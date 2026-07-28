For twenty years, Kelsey Buchalter cycled through hospitals, medications, and every conventional treatment psychiatry could offer for anorexia, bulimia, and anxiety. None of it touched the underlying problem. What finally did was a single instruction from a nutritionist: eat only red meat and eggs for ten days.

Now a health coach at Ovadia Heart Health, Kelsey sits down with Dr. Philip Ovadia and Jack Heald to trace the biological mechanism behind that shift, and to challenge a premise most mental health treatment never questions: that the mind can be repaired while the body remains inflamed and malnourished. She draws a sharp distinction between disordered eating and dietary intervention, one that has nothing to do with what's on the plate and everything to do with why it's there.

The conversation moves through decision fatigue, the vagus nerve's surprising link to the human voice, and the difference between healing from fear versus healing from self-respect. It is a story about what happens when biology gets treated before anyone tries to talk the mind into changing.



BIG IDEA

Before psychology can do its work, biology has to be stabilized first, and for Kelsey Buchalter, that meant confronting the idea that her mental illness was never a character flaw but a body in crisis.

kelsey buchalter

instagram: kelseybuchalter

Podcast: The Human Theater

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WEBSITE: Stay Off My Kitchen Table

Like what you hear? Head over to IFixHearts.com/book to grab a copy of my book, Stay Off My Operating Table.

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Ready to take control of your health? Grab Dr. Ovadia’s brand new book Stay Off My Kitchen Table now!

This isn’t just another diet book; it reveals why it’s not just what you eat, but what your body actually absorbs that determines your health.

If you’re struggling with low energy, stubborn weight, or feeling like “healthy eating” isn’t working… this book shows you exactly how to fix it.

Learn how to reset your gut

Eliminate hidden foods sabotaging your progress

Unlock real energy, metabolism, and longevity

Don’t wait until it’s too late. Take action today. Get your copy of Stay Off My Kitchen Table now.

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Theme Song : Rage Against

Written & Performed by Logan Gritton & Colin Gailey

(c) 2016 Mercury Retro Recordings

Any use of this intellectual property for text and data mining or computational analysis including as training material for artificial intelligence systems is strictly prohibited without express written consent from Dr. Philip Ovadia.