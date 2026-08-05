Fitness Confidential with Vinnie Tortorich

Episode 2834 - Vinnie Tortorich speaks with Dr. Anthony Jay about his new book "Sugar Beat", cholesterol, and reversing plaque in your arteries. https://vinnietortorich.com/2026/07/reversing-plaque-dr-anthony-jay-episode-2834 PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS Pure Vitamin Club Pure Coffee Club NSNG® Foods VILLA CAPPELLI EAT HAPPY KITCHEN YOU CAN WATCH THIS EPISODE ON YOUTUBE - @FitnessConfidential Podcast Vinnie's workout videos are available to purchase! Choose from a 2-day, 4-day, or 6-day workout–or buy all three at a discount! TO PURCHASE VINNIE'S WORKOUT VIDEOS, CLICK THIS LINK: https://vinnietortorich.com/workout Reversing Plaque Dr. Jay has been on the show before, but he has a new book coming out called "Sugar Beat." https://amzn.to/4pAxntz (3:00) The book focuses on how sugar causes plaque in the arteries and how you can reverse plaque. Insulin resistance is the biggest driver of plaque. Using a CGM can help you monitor your blood glucose. (11:00) Let's talk about fats. (13:30) Animal fats are great, but watching the omega-6 to omega-3 ratio is important. Omega-6 fats tend to oxidize faster and can also build up in your body and take years to break down. (15:00) They discuss the summer of sports and how some athletes might be fueling. (22:00) Certain health tests can be manipulated. (36:00) They discuss cholesterol and its importance. (47:00) Rapatha has bad regular side effects, such as diabetes. There are very limited, specific reasons to go on a statin. (49:30) Can you reverse plaque buildup? (51:00) Diet, exercise, and fasting are your best bet; then consider supplementation. What is Dr. Jay's opinion on DHEA supplementation? (1:03:00) Dr. Jay offers health consultations using the DNA information you provide. https://www.ajconsultingcompany.com Check out the Aletha Hip HookTM that Vinnie uses to reduce pain and increase mobility: You can purchase your own through Vinnie's website here: https://vinnietortorich.com/hook Anna's products are now linked to PureVitamin Club's website. Look under the "Food and Snacks" section to purchase them there, too. https://purevitaminclub.com/collections/food-and-snacks Vinnie hopes to add other products as well, all of which will be health-related. The NSNG® VIP GROUP IS NOW CLOSED AGAIN AS OF SUNDAY, MARCH 15TH Anna's next cookbook, Eat Happy Cocktail Hour, is filled with cocktails, mocktails, and appetizers and is available for pre-order right now. If you pre-order, you'll get bonus goodies! You can pre-order from a wide variety of booksellers at https://eathappycocktailhour.com/ Please save your receipt from wherever you pre-order; you'll need it for your bonuses! Physical Release Date is October 2026 You can book a consultation with Vinnie to get guidance on your goals. https://vinnietortorich.com/phone-consultation-2/ More News Serena has added some of her clothing suggestions and beauty product suggestions to Vinnie's Amazon Recommended Products link. Self Care, Beauty, and Grooming Products that Actually Work! https://www.amazon.com/shop/vinnietortorich/list/3GPVU29UHHPMY?ref_=aipsflist Don't forget to check out Serena Scott Thomas on Days of Our Lives on Peacock. "Dirty Keto" is available on Amazon! You can purchase or rent it here.https://amzn.to/4d9agj1 Please make sure to watch, rate, and review it! Eat Happy Italian, Anna's second cookbook, is available! You can go to https://eathappyitalian.com You can order it from Vinnie's Book Club. https://amzn.to/3ucIXm Anna's recipes are in her cookbooks, on her website, and on Substack —they will spice up your day! https://annavocino.substack.com/ PURCHASE DIRTY KETO (2024) The documentary launched in August 2024! Order it TODAY! This is Vinnie's fourth documentary in just over five years. Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. Additionally, the more views it receives, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! PURCHASE BEYOND IMPOSSIBLE (2022) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries FAT: A DOCUMENTARY 2 (2021) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries FAT: A DOCUMENTARY (2019) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: https://vinnietortorich.com/documentaries