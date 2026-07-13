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UNTAPPED with Spencer Matthews

High Performance
EducationFitness
UNTAPPED with Spencer Matthews
Latest episode

100 episodes

  • UNTAPPED with Spencer Matthews

    Jonny Davies Breaks Down Ultra Training, Running Economy & Gait Analysis

    07/13/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    The biggest mistake new runners make is going out too hard, too soon. Ultra-runner Jonny Davies explains why your first six months should be about building consistency rather than chasing speed, and how pushing through those difficult early weeks can set you up for long-term progress.
    Jonny also shares the gear choices that helped him tackle a brutal 192K ultra, from why he swears by a wider toe box to the simple changes that can help you avoid blisters, lost toenails and unnecessary discomfort on long runs. He breaks down the running mechanics that matter most for staying injury-free.
    Learn why overstriding puts extra stress on your joints, how to improve the way you land, and the small adjustments that can help you run further, recover better and keep improving for years to come.

    Jonny Davies recently completed in the "Race the Sun" challenge in partnership with Red Bull

    Do Health 👉 For your long-term health. Head to https://highpfrmc.com/dohealth-ut-au to sign up now.

    Postcode Lottery 👉 Discover how Postcode Lottery players are Powering Hope Together. Click here to find out more: https://highpfrmc.com/ut-postcode-au

    Robinhood 👉 Head to robinhood.com/untapped to get started and claim your free stock.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • UNTAPPED with Spencer Matthews

    Running Economy Explained: The Secret To Effortless Running | Extra Mile

    07/09/2026 | 26 mins.
    Why do some runners look like they’re floating, while others seem to fight every step? In this episode of Extra Mile, Spencer and Oli explain running economy and how you can move faster while using less energy. From VO2 max and biomechanics to speed work, strength training, form and mileage, they explore the simple changes that can help runners become smoother, more efficient and ultimately faster.

    Do Health 👉 For your long-term health. Head to https://highpfrmc.com/dohealth-ut-au to sign up now.

    Better Help 👉 Join Spencer in Saying It Louder with 10% off Betterhelp Therapy. Click here: https://highpfrmc.com/ut-betterhelp-au

    Postcode Lottery 👉 Discover how Postcode Lottery players are Powering Hope Together. Click here to find out more: https://highpfrmc.com/ut-postcode-au

    Robinhood 👉 Head to robinhood.com/untapped to get started and claim your free stock.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • UNTAPPED with Spencer Matthews

    BONUS - My Running Shoe Rotation | Daily, Race Day, & Trail

    07/08/2026 | 13 mins.
    Spencer goes through his running shoe bag, and his favourite options for a daily trainer, race day shoes, and trail runs.

    We discuss the best Nike running shoes, the best options from Adidas, and weigh in on the Nike Alphafly vs. Adios Pro 4 debate...

    Whether you're looking to run your first 5k or your next marathon this running shoe review should give you some guidance into what you buy next

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • UNTAPPED with Spencer Matthews

    The Secret Running Obsession of Elite Golfer Charley Hull

    07/06/2026 | 41 mins.
    Professional golfer Charley Hull breaks the stereotype that golf is an old man’s sport, revealing how modern players are training like elite athletes.

    Charley shares her obsession with running and threshold training, including 4:30am runs on tournament days. She explains how building a runner’s engine has improved her swing speed, recovery, and mental clarity on the course.

    She also opens up about the extremes of tour life, from developing a heavy smoking habit during a stressful period to simultaneously chasing a sub-20-minute 5K. She reflects on quitting cold turkey through a high-stakes £10,000 bet filmed on the course, offering a rare look at the contradictions of elite performance.

    Charley Hull will compete for her first major title at the 50th AIG Women's Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes from 29 July to 2 August, looking to go one better after finishing as runner-up in 2023 and 2025.
    Tickets are available at www.aigwomensopen.com

    Do Health 👉 For your long-term health. Head to https://highpfrmc.com/dohealth-ut-au to sign up now.

    Better Help 👉 Join Spencer in Saying It Louder with 10% off Betterhelp Therapy. Click here: https://highpfrmc.com/ut-betterhelp-au

    Postcode Lottery 👉 Discover how Postcode Lottery players are Powering Hope Together. Click here to find out more: https://highpfrmc.com/ut-postcode-au

    Robinhood 👉 Head to robinhood.com/untapped to get started and claim your free stock.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • UNTAPPED with Spencer Matthews

    Altitude Training Explained: Is It Actually Worth It? | Extra Mile

    07/02/2026 | 30 mins.
    Does altitude training actually make you a better runner, or is it just for elites? Spencer and Ollie explore what really happens to your body at altitude, why "train low, sleep high" became the gold standard, and whether the benefits are worth chasing if you're an everyday runner.

    Do Health 👉 For your long-term health. Head to https://highpfrmc.com/dohealth-ut-au to sign up now.

    Better Help 👉 Join Spencer in Saying It Louder with 10% off Betterhelp Therapy. Click here: https://highpfrmc.com/ut-betterhelp-au

    Postcode Lottery 👉 Discover how Postcode Lottery players are Powering Hope Together. Click here to find out more: https://highpfrmc.com/ut-postcode-au

    Robinhood 👉 Head to robinhood.com/untapped to get started and claim your free stock.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About UNTAPPED with Spencer Matthews
Welcome to UNTAPPED with Spencer Matthews, the #1 podcast for runners.Every Monday Spencer speaks to world-class athletes, coaches and experts about the habits, training methods and mindset behind elite performance, featuring guests like Mo Farah, Alistair Brownlee and Stephen Scullion.From sprints, to 5K, 10K, half-marathon, and marathon distances we dive deep into the ways that you can run faster, longer and smash your PB’s.On Thursdays Spencer is joined by expert Physiologist Oli Patrick to breakdown the science behind the latest health and fitness topics like sleep, zone training, caffeine and more.Whether you’re just starting out, chasing a new PB, or simply trying to become fitter and healthier, UNTAPPED is here to help you untap your potential. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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