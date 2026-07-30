Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
368 episodes
- Joe Simpson didn’t grow up building cars with his dad or surrounded by race engines. Instead, an early fascination with imports, turbo Hondas, and the underground tuning scene slowly pulled him towards a career he never originally planned—eventually becoming an incredible fabricator and tuner.
👉 Use the code ‘PODCAST500’ to get $500 OFF HPA's VIP Package: https://hpcdmy.co/podvip
In this episode of Tuned In, Joe explains how he started with almost no mechanical experience before teaching himself fabrication and tuning out of necessity. Beginning with basic piggyback controllers and early Hondata systems, he steadily built his skills through repetition, experimentation, and plenty of time on the dyno.
We also explore Joe’s transition from Honda tuning into domestic performance, HP Tuners, and eventually the Holley EFI ecosystem. He breaks down the differences between the Sniper, Terminator X, HP, and Dominator systems, where each works best, and why the most expensive ECU is not automatically the right solution.
Joe and Andre also discuss why making huge horsepower numbers can be easier than achieving factory-like street manners. Cold starts, idle control, drivability, and reliable power management can require far more attention than simply producing an impressive dyno result. Finally, Joe shares how his YouTube channel evolved into Tune The Trilogy, turning years of workshop and tuning experience into online education.
This conversation is full of practical insights and real-world experience. Joe’s honest approach to learning, problem-solving, and continuous improvement makes this an episode every performance enthusiast can take something away from.
👉 Use the code ‘PODCAST500’ to get $500 OFF HPA's VIP Package: https://hpcdmy.co/podvip
Follow Joe Here:
Instagram: joe_at_tempest
Youtube: JoeSimpsonAtTempest
WWW: tempest-racing.com
WWW: tunethetrilogy.com
Timestamps:
0:00 From Turbo Hondas to Holley EFI Guru
3:15 How did you become interested in cars?
11:16 Discovering Honda’s
19:46 Getting your first job in a performance shop
23:14 Do you need a qualification to be a mechanic in the US?
30:15 How did you learn to tune?
38:38 How did you find moving into the K series?
43:58 How did you switch from JDM to US domestic?
53:32 Tuning big power is easy?
58:28 What Holley products are you working with?
1:01:25 Holley Sniper self tuning
1:09:04 Holley Terminator X
1:10:02 What’s the advantages of the HP and Dominator ECU’s?
1:16:43 How good is transmission support for the 4L60, 4L80 on the Terminator X?
1:18:17 Best and worst features of the Holley ECU’s?
1:27:23 8HP integration
1:31:42 How did you start Tune the Trilogy?
1:36:42 Is there still time to run a performance workshop?
1:49:39 Final 3 questions
- When Martin designed his first camshaft for the Ford Merkur XR4Ti, he probably never imagined that one day he'd be building some of the fastest GT-Rs and Lamborghinis in the world—but that's exactly what he has done. Martin Musial's journey with AMS Performance has been nothing short of extraordinary.
👉 Use the code ‘PODCAST500’ to get $500 OFF HPA's VIP Package: https://hpcdmy.co/podvip
In this episode of Tuned In, Martin shares how growing up around machinery and studying mechanical engineering laid the foundations for his career. After working in his father’s machine shop, he discovered a passion for designing and manufacturing performance parts that solved real problems, eventually helping shape AMS into one of the world's most respected performance companies.
We follow AMS’s evolution from Mitsubishi Evos to the R35 GT-R, where relentless testing pushed the team to develop stronger engines, turbo systems, and drivetrain solutions. Martin explains how repeated failures lead to innovations, proving that successful product development is built on continuous refinement.
The conversation also explores AMS’s move into the Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracán platforms, the challenges of modern ECUs and dual-clutch transmissions, and why the biggest dyno number doesn't always make the best street car. Martin also shares the realities of growing a specialist workshop into a global engineering and manufacturing business.
This episode is packed with insight into engine development, product design, and building a successful performance business. Whether you're chasing horsepower or creating better parts, Martin's experience shows that the best results come from understanding the engineering and never stopping the development process.
👉 Use the code ‘PODCAST500’ to get $500 OFF HPA's VIP Package: https://hpcdmy.co/podvip
Follow Martin here:
Instagram: AMS Performance
Facebook: AMS Performance
Youtube: AMS Performance
WWW: amsperformance.com
Timestamps:
0:00 Building Record-Breaking GT-Rs & Lamborghinis | AMS Performance
3:54 How did you become interested in cars?
9:35 The story of starting AMS?
13:49 Is old school mechanical knowledge being lost?
17:57 The start of AMS continued
26:41 What was the change like from Talon, Eclipse to Evo 8?
35:15 How did you develop your skills with EFI tuning?
37:15 How do you navigate uncharted territory with customer builds?
44:37 The transition from the 4g63 to the R35 GTR
48:25 Designing a stock placement turbo kit for the R35 GTR
57:26 How did the billet block for the R35 come about?
1:05:42 When things go wrong, who pays for it?
1:06:42 The million dollar mistake
1:15:30 What sort of head gasket are you using?
1:17:06 Do we have full control and understanding of the DCT transmissions?
1:24:58 What ECU’s are you using to control these cars?
1:27:12 Moving from the R35 platform to the Lamborghini Huracan/Audi R8
1:32:04 What’s a street level turbo Huracan’s happy power level?
1:36:52 What makes and models are you looking to support in the future?
1:42:09 What does AMS look like today?
1:50:57 What’s your current role at AMS look like?
1:59:52 Final 3 questions
- We often hear about drivers who built successful racing careers, but Peter Farrell’s story goes far beyond the driver’s seat. While many enthusiasts know him for his work developing the legendary Mazda FD RX-7, his career stretches from rallying on a shoestring budget in New Zealand to developing some of the first performance upgrades for the FD and competing in factory-backed racing programs in the United States.
👉 Use the code ‘PODCAST500’ to get $500 OFF HPA's VIP Package: https://hpcdmy.co/podvip
After discovering rallying as a teenager, Peter combined his engineering background with an obsession for making cars faster. Whether it was pioneering turbocharged Ford Escorts, competing against legends like Possum Bourne, or moving to America with little more than ambition and mechanical skill, every chapter of his story was built on finding opportunities and making the most of them.
That determination eventually led Peter into professional endurance racing, where he drove for manufacturers including Mitsubishi, Peugeot, Saturn, and most famously Mazda. Along the way he helped develop the FD RX-7 into a race-winning platform, worked alongside Mazda's engineers in Japan, pioneered performance parts for the iconic rotary sports car, and experienced the golden era of factory-backed motorsport in America.
Beyond the racing, Peter shares invaluable insights into engine development, turbocharging, cooling, reliability, and why understanding the fundamentals matters just as much as having the latest technology. His stories highlight how ingenuity, persistence, and strong relationships opened doors that money alone never could.
This episode is packed with incredible stories from a fascinating motorsport career. From grassroots rallying and endurance racing to rotary development and factory engineering, Peter's journey offers lessons that every racer, tuner, and enthusiast can appreciate.
👉 Use the code ‘PODCAST500’ to get $500 OFF HPA's VIP Package: https://hpcdmy.co/podvip
Follow Peter here:
Youtube: pfsupercars1
Facebook: Peter Farrell
Timestamps:
0:00 Pioneering the Mazda FD3S RX-7
3:55 How did you first develop a passion for cars?
7:25 Competing in rally in New Zealand
17:39 Early turbo setups on 2.0 Pinto engines
28:58 Moving to America to go chase the rally dream
38:17 The switch to circuit racing and getting paid to race
1:00:18 Starting the relationship with Mazda
1:03:00 Building the FD RX7 to race in the IMSA Supercars
1:12:19 How to keep a Rotary reliable and fast?
1:17:40 Were you not allowed an aftermarket ECU?
1:20:05 Did you have problems with the factory gearbox?
1:32:51 Starting a performance parts business (PFS)
1:35:58 Peter Farrell Purple Box piggy back ECU
1:57:40 Final 3 questions
- We all dream up incredible vehicle concepts—Nate Wilkerson of Wilkerson Customs brings them to life. Combining engineering expertise, CAD design, and a lifelong passion for off-road racing, Nate has built a huge following by creating some of the most ambitious virtual vehicle concepts on the internet.
👉 Use the code ‘PODCAST500’ to get $500 OFF HPA's VIP Package: https://hpcdmy.co/podvip
In this episode of Tuned In, we dive into Nate’s background, from growing up in a machine shop and studying optical engineering to designing advanced laser systems for autonomous vehicles and military applications. Along the way, he developed a passion for mechanical design and engineering, eventually turning the off-road vehicle concepts he’d been imagining since childhood into detailed CAD creations shared with a growing online audience.
We then explore the tools and processes behind Nate’s designs, covering everything from SolidWorks and finite element analysis to CNC machining and additive manufacturing. The discussion highlights the importance of designing for manufacturability and understanding engineering fundamentals before they ever reach the real world.
The conversation also dives deep into off-road vehicle design, from suspension geometry and wheel travel to weight optimisation and structural analysis. Nate explains how he balances performance, durability, and practicality while constantly pushing the limits of what’s possible in his designs.
This episode is packed with insight for anyone interested in CAD, engineering, fabrication, or vehicle design. Whether you're creating parts for your own project car or simply fascinated by the process of turning ideas into reality, Nate’s unique perspective makes this a fascinating listen.
👉 Use the code ‘PODCAST500’ to get $500 OFF HPA's VIP Package: https://hpcdmy.co/podvip
Follow Nate here:
Instagram: Wilkerson_Customs
Youtube: Wilkerson_Customs
Offroad Design Crew SOLIDWORKS
Timestamps:
0:00 CAD: The Gateway to Making Dreams a Reality
3:56 How did you get interested in cars?
09:26 How did you learn Solid Works (CAD)?
13:00 Why do you prefer CNC machined assemblies?
14:52 What’s your thoughts on generative design?
15:58 Additive manufacturing had developed so fast
21:50 What is Blender and how is it used with Fusion 360?
25:08 Can you apply your Solid Work skills directly into Fusion 360?
31:02 What sort of computing power do you need to run CAD?
33:34 What is FEA?
39:16 What sort of safety factor are you applying to your designs?
41:18 What do we need to think about when designing for manufacturing?
48:16 How do you design the suspension kinematics?
55:22 Why do you prefer an independent rear in your designs?
59:41 How do you get started with a design?
1:02:11 How many hours go into your designs?
1:05:50 Are we going to see one of these designs in real life?
1:10:30 Final 3 Questions
- Automatic transmissions were once the last thing performance enthusiasts wanted in their builds—but that’s changing fast. Greg from Turbolamik is at the centre of that shift, helping bring ZF’s 8HP gearbox into everything from drift cars to drag builds, and showing just how capable modern automatics have become.
👉Use the code ‘PODCAST500’ to get $500 OFF HPA's VIP Package: https://hpcdmy.co/podvip
In this episode of Tuned In, we dive into Greg’s background, from growing up around grassroots motorsport in Poland to building a life in the US surrounded by rally and performance cars. His early experiences with Subaru’s and rally culture set the foundation for a career spent building cars, working with teams, and staying closely connected to the evolution of performance technology.
The focus then shifts to the ZF 8HP gearbox and why it’s quickly become such a popular swap. We break down its efficiency, strength, and fast shift speeds, along with how it compares to manuals, traditional automatics, and sequential gearboxes. Greg explains why these transmissions can handle serious power and how they’re being used across different motorsport disciplines.
We then dive into the Turbolamik standalone controller and what’s involved in making these swaps work. From CAN integration and torque modelling to adaptive shift strategies and advanced features like transbrake and launch control, the discussion highlights how full standalone control unlocks the true potential of the 8HP platform.
This episode is packed with insight into one of the fastest-growing trends in performance cars. Whether you’re building a drag car, drift car, or street machine, understanding the potential of modern transmissions like the 8HP could completely change how you approach your next project.
👉Use the code ‘PODCAST500’ to get $500 OFF HPA's VIP Package: https://hpcdmy.co/podvip
Follow Greg here:
Instagram: turbolamik.us
Facebook: turbolamik.us
Youtube: TurboLamikUS
WWW: turbolamik.us
Timestamps:
0:00 ZF 8HP: The Automatic Everyone Wants?
04:15 How did you become interested in cars?
10:07 Did you get involved in tuning?
13:51 Finding a gearbox to handle big power
15:52 What is it that makes the 8HP such a special gearbox?
22:29 What are the pros and cons of removing the torque converter?
27:15 Why is it now that everyone is doing the 8HP swap?
30:16 What are the Drag records with the 8HP?
31:39 Advantages over integrating into the factory TCU?
35:03 Is this a DIY installation for the Turbo Lamik?
37:31 How does the torque modeling work and shifting?
45:15 What ecu’s can you achieve torque reduction upshifts & throttle blips for downshifts?
47:55 What’s the difference between trans brake & launch control?
51:10 What’s the best vehicle to get an 8HP from & which model are we looking for?
56:10 Do we need torque reduction for full power upshifts?
57:20 How fast are the shifts compared to other gearboxes?
59:26 Is there further room for development with the 8HP?
1:06:10 Are other transmission companies trying to keep up with ZF?
1:09:30 Is the 8HP lighter than a DCT?
1:13:32 Final 3 questions
More Automotive podcasts
- The Carmudgeon ShowAutomotive, Comedy, Leisure
- Talking Cars (MP3)Automotive, Business, Leisure, Non-Profit
- THIS CAR POD! with Doug DeMuro & Friends!Automotive, Leisure, News, News Commentary
- Everyday Driver Car DebateAutomotive, Leisure
- Spike's Car RadioAutomotive, Leisure
- The Smoking TireAutomotive, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Leisure, News, Tech News, Technology
- Under The Hood showAutomotive, Education, Leisure, Tutorials
- The Carpool with Kelly and LizzAutomotive, Kids & Family, Leisure, Parenting
- Car Dealership Guy PodcastAutomotive, Leisure
Trending Automotive podcasts
About Tuned In
High Performance Academy Presents: Tuned In. A podcast interviewing influential people from around the world at the top of their respected fields. Covering topics such as Tuning, CAD, Performance Engine Building, Automotive/Motorsport Wiring, Data Analysis, Driver Coaching/Training, Motorsport Fabrication and Car Setup.Podcast website
Listen to Tuned In, Cars & Friends and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Tuned In
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.