Yoga Nidra & Beyond | Ayla Nova

N.110 Yoga Nidra for Rich Restful Sleep
JOURNEY TO DEEP REST SERIES | Nova Nidra for Rich Restful Sleep Because You Deserve Rest This guided Yoga Nidra for Taurus invites you to awaken your senses, rest deeply, and embrace the sensuality of life. Designed with Taurus energy in mind, this NSDR (Non-Sleep Deep Rest) meditation blends ancient wisdom with modern nervous system repair. Whether you're experiencing stress, anxiety, insomnia, or simply craving stillness, this yoga nidra will guide you back to your body, your breath, and your innate richness. Use it for deep sleep, emotional healing, or reconnecting with the luxury of the present moment. 00:00 Introduction 00:14 Honouring Taurus Energy with Ayla Nova 01:45 Prepare for Nova Nidra 03:10 Deep Breaths for Rest 04:30 Yoga Nidra Begins Now 🌿 Session Focus: • Reclaiming rest as a sacred act of self-worth • Awakening the senses to cultivate presence • Grounding into the body through pleasure and stillness 🌙 When to Practice: This session is ideal for anytime you crave grounding, beauty, and rest. Return often to reconnect with your body’s wisdom and the richness of the present moment. 🌸 Preparing for the Session: • Surround yourself with textures, scents, and comforts you love • Lie down supported by cushions, blankets, or bolsters • Allow your breath to slow and soften 💗 Suggested Sankalpa (Intention)You may choose one of these or let your own arise organically: • I AM whole. • I AM Awakened to truth. • I AM Open to Receiving Love. • I AM 🕊 After the Practice:Let the essence of Taurus linger—slow down, indulge in beauty, and savour what is. Please share your experience in the comments below to inspire others in our growing Nova Nidra Community. 📩 Stay Connected: • Sign up for the newsletter: https://www.aylanova.com • Explore upcoming trainings and events • Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aylanovanidra • Support Ayla Nova Nidra via ‘Give Thanks' on YouTube Thank you for being part of this sacred rest revolution. May this practice bring you closer to your inner sanctuary of pleasure, stillness, and embodied grace. Rest well. Be well, Ayla Nova 🎼 Intro Music: @cuemusicc (IG)#taurus #yoganidra #nsdr #thesensualist #aylanovaBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/yoga-nidra-beyond-ayla-nova--5641302/support.