2025 New England Cigar Expo Show

This week on The Cigar Authority, it's The 2025 Expo Show After Dark! The 2025 New England Cigar Expo has just ended & the guys have a lot to say about it! What went wrong, & maybe even what went right! We will smoke the Night & Day Limited Edition Cigar created for this year's Expo! This special edition of The Cigar Authority goes live at 6pm EST with only the VIP ticket holders in attendance! Join Mr. Jonathan, David Garofalo and Ed Sullivan as we light up cigars and talk about them. The Cigar Authority is a member of the United Podcast Network and is recorded live in front of a studio audience at Studio 21 Podcast Cafe upstairs at Two Guys Smoke Shop in Salem, NH.