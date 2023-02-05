Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
High Performance Academy Presents: Tuned In. A podcast interviewing influential people from around the world at the top of their respected fields.
Available Episodes

  • Field Report: Goodnight 2JZ? | 1200HP B58. Stock Block, Stock Bores & No Dry Sump!?
    When everyone was knee-jerk reacting negatively to the B58 engine in the A90 Toyota Supra, Stephen Papadakis & crew were the guys getting data, testing setups and then getting results on track on the 8,900rpm limiter.Use ‘PODCAST75’ for $75 off your first HPA course here: https://hpcdmy.co/hpa-tuned-inAs discussed, Papadakis Racing hasn't had a B58 development program without any issues, but I think after this interview we can all honestly say there were not as many as we all might have thought! From boost response to bearing and engine coatings, lubrication and cooling systems, the quest for more and more power vs grip, this interview covers a lot of ground.Getting 1200hp from the 8,900rpm limited platform, the team hits 2023 fresh off a championship win in Formula Drift and dives into further development of their 3.2L stroker version on tracks that favour more power, vs their tried and trusted 3.0L version on shorter runs.The 6 cylinder alloy block runs JE pistons with stock rings, aftermarket bearings via ACL or King Bearings removing one choke point for failure along with a Supertech valvetrain and post 2021 6 port A91 B58 head. A BorgWarner 9274 is used with the 3.0L build and a 9280 with the 3.2L ensures appropriate turbo response for the multiple title-winning driver Fredric Aasbø. Low boost is around 1.2 Bar, high 2.3 Bar (17-33 Psi)  with help from TiAL wastegates and AEM boost control solenoidsAlso discussed is why the CSF Radiator setup and similar are now so often found in the rear of a drift car along with some insights into the stock lubrication system, Valvetronic setup and how impressive, or unimpressive in the case of the stock bearings, OEM coatings can be on modern engine builds.Not discussed but of interest, the car runs an AEM Infinity ECU, Injector Dynamics ID 2000 injectors delivering E85 fuel, Brian Crower 100mm crank, MOAR series I-Beam Rods, Gforce GSR 4 speed dog box, RS-R Custom Coilovers, RS-R Racing springs and Tilton 600 Series pedal box.Want to learn how to tune EFI? Start here instantly, and for free: https://hpcdmy.co/tuneb
    5/2/2023
    18:40
  • 082: Are You Getting the Most Out of Your Braking System?
    Braking is an element of automotive performance that many enthusiasts tend to overlook, or potentially even worse, simply throw the biggest discs and calipers they can fit behind their wheels and hope for the best. In this episode, we’ve invited Alcon’s Steve Hodgkins to help us understand the ins and outs of performance braking systems and smash some myths in the process.Use “ALCON50” for 50% off our HPA Race Driving Fundamentals course here: https://hpcdmy.co/racebSteve has been at Alcon Brakes since the mid-90s and has been a part of a massive technological shift towards ever-improving brake technology and performance. It’s this advancement over the last nearly three decades that we start the podcast with, discussing how and why motorsport braking systems are so much better than they used to be.To get the full benefit of these advancements, though, we need to properly understand the system as a whole — and this is where the conversation gets into the nitty gritty side, covering everything from properly sizing discs and calipers, to brake bias, to selecting the right pad compound, bedding in brakes, and much, much more. There are so many great tips and tricks in this episode, with plenty of potential for an “ah-ha” moment as you listen to Steve’s clear and simple explanations of all areas of a vehicle’s brake system. Even if you have little interest in brakes, the fundamental, common-sense knowledge found in this episode makes it an absolute must-listen for any self-respecting enthusiast. As per this conversation, check out Alcon's simple brake balance explanation and diagram here: https://hpcdmy.co/biasFollow Alcon here: IG: @alconbrakesFB: Alcon Specialist Brakes & ClutchesWWW: alcon.co.ukDon’t forget, use “ALCON50” for 50% off our HPA Race Driving Fundamentals course here: https://hpcdmy.co/raceb
    4/27/2023
    1:54:14
  • Field Report: 383.9 CFM From A 50mm Wastegate? Boost Control Just Got Better.
    Are traditional wastegate spring changes potentially a thing of the past with Turbosmart's 'StraightGate50?'Use ‘PODCAST75’ for $75 off your first HPA course here: https://hpcdmy.co/hpa-tuned-inStewart Mahony from @TurbosmartHQ gives us some insight into what a boost or vacuum-actuated straightgate can and does do compared to the traditional poppet-style wastegate options.One of the first questions on your mind might be how much this butterfly valve will leak. 0.006% is the answer thanks to specific valve seat design considerations that are different from a throttle body where we typically see butterfly valves in use.Turbosmart claims the self-balancing nature of the StraightGate50 means a huge tuning window of over 5 times base spring pressure can be obtained with Stewart stating they had no issues from 5-35psi on their test rig using a 3-port solenoid, 5lb spring at 45% duty cycle. 35psi was the limit of the test rig, not the straightgate. Note features listed since this interview (included below) state 6psi to 42psi of control with the supplied base spring.Compared to the electronic version the boost or vacuum-actuated option gives those without a somewhat uncommon 20Amp H-Bridge output on their ECU or an external H-Bridge module another option as well as more friendly emissions considerations in relation to OEM style vacuum-actuated control as discussed.It's mentioned and worth noting the StraightGate50 (pSG50 or pSG50v) 50mm butterfly style flows more air at 383.9 CFM than a traditional PowerGate60 (WG60) 60mm poppet style at 360.9 CFM, and without the requirement for a 90-degree turn in the wastegate flow and also heat dynamics are changed for the better, all with a wider window of precise control. Some of this does come at a cost though with the max safe pressure ratings for the StraightGate50 being 100psi vs 220psi for the PowerGate60.Want to learn how to tune EFI? Start here instantly, and for free: https://hpcdmy.co/tuneb
    4/25/2023
    10:44
  • 081: PROPERLY Understand Knock and Become a Better Tuner.
    It’s something that can destroy your engine in seconds… but how much do you really know about pre-ignition, knock, and super-knock? On this episode of Tuned In, we’ve invited Ioannis Andrianakis from Plex Tuning to talk us through these terms, how his highly-regarded series of knock sensors work, and what we do and don’t need to worry about when it comes to all things detonation. Use ‘PLEX25’ for 25% off our HPA Tuning Starter Package here: https://hpcdmy.co/cadCalling in from Athens, Greece, Ioannis has been in the tuning game since the mid-nineties and has some great stories about what he had to resort to in order to tune a vehicle at a time when there was next to no such thing as standalone ECUs outside of the professional race world.We then delve into the creation of Plex Tuning, as well as how and why Ioannis developed his popular range of data loggers, digital dashes, data acquisition tools, boost controllers, and of course the much-loved series of knock monitors.And this brings us to the main focus of the conversation, as Ioannis jumps straight into the deep end of the knowledge pool and gets very nerdy on all things engine knock. If you want to improve your tuning knowledge and gain a far better understanding of the causes, solutions, and variations of knock, then this episode with Plex Tuning’s Ioannis Andrianakis is a must-listen.  As per this episode, check out this video to hear exactly what knock sounds like: https://hpcdmy.co/knockknockFollow Plex here: IG: @plextuningFB: Plex Tuning WWW: plex-tuning.comDon’t forget, you can use ‘PLEX25’ for 25% off our HPA Tuning Starter Package here: https://hpcdmy.co/cad
    4/20/2023
    1:53:31
  • Field Report: How To Avoid The Big Mistakes | Drift Suspension Alignment Tips.
    What are some of the biggest mistakes those starting out in drifting make when it comes to suspension setup?Use ‘PODCAST75’ for $75 off your first HPA course here: https://hpcdmy.co/hpa-tuned-inExplanations on caster angles, Ackerman, toe and comparisons between circuit racing and drift setups are discussed in this interview with Mike Squire of Squire Motorsport and Custom.Mike explains some of the traps people fall into who are starting out or have come from a circuit racing background including the importance of managing tyre temperates to retain the grip that is now required to be competitive at the levels the sport has now reached.Want to learn how to do your own wheel alignments at home? Start here: https://hpcdmy.co/alignb
    4/18/2023
    14:04

About Tuned In

High Performance Academy Presents: Tuned In. A podcast interviewing influential people from around the world at the top of their respected fields. Covering topics such as Tuning, Performance Engine Building, Automotive/Motorsport Wiring, Data Analysis, Driver coaching/Training, Motorsport Fabrication and Car Setup.
