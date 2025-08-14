Yoga Nidra & Beyond | Ayla Nova

N.113 Yoga Nidra for Radiant Self-Expression + Inner Courage | 45 Minutes

N.113 Yoga Nidra for Radiant Self-Expression + Inner Courage | 45 Minutes

Journey to Deep Rest Series | The Creator | Nova Nidra for Self-Expression + Inner Courage

00:00 Introduction
00:12 Welcoming Words from Ayla Nova
02:00 Preparing for Yoga Nidra
03:00 The Practice of Yoga Nidra Begins Now

🌞 This Leo New Moon session focuses on:
• Embracing your inner creator
• Cultivating courage and authenticity
• Letting your radiance lead
• Resting into your enoughness

🔁 When to Practice:
This session is perfect any time you're feeling dimmed by self-doubt or disconnected from your joy. Return to it when you crave confidence, creative fire, or simply the reminder that your truth is safe to be seen.

✨ Preparing for the Session:
• Find a cozy, quiet space
• Lie down with heart and core supported
• Gently close your eyes and soften inward

💛 Sankalpa (Intention) Offerings:
These intentions are here to support your journey. Choose the one that speaks most deeply to your heart—or allow your own to emerge during the practice.
• I liberate my truth.
• I am safe to be seen.
• I lead from my heart.
• I am brave to be me.
• I AM.

🕊️ During the Practice:
• Rest deeply and allow sensation to rise and fall
• Meet each emotion with gentle awareness
• Explore the golden light within your core

🌌 After the Practice: I'd love to hear how this experience touched you. Let your voice be part of this living, radiant community—share your reflections in the comments.

🎼 Intro Music: @CueMusic
🎥 Intro Video: @sshabir 
🎵 Meditation Music: Jordan Jessep - Soul Healing | Pond5