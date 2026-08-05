Fitness Confidential with Vinnie Tortorich

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2781 episodes
- Episode 2836 - Vinnie Tortorich and Chris Shaffer discuss coffee and nerve health, the Mediterranean diet, and the effects of sweeteners on gut health. https://vinnietortorich.com/2026/08/coffee-and-nerve-health-episode-2836 PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS Pure Vitamin Club Pure Coffee Club NSNG® Foods VILLA CAPPELLI EAT HAPPY KITCHEN YOU CAN WATCH THIS EPISODE ON YOUTUBE - @FitnessConfidential Podcast Vinnie's workout videos are available to purchase! Choose from a 2-day, 4-day, or 6-day workout–or buy all three at a discount! TO PURCHASE VINNIE'S WORKOUT VIDEOS, CLICK THIS LINK: https://vinnietortorich.com/workout Coffee and Nerve Health Coffee study from Texas A&M shows the downstream effects of coffee. (4:00) The study suggests that, besides the heart benefits, coffee may also have a positive effect on nerve health. They briefly discuss Brian Johnson's experimentation for increasing longevity, and his recent diagnosis with autoimmune disease. (5:30) Olive oil, fish, and reducing refined carbohydrates increase two beneficial mitochondrial peptides. (17:00) The Mediterranean diet isn't a diet; there is too much variation in Mediterranean regions to define it at all. (22:00) Go to Vinnie's YouTube channel for visual reference during the conversation. (25:00) @FitnessConfidential Podcast Artificial sweeteners are bad for your gut. (38:00) Combined with additional things like antidepressants, it made gut diversity even worse. Vinnie explains why he tries to encourage people to go cold turkey away from sugar and sweeteners. (43:00) The use of a "crutch" may feel necessary, but sometimes it's best to jump straight into the new habit. Check out the Aletha Hip HookTM that Vinnie uses to reduce pain and increase mobility: You can purchase your own through Vinnie's website here: https://vinnietortorich.com/hook Anna's products are now linked to PureVitamin Club's website. Look under the "Food and Snacks" section to purchase them there, too. https://purevitaminclub.com/collections/food-and-snacks Vinnie hopes to add other products as well, all of which will be health-related. The NSNG® VIP GROUP IS NOW CLOSED AGAIN AS OF SUNDAY, MARCH 15TH Anna's next cookbook, Eat Happy Cocktail Hour, is filled with cocktails, mocktails, and appetizers and is available for pre-order right now. If you pre-order, you'll get bonus goodies! You can pre-order from a wide variety of booksellers at https://eathappycocktailhour.com/ Please save your receipt from wherever you pre-order; you'll need it for your bonuses! Physical Release Date is October 2026 You can book a consultation with Vinnie to get guidance on your goals. https://vinnietortorich.com/phone-consultation-2/ More News Serena has added some of her clothing suggestions and beauty product suggestions to Vinnie's Amazon Recommended Products link. Self Care, Beauty, and Grooming Products that Actually Work! https://www.amazon.com/shop/vinnietortorich/list/3GPVU29UHHPMY?ref_=aipsflist Don't forget to check out Serena Scott Thomas on Days of Our Lives on Peacock. "Dirty Keto" is available on Amazon! You can purchase or rent it here.https://amzn.to/4d9agj1 Please make sure to watch, rate, and review it! Eat Happy Italian, Anna's second cookbook, is available! You can go to https://eathappyitalian.com You can order it from Vinnie's Book Club. https://amzn.to/3ucIXm Anna's recipes are in her cookbooks, on her website, and on Substack —they will spice up your day! https://annavocino.substack.com/ PURCHASE DIRTY KETO (2024) The documentary launched in August 2024! Order it TODAY! This is Vinnie's fourth documentary in just over five years. Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. Additionally, the more views it receives, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! PURCHASE BEYOND IMPOSSIBLE (2022) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries FAT: A DOCUMENTARY 2 (2021) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries FAT: A DOCUMENTARY (2019) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries
- Episode 2835 - Vinnie Tortorich and Anna Vocino discuss why Vinnie feels he was bamboozled recently and how food addiction is real. https://vinnietortorich.com/2026/08/bamboozled-episode-2835 PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS Pure Vitamin Club Pure Coffee Club NSNG® Foods VILLA CAPPELLI EAT HAPPY KITCHEN YOU CAN WATCH THIS EPISODE ON YOUTUBE - @FitnessConfidential Podcast Vinnie's workout videos are available to purchase! Choose from a 2-day, 4-day, or 6-day workout–or buy all three at a discount! TO PURCHASE VINNIE'S WORKOUT VIDEOS, CLICK THIS LINK: https://vinnietortorich.com/workout Bamboozled! Vinnie talks about his training days in Santa Monica. (3:00) Vinnie had a recent podcast guest that didn't sit well with him. He's not going to say the name because he doesn't want to hurt the person; however, the interview was a big disappointment. (6:15) Vinnie felt bamboozled. The person also didn't realize he was being interviewed by someone who knows about health and weight loss! NSNG and going low-carb can cut the "food noise." (27:00) Anna just auditioned for a voice-over job for a Big Pharma company. (30:00) Big Pharma has billions to push their meds. They call Vinnie's brother Mark to discuss medications. (37:00) Mark's wife has been joining him at the gym. (40:00) Food addiction is a very real challenge. (51:00) Mark has been meal-prepping for himself and others. (58:00) He has also been going to the gym consistently for the past nine months. He has a strong "Why" that motivates him. (1:00:00) Check out the Aletha Hip HookTM that Vinnie uses to reduce pain and increase mobility: You can purchase your own through Vinnie's website here: https://vinnietortorich.com/hook Anna's products are now linked to PureVitamin Club's website. Look under the "Food and Snacks" section to purchase them there, too. https://purevitaminclub.com/collections/food-and-snacks Vinnie hopes to add other products as well, all of which will be health-related. The NSNG® VIP GROUP IS NOW CLOSED AGAIN AS OF SUNDAY, MARCH 15TH Anna's next cookbook, Eat Happy Cocktail Hour, is filled with cocktails, mocktails, and appetizers and is available for pre-order right now. If you pre-order, you'll get bonus goodies! You can pre-order from a wide variety of booksellers at https://eathappycocktailhour.com/ Please save your receipt from wherever you pre-order; you'll need it for your bonuses! Physical Release Date is October 2026 You can book a consultation with Vinnie to get guidance on your goals. https://vinnietortorich.com/phone-consultation-2/ More News Serena has added some of her clothing suggestions and beauty product suggestions to Vinnie's Amazon Recommended Products link. Self Care, Beauty, and Grooming Products that Actually Work! https://www.amazon.com/shop/vinnietortorich/list/3GPVU29UHHPMY?ref_=aipsflist Don't forget to check out Serena Scott Thomas on Days of Our Lives on Peacock. "Dirty Keto" is available on Amazon! You can purchase or rent it here.https://amzn.to/4d9agj1 Please make sure to watch, rate, and review it! Eat Happy Italian, Anna's second cookbook, is available! You can go to https://eathappyitalian.com You can order it from Vinnie's Book Club. https://amzn.to/3ucIXm Anna's recipes are in her cookbooks, on her website, and on Substack —they will spice up your day! https://annavocino.substack.com/ PURCHASE DIRTY KETO (2024) The documentary launched in August 2024! Order it TODAY! This is Vinnie's fourth documentary in just over five years. Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. Additionally, the more views it receives, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! PURCHASE BEYOND IMPOSSIBLE (2022) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries FAT: A DOCUMENTARY 2 (2021) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries FAT: A DOCUMENTARY (2019) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries
- Episode 2834 - Vinnie Tortorich speaks with Dr. Anthony Jay about his new book "Sugar Beat", cholesterol, and reversing plaque in your arteries. https://vinnietortorich.com/2026/07/reversing-plaque-dr-anthony-jay-episode-2834 PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS Pure Vitamin Club Pure Coffee Club NSNG® Foods VILLA CAPPELLI EAT HAPPY KITCHEN YOU CAN WATCH THIS EPISODE ON YOUTUBE - @FitnessConfidential Podcast Vinnie's workout videos are available to purchase! Choose from a 2-day, 4-day, or 6-day workout–or buy all three at a discount! TO PURCHASE VINNIE'S WORKOUT VIDEOS, CLICK THIS LINK: https://vinnietortorich.com/workout Reversing Plaque Dr. Jay has been on the show before, but he has a new book coming out called "Sugar Beat." https://amzn.to/4pAxntz (3:00) The book focuses on how sugar causes plaque in the arteries and how you can reverse plaque. Insulin resistance is the biggest driver of plaque. Using a CGM can help you monitor your blood glucose. (11:00) Let's talk about fats. (13:30) Animal fats are great, but watching the omega-6 to omega-3 ratio is important. Omega-6 fats tend to oxidize faster and can also build up in your body and take years to break down. (15:00) They discuss the summer of sports and how some athletes might be fueling. (22:00) Certain health tests can be manipulated. (36:00) They discuss cholesterol and its importance. (47:00) Rapatha has bad regular side effects, such as diabetes. There are very limited, specific reasons to go on a statin. (49:30) Can you reverse plaque buildup? (51:00) Diet, exercise, and fasting are your best bet; then consider supplementation. What is Dr. Jay's opinion on DHEA supplementation? (1:03:00) Dr. Jay offers health consultations using the DNA information you provide. https://www.ajconsultingcompany.com Check out the Aletha Hip HookTM that Vinnie uses to reduce pain and increase mobility: You can purchase your own through Vinnie's website here: https://vinnietortorich.com/hook Anna's products are now linked to PureVitamin Club's website. Look under the "Food and Snacks" section to purchase them there, too. https://purevitaminclub.com/collections/food-and-snacks Vinnie hopes to add other products as well, all of which will be health-related. The NSNG® VIP GROUP IS NOW CLOSED AGAIN AS OF SUNDAY, MARCH 15TH Anna's next cookbook, Eat Happy Cocktail Hour, is filled with cocktails, mocktails, and appetizers and is available for pre-order right now. If you pre-order, you'll get bonus goodies! You can pre-order from a wide variety of booksellers at https://eathappycocktailhour.com/ Please save your receipt from wherever you pre-order; you'll need it for your bonuses! Physical Release Date is October 2026 You can book a consultation with Vinnie to get guidance on your goals. https://vinnietortorich.com/phone-consultation-2/ More News Serena has added some of her clothing suggestions and beauty product suggestions to Vinnie's Amazon Recommended Products link. Self Care, Beauty, and Grooming Products that Actually Work! https://www.amazon.com/shop/vinnietortorich/list/3GPVU29UHHPMY?ref_=aipsflist Don't forget to check out Serena Scott Thomas on Days of Our Lives on Peacock. "Dirty Keto" is available on Amazon! You can purchase or rent it here.https://amzn.to/4d9agj1 Please make sure to watch, rate, and review it! Eat Happy Italian, Anna's second cookbook, is available! You can go to https://eathappyitalian.com You can order it from Vinnie's Book Club. https://amzn.to/3ucIXm Anna's recipes are in her cookbooks, on her website, and on Substack —they will spice up your day! https://annavocino.substack.com/ PURCHASE DIRTY KETO (2024) The documentary launched in August 2024! Order it TODAY! This is Vinnie's fourth documentary in just over five years. Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. Additionally, the more views it receives, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! PURCHASE BEYOND IMPOSSIBLE (2022) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries FAT: A DOCUMENTARY 2 (2021) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries FAT: A DOCUMENTARY (2019) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries
- Episode 2833 - Vinnie Tortorich and Chris Shaffer discuss success from resilience, healthy aging, food addiction, and social media influencers' advice. https://vinnietortorich.com/2026/07/success-from-resilience-episode-2833 PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS Pure Vitamin Club Pure Coffee Club NSNG® Foods VILLA CAPPELLI EAT HAPPY KITCHEN YOU CAN WATCH THIS EPISODE ON YOUTUBE - @FitnessConfidential Podcast Vinnie's workout videos are available to purchase! Choose from a 2-day, 4-day, or 6-day workout–or buy all three at a discount! TO PURCHASE VINNIE'S WORKOUT VIDEOS, CLICK THIS LINK: https://vinnietortorich.com/workout Success from Resilience Vinnie argues that people who achieve big things keep going through pain, setbacks, and repeated failure. (4:00) He uses examples like Elon Musk, Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, and Lou Gehrig to illustrate that success usually follows repeated misses. Success is measured by failure tolerance, or, as Vinnie likes to call it, FQ (Failure Quotient). Resilience is important in life, and the only way to build it is through challenges. Accountability and consistency matter more than motivation alone, especially with weight loss and addiction. He says food addiction is real and that tools like GLP-1s are not a cure-all. Vinnie has a 45th high school reunion coming up. (33:00) He recounts the previous reunion he went to several years ago. The reunion story becomes a reflection on time, aging, lost classmates, and the shock of seeing how much people change. He became motivated to train harder and stay in shape for longevity and health. Is social media fitness advice targeted at women, myth or truth? (41:00) They review four specific claims regarding eating, fasting, and working out. Vinnie's advice: eat real food, train, hydrate, and don't get distracted by fitness influencer contradictions. Supply, cost, and food politics often make healthy eating harder due to economics and policy. Check out the Aletha Hip HookTM that Vinnie uses to reduce pain and increase mobility: You can purchase your own through Vinnie's website here: https://vinnietortorich.com/hook Anna's products are now linked to PureVitamin Club's website. Look under the "Food and Snacks" section to purchase them there, too. https://purevitaminclub.com/collections/food-and-snacks Vinnie hopes to add other products as well, all of which will be health-related. The NSNG® VIP GROUP IS NOW CLOSED AGAIN AS OF SUNDAY, MARCH 15TH Anna's next cookbook, Eat Happy Cocktail Hour, is filled with cocktails, mocktails, and appetizers and is available for pre-order right now. If you pre-order, you'll get bonus goodies! You can pre-order from a wide variety of booksellers at https://eathappycocktailhour.com/ Please save your receipt from wherever you pre-order; you'll need it for your bonuses! Physical Release Date is October 2026 You can book a consultation with Vinnie to get guidance on your goals. https://vinnietortorich.com/phone-consultation-2/ More News Serena has added some of her clothing suggestions and beauty product suggestions to Vinnie's Amazon Recommended Products link. Self Care, Beauty, and Grooming Products that Actually Work! https://www.amazon.com/shop/vinnietortorich/list/3GPVU29UHHPMY?ref_=aipsflist Don't forget to check out Serena Scott Thomas on Days of Our Lives on Peacock. "Dirty Keto" is available on Amazon! You can purchase or rent it here.https://amzn.to/4d9agj1 Please make sure to watch, rate, and review it! Eat Happy Italian, Anna's second cookbook, is available! You can go to https://eathappyitalian.com You can order it from Vinnie's Book Club. https://amzn.to/3ucIXm Anna's recipes are in her cookbooks, on her website, and on Substack —they will spice up your day! https://annavocino.substack.com/ PURCHASE DIRTY KETO (2024) The documentary launched in August 2024! Order it TODAY! This is Vinnie's fourth documentary in just over five years. Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. Additionally, the more views it receives, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! PURCHASE BEYOND IMPOSSIBLE (2022) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries FAT: A DOCUMENTARY 2 (2021) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries FAT: A DOCUMENTARY (2019) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries
- Episode 2832 - Vinnie Tortorich and Anna Vocino discuss the price of eggs, the economics of groceries, and trends from the Food Show. https://vinnietortorich.com/2026/07/economics-of-groceries-episode-2832 PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS Pure Vitamin Club Pure Coffee Club NSNG® Foods VILLA CAPPELLI EAT HAPPY KITCHEN YOU CAN WATCH THIS EPISODE ON YOUTUBE - @FitnessConfidential Podcast Vinnie's workout videos are available to purchase! Choose from a 2-day, 4-day, or 6-day workout–or buy all three at a discount! TO PURCHASE VINNIE'S WORKOUT VIDEOS, CLICK THIS LINK: https://vinnietortorich.com/workout The Economics of Groceries Vinnie has been battling a virus, but don't worry—he's winning. (2:00) Grocery store pricing appears to be an "egg collusion" going on behind the scenes. (4:30) The quality of eggs matters, in the long run; however, do what you can. (11:00) Anna reads a portion of the Wall Street Journal article describing it. (8:00) Anna and Eat Happy Kitchen are working to keep her products reasonably priced. (22:00) Trends from the Food Show. (30:00) "Functional" beats "conventional." There is a certain "premiumization" of products happening, like bone broth; Anna gives other examples. Adaptogens (like various mushrooms) have been getting a big push, too. (36:00) Seed oils have become a bipartisan political issue. (39:00) Non-UPF labels are coming as a new certification. (46:00) Red Vines is an example of ingredients that do not match the claims on the nutrition panel. How labels are designed makes a difference, too. The lie is next to the truth. Don't be fooled by all the "protein" additives. It's all a lie. (55:00) Check out the Aletha Hip HookTM that Vinnie uses to reduce pain and increase mobility: You can purchase your own through Vinnie's website here: https://vinnietortorich.com/hook Anna's products are now linked to PureVitamin Club's website. Look under the "Food and Snacks" section to purchase them there, too. https://purevitaminclub.com/collections/food-and-snacks Vinnie hopes to add other products as well, all of which will be health-related. The NSNG® VIP GROUP IS NOW CLOSED AGAIN AS OF SUNDAY, MARCH 15TH Anna's next cookbook, Eat Happy Cocktail Hour, is filled with cocktails, mocktails, and appetizers and is available for pre-order right now. If you pre-order, you'll get bonus goodies! You can preorder from a wide variety of booksellers at https://eathappycocktailhour.com/ Please save your receipt from wherever you preorder; you'll need it for your bonuses! Physical Release Date is October 2026 You can book a consultation with Vinnie to get guidance on your goals. https://vinnietortorich.com/phone-consultation-2/ More News Serena has added some of her clothing suggestions and beauty product suggestions to Vinnie's Amazon Recommended Products link. Self Care, Beauty, and Grooming Products that Actually Work! https://www.amazon.com/shop/vinnietortorich/list/3GPVU29UHHPMY?ref_=aipsflist Don't forget to check out Serena Scott Thomas on Days of Our Lives on Peacock. "Dirty Keto" is available on Amazon! You can purchase or rent it here.https://amzn.to/4d9agj1 Please make sure to watch, rate, and review it! Eat Happy Italian, Anna's second cookbook, is available! You can go to https://eathappyitalian.com You can order it from Vinnie's Book Club. https://amzn.to/3ucIXm Anna's recipes are in her cookbooks, on her website, and on Substack —they will spice up your day! https://annavocino.substack.com/ PURCHASE DIRTY KETO (2024) The documentary launched in August 2024! Order it TODAY! This is Vinnie's fourth documentary in just over five years. Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. Additionally, the more views it receives, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! PURCHASE BEYOND IMPOSSIBLE (2022) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries FAT: A DOCUMENTARY 2 (2021) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries FAT: A DOCUMENTARY (2019) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries
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About Fitness Confidential
Fitness and weight loss expert Vinnie Tortorich, the author of the best-selling book "Fitness Confidential", dispels the widespread mistaken beliefs regarding weight loss and exercise and teaches us how to lose weight, get fit and reclaim our lives. Using his 35 years of experience in the fitness and weight loss industry in Hollywood combined with an absolute commitment to good health, Vinnie has helped hundreds of thousands of people around the world lose hundreds of thousands of unhealthy pounds in an easy and sustainable way. His listeners love him for his fearless humor, tireless honesty, extraordinary nose for BS, and simple message. Join Vinnie and his inspiring guests - doctors, scientists. researchers, journalists, farmers, athletes, and more - to hear the latest scientific discoveries and unravel the myths that have been hampering our health. Laugh your way to health and fitness with Fitness Confidential and Vinnie Tortorich.Podcast website
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