If there’s one things Kyle’s fulla, it’s… okay, well the second thing he’s fulla is regrets. Mike and Kyle talk to the drag queen, the social media sensation, and the internet’s grandmother, Fulla Regrets. Michael Staffieri joins us to tell us about creating the character Fulla Regrets, Instagram face filters, his love for his grandmother, the worst job he’s ever had, turning self-loathing into art, and, of course, regrets, including regrets about coming out, Fulla Regrets’ (lack of) regrets, and regretting the chances he didn’t take.



Follow Fulla Regrets on Instagram @fulla_regrets, TikTok @fullaregrets, and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Authorized-Fulla-Regrets-61574336185345/), and get your Fulla Regrets merch at The Little Shop of Regrets (https://little-shop-of-regrets.printify.me/).



In this episode: News- 1:48 || Main Topic (Regrets)- 6:46 || Guest (Fulla Regrets)- 12:27 || Gayest & Straightest- 48:23



If you want to join Mike and Kyle on their 2027 Mexican Riviera cruise, visit gayishpodcast.com/cruise to sign up. Make sure to check Gayish as the podcast you’re attending for.



On the Patreon bonus segment, Mike and Kyle read the internet's regrets. If you want to support our show while getting ad-free episodes a day early, go to www.patreon.com/gayishpodcast. Get the full scoop on all the exciting additions we’ve recently made to Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/gayishpodcast/posts/exciting-news-163749474.