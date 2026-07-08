"Sometimes, giving a name to something can help someone, because then you have a plan, you can go forward and see changes, and to know that there's not something wrong with you. You're suffering with other men and women in the same age group." —Dr. Drew Sinatra

"There's also that perspective that can be helpful, especially if you're in a partnership: what I do for my health is good for me, but it's also good for you. If I help myself age well, it means you're less likely to have to take care of me, and we're going to have a better time." —Dr. Lisa Brent

There's a quiet epidemic happening in men's lives, and almost no one's naming it.

He's more tired than usual. Shorter fuse. Less interested in the gym, in sex, in connecting with the people around him. His doctor might call it depression. His wife might just think he's "checked out." Nobody's checking his testosterone.

In this episode, Justine and naturopathic physician Dr. Lisa Brent sit down with Dr. Drew Sinatra to talk about andropause — the slow, often invisible hormonal shift men go through in midlife. Drew explains why testosterone decline gets missed for years, why so many men get handed an antidepressant instead of a hormone panel, and what it actually takes to find the real root cause.

This isn't a conversation about chasing gym-rat testosterone numbers. It's about vitality: energy, mood, motivation, connection — and what happens when men finally get permission to talk about it.

Lisa and Drew also get into something heavier: the male suicide rate that peaks in midlife, and how isolation, exhaustion, and unnamed hormonal shifts often collide. The fix isn't just a prescription. It's labs, lifestyle, and surprisingly, community.

Share this with the man who's been "off" for a while now. He might not know why. This episode might help him find out.

Meet Drew:

As a California- and Idaho-licensed Naturopathic Doctor who specializes in Integrative Medicine, Dr. Drew Sinatra helps people investigate the "why" behind an illness or symptom – providing the best of natural and conventional therapies to re-establish vitality lost to chronic stress and illness.

Through his concierge-like medical practice, with its exceptional care and support, he empowers people to become the CEO of their health and wellbeing.

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Meet Lisa:

Dr. Lisa Brent is a licensed naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist specializing in women's health. With a commitment to holistic and patient-centered care, she integrates primary care training with expertise in lifestyle medicine, nutrition, bioidentical hormone therapy, and gut health. Dr. Brent is dedicated to empowering her patients through education, individualized wellness strategies, and compassionate support. She is the founder of Be Well Natural Medicine, hosts educational events such as the Women's Health Symposium, and provides care both in-person and via telehealth.

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Chapters:

01:31 The Importance of Midlife Health Talk

04:22 What is Andropause?

11:00 Symptoms Nobody Connects

15:40 The Truth About Testosterone Supplementation

19:35 Mental Health for Midlife Men

26:15 What to Look For? Important Questions to Ask

31:25 Environmental Disruptors and Testorterone Levels

36:20 The Importance of Support Systems to Overall Health

38:32 Advice for Better Wellbeing