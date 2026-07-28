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274 episodes
How One Young Man Beat a Connective Tissue Disorder Everyone Said Was Permanent - Edward Goeke07/28/2026 | 59 mins.A genetic connective tissue disorder deemed incurable by medicine improved dramatically through carnivore nutrition and structural medicine that conventional practice overlooks.
DESCRIPTION
At 16, Edward Goeke developed debilitating symptoms that left him bedridden: crippling pain whenever he felt emotion, constant tachycardia, and progressive deterioration. For two years, doctors dismissed him. Medications failed. Plant-based eating worsened his condition. By 18, he was losing vision and preparing to die.
Then came diagnosis: Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a genetic connective tissue disorder affecting his ligaments throughout his body. Told it was permanent. Told he'd never fully recover.
But something shifted when he eliminated plant foods entirely and adopted a carnivore diet. Combined with targeted structural therapies—PRP prolotherapy and deep tissue tendon needling—his symptoms stabilized, then reversed. Now 22, he walks, trains, and functions normally. More provocatively, he's built a research-backed argument that "genetic" and "incurable" aren't the same thing, and that nutritional intervention can fundamentally alter gene expression.
Edward's now creating content to challenge mainstream health dogma, particularly for younger audiences conditioned to accept conventional medicine's failures as inevitable.
Edward Goeke: Contraindicated
YouTube: Edward A. Goeke
edgoeke@pm.me
Instagram: e.goeke_
Send Dr. Ovadia a Text Message. (If you want a response, you must include your contact information.) Dr. Ovadia cannot respond here. To contact his team, please send an email to team@ifixhearts.com
WEBSITE: Stay Off My Kitchen Table
Like what you hear? Head over to IFixHearts.com/book to grab a copy of my book, Stay Off My Operating Table.
Ready to go deeper? Talk to someone from my team at IFixHearts.com/talk.
Ready to take control of your health? Grab Dr. Ovadia’s brand new book Stay Off My Kitchen Table now!
This isn’t just another diet book; it reveals why it’s not just what you eat, but what your body actually absorbs that determines your health.
If you’re struggling with low energy, stubborn weight, or feeling like “healthy eating” isn’t working… this book shows you exactly how to fix it.
Learn how to reset your gut
Eliminate hidden foods sabotaging your progress
Unlock real energy, metabolism, and longevity
Don’t wait until it’s too late. Take action today. Get your copy of Stay Off My Kitchen Table now.
Learn More:
Take Dr. Ovadia's metabolic health quiz: iFixHearts
Dr. Ovadia's website: Ovadia Heart Health
Theme Song : Rage Against
Written & Performed by Logan Gritton & Colin Gailey
(c) 2016 Mercury Retro Recordings
Any use of this intellectual property for text and data mining or computational analysis including as training material for artificial intelligence systems is strictly prohibited without express written consent from Dr. Philip Ovadia.
- Your body cannot release stored fat or heal itself when it perceives threat; gratitude is the measurable physiological switch that lowers cortisol, raises oxytocin, and allows metabolic transformation.
DESCRIPTION
Ben Azadi lost 80 pounds and reversed suicidal depression through metabolic healing. His father wasn't as fortunate—a preventable decline into type 2 diabetes, neuropathy, and stroke in 2014. That loss forged his purpose: reach one billion people and reverse type 2 diabetes in a million within a decade.
But Azadi's message diverges sharply from the biohacking mainstream. While cold plunges and red light have their place, they're secondary. The foundation is unglamorous: gratitude, sunlight, grounding—all free, all measurable in blood work and heart rate variability.
The science is stark: stress elevates cortisol; cortisol packs visceral fat around your organs. Gratitude does the inverse. Peer-reviewed research shows intentional gratitude practices reduce all-cause mortality by 9 percent and cardiovascular death by 15 percent.
KetoFlex Revised, his new book, merges this psychological work with metabolic flexibility—teaching your body to burn fat instead of remaining locked into sugar dependence. His thesis: most people major in the minors, chasing complexity while overlooking what actually works.
Ben Azadi Contact Info:
https://KetoFlexBook.com
Social Media Links
Instagram: instagram.com/thebenazadi
Facebook: facebook.com/thebenazadi
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KetoKamp
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebenazadi
Send Dr. Ovadia a Text Message. (If you want a response, you must include your contact information.) Dr. Ovadia cannot respond here. To contact his team, please send an email to team@ifixhearts.com
WEBSITE: Stay Off My Kitchen Table
Like what you hear? Head over to IFixHearts.com/book to grab a copy of my book, Stay Off My Operating Table.
Ready to go deeper? Talk to someone from my team at IFixHearts.com/talk.
Ready to take control of your health? Grab Dr. Ovadia’s brand new book Stay Off My Kitchen Table now!
This isn’t just another diet book; it reveals why it’s not just what you eat, but what your body actually absorbs that determines your health.
If you’re struggling with low energy, stubborn weight, or feeling like “healthy eating” isn’t working… this book shows you exactly how to fix it.
Learn how to reset your gut
Eliminate hidden foods sabotaging your progress
Unlock real energy, metabolism, and longevity
Don’t wait until it’s too late. Take action today. Get your copy of Stay Off My Kitchen Table now.
Learn More:
Take Dr. Ovadia's metabolic health quiz: iFixHearts
Dr. Ovadia's website: Ovadia Heart Health
Theme Song : Rage Against
Written & Performed by Logan Gritton & Colin Gailey
(c) 2016 Mercury Retro Recordings
Any use of this intellectual property for text and data mining or computational analysis including as training material for artificial intelligence systems is strictly prohibited without express written consent from Dr. Philip Ovadia.
The Eating Disorder Doctors Couldn't Fix, Cured With Eggs and Butter - Kelsey Buchalter07/14/2026 | 49 mins.For twenty years, Kelsey Buchalter cycled through hospitals, medications, and every conventional treatment psychiatry could offer for anorexia, bulimia, and anxiety. None of it touched the underlying problem. What finally did was a single instruction from a nutritionist: eat only red meat and eggs for ten days.
Now a health coach at Ovadia Heart Health, Kelsey sits down with Dr. Philip Ovadia and Jack Heald to trace the biological mechanism behind that shift, and to challenge a premise most mental health treatment never questions: that the mind can be repaired while the body remains inflamed and malnourished. She draws a sharp distinction between disordered eating and dietary intervention, one that has nothing to do with what's on the plate and everything to do with why it's there.
The conversation moves through decision fatigue, the vagus nerve's surprising link to the human voice, and the difference between healing from fear versus healing from self-respect. It is a story about what happens when biology gets treated before anyone tries to talk the mind into changing.
BIG IDEA
Before psychology can do its work, biology has to be stabilized first, and for Kelsey Buchalter, that meant confronting the idea that her mental illness was never a character flaw but a body in crisis.
kelsey buchalter
instagram: kelseybuchalter
Podcast: The Human Theater
Send Dr. Ovadia a Text Message. (If you want a response, you must include your contact information.) Dr. Ovadia cannot respond here. To contact his team, please send an email to team@ifixhearts.com
WEBSITE: Stay Off My Kitchen Table
Like what you hear? Head over to IFixHearts.com/book to grab a copy of my book, Stay Off My Operating Table.
Ready to go deeper? Talk to someone from my team at IFixHearts.com/talk.
Ready to take control of your health? Grab Dr. Ovadia’s brand new book Stay Off My Kitchen Table now!
This isn’t just another diet book; it reveals why it’s not just what you eat, but what your body actually absorbs that determines your health.
If you’re struggling with low energy, stubborn weight, or feeling like “healthy eating” isn’t working… this book shows you exactly how to fix it.
Learn how to reset your gut
Eliminate hidden foods sabotaging your progress
Unlock real energy, metabolism, and longevity
Don’t wait until it’s too late. Take action today. Get your copy of Stay Off My Kitchen Table now.
Learn More:
Take Dr. Ovadia's metabolic health quiz: iFixHearts
Dr. Ovadia's website: Ovadia Heart Health
Theme Song : Rage Against
Written & Performed by Logan Gritton & Colin Gailey
(c) 2016 Mercury Retro Recordings
Any use of this intellectual property for text and data mining or computational analysis including as training material for artificial intelligence systems is strictly prohibited without express written consent from Dr. Philip Ovadia.
The Heart Scan That Could Save Your Life (And Why You Can't Get One) - Kim Mischo07/07/2026 | 55 mins.Cardiac imaging expert Kim Mischo spent 20 years inside the cardiology machine — running nuclear stress tests that told patients they were fine, then watching some of those patients have heart attacks the following week. She knew the system was broken long before she could prove it.
Now she can prove it.
A non-invasive scan exists that can detect coronary artery disease at 5% blockage — before symptoms, before a stress test would ever flag anything. It's been guideline-recommended since 2021. It's 99% accurate. And insurance won't cover it.
The reason why is the part of this conversation that will stay with you.
Dr. Philip Ovadia and Kim Mischo walk through the technology, the economics, and the quiet institutional logic that keeps a life-saving diagnostic tool out of reach for most Americans — while a far less accurate, far more expensive alternative continues to dominate cardiology practices nationwide.
This is a conversation about what early detection of heart disease could look like, and why it doesn't yet.
BIG IDEA
Between 50 and 60 percent of patients die from their first heart attack — which means the insurance company never had to pay a single claim related to their coronary disease.
Kim Mischo Contact Info:
Website: https://clearheartandlung.com/
Send Dr. Ovadia a Text Message. (If you want a response, you must include your contact information.) Dr. Ovadia cannot respond here. To contact his team, please send an email to team@ifixhearts.com
WEBSITE: Stay Off My Kitchen Table
Like what you hear? Head over to IFixHearts.com/book to grab a copy of my book, Stay Off My Operating Table.
Ready to go deeper? Talk to someone from my team at IFixHearts.com/talk.
Ready to take control of your health? Grab Dr. Ovadia’s brand new book Stay Off My Kitchen Table now!
This isn’t just another diet book; it reveals why it’s not just what you eat, but what your body actually absorbs that determines your health.
If you’re struggling with low energy, stubborn weight, or feeling like “healthy eating” isn’t working… this book shows you exactly how to fix it.
Learn how to reset your gut
Eliminate hidden foods sabotaging your progress
Unlock real energy, metabolism, and longevity
Don’t wait until it’s too late. Take action today. Get your copy of Stay Off My Kitchen Table now.
Learn More:
Take Dr. Ovadia's metabolic health quiz: iFixHearts
Dr. Ovadia's website: Ovadia Heart Health
Theme Song : Rage Against
Written & Performed by Logan Gritton & Colin Gailey
(c) 2016 Mercury Retro Recordings
Any use of this intellectual property for text and data mining or computational analysis including as training material for artificial intelligence systems is strictly prohibited without express written consent from Dr. Philip Ovadia.
The Accountant Who Cracked the Parkinson's Code Using Gut Bacteria - Martha Carlin06/30/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Martha Carlin wasn't a scientist when her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's at 44. She was an auditor — trained to follow the evidence wherever it leads, and to never take anything at face value. That discipline took her somewhere medicine hadn't yet looked: the gut.
What she found over the next two decades reframes how we understand not just Parkinson's, but chronic constipation, cancer, metabolic disease, sleep, cravings, and the quiet collapse of human health since World War II. The microbiome isn't a side conversation — it may be the whole conversation.
This episode traces one woman's obsessive, rigorous, grief-fueled investigation into what's really living inside us, what we've done to destroy it, and whether we can get it back. The answers are more specific — and more actionable — than you might expect.
BIG IDEA
The gut is not a digestive accessory — it is a pharmacological ecosystem that governs your brain, your immune system, your cravings, and possibly the trajectory of every major chronic disease you will ever face.
Contact Information: Martha Carlin
Websites:
Biotiquest - https://biotiquest.com/
The Bio Collective - https://www.thebiocollective.com/
Open Biome - https://openbiome.org/
Books from Martha Carlin :
"Connected" - https://amzn.to/4eMHNmL
"My Search for the Perfect Poop" - https://amzn.to/492PJwx
References:
"Missing Microbes" by Martin J. Blaser: - https://amzn.to/4wwyIEK
Send Dr. Ovadia a Text Message. (If you want a response, you must include your contact information.) Dr. Ovadia cannot respond here. To contact his team, please send an email to team@ifixhearts.com
WEBSITE: Stay Off My Kitchen Table
Like what you hear? Head over to IFixHearts.com/book to grab a copy of my book, Stay Off My Operating Table.
Ready to go deeper? Talk to someone from my team at IFixHearts.com/talk.
Ready to take control of your health? Grab Dr. Ovadia’s brand new book Stay Off My Kitchen Table now!
This isn’t just another diet book; it reveals why it’s not just what you eat, but what your body actually absorbs that determines your health.
If you’re struggling with low energy, stubborn weight, or feeling like “healthy eating” isn’t working… this book shows you exactly how to fix it.
Learn how to reset your gut
Eliminate hidden foods sabotaging your progress
Unlock real energy, metabolism, and longevity
Don’t wait until it’s too late. Take action today. Get your copy of Stay Off My Kitchen Table now.
Learn More:
Take Dr. Ovadia's metabolic health quiz: iFixHearts
Dr. Ovadia's website: Ovadia Heart Health
Theme Song : Rage Against
Written & Performed by Logan Gritton & Colin Gailey
(c) 2016 Mercury Retro Recordings
Any use of this intellectual property for text and data mining or computational analysis including as training material for artificial intelligence systems is strictly prohibited without express written consent from Dr. Philip Ovadia.
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About Stay Off My Operating Table
I was a morbidly obese heart surgeon.All through high school, college, med school and surgical training, I followed the U.S. dietary guidelines for both diet and exercise. Yet nothing I did kept the weight off. I just kept getting fatter and fatter.Each day in surgery, I would split open the chests of people just like me. I knew I was heading for the operating table myself if I didn't find solutions that worked. In 2016, I finally found a way to lose 100 pounds and keep it off. Now - in addition to doing heart surgery - I work to help people just like me get healthy, lose the weight and keep it off. I'm Dr. Philip Ovadia, the rebel M.D. and cardiac surgeon who is working to keep people off my operating table.http://ovadiahearthealth.com/whitepaper/Any use of this intellectual property for text and data mining or computational analysis including as training material for artificial intelligence systems is strictly prohibited without express written consent from Dr. Philip Ovadia.bumper-verify-2663bea2Podcast website
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