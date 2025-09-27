Powered by RND
PodcastsComedyThe Cigar Authority
The Cigar Authority
The Cigar Authority

ComedyEducation
The Cigar Authority
  • Talking about Cigar Tobacco
    This week on The Cigar Authority, we're Talking Tobacco with John Deans owner of Madre Tierra Cigars! We're doing a deep dive talking about tobacco types, primings, grading, pricing and more! All while smoking Madre Tierra! Join Mr. Jonathan, David Garofalo and Ed Sullivan as we light up cigars and talk about them. The Cigar Authority is a member of the United Podcast Network and is recorded live in front of a studio audience at Studio 21 Podcast Cafe upstairs at Two Guys Smoke Shop in Salem, NH.
  • Cigar Trouble in California - The After Show
    On today’s show, we talk about the latest cigar atrocity coming out of California. What does it mean? Does it spell trouble for other states? The Cigar Authority is a member of the United Podcast Network and is recorded live in front of a studio audience at Studio 21 Podcast Cafe upstairs at Two Guys Smoke Shop in Salem, NH
  • The Cigar Apprentice
    This week on The Cigar Authority, it's The Cigar Apprentice with Travis Rodd! Travis is a STAR Reviewer & has been working as the first intern for Two Guys Cigars this week! What did he learn & will Dave say "You're Fired!?" Tune in to find out while we smoke Micallef Green in the first hour. Join Mr. Jonathan, David Garofalo and Ed Sullivan as we light up cigars and talk about them. The Cigar Authority is a member of the United Podcast Network and is recorded live in front of a studio audience at Studio 21 Podcast Cafe upstairs at Two Guys Smoke Shop in Salem, NH.
  • 2025 New England Cigar Expo Wrap Up - The After Show
    On today’s show, Dan Davison joins us to discuss the 2025 New Englan Cigar Expo. What worked well? Were there any disasters? Do we think there's a chance that there will be another one? The Cigar Authority is a member of the United Podcast Network and is recorded live in front of a studio audience at Studio 21 Podcast Cafe upstairs at Two Guys Smoke Shop in Salem, NH
  • 2025 New England Cigar Expo Show
    This week on The Cigar Authority, it's The 2025 Expo Show After Dark! The 2025 New England Cigar Expo has just ended & the guys have a lot to say about it! What went wrong, & maybe even what went right! We will smoke the Night & Day Limited Edition Cigar created for this year's Expo! This special edition of The Cigar Authority goes live at 6pm EST with only the VIP ticket holders in attendance! Join Mr. Jonathan, David Garofalo and Ed Sullivan as we light up cigars and talk about them. The Cigar Authority is a member of the United Podcast Network and is recorded live in front of a studio audience at Studio 21 Podcast Cafe upstairs at Two Guys Smoke Shop in Salem, NH.
