"Most people don't understand that the best medicine cabinet is the thing that you put in your body, the food that you eat… So you could eat yourself well as equally as you can eat yourself sick." —Alex Fredericks
Voice biomarker technology is turning a 30-second recording into a full-body readiness report — and it's already caught things doctors missed.
In this episode, Justine Reichman sits down with Alex Fredericks, founder and CEO of ToneWell, to unpack how a PEMF frequency technology he encountered as a consultant became a static, auditable database of 150,000 biomarker data points that can flag hydration, hormones, inflammation, and toxins from nothing more than your voice. Alex walks through the real mechanics: a locked algorithm does the analysis, while AI only powers the concierge layer that turns raw output into daily, actionable priorities — a distinction he insists on, because "AI is the workflow, not the analytic."
He shares two striking real-world moments: a client whose 3:30am hormonal spikes were traced to conflicting medications after she recorded a voice snapshot in the moment, and his own nephew, whose oddly low iron reading led to catching a serious kidney infection early. The conversation moves into food, toxins, and gut inflammation, and why Alex refuses to build a diagnostic tool — Tonewell tells you what's going on, not what's wrong, leaving the declaration to practitioners. It's a grounded look at where AI genuinely helps health decisions, and where it should stay firmly in its lane.
Listen to the full conversation for the jiu-jitsu principle — "flow with the go" — that shaped Alex's entire approach to building in a crowded wellness market.
Meet Alex:
Alex Fredericks is the founder and CEO of ToneWell, a voice-based wellness intelligence platform that turns a 30-second voice recording into a ranked, personalized readiness report across energy, sleep, stress, hydration, inflammation, and toxins. Drawing on more than two decades building brands and growth systems in music, consumer goods, and tech, Alex specializes in turning complex bio-data into clear, actionable insights.
A self-described Gen X latchkey kid and lifelong problem solver, he approaches AI in wellness with a strict filter: if it doesn't improve decisions and reduce friction, it's entertainment—not innovation. Before Tonewell, Alex worked across the green, organic, and holistic wellness space, helping companies translate emerging technologies into usable products.
Alex is also a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt, and the principle "flow with the go" shapes how he builds resilient systems, sustainable habits, and tools that help people build better relationships with themselves.
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Chapters:
01:08 Meet Alex Fredericks: From Growth Engineer to Wellness Founder
05:48 The Voice Resonance Breakthrough Behind Tonewell
07:37 How a 30-Second Voice Scan Collapses Decision Time
10:25 "Flow With the Go": The Jiu Jitsu Rule Behind ToneWell
13:46 Real Case: Catching a 3 A.M. Hormonal Imbalance
19:50 Why Alex Delayed ToneWell's Subscription Model
24:16 Real Case: An Early Kidney Infection Catch
26:36 Inside the AI Concierge's Safety Rails
31:27 What Actually Happens Between Voice and Report
37:43 Why Food Keeps Showing Up in Every Voice Scan