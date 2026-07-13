The biggest mistake new runners make is going out too hard, too soon. Ultra-runner Jonny Davies explains why your first six months should be about building consistency rather than chasing speed, and how pushing through those difficult early weeks can set you up for long-term progress.

Jonny also shares the gear choices that helped him tackle a brutal 192K ultra, from why he swears by a wider toe box to the simple changes that can help you avoid blisters, lost toenails and unnecessary discomfort on long runs. He breaks down the running mechanics that matter most for staying injury-free.

Learn why overstriding puts extra stress on your joints, how to improve the way you land, and the small adjustments that can help you run further, recover better and keep improving for years to come.



Jonny Davies recently completed in the "Race the Sun" challenge in partnership with Red Bull



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