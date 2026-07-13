Professional golfer Charley Hull breaks the stereotype that golf is an old man’s sport, revealing how modern players are training like elite athletes.
Charley shares her obsession with running and threshold training, including 4:30am runs on tournament days. She explains how building a runner’s engine has improved her swing speed, recovery, and mental clarity on the course.
She also opens up about the extremes of tour life, from developing a heavy smoking habit during a stressful period to simultaneously chasing a sub-20-minute 5K. She reflects on quitting cold turkey through a high-stakes £10,000 bet filmed on the course, offering a rare look at the contradictions of elite performance.
Charley Hull will compete for her first major title at the 50th AIG Women's Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes from 29 July to 2 August, looking to go one better after finishing as runner-up in 2023 and 2025.
Tickets are available at www.aigwomensopen.com
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