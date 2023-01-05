Fitness Confidential with Vinnie Tortorich

Living An Optimal Life - Episode 2325

Episode 2325 - On this Monday's show Vinnie Tortorich and Anna Vocino give an Exercise 101 guide and discuss the goal of living an optimal life, and more. https://vinnietortorich.com/2023/05/living-an-optimal-life-epsiode-2325 PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS LIVING AN OPTIMAL LIFE Vinnie and Anna have gone over the basics of NSNG® nutrition; now it's time to go over exercise. There is no doubt that exercise will help you live not only a "normal" life but an optimal one! Vinnie goes over what he recently saw at the gym; how even when some people are at the gym they are not really working out, especially if they are "death scrolling". In earlier years, it was the norm for people to be active all day; but now our modern lifestyles have trained us to be weak. Vinnie and Anna chat about recent goals and talk about being "fit to do what". This leads to chatting a bit about CrossFit and Lance Armstrong and the issues Vinnie has with them. (20:30) Anna tells Vinnie about what she has been doing for her exercise goals and how she is doing so far this year. (27:40) She's also added cold plunging, and now she can't imagine starting her morning without it. Anna loves challenges because it is good to put one's body under hormetic stress. It's also good because it helps you address where you may need to make adjustments. THE IMPORTANCE OF MOVEMENT Vinnie goes over why weight training is so important, and the best kinds of moves to do. (39:20) You don't have to go hardcore--just start from where you are and make incremental improvements. He gives a general way to think about how much weight and repetitions to do. He also addresses abs/core. They discuss the very important issue of bone health, especially as we age. (48:45) Vinnie explains the distinction between weight bearing and weight lifting. Things like cycling and swimming are good for you, but are not weight-bearing, so it doesn't improve bone strength. You cannot afford NOT to exercise. (54:40) It used to be people would get 12 hours of activity a day due to the type of work there was. Now people balk at the idea of getting even 7 hours in a week! Eating a low-carb lifestyle along with exercise will magnify your weight loss and health results! Anna adds that there is a mental transition that often occurs that makes people want to move more, even when they hadn't been active or athletic before in their lives. (55:00) There are a few more comments about things like TRX and other exercises and how they can be helpful and/or convenient. Also, listen for the May promo code for NSNG® Foods' offer! PURCHASE BEYOND IMPOSSIBLE (2022) The documentary launched on January 11! Order it TODAY! This is Vinnie’s third documentary in just over three years. Get it now on Apple TV (iTunes) and/or Amazon Video! Link to the film on Apple TV (iTunes): Then, Share this link with friends, too! It's also now available on Amazon (the USA only for now)! Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! FAT: A DOCUMENTARY 2 (2021) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. The more views, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! FAT: A DOCUMENTARY (2019) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. The more views, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter!