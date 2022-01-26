The Science of Looking Younger, Longer | Episode 6
In Episode 6 of the Lifespan podcast, Dr. David Sinclair and co-host Matthew LaPlante discuss cosmetic aging and how to improve skin, nails, and hair. They talk about why superficial aging occurs and how external signs of aging are often a reflection of biological age. The latest science behind various beautifying therapies is highlighted, including newer interventions like low-level laser therapy and platelet-rich plasma injections.
(00:00:00) Launching Episode Six: Combating Cosmetic Aging & Improving Skin, Nails & Hair
(00:02:54) Estrogen, Progesterone, and Menopause
(00:12:57) The Pinch Test, Epidermal Thinning, and Foot Ulcers
(00:18:29) Skin and Biological Aging
(00:23:19) Cellular Senescence, Ultraviolet Light, and Skin Aging
(00:28:15) Collagen, Keratin, and Skin Health
(00:33:38) A Quick Aside about Nails
(00:34:45) Autophagy and Retinoids
(00:36:57) Resveratrol, NAD Boosters, and Hyaluronic Acid
(00:41:44) Botox, Skin Peels, and Microneedling
(00:43:28) No Duh Stuff: Sun Damage, Smoking, Alcohol, and Bad Food
(00:45:42) Hair Loss and Hair Graying
(00:49:45) Topical Treatments, Pills, and Dihydrotestosterone
(00:55:19) Frickin Laser Beams: Low-level Laser Therapy
(00:57:59) Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) Injections
(01:00:11) Hair Aging, Stress, and Gray Hair Reversal
(01:06:11) Targeting Aging Upstream
(01:07:37) Today’s Takeaways
Please note that Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair is distinct from Dr. Sinclair's teaching and research roles at Harvard Medical School. The information provided in this show is not medical advice, nor should it be taken or applied as a replacement for medical advice. The Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair podcast, its employees, guests and affiliates assume no liability for the application of the information discussed.
Special thanks to our research assistants, Adiv Johnson & Sarah Ryan.