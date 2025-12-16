Fully Alive: Unlocking the secrets to your healthier, happier, longer life

Anyone would love to live a long life. But of course, you do not want to spend your later years chugging down medicines, drowning in debt, or simply bedridden. Zach Gurick sits down with accomplished entrepreneur, leader, and visionary Jon Sabes to discuss lifestyle and science, especially the breakthroughs in epigenetics, which are redefining our longevity experience. Jon breaks down the four tenets of an active lifestyle, why you should keep a daily journal, and how to set up a health-centered environment. He also explains how financial well-being is deeply connected with health, particularly with how your life will play out as you grow old.The information presented in Fully Alive is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before making changes to your health regimen. Guests’ opinions are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the podcast host, production team, or sponsors.Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, & share! https://www.shellpoint.org/podcast/

Getting old should not limit you from doing the things you love or enjoying a purposeful life. At 67 years old, Robin Kencel proves that experiencing empowered aging is never impossible. She joins Zach Gurick to discuss how she redefines what it means to age well, solidified by her title of Miss Connecticut Senior America 2025 and a seven-time winner in Pro-Am ballroom dance. Now a spiritual director who is set to compete in the Miss Senior America, Robin talks about the five pillars of aging to guide older people in strengthening their emotional selves and nurturing meaningful relationships. She also shares how she is following the footsteps of her 92-year-old mother and the importance of starting her day with intention.

Growing old may be one of the inevitabilities of life, but it does not have to be miserable. Dr. William Bruno presents the Longevity Pyramid to serve as a guide to reframing aging as an opportunity to thrive. Joining Zach Gurick, he explains why genetics do not have to define your destiny and why simple daily habits can greatly extend your health span. Dr. Bruno emphasizes the importance of adopting a whole foods-based diet, maintaining a physically active lifestyle, and getting enough sleep every single day. He also breaks down some tests you should get to detect life-threatening diseases and prevent them from worsening as early as possible.

One in eight people in the world is suffering from chronic migraines, making it one of the most widespread yet misunderstood health challenges of our time. In her teenage years, Dr. Elena Gross struggled with the worst migraines as well, but her research is now changing everything we know about managing and treating them. She joins Zach Gurick to discuss how she developed a diet-based approach in healing chronic migraines, which focuses on what and how we eat to fully optimize brain health. Dr. Gross also shares about Brain Ritual®, the world's first and only patented medical food she helped develop to correct nutritional deficiencies associated with migraine.

It is certainly exciting to see healthcare breakthroughs thanks to today's cutting-edge technology – but they can only be possible by securing the right funding. Zach Gurick sits down with Sam Libby of TCB Capital Advisors to share all about their investments in medical innovation. He sheds light on the urgent need to close persistent gaps in women's health and the true currency of healthcare investment: clinical data. Sam also emphasizes the importance of democratizing early detection technologies, allowing patients to catch cancers, Alzheimer's, and other life-threatening diseases before they reach the point of no return.

About Fully Alive: Unlocking the secrets to your healthier, happier, longer life

About Fully Alive: Unlocking the secrets to your healthier, happier, longer life

In a world where people are living longer than ever, our biggest challenge isn't adding more years to our life but adding life to those years. How can we maximize our health, wellness, and lifestyle to ensure we're not simply existing, but truly thriving? What are the secrets to living more vibrantly and purposefully? How can we celebrate each day as an incredible gift? As we're reconceptualizing the shift from extending lifespan to prioritizing healthspan, we're embracing a revolution that redefines what it means to live well. With these groundbreaking shifts underway, it's time to consider how you'll spend the next decades. The Fully Alive podcast dives into the cutting-edge research and innovations shaping the future of positive aging: breakthroughs in medicine, advancements in technology, and novel strategies to extend and improve your life. From practical health tips to a radical rethinking of longevity, Fully Alive offers solutions to the powerful need to fill our days with intention, vitality, and joy.Host Zach Gurick will be your guide to unlocking these remarkable discoveries. With a multifaceted background spanning the fields of biology, chemistry, and theology, Zach has a deep understanding of the science of healthy aging and the human desire for meaning. His passion for staying on top of the latest breakthroughs in wellness fuels excitement in each episode, ensuring listeners receive insights that are both informed and inspiring. As the Director of Sales and Optimal Aging at Shell Point, Zach has firsthand experience helping people navigate pivotal life decisions, making him the perfect companion for this transformative journey. Beyond his professional expertise, Zach's dedication to personal wellness shines through his athletic achievements, including completing multiple Ironman 70.3 events, a Full Ironman, and numerous marathons and half-marathons.Discover entertaining conversations with leading experts, including thought leaders, celebrated authors, pioneering physicians, and innovators from various disciplines. Their dynamic discussions will challenge conventional thinking, offering you a fresh perspective on navigating the complexities of aging while embracing opportunities for growth. By addressing the unique physical, emotional, and societal aspects of health, this podcast fosters a deeper understanding of what it means to live not just longer, but more meaningfully.Fully Alive is produced by Shell Point, the largest single-site life plan community in the United States. Located minutes away from Sanibel and Captiva Islands in Southwest Florida, Shell Point's residents enjoy resort-style amenities in a luxurious, waterfront setting – with the assurance of life care. The community offers extensive wellness options, including a state-of-the-art gym, group fitness classes, and miles of picturesque nature trails perfect for walking or biking. Residents also take advantage of a championship golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, aquatic exercises, and hundreds of opportunities of education, socialization, and artistic expression. Join us for engaging conversations, expert interviews, and actionable advice to help you embrace each day with energy and purpose. Life is too precious to waste a single moment – start your journey to becoming Fully Alive.