Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair

Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair
Lifespan Communications LLC
Health & Fitness
Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Biotracking, Age Reversal & Other Advanced Health Technologies | Episode 8
    In the final episode of this season, Dr. David Sinclair and Matthew LaPlante focus on current and near-future technologies relevant to health and aging. In addition to discussing the utility of wearable sensors and biological age measurements, they highlight innovative research aimed at reversing biological age. The societal effects of therapies that successfully extend healthspan and/or lifespan are also considered. Thank you to our sponsors: Levels - https://levels.link/sinclair Athletic Greens - https://athleticgreens.com/sinclair InsideTracker - https://insidetracker.com/sinclair Our Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/davidsinclair  Lifespan book: https://amzn.to/3sUqurT Dr. David Sinclair Social: Instagram Twitter Facebook Matthew LaPlante's Social: Twitter To stay up to date with David's work to democratize biological age testing and insights, visit tallyhealth.com. Timestamps: (00:00:00) Introducing Episode Eight: The Future of Anti-aging Medicine (00:03:49) Thanking the Sponsors (00:06:48) Modern Healthcare, Disease Detection, and Circulating DNA (00:11:30) Wearable Monitors: A Dashboard for your Body (00:20:31) Types of Health Sensors (00:24:20) Big Data, Privacy, and Criminal Investigation (00:30:16) Cutting-edge Testing and Biological Age (00:36:40) Using Personalized Data to Inform your Diet (00:41:48) Optimizing Exercise and Activity-mimetics (00:45:02) Resetting the Aging Clock (00:53:45) Repeatable Age Reversal and Safety (00:56:11) Longer Life, Population Size, and Economics (01:00:18) Skillbatical (01:03:06) Putting in the Work for Longevity (01:04:56) Thanking the Podcast Team and Wrapping Up Season One (01:08:27) Options for Subscription and Support For the full show notes, including the peer-reviewed studies, visit the Lifespan podcast website. Please note that Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair is distinct from Dr. Sinclair's teaching and research roles at Harvard Medical School. The information provided in this show is not medical advice, nor should it be taken or applied as a replacement for medical advice. The Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair podcast, its employees, guests and affiliates assume no liability for the application of the information discussed. Special thanks to our research assistants, Adiv Johnson & Sarah Ryan.
    2/23/2022
    1:09:16
  • The Science of Keeping the Brain Healthy | Episode 7
    In this episode of the Lifespan podcast, Dr. David Sinclair and co-host Matthew LaPlante dissect the topic of brain aging. They explore evidence suggesting that the brain ages more slowly than other parts of the body and highlight how cognitive function is impacted by aging. Different interventions aimed at preserving brain health are also discussed, including a plant-based diet, exercise, metformin, NAD boosters, and sufficient sleep. Thank you to our sponsors: Athletic Greens - https://athleticgreens.com/sinclair Levels - https://levels.link/sinclair InsideTracker - https://insidetracker.com/sinclair Our Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/davidsinclair  Lifespan book: https://amzn.to/3sUqurT Dr. David Sinclair Social: Instagram Twitter Facebook Matthew LaPlante's Social: Twitter To stay up to date with David's work to democratize biological age testing and insights, visit tallyhealth.com. Timestamps: (00:00:00) Introducing Episode Seven: Aging of the Brain (00:04:39) Thanking the Sponsors (00:07:38) Ex-differentiation as a Driver of Aging (00:09:22) The Brain Ages Slowly (00:14:17) Cognitive Function and Plasticity (00:17:44) Three Longevity Pathways: mTOR, AMPK, and Sirtuins (00:23:26) Plant-based Diets and B-vitamins (00:28:32) Homocysteine, Plaque, and Vasculature (00:32:35) Fatty Acids (00:35:48) Physical Activity (00:39:14) Metformin (00:46:02) NAD Boosters (00:50:33) Increasing Blood Flor (00:53:20) Sleep (00:58:02) Overall Message: Keep your Brain Healthy (00:58:50) Next Week’s Episode and the Future of Medicine (01:01:21) Options for Subscription for Support For the full show notes, including the peer-reviewed studies, visit the Lifespan podcast website. Please note that Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair is distinct from Dr. Sinclair's teaching and research roles at Harvard Medical School. The information provided in this show is not medical advice, nor should it be taken or applied as a replacement for medical advice. The Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair podcast, its employees, guests and affiliates assume no liability for the application of the information discussed. Special thanks to our research assistants, Adiv Johnson & Sarah Ryan.
    2/16/2022
    1:01:48
  • The Science of Looking Younger, Longer | Episode 6
    In Episode 6 of the Lifespan podcast, Dr. David Sinclair and co-host Matthew LaPlante discuss cosmetic aging and how to improve skin, nails, and hair. They talk about why superficial aging occurs and how external signs of aging are often a reflection of biological age. The latest science behind various beautifying therapies is highlighted, including newer interventions like low-level laser therapy and platelet-rich plasma injections. Thank you to our sponsors: Athletic Greens - https://athleticgreens.com/sinclair Levels - https://levels.link/sinclair InsideTracker - https://insidetracker.com/sinclair Our Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/davidsinclair  Lifespan book: https://amzn.to/3sUqurT Dr. David Sinclair Social: Instagram Twitter Facebook Matthew LaPlante's Social: Twitter To stay up to date with David's work to democratize biological age testing and insights, visit tallyhealth.com. Timestamps: (00:00:00) Launching Episode Six: Combating Cosmetic Aging & Improving Skin, Nails & Hair (00:02:54) Estrogen, Progesterone, and Menopause (00:09:51) Thanking the Sponsors (00:12:57) The Pinch Test, Epidermal Thinning, and Foot Ulcers (00:18:29) Skin and Biological Aging (00:23:19) Cellular Senescence, Ultraviolet Light, and Skin Aging (00:28:15) Collagen, Keratin, and Skin Health (00:33:38) A Quick Aside about Nails (00:34:45) Autophagy and Retinoids (00:36:57) Resveratrol, NAD Boosters, and Hyaluronic Acid (00:41:44) Botox, Skin Peels, and Microneedling (00:43:28) No Duh Stuff: Sun Damage, Smoking, Alcohol, and Bad Food (00:45:42) Hair Loss and Hair Graying (00:49:45) Topical Treatments, Pills, and Dihydrotestosterone (00:55:19) Frickin Laser Beams: Low-level Laser Therapy (00:57:59) Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) Injections (01:00:11) Hair Aging, Stress, and Gray Hair Reversal (01:06:11) Targeting Aging Upstream (01:07:37) Today’s Takeaways (01:09:25) Subscription and Support Options For the full show notes, including the peer-reviewed studies, visit the Lifespan podcast website. Please note that Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair is distinct from Dr. Sinclair's teaching and research roles at Harvard Medical School. The information provided in this show is not medical advice, nor should it be taken or applied as a replacement for medical advice. The Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair podcast, its employees, guests and affiliates assume no liability for the application of the information discussed. Special thanks to our research assistants, Adiv Johnson & Sarah Ryan.
    2/9/2022
    1:09:57
  • Medical Interventions (TRT, HGH, Stem Cells, Peptides, etc.) For Longevity | Episode 5
    In this week’s episode of the Lifespan podcast, Dr. David Sinclair and co-host Matthew LaPlante cover potential anti-aging interventions that are on the cutting edge. They share the latest research surrounding testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), human growth hormone (HGH), peptide supplementation, exosomes, stem cells, and cellular reprogramming. The idea of human rejuvenation and potential paths towards resetting the aging clock is also discussed. Thank you to our sponsors: Athletic Greens - https://athleticgreens.com/sinclair InsideTracker - https://insidetracker.com/sinclair Levels - https://levels.link/sinclair Our Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/davidsinclair  Lifespan book: https://amzn.to/3sUqurT Dr. David Sinclair Social: Instagram Twitter Facebook To stay up to date with David's work to democratize biological age testing and insights, visit tallyhealth.com. Matthew LaPlante's Social: Twitter Timestamps: (00:00:00) Kicking Off Episode Five: Interventions on the Cutting Edge (00:02:39) Expressing Gratitude to the Sponsors (00:05:28) Testosterone Replacement Therapy (00:10:09) Human Growth Hormone (00:13:56) Peptide Supplementation and Regenerative Signaling (00:18:11) MOTS-c, Humanin, and Other Peptides (00:25:05) Exosome Therapy (00:31:56) A Primer on Stem Cells and Yamanaka Factors (00:37:59) Stem Cell Aging and Cord Blood Banking (00:41:42) The Therapeutic Potential of Stem Cells (00:43:37) Cellular Reprogramming (00:51:35) Resetting the Aging Clock (00:56:50) The Future Looks Bright (00:58:15) Next Week’s Episode: External Aging (00:58:36) Subscription and Support Options For the full show notes, including the peer-reviewed studies, visit the Lifespan podcast website. Please note that Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair is distinct from Dr. Sinclair's teaching and research roles at Harvard Medical School. The information provided in this show is not medical advice, nor should it be taken or applied as a replacement for medical advice. The Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair podcast, its employees, guests and affiliates assume no liability for the application of the information discussed. Special thanks to our research assistants, Adiv Johnson & Sarah Ryan.
    2/2/2022
    58:55
  • NMN, NR, Resveratrol, Metformin & Other Longevity Molecules | Episode 4
    In this week’s episode, Dr. David Sinclair and co-host Matthew LaPlante zero in on drugs and supplements that have been reported to combat aspects of aging. They share the latest experimental and clinical data for NAD boosters, resveratrol, fisetin, quercetin, rapamycin, spermidine, metformin, and berberine. Given the abundance of data available, a special focus is placed on the NAD precursors nicotinamide riboside and nicotinamide mononucleotide. Known mechanisms, limitations, and/or side effects associated with these molecules are additionally highlighted. Correction and clarification: At time point 1:07:37, Dr. Sinclair says he takes 1 gram of Spermidine, but the active ingredient in the capsules is 1-2 milligrams. We apologize for the confusion. Thank you to our sponsors: Athletic Greens - https://athleticgreens.com/sinclair InsideTracker - https://insidetracker.com/sinclair Levels - https://levels.link/sinclair Our Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/davidsinclair  Lifespan book: https://amzn.to/3sUqurT Dr. David Sinclair Social: Instagram Twitter Facebook To stay up to date with David's work to democratize biological age testing and insights, visit tallyhealth.com. Matthew LaPlante's Social: Twitter Timestamps: (00:00:00) Kicking Off Episode Four: Longevity Molecules (00:02:15) Thanks the Sponsors (00:04:46) An An Additional Boost Beyond Adversity Mimetics (00:05:52) Drugs vs. Supplements and Highlight Points (00:09:54) Longevity Molecules Target the Survival Circuit (00:11:33) NAD Boosters (00:13:32) Nicotinamide Riboside (00:21:26) Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (00:29:22) NAD Intravenous Drips (00:32:45) Bioavailability of NAD Boosters (00:33:40) NAD and Cancer (00:35:33) Resveratrol (00:42:26) Red Wine and the French Paradox (0043:08) Fisetin and Quercetin (00:47:09) Rapamycin and Rapalogs (00:49:10) Spermidine (00:51:27) Metformin (01:00:27) Berberine (01:02:43) Dr. Sinclair’s Protocol for Longevity Molecules (01:08:51) Wrap-up and Next Week’s Episode: Interventions on the Cutting Edge (01:09:52) Options for Subscription and Support For the full show notes, including the peer-reviewed studies, visit the Lifespan podcast website. Please note that Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair is distinct from Dr. Sinclair's teaching and research roles at Harvard Medical School. The information provided in this show is not medical advice, nor should it be taken or applied as a replacement for medical advice. The Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair podcast, its employees, guests and affiliates assume no liability for the application of the information discussed. Special thanks to our research assistants, Adiv Johnson & Sarah Ryan.
    1/26/2022
    1:10:10

About Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair

Join Dr. David Sinclair, Ph.D. in Lifespan, a popular health podcast that brings the cutting edge of aging and longevity science straight to you. Hear about the latest developments in aging research, lifestyle practices for longevity, exercise and nutrition science, and more. This podcast is distinct from Dr. Sinclair's teaching and research roles at Harvard Medical School. The information provided in this show is not medical advice, nor should it be taken or applied as a replacement for medical advice.
