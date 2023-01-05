Fitness Confidential with Vinnie Tortorich

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Map of a Consult - Episode 2326
    Episode 2326 - On this Wednesday's show Vinnie Tortorich and Gina Grad discuss the influx of new NSNG® followers, what a "map of a consult" looks like, and much more. https://vinnietortorich.com/2023/05/map-of-a-consult-episode-2326 PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS MAP OF A CONSULT After a little chat about music from the 1990s, Vinnie and Gina discuss the newer influx of Mike Rowe listeners. (8:00) One in particular caught his attention, and they chat about why. Gina asks Vinnie what a "map of a consult" looks like. (12:20) They discuss Gina's first time meeting Vinnie and getting introduced to NSNG®. Gina describes how she had been immersed in a "diet mentality" from a very young age. At first, she was skeptical about NSNG® as it contradicted everything she had been previously told. She also struggled with things like society's idealized version of beauty and slimness. This leads to a discussion about Gina's recent much-needed breast reduction surgery and its challenges. (19:00) They also discuss Vinnie's mother, Marie, who had fallen and hurt her hip and shoulder. (28:00) Vinnie explains what he did to help Marie avoid surgery. He also helped her lose weight during the time she was recovering; as a result, Marie is back at her high school weight. Also, listen for the May promo code for NSNG® Foods' offer!   PURCHASE BEYOND IMPOSSIBLE (2022) The documentary launched on January 11! Order it TODAY! This is Vinnie’s third documentary in just over three years. Get it now on Apple TV (iTunes) and/or Amazon Video! Link to the film on Apple TV (iTunes):  Then, Share this link with friends, too! It's also now available on Amazon (the USA only for now)!  Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! FAT: A DOCUMENTARY 2 (2021) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. The more views, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! FAT: A DOCUMENTARY (2019) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. The more views, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter!  
    5/3/2023
    40:13
  • Living An Optimal Life - Episode 2325
    Episode 2325 - On this Monday's show Vinnie Tortorich and Anna Vocino give an Exercise 101 guide and discuss the goal of living an optimal life, and more. https://vinnietortorich.com/2023/05/living-an-optimal-life-epsiode-2325 PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS LIVING AN OPTIMAL LIFE Vinnie and Anna have gone over the basics of NSNG® nutrition; now it's time to go over exercise. There is no doubt that exercise will help you live not only a "normal" life but an optimal one! Vinnie goes over what he recently saw at the gym; how even when some people are at the gym they are not really working out, especially if they are "death scrolling". In earlier years, it was the norm for people to be active all day; but now our modern lifestyles have trained us to be weak. Vinnie and Anna chat about recent goals and talk about being "fit to do what". This leads to chatting a bit about CrossFit and Lance Armstrong and the issues Vinnie has with them. (20:30) Anna tells Vinnie about what she has been doing for her exercise goals and how she is doing so far this year. (27:40) She's also added cold plunging, and now she can't imagine starting her morning without it. Anna loves challenges because it is good to put one's body under hormetic stress. It's also good because it helps you address where you may need to make adjustments. THE IMPORTANCE OF MOVEMENT Vinnie goes over why weight training is so important, and the best kinds of moves to do. (39:20) You don't have to go hardcore--just start from where you are and make incremental improvements. He gives a general way to think about how much weight and repetitions to do. He also addresses abs/core. They discuss the very important issue of bone health, especially as we age. (48:45) Vinnie explains the distinction between weight bearing and weight lifting. Things like cycling and swimming are good for you, but are not weight-bearing, so it doesn't improve bone strength. You cannot afford NOT to exercise. (54:40) It used to be people would get 12 hours of activity a day due to the type of work there was. Now people balk at the idea of getting even 7 hours in a week! Eating a low-carb lifestyle along with exercise will magnify your weight loss and health results! Anna adds that there is a mental transition that often occurs that makes people want to move more, even when they hadn't been active or athletic before in their lives. (55:00) There are a few more comments about things like TRX and other exercises and how they can be helpful and/or convenient. Also, listen for the May promo code for NSNG® Foods' offer! PURCHASE BEYOND IMPOSSIBLE (2022) The documentary launched on January 11! Order it TODAY! This is Vinnie’s third documentary in just over three years. Get it now on Apple TV (iTunes) and/or Amazon Video! Link to the film on Apple TV (iTunes):  Then, Share this link with friends, too! It's also now available on Amazon (the USA only for now)!  Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! FAT: A DOCUMENTARY 2 (2021) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. The more views, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! FAT: A DOCUMENTARY (2019) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. The more views, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter!  
    5/1/2023
    1:15:48
  • Being Honest With Yourself - Episode 2324
    Episode 2324 - On this Friday's show Vinnie Tortorich welcomes back NSNG® success story Scott King and they discuss new challenges, being honest with yourself, that it's the journey, not the destination, and more. https://vinnietortorich.com/2024/04/being-honest-yourself-episode-2324 PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS BEING HONEST WITH YOURSELF Vinnie welcomes back longtime NSNG® success story, Scott King. Scott reviews his health and weight loss history and how he discovered Vinnie. (6:00) Scott was at one time 600 lbs., had gastric bypass surgery, but gained a lot of the weight back. Scott knew he had to change his lifestyle when he realized, in a scary situation, he wouldn't be able to help his family. Vinnie noticed a recent Instagram post by Scott, where Scott revealed something he had been struggling with. It was a new bad habit: he shares that he had gotten addicted to "zero sugar" energy drinks. Scott's sugar cravings came back, even after years of not having cravings by living an NSNG® lifestyle. Scott recommends always being honest with yourself and your habits, so you don't fall back into them. Vinnie and Scott discuss energy drinks, the ingredients, and the detrimental effects they have on your body. (23:00) Scott has decided to give himself a new challenge, a longer-range Ironman Triathlon. (35:00) Vinnie shares some advice, both about the experience and the training. Vinnie emphasizes that it's all about the good memories and the journey, not the destination. [the_ad id="20253"] PURCHASE BEYOND IMPOSSIBLE The documentary launched on January 11! Order it TODAY! This is Vinnie’s third documentary in just over three years. Get it now on Apple TV (iTunes) and/or Amazon Video! Link to the film on Apple TV (iTunes):  Then, Share this link with friends, too! It's also now available on Amazon (the USA only for now)!  Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! FAT: A DOCUMENTARY 2 (2021) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. The more views, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! FAT: A DOCUMENTARY (2019) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. The more views, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter!  
    4/28/2023
    56:23
  • Behind the Curtain - Episode 2323
    Episode 2323 - On this Wednesday's show Vinnie Tortorich and Gina Grad discuss behind the curtain of the weight loss "reality" show "The Biggest Loser" and more. https:/vinnietortorich.com/2024/04/behind-the-curtain-episode-2323 PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS BEHIND THE CURTAIN Vinnie and Gina start the show with a little chat about music, cheeseburgers, and the failure rate of veganism. (2:30) Gina asks Vinnie about well-known television trainer Jillian Michaels. (7:00) Vinnie shares some thoughts about her, the show "The Biggest Loser" and what he knows went on behind the curtain. Vinnie had a chance to audition for the show and gives reasons why he chose not to. He and Gina believe Jillian is probably behaving as directed, however: It's a horrible way to treat people who are desperate to get help. The show's whole premise comes across as trying to help but is actually humiliating to the contestants. Vinnie then shares a bit about his experience training Margaret Cho and the one thing he laments about it. (27:30) Don't forget to look for Gina and Bryan Bishop (aka "Bald Bryan") on youtube . PLUS... Vinnie reveals a Pure Coffee Club special Promo Code. (LISTEN FOR IT!) [the_ad id="20253"] PURCHASE BEYOND IMPOSSIBLE The documentary launched on January 11! Order it TODAY! This is Vinnie’s third documentary in just over three years. Get it now on Apple TV (iTunes) and/or Amazon Video! Link to the film on Apple TV (iTunes):  Then, Share this link with friends, too! It's also now available on Amazon (the USA only for now)!  Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! FAT: A DOCUMENTARY 2 (2021) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. The more views, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! FAT: A DOCUMENTARY (2019) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. The more views, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter!  
    4/26/2023
    33:04
  • Midlife Challenges - Episode 2322
    Episode 2322- On this Monday's show Anna Vocino welcomes special surprise guest Serena Scott Thomas and they discuss "Solidcore" exercise, midlife challenges for women, and much more. https://vinnietortorich.com/2023/04/midlife-challenges-episode-2319 PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS MIDLIFE CHALLENGES Serena Scott Thomas joins Anna Vocino on this special episode as Vinnie is on vacation. (2:00) For exercise, Serena has been going to "Solidcore". (6:00) She gives the reason she started, how it's going, and all the benefits she's experiencing. She had a running injury but also realized how weak some of her stabilizing muscles were. She loves it so much she is obsessed and goes 4-5 times a week. It has made great changes in her strength and physique. Anna and Serena talk a bit about hormetic stressors: you have to have a certain amount of stress to grow and get stronger. (21:45) Anna's 50th birthday is coming up soon and they discuss aging and going into your next decades as strong and healthy as you can be. Anna suggests Dr. Peter Attia's book, "", which is about longevity. It's important to give yourself your best shot at life! Serena recently lost her mother, and she and Anna discuss handling grief, and comfort cravings (both physically and mentally). This leads to discussing self-reflection, self-forgiveness, and transgenerational trauma. MENOPAUSE Anna encourages men to listen to the conversation about menopause. (42:15) It will affect men as well, so they know how to help their significant others. The women discuss many of the midlife challenges, such as mood, brain fog, hot flashes, sleep issues, and much more. For many women, menopause is brutal; the changes can be overwhelming. There are not a lot of remedies for many of the issues; however, both women notice that they feel better when staying NSNG®. There are all kinds of inexpensive meds for men, but not many for women. Luckily, it has been found that previous concerns about hormone replacement therapy (HRT) have been incorrect. Make sure you speak to a doctor who is well-informed about the current research. Anna feels particularly overwhelmed at times as she is dealing with some of these issues while having the stress of starting a new business. This leads to a brief discussion about cold plunges, which Anna has been doing. [the_ad id="20253"] PURCHASE BEYOND IMPOSSIBLE The documentary launched on January 11! Order it TODAY! This is Vinnie’s third documentary in just over three years. Get it now on Apple TV (iTunes) and/or Amazon Video! Link to the film on Apple TV (iTunes):  Then, Share this link with friends, too! It's also now available on Amazon (the USA only for now)!  Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! FAT: A DOCUMENTARY 2 (2021) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. The more views, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter! FAT: A DOCUMENTARY (2019) Visit my new Documentaries HQ to find my films everywhere: Then, please share my fact-based, health-focused documentary series with your friends and family. The more views, the better it ranks, so please watch it again with a new friend! REVIEWS: Please submit your REVIEW after you watch my films. Your positive REVIEW does matter!  
    4/24/2023
    59:15

About Fitness Confidential with Vinnie Tortorich

Fitness and weight loss expert Vinnie Tortorich, author of best-selling book "Fitness Confidential", dispels the widespread mistaken beliefs regarding weight loss and exercise and teaches us how to lose weight, get fit and reclaim our lives. Using his 35 years of experience in the fitness and weight loss industry in Hollywood combined with an absolute commitment to good health, Vinnie has helped hundreds of thousands of people around the world lose hundreds of thousands of unhealthy pounds in an easy and sustainable way. His listeners love him for his fearless humor, tireless honesty, extraordinary nose for BS, and simple message. Join Vinnie and his inspiring guests - doctors, scientists. researchers, journalists, farmers, athletes and more - to hear the latest scientific discoveries and unravel the myths that have been hampering our health. Laugh your way to health and fitness with Fitness Confidential and Vinnie Tortorich.
