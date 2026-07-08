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Essential Ingredients Podcast
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Essential Ingredients Podcast

Justine Reichman
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Essential Ingredients Podcast
Latest episode

320 episodes

  • Essential Ingredients Podcast

    108: 30-Second Health: Alex Fredericks on Building Voice Biomarker Tech

    07/07/2026 | 47 mins.
    "Most people don't understand that the best medicine cabinet is the thing that you put in your body, the food that you eat… So you could eat yourself well as equally as you can eat yourself sick." —Alex Fredericks
    Voice biomarker technology is turning a 30-second recording into a full-body readiness report — and it's already caught things doctors missed. 
    In this episode, Justine Reichman sits down with Alex Fredericks, founder and CEO of ToneWell, to unpack how a PEMF frequency technology he encountered as a consultant became a static, auditable database of 150,000 biomarker data points that can flag hydration, hormones, inflammation, and toxins from nothing more than your voice. Alex walks through the real mechanics: a locked algorithm does the analysis, while AI only powers the concierge layer that turns raw output into daily, actionable priorities — a distinction he insists on, because "AI is the workflow, not the analytic." 
    He shares two striking real-world moments: a client whose 3:30am hormonal spikes were traced to conflicting medications after she recorded a voice snapshot in the moment, and his own nephew, whose oddly low iron reading led to catching a serious kidney infection early. The conversation moves into food, toxins, and gut inflammation, and why Alex refuses to build a diagnostic tool — Tonewell tells you what's going on, not what's wrong, leaving the declaration to practitioners. It's a grounded look at where AI genuinely helps health decisions, and where it should stay firmly in its lane. 
    Listen to the full conversation for the jiu-jitsu principle — "flow with the go" — that shaped Alex's entire approach to building in a crowded wellness market. 

    Meet Alex: 
    Alex Fredericks is the founder and CEO of ToneWell, a voice-based wellness intelligence platform that turns a 30-second voice recording into a ranked, personalized readiness report across energy, sleep, stress, hydration, inflammation, and toxins. Drawing on more than two decades building brands and growth systems in music, consumer goods, and tech, Alex specializes in turning complex bio-data into clear, actionable insights.
    A self-described Gen X latchkey kid and lifelong problem solver, he approaches AI in wellness with a strict filter: if it doesn't improve decisions and reduce friction, it's entertainment—not innovation. Before Tonewell, Alex worked across the green, organic, and holistic wellness space, helping companies translate emerging technologies into usable products. 
    Alex is also a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt, and the principle "flow with the go" shapes how he builds resilient systems, sustainable habits, and tools that help people build better relationships with themselves.
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    Chapters:
    01:08 Meet Alex Fredericks: From Growth Engineer to Wellness Founder
    05:48 The Voice Resonance Breakthrough Behind Tonewell
    07:37 How a 30-Second Voice Scan Collapses Decision Time
    10:25 "Flow With the Go": The Jiu Jitsu Rule Behind ToneWell
    13:46 Real Case: Catching a 3 A.M. Hormonal Imbalance
    19:50 Why Alex Delayed ToneWell's Subscription Model
    24:16 Real Case: An Early Kidney Infection Catch
    26:36 Inside the AI Concierge's Safety Rails
    31:27 What Actually Happens Between Voice and Report
    37:43 Why Food Keeps Showing Up in Every Voice Scan
  • Essential Ingredients Podcast

    107: The Hormone Conversation Men Aren't Having

    06/30/2026 | 44 mins.
    "Sometimes, giving a name to something can help someone, because then you have a plan, you can go forward and see changes, and to know that there's not something wrong with you. You're suffering with other men and women in the same age group." —Dr. Drew Sinatra
    "There's also that perspective that can be helpful, especially if you're in a partnership: what I do for my health is good for me, but it's also good for you. If I help myself age well, it means you're less likely to have to take care of me, and we're going to have a better time." —Dr. Lisa Brent
    There's a quiet epidemic happening in men's lives, and almost no one's naming it.
    He's more tired than usual. Shorter fuse. Less interested in the gym, in sex, in connecting with the people around him. His doctor might call it depression. His wife might just think he's "checked out." Nobody's checking his testosterone.
    In this episode, Justine and naturopathic physician Dr. Lisa Brent sit down with Dr. Drew Sinatra to talk about andropause — the slow, often invisible hormonal shift men go through in midlife. Drew explains why testosterone decline gets missed for years, why so many men get handed an antidepressant instead of a hormone panel, and what it actually takes to find the real root cause.
    This isn't a conversation about chasing gym-rat testosterone numbers. It's about vitality: energy, mood, motivation, connection — and what happens when men finally get permission to talk about it.
    Lisa and Drew also get into something heavier: the male suicide rate that peaks in midlife, and how isolation, exhaustion, and unnamed hormonal shifts often collide. The fix isn't just a prescription. It's labs, lifestyle, and surprisingly, community.
    Share this with the man who's been "off" for a while now. He might not know why. This episode might help him find out. 
    Meet Drew: 
    As a California- and Idaho-licensed Naturopathic Doctor who specializes in Integrative Medicine, Dr. Drew Sinatra helps people investigate the "why" behind an illness or symptom – providing the best of natural and conventional therapies to re-establish vitality lost to chronic stress and illness.
    Through his concierge-like medical practice, with its exceptional care and support, he empowers people to become the CEO of their health and wellbeing.
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    Meet Lisa: 
    Dr. Lisa Brent is a licensed naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist specializing in women's health. With a commitment to holistic and patient-centered care, she integrates primary care training with expertise in lifestyle medicine, nutrition, bioidentical hormone therapy, and gut health. Dr. Brent is dedicated to empowering her patients through education, individualized wellness strategies, and compassionate support. She is the founder of Be Well Natural Medicine, hosts educational events such as the Women's Health Symposium, and provides care both in-person and via telehealth.
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    Chapters:
    01:31 The Importance of Midlife Health Talk 
    04:22 What is Andropause? 
    11:00 Symptoms Nobody Connects
    15:40 The Truth About Testosterone Supplementation
    19:35 Mental Health for Midlife Men
    26:15 What to Look For? Important Questions to Ask
    31:25 Environmental Disruptors and Testorterone Levels
    36:20 The Importance of Support Systems to Overall Health
    38:32 Advice for Better Wellbeing
  • Essential Ingredients Podcast

    106: Healthy Drinks Exposed: Why Nothing on the Label Adds Up

    06/23/2026 | 51 mins.
    Most "healthy" drinks aren't what they claim—and your body feels it long before you realize why.
    In this episode, Justine Reichman sits down with entrepreneur Bryan Appio, founder of Dry Water, to unpack what really happens when you start paying attention to what's inside your hydration. After losing everything during the pandemic, Bryan hit a breaking point that forced him to rethink his health from the ground up—leading to a product built on transparency, not shortcuts.
    They dive into the hidden truth behind "natural flavors," why most electrolyte drinks are loaded with sugar or unnecessary salt, and how the wellness industry often prioritizes profit over clarity. But more importantly, this conversation shifts how you think about everyday choices: what you drink, how you fuel your body, and why simplicity might be the most powerful upgrade you can make.
    This episode will change the way you read labels—and the way you take care of yourself.
    Key Takeaways:
    Why "natural flavors" can hide dozens of unknown ingredients
    The real problem with most electrolyte and hydration drinks
    How small daily habits impact long-term health
    Why clean, simple ingredients matter more than marketing claims
    The mindset shift that turns failure into your next breakthrough
    If you've ever felt tired without knowing why—or questioned what's really in your food and drinks—this conversation will hit home.
    Meet Bryan: 
    Bryan Appio is the founder and CEO of Dry Water, a next-generation hydration company committed to clean ingredients, transparency, and everyday wellness. A lifelong entrepreneur, Bryan previously built and exited an early staffing "gig economy" model, before redirecting his focus to health and sustainability after the pandemic exposed his own gaps in nutrition and hydration.
    Motivated by personal health challenges and a deep frustration with misleading "natural flavor" claims and sugar-laden sports drinks, Bryan spent years reverse-engineering the hydration category. He developed Dry Water as a daily wellness solution built on real fruit, plant-based ingredients, zero sugar, and no artificial additives, designed to support gut, brain, and metabolic health while minimizing reliance on pills and highly processed products.
    Under his leadership, Dry Water has grown from kitchen experiments to a national brand available in major retailers like Walmart, Walgreens, Target, and Kroger, reaching hundreds of thousands of customers largely through education-driven, word-of-mouth growth rather than heavy ad spend. Bryan's approach centers on regenerative business principles: investing in consumer education, prioritizing clean supply chains even when crops fail or costs rise, and refusing to compromise on non-negotiables around ingredient integrity.
    A strong advocate for women's sports and youth wellness, Bryan has partnered with League One Volleyball (LOVB) to bring cleaner hydration to thousands of young athletes and professional players, aligning performance with long-term health. Through Dry Water, he is demonstrating that it is possible to scale a profitable, high-growth CPG brand while honoring transparency, ethical sourcing, and the long-term well-being of people and planet.
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    Chapters:
    00:52 Building Dry Water: The Journey and Challenges 
    06:43 Natural Flavors and Transparency 
    11:50 The Impact of Dry Water on the Market 
    27:37 Regulations and Scaling Challenges 
    30:35 Building a Team and Customer Relationships 
    32:23 The Role of Education and Marketing 
    37:13 Investing in Female Sports and Empowerment 
    41:21 Balancing Growth and Personal Values 
    46:20 Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs: 
     
    Resources:
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    Get 30% off on your entire order + free gift when you shop at: https://drywater.com/   
    Use code: EI30
    Podcast
    The "8 Glasses of Water A Day" Myth Debunked! with Gina Bria
    Water— The Ultimate Essential Ingredient— 100th Episode Celebration!! with Gina
  • Essential Ingredients Podcast

    105: Is Your Anti-Aging Routine Aging You? Inside the Luxury Skincare Machine

    06/16/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    "We had to start our own lab because the standards I wanted I couldn't find in any product, aging can be a joy, empowering, and beautiful." —Daniella Inbar
    What if your age isn't the problem? 
    In this episode, Justine sits down with Daniella Inbar—cosmetic chemist, product developer, and founder of Inbar+Co. and Resonance Marin Spa. After 30 years inside the luxury beauty industry building brands and developing products, Daniela did something radical: she walked away from the "dishonest" luxury beauty machine.
    As the daughter of a pioneer in the German aromatherapy movement, Daniela grew up with a holistic approach to wellness rooted in authenticity and tradition, rather than beauty ads. Today, she isn't selling traditional anti-aging products. Instead, she forms skincare that actually listens to your skin's microbiome rather than lecturing it.
    Tune in as Justine and Daniella pull back the curtain on the "clean beauty" myth, explore why aggressive actives and harsh cleansers might actually be aging your skin faster, and discuss the complex reality of building a truly sustainable consumer brand.
    In this episode, you'll learn:
    • How over-complicating your routine and using aggressive products disrupts your skin barrier, causing congestion and accelerated aging.
    • Why "chemical-free" is a marketing gimmick and why lab-made synthetics can sometimes be safer and more sustainable for the planet than trendy natural ingredients.
    • The complex logistics of running an eco-conscious spa and skincare line—from choosing cotton over microfiber to the carbon footprint debate of glass vs. aluminum packaging.
    • Why the best skincare approach is to do less, work in systems, and support your skin's natural biology.
    Meet Daniella: 
    Daniella leads the INBAR+co system as Founder + Formulator. Her work begins with formulation: creating products for professional-use logic, refining them through the Resonance Marin spa environment, and releasing them as retail formulas only when they hold beyond the spa.
    The lab sits inside Resonance Marin, and clients pass it on their way to treatments. That proximity matters. Formulation, service, feedback, and quality control are not abstractly connected. They share a physical space.
    At 58, with no invasive procedures, Daniella lives the brand's age-positive position herself: support the skin, do not erase the face. Her guardrails are restraint, barrier respect, material responsibility, and visible results over time.
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    Chapters:
    04:49 Challenges and Changes in Sustainability
    07:41 The Role of Authenticity and Tradition in Skin Care
    13:54 The Evolution of Skin Care Products
    21:09 Consumer Perception and the Importance of Education
    31:56 The Future of Sustainable Beauty
    38:00 The Impact of Sustainable Choices on the Planet
    53:54 The Role of Biotech in Sustainable Skin Care
    01:00:34 The Importance of Consistent and Thoughtful Practices
    01:01:36 The Role of Policy in Supporting Sustainable Practices
  • Essential Ingredients Podcast

    104: Beauty Crush with Karen Behnke

    06/09/2026 | 35 mins.
    "We try to take sustainability to every aspect of what we do, because when you build a company, you have impact." —Karen Behnke
    In this episode of Essential Ingredients, Justine sits down with Karen Behnke, a serial wellness entrepreneur and a true pioneer in the clean beauty movement long before it became mainstream. From co-launching Goop Beauty with Gwyneth Paltrow to being recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the most innovative entrepreneurs, Karen's journey is anything but ordinary.
    But this conversation goes deeper than accolades.
    Karen shares the moment everything shifted—when she realized that despite her background in wellness, she had never questioned what she was putting on her skin. That realization sparked a mission to challenge the beauty industry and rethink how products are made, sourced, and experienced.
    You'll hear how her work now blends organic farming, biotech innovation, and sustainability, including growing rare grapes on her own certified organic vineyard and developing plant-based exosome technology. It's a powerful look at how beauty, health, and the planet are more connected than most of us realize.
    This episode is for anyone curious about what's really in their skincare—and what it means to choose better.
    In this episode, we cover:
    • The turning point that changed Karen's view on the beauty industry
    • Why clean beauty is about more than just ingredients
    • The connection between farming, skincare, and environmental impact
    • How innovation is shaping the future of beauty
    • What consumers should start paying attention to today
    • If you've ever wondered what you're really putting on your skin, this conversation will shift the way you think.
    🎧 Share this episode with someone who cares about clean beauty and conscious living.
    Meet Karen: 
    After selling her pioneering corporate wellness company to United Healthcare and while serving on the Board of 24 Fitness, Karen ignited the clean beauty movement by launching Juice Beauty in 2005. 
    As the first luxury beauty brand to pioneer sustainable, organic, vegan, and cruelty-free formulations, Juice Beauty gained millions of loyal customers nationwide through ULTA Beauty, maintaining a 'Top 15 Prestige Skincare Brand" for 15 years under Karen Behnke's leadership. Her innovative product development approach led to five patents and the establishment of a unique farm-to-beauty ingredient supply chain in Sonoma County. She also forged landmark partnerships with Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson. She sold her majority stake to private equity and left the CEO role in 2023.
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    Connect with NextGen Purpose:
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    Chapters:
    01:59 Karen's Journey Into Clean Beauty
    04:01 Challenges and Successes of Juice Beauty
    06:17 Collaborating with Gwyneth Paltrow
    10:26 Transition to Beauty Crush and Innovation
    15:10 Sustainability and Biotech in Beauty Crush
    26:44 Consumer Education and Future of Beauty
    30:47 The Importance of Positive Resilience on Work and Life
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About Essential Ingredients Podcast
Essential Ingredients powered by NGP is an Online podcast, launched by Justine Reichman a socially minded Founder, Connector and Philanthropist. This podcast features a multi-generational group of startup founders, thought leaders and change makers who discuss the importance of building businesses from concept to purpose that directly align to your purpose and mission and support a regenerative future for and from people to planet. Topics include "building a business to support your purpose" to "global issues challenging our farming, production and supply chain" to "telling your story" and "developing consistent branding". In addition to the conversation segments, these talks also conduct interviews with Serial entrepreneurs, new founders and industry experts. Interested in sharing your story, email us to participate in our next podcast. Production of the podcast is held in San Rafael.
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BusinessEntrepreneurshipHealth & WellnessNutrition

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