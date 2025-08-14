Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsEducationYoga Nidra & Beyond | Ayla Nova
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Yoga Nidra & Beyond | Ayla Nova
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Yoga Nidra & Beyond | Ayla Nova

Yoga Nidra & Beyond
EducationHealth & Wellness
Yoga Nidra & Beyond | Ayla Nova
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 133
  • N.113 Yoga Nidra for Radiant Self-Expression + Inner Courage | 45 Minutes
    Journey to Deep Rest Series | The Creator | Nova Nidra for Self-Expression + Inner CourageJoin Ayla Nova and experience the power of non-sleep deep rest, also known as NSDR, to promote relaxation and nervous system reset. Newsletter subscribers gain access to exclusive content and offers. This practice is a powerful tool for inner peace and wellbeing.00:00 Introduction00:12 Welcoming Words from Ayla Nova02:00 Preparing for Yoga Nidra03:00 The Practice of Yoga Nidra Begins Now🌞 This Leo New Moon session focuses on:• Embracing your inner creator• Cultivating courage and authenticity• Letting your radiance lead• Resting into your enoughness🔁 When to Practice:This session is perfect any time you’re feeling dimmed by self-doubt or disconnected from your joy. Return to it when you crave confidence, creative fire, or simply the reminder that your truth is safe to be seen.✨ Preparing for the Session:• Find a cozy, quiet space• Lie down with heart and core supported• Gently close your eyes and soften inward💛 Sankalpa (Intention) Offerings:These intentions are here to support your journey. Choose the one that speaks most deeply to your heart—or allow your own to emerge during the practice.• I liberate my truth.• I am safe to be seen.• I lead from my heart.• I am brave to be me.• I AM.🕊️ During the Practice:• Rest deeply and allow sensation to rise and fall• Meet each emotion with gentle awareness• Explore the golden light within your core🌌 After the Practice: I’d love to hear how this experience touched you. Let your voice be part of this living, radiant community—share your reflections in the comments. Like, subscribe, and follow Ayla Nova Nidra for more journeys into self-love and soul rest.🌟 Special thank you to our community supportersSponsor & Support this work through Gifts of Gratitude: https://bio.site/aylanovanidra or visit https://www.aylanova.com 📫 Stay Connected:Join the free Nova Nidra Community + newsletter for upcoming events, offerings, and workshops. Visit www.aylanova.com💫 Your Radiance is Contagious:Your words ripple out further than you know.Tell us how this practice awakened your inner creator or softened your armour. Follow us on Instagram for daily doses of heart-led living:https://www.instagram.com/aylanovanidra Thank you for resting here with us. May this practice remind you: You are already enough.Namaskar.🙏 🎼 Intro Music: @CueMusic🎥 Intro Video: @sshabir 🎵 Meditation Music: Jordan Jessep - Soul Healing | Pond5Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/yoga-nidra-beyond-ayla-nova--5641302/support.
    --------  
    42:40
  • N.112 Yoga Nidra for Transformation
    Journey to Deep Rest Series | The Nurturer | Nova Nidra for Emotional Safety & Soft StrengthLet this gentle Yoga Nidra practice return you to the sanctuary within. A space where your sensitivity is sacred and your emotions are not too much. Guided by the archetype of Cancer, this is a call back to trust, tenderness, and rest. Some wounds don’t need to be fixed... They need to be felt.00:13 Welcoming Words from Ayla Nova00:53 Preparing the Body for Deep Rest03:15 Nervous System Orientation & Physiological Sighs05:45 Yoga Nidra Practice BeginsSession Focus:• Holding space for the soft and the hard• Exploring the Nurturer archetype—emotional wisdom, sensitivity, intuition• Healing resentment and restoring tenderness• A journey through the five koshas to reclaim your presence and peace• Integration of self-care, boundaries, and rest as sacred birthright This practice is especially powerful during times of emotional burnout, when you've been holding too much for too long. It invites you to feel without fear, and to return home to your being.Suggested Sankalpa (Intention):• I am nurturing• I am protected• I am blessed• I amPranayama & Energetic Suggestions: • Physiological sighs for immediate down-regulation• Breath as a tide—softening and soothing the edges• Visualization of cocoon, release, and rebirthPrepare for the Session:• Lie down somewhere safe and supported• Use pillows or props to feel truly held• Cover your eyes or dim the lights• Invite your softness to leadAfter Your Practice:Write what softened.What emerged.What are you ready to let go of, or hold more gently?I read all your comments, and they remind me why this work matters.🌐 Stay Connected:• Newsletter & Peace in Rest Program: https://www.aylanova.com• Join the free Nova Nidra Community: https://www.skool.com/novanidracommunity/about • Follow on : https://www.instagram.com/aylanovanidra🙏 Special thanks to Cat Jones | @caturfly for inspiring this offering and holding space during Ayla's darkest hours. May your nurturing light ripple far and wide.✨ If this practice moved you, consider leaving a Gift of Gratitude: https://bio.site/aylanovanidraRest well.Be well.Ayla NovaNamaskar 🙏🎵 Music: Slow Breathing Meditation Loop | Jordan Jessep (Pond5)🎥 Intro Video: @sshabir🎼 Opening Soundscape: @cuemusicc Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/yoga-nidra-beyond-ayla-nova--5641302/support.
    --------  
    1:03:21
  • N.111 Yoga Nidra for Restful Clarity | 55 Minutes
    Journey to Deep Rest Series | The Messenger | Nova Nidra for Clarity... Because You Deserve PeaceFind your inner peace with this calming Yoga Nidra session. Let the relaxing music and gentle guidance lead you to a state of deep meditation. Perfect for stress relief and achieving a nervous system reset.Some truths are not told—they are seen.Through stillness. Through presence.Your clarity begins with observation.00:00 Introduction00:12 Welcoming Words from Ayla Nova00:28 Preparing the Body for Deep Rest03:10 Nervous System Reset | Orientation04:40 Yoga Nidra Practice Begins🌬 Session Focus:• Balancing polairity — masculine & feminine, logic & intuition• Connecting with your inner Messenger• Restoring nervous system regulation through stillness and space• Deep integration during Gemini seasonThis session is designed to help you hold the tension of opposites with grace—To allow your inner voice to lead, not in chaos, but with calm clarity.💫 Special thanks to this session's supportersSupport Yoga Nidra & Beyond with a Gift of Gratitude:https://bio.site/aylanovanidra -or- https://www.aylanova.com🌀 When to Practice:This is a powerful practice during moments of confusion, burnout, or decision fatigue. Come back to it anytime you feel pulled in different directions and long to reconnect with your center. Especially potent during Gemini season or times of transition.🛌 Prepare for the Session:• Find a sacred, quiet space• Lie down with your spine aligned and heart supported• Allow your eyes to soften or close gently• Begin with a physiological sigh to reset your system🧘🏽‍♀️ Sankalpa (Intention) Options:• I AM light• I AM free• I AM expanding my horizons• I AM💭 Energetic Practices:• Nadi Shodhana (alternate nostril breathing)• The meeting point of logic and feeling• Inner awareness becomes the bridge, not the battleground📖 After Your Practice:Reflect. Write. Be Grateful.Share your insight in the comments. I read them all, and I love hearing from you.📅 Stay Connected:• Newsletter sign-up & upcoming offerings: https://novanidra.kit.com/97add45bf6• Join the Nova Nidra Community for free: https://www.skool.com/novanidracommunity/about• Follow for daily practices and poetry: https://www.instagram.com/aylanovanidraRest well.Be well.Ayla NovaNamaskar 🙏🎼 Intro Music: @cuemusicc🎥 Intro Video: @sshabir (Instagram)🎵 Meditation Soundscape: Ethereal Tranquility (Meditative Music For Sleep, Yoga, Meditation & Massage) | Pond5#YogaNidra #NSDR #GeminiSeason #EmbraceYourVoice #NonSleepDeepRest #NervousSystemHealing #NovaNidra #MeditationForClarity #InnerMessengerBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/yoga-nidra-beyond-ayla-nova--5641302/support.
    --------  
    55:55
  • N.110 Yoga Nidra for Rich Restful Sleep
    JOURNEY TO DEEP REST SERIES | Nova Nidra for Rich Restful Sleep Because You Deserve Rest This guided Yoga Nidra for Taurus invites you to awaken your senses, rest deeply, and embrace the sensuality of life. Designed with Taurus energy in mind, this NSDR (Non-Sleep Deep Rest) meditation blends ancient wisdom with modern nervous system repair. Whether you're experiencing stress, anxiety, insomnia, or simply craving stillness, this yoga nidra will guide you back to your body, your breath, and your innate richness. Use it for deep sleep, emotional healing, or reconnecting with the luxury of the present moment. 00:00 Introduction 00:14 Honouring Taurus Energy with Ayla Nova 01:45 Prepare for Nova Nidra 03:10 Deep Breaths for Rest 04:30 Yoga Nidra Begins Now 🌿 Session Focus: • Reclaiming rest as a sacred act of self-worth • Awakening the senses to cultivate presence • Grounding into the body through pleasure and stillness 🌙 When to Practice: This session is ideal for anytime you crave grounding, beauty, and rest. Return often to reconnect with your body’s wisdom and the richness of the present moment. 🌸 Preparing for the Session: • Surround yourself with textures, scents, and comforts you love • Lie down supported by cushions, blankets, or bolsters • Allow your breath to slow and soften 💗 Suggested Sankalpa (Intention)You may choose one of these or let your own arise organically: • I AM whole. • I AM Awakened to truth. • I AM Open to Receiving Love. • I AM 🕊 After the Practice:Let the essence of Taurus linger—slow down, indulge in beauty, and savour what is. Please share your experience in the comments below to inspire others in our growing Nova Nidra Community. 📩 Stay Connected: • Sign up for the newsletter: https://www.aylanova.com • Explore upcoming trainings and events • Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aylanovanidra • Support Ayla Nova Nidra via ‘Give Thanks' on YouTube Thank you for being part of this sacred rest revolution. May this practice bring you closer to your inner sanctuary of pleasure, stillness, and embodied grace. Rest well. Be well, Ayla Nova 🎼 Intro Music: @cuemusicc (IG)#taurus #yoganidra #nsdr #thesensualist #aylanovaBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/yoga-nidra-beyond-ayla-nova--5641302/support.
    --------  
    49:29
  • E.010 Saving Lives to Changing Lives | Why Firefighters Need Rest Too
    Unlock the power of deep rest and mental resilience in this heartfelt conversation with Ayla Nova and special guest Robert Nebergall, a first responder who opens up about the unseen toll of firefighting and the essential role of sleep and nervous system regulation in staying grounded on and off the job.Yoga Nidra to complement today's session: https://youtu.be/XRo0Ft5wJ00?si=eh_U-eQCXm8FAinW In this video, we explore how Yoga Nidra, mental fitness, physical fitness, and nutritional awareness can support firefighters in building lasting mental fitness—even in the face of constant adrenaline, high alert, and emotional intensity.🔥 What You'll Learn in This Episode• Why sleep deprivation is a silent threat in the firefighting world.• How rest-based practices like Yoga Nidra restore the nervous system.• The difference between mental toughness vs. true mental fitness.• Tools for managing chronic stress and promoting long-term recovery.• How communities can better support the ones who serve them.This conversation honours the bravery of first responders while offering tangible solutions for restoring balance, reclaiming rest, and cultivating emotional resilience.📍 Video Chapters for Easy Navigation00:00 Robert Nebergall | Reclaim00:45 Nova Nidra Intro01:00 Physical and Mental Fitness06:17 Real Stories from the Firehall12:32 Reclaim Your Inner Flame20:30 Changing the Narrative with Deep Rest25:36 First Responders, NOT First Reactors33:13 A Message to First Responders Everywhere❤️‍🔥RECLAIM with Robert Nebergall❤️‍🔥Join Free Community for Fire Fighters: https://www.skool.com/reclaim-your-life-3729 Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/robbienebs/ Tiktok | https://www.tiktok.com/@robbiereclaim?lang=en Youtube | https://www.youtube.com/@ReclaimFitnessGroup/videos 💤 Explore Yoga NidraInterested in learning more about how non-sleep deep rest? ➡️ Join the Nova Nidra Community: https://www.skool.com/novanidracommunity/about 🌟 Key Takeaways for Our Firefighting Heroes• Sleep is not a luxury—it’s survival.• Mental clarity and emotional resilience begin with rest.• Your service matters, and so does your wellbeing.• You deserve access to healing tools that work with your schedule.💬 We’d Love to Hear From You Are you a first responder? Know someone who is? Share your reflections in the comments—your voice matters here. 📌 Subscribe for More Supportive Content If this video resonated with you, hit Subscribe and tap the bell 🔔 so you don’t miss new episodes focused on rest, resilience, and real healing.Rest well. Be well, Ayla Nova➡️ Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aylanovanidra/ ➡️ Connect with the Nova Nidra Community: https://www.skool.com/novanidracommunity/aboutBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/yoga-nidra-beyond-ayla-nova--5641302/support.
    --------  
    37:37

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Yoga Nidra & Beyond | Ayla Nova

thank you for being here. we all discover yoga nidra/nsdr for different reasons and one truth remains, awareness is the key to remapping our mind. here, you will discover the REST you deserve and need to RESTORE your nervous system on the road to a better sleep and life. Yoga Nidra & Beyond is a space for wellbeing, mental fitness and radical self acceptance. every wednesday you are invited to join ayla nova as you reset and dive deep into your own sleep yoga/nsdr experience. every practice will be unique, even when practiced again and again.rest well, be well 🖤☁️✨Let me know how the podcast is doing:🖤✨ Leave a Review for Ayla Nova 🙏✨your support of Yoga Nidra & Beyond is always appreciated; you help ayla nova create more practices and content for you to experience. if this practice has been helpful and you wish to offer the 'Gift of Gratitude', click HERE.NEW FOR ALL PODCAST LISTENERS!Offer a monthly sponsorship of $5.99USD to sponsor and support my offerings you can go to:https://bit.ly/ThankYouforBeingHere***for more content go to YouTube Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/yoga-nidra-beyond-ayla-nova--5641302/support.
Podcast website
EducationHealth & WellnessMental HealthSelf-Improvement

Listen to Yoga Nidra & Beyond | Ayla Nova, The Lazy Genius Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/16/2025 - 7:50:11 AM