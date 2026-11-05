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500 episodes
- If you have headphones on, then we might be double penetrating you right now! Mike and Kyle share the content hole by talking about Urban Dictionary definitions, the language of double penetration, the gayness of double penetration, airtight, how many gay men have fantasized about it vs. actually done it, historical literature about double penetration, and weird porn laws.
In this episode: News- 4:10 || Main Topic (Double Penetration)- 10:59 || Gayest & Straightest- 1:13:59
If you want to join Mike and Kyle on their 2027 Mexican Riviera cruise, visit gayishpodcast.com/cruise to sign up. Make sure to check Gayish as the podcast you’re attending for.
On the Patreon bonus segment, Mike and Kyle gangbang. If you want to support our show while getting ad-free episodes a day early, go to www.patreon.com/gayishpodcast. Get the full scoop on all the exciting additions we’ve recently made to Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/gayishpodcast/posts/exciting-news-163749474.
- We’re trying our best, okay? It’s time for magic, and that means Harry Houdini, magic’s connection to buggery, Magic the Gathering, the magic of bisexuals, Magic Johnson, and Siegfried and Roy.
In this episode: News- 2:51 || Main Topic (Magic)- 11:11 || Gayest & Straightest- 1:17:17
If you want to join Mike and Kyle on their 2027 Mexican Riviera cruise, visit gayishpodcast.com/cruise to sign up. Make sure to check Gayish as the podcast you’re attending for.
On the Patreon bonus segment, it's card trick or sex move. If you want to support our show while getting ad-free episodes a day early, go to www.patreon.com/gayishpodcast. Get the full scoop on all the exciting additions we’ve recently made to Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/gayishpodcast/posts/exciting-news-163749474.
- We’re tempting the shadowbanning gods by posting this episode, title intact. Mike and Kyle dive into fag hags. Is it just misogyny? As “fag” is reclaimed by the gay community, is so too “fag hag” being reclaimed? And what is her connection to burned bottom rice?
In this episode: News- 3:16 || Main Topic (Fag Hags)- 12:32 || Gayest & Straightest- 1:14:50
If you want to join Mike and Kyle on their 2027 Mexican Riviera cruise, visit gayishpodcast.com/cruise to sign up. Make sure to check Gayish as the podcast you’re attending for.
On the Patreon bonus segment, Kyle tells Mike about the American Miss Fag Hag Pageants. If you want to support our show while getting ad-free episodes a day early, go to www.patreon.com/gayishpodcast. Get the full scoop on all the exciting additions we’ve recently made to Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/gayishpodcast/posts/exciting-news-163749474.
- Mike and Kyle talk to Paul and Pablo from the Scared Gay! podcast about why gays love horror, horror as the red-headed stepchild of the film world, The Substance, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the “art” of “podcasting,” and more.
Listen to Scared Gay! on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcast!
In this episode: News- 1:39 || Main Topic (Horror)- 9:25 || Guest (Paul and Pablo from the Scared Gay! podcast)- 14:30 || Gayest & Straightest- 52:46
If you want to join Mike and Kyle on their 2027 Mexican Riviera cruise, visit gayishpodcast.com/cruise to sign up. Make sure to check Gayish as the podcast you’re attending for.
On the Patreon bonus segment, Derek joins for a guest appearance! If you want to support our show while getting ad-free episodes a day early, go to www.patreon.com/gayishpodcast. Get the full scoop on all the exciting additions we’ve recently made to Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/gayishpodcast/posts/exciting-news-163749474.
- If there’s one things Kyle’s fulla, it’s… okay, well the second thing he’s fulla is regrets. Mike and Kyle talk to the drag queen, the social media sensation, and the internet’s grandmother, Fulla Regrets. Michael Staffieri joins us to tell us about creating the character Fulla Regrets, Instagram face filters, his love for his grandmother, the worst job he’s ever had, turning self-loathing into art, and, of course, regrets, including regrets about coming out, Fulla Regrets’ (lack of) regrets, and regretting the chances he didn’t take.
Follow Fulla Regrets on Instagram @fulla_regrets, TikTok @fullaregrets, and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Authorized-Fulla-Regrets-61574336185345/), and get your Fulla Regrets merch at The Little Shop of Regrets (https://little-shop-of-regrets.printify.me/).
In this episode: News- 1:48 || Main Topic (Regrets)- 6:46 || Guest (Fulla Regrets)- 12:27 || Gayest & Straightest- 48:23
If you want to join Mike and Kyle on their 2027 Mexican Riviera cruise, visit gayishpodcast.com/cruise to sign up. Make sure to check Gayish as the podcast you’re attending for.
On the Patreon bonus segment, Mike and Kyle read the internet's regrets. If you want to support our show while getting ad-free episodes a day early, go to www.patreon.com/gayishpodcast. Get the full scoop on all the exciting additions we’ve recently made to Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/gayishpodcast/posts/exciting-news-163749474.
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About Gayish Podcast
Featured in Buzzfeed, Oprah Magazine, Esquire, and Queerty, Gayish is an award-winning podcast that breaks down one gay stereotype each week. Mike and Kyle bring humor, honesty, and irreverence to topics like the hanky code, depression, and open relationships. Past guests have included Jinkx Monsoon, YouTuber Davey Wavey, gay porn star Calvin Banks, disability activist Andrew Gurza, a gay priest, a trans atheist, and Mike’s wildly supportive mom.Podcast website
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