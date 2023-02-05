082: Are You Getting the Most Out of Your Braking System?

Braking is an element of automotive performance that many enthusiasts tend to overlook, or potentially even worse, simply throw the biggest discs and calipers they can fit behind their wheels and hope for the best. In this episode, we’ve invited Alcon’s Steve Hodgkins to help us understand the ins and outs of performance braking systems and smash some myths in the process.Use “ALCON50” for 50% off our HPA Race Driving Fundamentals course here: https://hpcdmy.co/racebSteve has been at Alcon Brakes since the mid-90s and has been a part of a massive technological shift towards ever-improving brake technology and performance. It’s this advancement over the last nearly three decades that we start the podcast with, discussing how and why motorsport braking systems are so much better than they used to be.To get the full benefit of these advancements, though, we need to properly understand the system as a whole — and this is where the conversation gets into the nitty gritty side, covering everything from properly sizing discs and calipers, to brake bias, to selecting the right pad compound, bedding in brakes, and much, much more. There are so many great tips and tricks in this episode, with plenty of potential for an “ah-ha” moment as you listen to Steve’s clear and simple explanations of all areas of a vehicle’s brake system. Even if you have little interest in brakes, the fundamental, common-sense knowledge found in this episode makes it an absolute must-listen for any self-respecting enthusiast. As per this conversation, check out Alcon's simple brake balance explanation and diagram here: https://hpcdmy.co/biasFollow Alcon here: IG: @alconbrakesFB: Alcon Specialist Brakes & ClutchesWWW: alcon.co.ukDon’t forget, use “ALCON50” for 50% off our HPA Race Driving Fundamentals course here: https://hpcdmy.co/raceb