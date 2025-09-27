This week on The Cigar Authority, we're Talking Tobacco with John Deans owner of Madre Tierra Cigars! We're doing a deep dive talking about tobacco types, primings, grading, pricing and more! All while smoking Madre Tierra!
2:05:15
Cigar Trouble in California - The After Show
On today’s show, we talk about the latest cigar atrocity coming out of California. What does it mean? Does it spell trouble for other states?
26:49
The Cigar Apprentice
This week on The Cigar Authority, it's The Cigar Apprentice with Travis Rodd! Travis is a STAR Reviewer & has been working as the first intern for Two Guys Cigars this week! What did he learn & will Dave say "You're Fired!?" Tune in to find out while we smoke Micallef Green in the first hour.
2:08:14
2025 New England Cigar Expo Wrap Up - The After Show
On today’s show, Dan Davison joins us to discuss the 2025 New Englan Cigar Expo. What worked well? Were there any disasters? Do we think there's a chance that there will be another one?
37:50
2025 New England Cigar Expo Show
This week on The Cigar Authority, it's The 2025 Expo Show After Dark! The 2025 New England Cigar Expo has just ended & the guys have a lot to say about it! What went wrong, & maybe even what went right! We will smoke the Night & Day Limited Edition Cigar created for this year's Expo! This special edition of The Cigar Authority goes live at 6pm EST with only the VIP ticket holders in attendance!
