more than 25 years of research at the forefront of aging biology, Dr. Sinclair explains why humanity has entered a revolutionary period. Advances in science and technology have converged and transformed aging into a promising target for intervention.
This episode is a sweeping introduction to the science, breakthroughs, and emerging technologies that are fundamentally reshaping how we think about aging, disease, and the future of human health.
__________________________________________
Partners of the Lifespan show help us keep this program freely available as an educational resource while also supporting medical research. We only collaborate with partners whose products are grounded in science and that our team has personally used for years.
Our selected partners make it convenient for the Lifespan audience to access the tools and technologies featured in this episode - from exogenous fuel for neurons (Ketone-IQ), to wearables that track recovery, strain, and sleep (WHOOP), to smart devices that measure key health metrics such as visceral fat and muscle mass (Withings).
If you’d like to learn more or try these tools:
○ Ketone-IQ: Get 30% off your first monthly order at https://ketone.com/lifespan or with code LIFESPAN
○ WHOOP: Get a free WHOOP band and one month of membership at https://join.whoop.com/LIFESPAN or with code LIFESPAN
○ Withings: Get 10% off smart health devices at https://withings.com/lifespan or with code LIFESPAN
__________________________________________
Legal & Medical Disclaimers
The Lifespan show and all related content are provided for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Nothing presented should be interpreted as a recommendation to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment from a qualified healthcare provider.
You should always consult with a licensed physician or other qualified healthcare professional before making decisions about your health, including starting, stopping, or modifying any treatment, supplement, diet, or exercise program.
The information shared reflects the views and opinions of the host and guests and is based on the scientific literature, their experience and expertise, and general wellness principles. Listening to or engaging with Lifespan content does not establish a doctor–patient or clinical relationship.
Health and longevity outcomes can vary significantly between individuals. Any references to studies, interventions, products, or protocols are not guarantees of specific results, and individual responses may differ.
From time to time, Lifespan may discuss or partner with third-party products or services. These references are provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical recommendations or endorsements of efficacy for any individual.
Lifespan Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to support medical research.
The views expressed by Dr. David Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D., are his own and do not represent those of Harvard University, Harvard Medical School, or any affiliated institutions.
The Most Surprising Longevity Discoveries | Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair Rewind05/21/2026 | 1h 16 mins.What are the most important things you can do today to live longer and stay healthier while doing it?
In this final Lifespan Rewind episode, Dr. David Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D., a Professor of Genetics for over 25 years at Harvard Medical School and a leader in the field of longevity research, revisits the most surprising insights from his #1-ranked Season 1 series, combining updated commentary with key moments from across all eight episodes. The result is a thought-provoking, focused, practical guide to the science of longevity – grounded in evidence and designed for real-world application.
Whether you're new to longevity science or looking to refine your approach, this episode brings together the most important principles in one place so you can better understand not just what to do, but why it matters.
At Lifespan, our mission is to help you and your loved ones live longer, healthier lives while supporting medical research aimed at breakthroughs to extend all our lives.
Join us at: https://lifespan.com. We’re building the world’s largest longevity community who will grow, learn, and live longer together.
Subscribe here for new Lifespan show episodes every two weeks.
__________________________________________
Partners of the Lifespan show help us keep this program freely available as an educational resource while also supporting medical research. We only collaborate with partners whose products are grounded in strong science – and products our team has personally used for many years.
Our selected partners make it convenient for the Lifespan audience to access the tools and technologies featured in this episode – from exogenous fuel for neurons (Ketone-IQ), to wearables that track recovery, strain, and sleep (WHOOP), to smart devices that measure key health metrics such as visceral fat content and muscle gains (Withings).
If you’d like to learn more or try these tools:
○ Ketone-IQ: Get 30% off your first monthly order at https://ketone.com/lifespan with code LIFESPAN
○. WHOOP: Get a free WHOOP band plus one month free at https://join.whoop.com/LIFESPAN with code LIFESPAN
○. Withings: Explore their smart health devices at https://withings.com/lifespan using code LIFESPAN
__________________________________________
Legal & Medical Disclaimers
The Lifespan show and all related content are provided for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Nothing presented should be interpreted as a recommendation to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment from a qualified healthcare provider.
You should always consult with a licensed physician or other qualified healthcare professional before making decisions about your health, including starting, stopping, or modifying any treatment, supplement, diet, or exercise program.
The information shared reflects the views and opinions of the host and guests and is based on the scientific literature, their experience and expertise, and general wellness principles. Listening to or engaging with Lifespan content does not establish a doctor–patient or clinical relationship.
Health and longevity outcomes can vary significantly between individuals. Any references to studies, interventions, products, or protocols are not guarantees of specific results, and individual responses may differ.
From time to time, Lifespan may discuss or partner with third-party products or services. These references are provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical recommendations or endorsements of efficacy for any individual.
Lifespan Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to support medical research.
The views expressed by Dr. David Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D., are his own and do not represent those of Harvard University, Harvard Medical School, or any affiliated institutions.
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About Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair
Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair is a health and science show on how to live longer and stay healthier - grounded in the latest longevity research. A Professor of Genetics for over 25 years at Harvard Medical School and a leader in the field of longevity research, Dr. Sinclair breaks down the latest studies into clear, applicable insights so that you can perform at your best and live your longest, healthiest life. Season 1 ranked #1 in Health & Wellness podcasts. Season 2 is now live, starting with two Rewind episodes, followed by new episodes detailing the latest breakthroughs in aging science. Become a Lifespan member at lifespan.com. New episodes every two weeks.Podcast website
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