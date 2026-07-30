Automatic transmissions were once the last thing performance enthusiasts wanted in their builds—but that’s changing fast. Greg from Turbolamik is at the centre of that shift, helping bring ZF’s 8HP gearbox into everything from drift cars to drag builds, and showing just how capable modern automatics have become.

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In this episode of Tuned In, we dive into Greg’s background, from growing up around grassroots motorsport in Poland to building a life in the US surrounded by rally and performance cars. His early experiences with Subaru’s and rally culture set the foundation for a career spent building cars, working with teams, and staying closely connected to the evolution of performance technology.

The focus then shifts to the ZF 8HP gearbox and why it’s quickly become such a popular swap. We break down its efficiency, strength, and fast shift speeds, along with how it compares to manuals, traditional automatics, and sequential gearboxes. Greg explains why these transmissions can handle serious power and how they’re being used across different motorsport disciplines.

We then dive into the Turbolamik standalone controller and what’s involved in making these swaps work. From CAN integration and torque modelling to adaptive shift strategies and advanced features like transbrake and launch control, the discussion highlights how full standalone control unlocks the true potential of the 8HP platform.

This episode is packed with insight into one of the fastest-growing trends in performance cars. Whether you’re building a drag car, drift car, or street machine, understanding the potential of modern transmissions like the 8HP could completely change how you approach your next project.

👉Use the code ‘PODCAST500’ to get $500 OFF HPA's VIP Package: https://hpcdmy.co/podvip

Follow Greg here:

Instagram: turbolamik.us

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Youtube: TurboLamikUS

WWW: turbolamik.us

Timestamps:

0:00 ZF 8HP: The Automatic Everyone Wants?

04:15 How did you become interested in cars?

10:07 Did you get involved in tuning?

13:51 Finding a gearbox to handle big power

15:52 What is it that makes the 8HP such a special gearbox?

22:29 What are the pros and cons of removing the torque converter?

27:15 Why is it now that everyone is doing the 8HP swap?

30:16 What are the Drag records with the 8HP?

31:39 Advantages over integrating into the factory TCU?

35:03 Is this a DIY installation for the Turbo Lamik?

37:31 How does the torque modeling work and shifting?

45:15 What ecu’s can you achieve torque reduction upshifts & throttle blips for downshifts?

47:55 What’s the difference between trans brake & launch control?

51:10 What’s the best vehicle to get an 8HP from & which model are we looking for?

56:10 Do we need torque reduction for full power upshifts?

57:20 How fast are the shifts compared to other gearboxes?

59:26 Is there further room for development with the 8HP?

1:06:10 Are other transmission companies trying to keep up with ZF?

1:09:30 Is the 8HP lighter than a DCT?

1:13:32 Final 3 questions