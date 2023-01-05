Fitness Confidential with Vinnie Tortorich

Midlife Challenges - Episode 2322
Episode 2322- On this Monday's show Anna Vocino welcomes special surprise guest Serena Scott Thomas and they discuss "Solidcore" exercise, midlife challenges for women, and much more. MIDLIFE CHALLENGES Serena Scott Thomas joins Anna Vocino on this special episode as Vinnie is on vacation. (2:00) For exercise, Serena has been going to "Solidcore". (6:00) She gives the reason she started, how it's going, and all the benefits she's experiencing. She had a running injury but also realized how weak some of her stabilizing muscles were. She loves it so much she is obsessed and goes 4-5 times a week. It has made great changes in her strength and physique. Anna and Serena talk a bit about hormetic stressors: you have to have a certain amount of stress to grow and get stronger. (21:45) Anna's 50th birthday is coming up soon and they discuss aging and going into your next decades as strong and healthy as you can be. Anna suggests Dr. Peter Attia's book, "", which is about longevity. It's important to give yourself your best shot at life! Serena recently lost her mother, and she and Anna discuss handling grief, and comfort cravings (both physically and mentally). This leads to discussing self-reflection, self-forgiveness, and transgenerational trauma. MENOPAUSE Anna encourages men to listen to the conversation about menopause. (42:15) It will affect men as well, so they know how to help their significant others. The women discuss many of the midlife challenges, such as mood, brain fog, hot flashes, sleep issues, and much more. For many women, menopause is brutal; the changes can be overwhelming. There are not a lot of remedies for many of the issues; however, both women notice that they feel better when staying NSNG®. There are all kinds of inexpensive meds for men, but not many for women. Luckily, it has been found that previous concerns about hormone replacement therapy (HRT) have been incorrect. Make sure you speak to a doctor who is well-informed about the current research. Anna feels particularly overwhelmed at times as she is dealing with some of these issues while having the stress of starting a new business. This leads to a brief discussion about cold plunges, which Anna has been doing.