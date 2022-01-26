Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair

NMN, NR, Resveratrol, Metformin & Other Longevity Molecules | Episode 4

In this week’s episode, Dr. David Sinclair and co-host Matthew LaPlante zero in on drugs and supplements that have been reported to combat aspects of aging. They share the latest experimental and clinical data for NAD boosters, resveratrol, fisetin, quercetin, rapamycin, spermidine, metformin, and berberine. Given the abundance of data available, a special focus is placed on the NAD precursors nicotinamide riboside and nicotinamide mononucleotide. Known mechanisms, limitations, and/or side effects associated with these molecules are additionally highlighted. Correction and clarification: At time point 1:07:37, Dr. Sinclair says he takes 1 gram of Spermidine, but the active ingredient in the capsules is 1-2 milligrams. We apologize for the confusion. Thank you to our sponsors: Athletic Greens - https://athleticgreens.com/sinclair InsideTracker - https://insidetracker.com/sinclair Levels - https://levels.link/sinclair Our Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/davidsinclair Lifespan book: https://amzn.to/3sUqurT Dr. David Sinclair Social: Instagram Twitter Facebook To stay up to date with David's work to democratize biological age testing and insights, visit tallyhealth.com. Matthew LaPlante's Social: Twitter Timestamps: (00:00:00) Kicking Off Episode Four: Longevity Molecules (00:02:15) Thanks the Sponsors (00:04:46) An An Additional Boost Beyond Adversity Mimetics (00:05:52) Drugs vs. Supplements and Highlight Points (00:09:54) Longevity Molecules Target the Survival Circuit (00:11:33) NAD Boosters (00:13:32) Nicotinamide Riboside (00:21:26) Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (00:29:22) NAD Intravenous Drips (00:32:45) Bioavailability of NAD Boosters (00:33:40) NAD and Cancer (00:35:33) Resveratrol (00:42:26) Red Wine and the French Paradox (0043:08) Fisetin and Quercetin (00:47:09) Rapamycin and Rapalogs (00:49:10) Spermidine (00:51:27) Metformin (01:00:27) Berberine (01:02:43) Dr. Sinclair’s Protocol for Longevity Molecules (01:08:51) Wrap-up and Next Week’s Episode: Interventions on the Cutting Edge (01:09:52) Options for Subscription and Support For the full show notes, including the peer-reviewed studies, visit the Lifespan podcast website. Please note that Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair is distinct from Dr. Sinclair's teaching and research roles at Harvard Medical School. The information provided in this show is not medical advice, nor should it be taken or applied as a replacement for medical advice. The Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair podcast, its employees, guests and affiliates assume no liability for the application of the information discussed. Special thanks to our research assistants, Adiv Johnson & Sarah Ryan.