Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair

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In this episode of Lifespan, Dr. David Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D. – Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and pioneer in longevity research – explores the science of eye aging, vision loss, and emerging strategies to preserve vision throughout life.



Dr. Sinclair shares an exclusive update on ER-100, including his team's successful restoration of vision in non-human primates and the launch of the world's first FDA-cleared age reversal human clinical trial. This Phase 1 clinical trial will evaluate the safety of epigenetic cellular restoration as a therapy.



Additionally, drawing on decades of research, Dr. Sinclair explains why the eyes may offer one of the earliest windows into biological aging, how everyday factors such as sleep position, alcohol consumption, and intraocular pressure influence long-term eye health, and what the latest evidence reveals about nutrition, supplements, and the connection between the eyes and the brain.



Whether you're interested in longevity, brain health, or protecting your eyesight, this episode provides an evidence-based look at the biology of vision and the future of regenerative medicine.



00:00 AI & the First Human Clinical Trial to Reverse Aging

08:30 How the Eye Works

16:00 How Light Sets Your Body Clock

20:18 Your Eyes Are Part of Your Brain

21:34 Can Your Eyes Estimate Your Biological Age?

23:43 Can Eye Exams Help Predict Alzheimer's Disease?

24:43 ER-100: Restoring Vision Through Age Reversal

33:17 Why We Lose Vision as We Age

39:32 How to Keep Your Eyes Healthy as You Age

41:53 The Best Foods & Supplements for Eye Health

49:15 Can Diet & Fasting Protect Your Vision?

53:28 Why Violet Light Matters for Eye Health

59:28 Repairing Eye Damage: UV Light, Smoking & Alcohol

03:45 NASA's Space Mice & Swimming Goggles

05:59 Are You Genetically Predisposed to Eye Disease?

07:48 What's Next in Age Reversal Research?



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Partners of the Lifespan show help us keep this program freely available as an educational resource while also supporting medical research. We only collaborate with partners whose products are grounded in science and that our team has personally used for years.



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○ Withings: Get 10% off smart health devices at https://withings.com/lifespan or with code LIFESPAN



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Legal & Medical Disclaimers



The Lifespan show and all related content are provided for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Nothing presented should be interpreted as a recommendation to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. This content is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment from a qualified healthcare provider.



You should always consult with a licensed physician or other qualified healthcare professional before making decisions about your health, including starting, stopping, or modifying any treatment, supplement, diet, or exercise program.



The information shared reflects the views and opinions of the host and guests and is based on the scientific literature, their experience and expertise, and general wellness principles. Listening to or engaging with Lifespan content does not establish a doctor–patient or clinical relationship.



Health and longevity outcomes can vary significantly between individuals. Any references to studies, interventions, products, or protocols are not guarantees of specific results, and individual responses may differ.



From time to time, Lifespan may discuss or partner with third-party products or services. These references are provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical recommendations or endorsements of efficacy for any individual.



Lifespan Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to support medical research.



The views expressed by Dr. David Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D., are his own and do not represent those of Harvard University, Harvard Medical School, or any affiliated institutions.