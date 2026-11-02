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677 episodes
- Hello, my dear tingle-seeker, today I will be tucking in to sleep an amazing ASMRtist and my friend, Julie, from @FriendswithASMR . I wanted to create the simplest and purest version of what ASMR was for some of us as children. I miss being little and being gently tucked in at night like this. I wouldn't need my phone, or book or any nighttime ritual if someone helped me fall asleep like this! Julie has the ULTIMATE soft touch sessions that are available in person. You guys, she did one on me as well and I was in tingle city, omg! Check it out! Thank you for being here :) ♥
#ASMR #GentleWhispering
- Hey everybody! :) I decided to make another cust. service role play video (a long one) while I'm working on that make up role play video for you ;).. hehe. I hope you enjoy this one as well. :))) I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving or just a great weekend.. Thank you for everything! ;D Nail Polish Im wearing in this video is: Sally Hansen nailgrowthmiracle #220 Honor. :)Amazon MP3https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=ntt_srch_drd_B01BAXDICM?ie=UTF8&field-keywords=GentleWhispering&index=digital-music&search-type=ssGoogle Play MP3https://play.google.com/store/music/artist/Gentlewhispering?id=Apc4txglf3f2siowzgqccttky5i&hl=enSpotify MP3https://play.spotify.com/artist/3gkB9Cdx4UuWQxjhelyd87?play=true&utm_source=open.spotify.com&utm_medium=openiTunes MP3https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/gentlewhispering/id1077570705#see-all/top-songshttps://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/maria-gentlewhispering/id1048320316This recording is copyrighted 2012 by GentleWhispering, all rights reserved.
11/27/11
- Join Aunt Josephine on a crazy ride as she tells you secrets of all kinds! These are a 3 part series that I put together for you from past years as I find her quirky personality to be the perfect Halloween vibe. Enjoy! Thank you for being here :) ♥ 0:00:00 Aunt Josephine and silver coins0:36:12 Aunt Josephine's Mysteries 0:50:40 Aunt Josephine's Mysteries 2 Amazon Storefront https://www.amazon.com/shop/gentlewhisperingSpotify Video https://open.spotify.com/show/0kToYjBezGVp3B15I0vzA8Amazon Mp3 https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=ntt_srch_drd_B01BAXDICM?ie=UTF8&field-keywords=GentleWhispering&index=digital-music&search-type=ss YouTube Mp3 https://music.youtube.com/channel/UCAYaoy-i0_bTnd9yzzDMkhw Spotify Mp3 https://play.spotify.com/artist/3gkB9Cdx4UuWQxjhelyd87?play=true&utm_source=open.spotify.com&utm_medium=open iTunes Mp3 https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/gentlewhispering/id1077570705#see-all/top-songshttps://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/maria-gentlewhispering/id1048320316PayPal (Donations, if you feel you need to give back) https://www.paypal.me/GentleWhisperingEmail: MariaGentlewhispering@gmail.com#ASMR #GentleWhispering
- A little spooky, a little magical, and full of tingles! ✨ Enjoy 2 hours of my favorite Halloween ASMR moments, with mysterious characters, gentle whispers, enchanting little rituals, and cozy sounds. A touch of Halloween magic to help you relax, unwind, and drift off to sleep. ♥
0:00:00 Sassy Witch
0:31:28 Enchantress
1:03:46 Alien girl
1:43:44 Ambience
thank you for being here! :) ♥
#ASMR #GentleWhispering
- Let's gently remove all that negative energy and make room for a little peace. ♥ Through soft whispers, delicate hand movements, and little comforting rituals, I'll help you let go of what’s been weighing on you and surround you with positive thoughts and blessings. May you be happy, well, comfortable, and at peace. ✨ 00:00 Checking your anchors with candle 01:50 Marking spots with glass pen04:31 Pulling strings of negative energy, scissors cutting09:12 Mirror backwards look10:44 Pendant clearing12:00 Trusty rusty bell13:00 Hand sweeping 15:05 Candle test15:59 Chime test17:01 Collecting last drops and sending them back21:08 Consulting my book22:37 Upclose book pages, hushed whispers25:49 Papers and glass pen blessingsThank you for being here! ♥ :)Amazon Storefront https://www.amazon.com/shop/gentlewhisperingSpotify Video https://open.spotify.com/show/0kToYjBezGVp3B15I0vzA8Amazon Mp3 https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=ntt_srch_drd_B01BAXDICM?ie=UTF8&field-keywords=GentleWhispering&index=digital-music&search-type=ss YouTube Mp3 https://music.youtube.com/channel/UCAYaoy-i0_bTnd9yzzDMkhw Spotify Mp3 https://play.spotify.com/artist/3gkB9Cdx4UuWQxjhelyd87?play=true&utm_source=open.spotify.com&utm_medium=open iTunes Mp3 https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/gentlewhispering/id1077570705#see-all/top-songshttps://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/maria-gentlewhispering/id1048320316PayPal (Donations, if you feel you need to give back) https://www.paypal.me/GentleWhisperingEmail: MariaGentlewhispering@gmail.com#ASMR #GentleWhispering
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Maria Gentlewhispering ALL PLAYLISTS ➡️ https://open.spotify.com/user/31oadyllbsrjpehgc SPA/Haircut/Makeup https://open.spotify.com/playlist/70RsOQMMX9BVraS9UdOaXk Doctor Exams https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4ya64raKmBrbEwQ382AwPt Sounds and Visuals https://open.spotify.com/playlist/63pcVoMtfHsaQ3XaBYVOL7?si=DrV_8L1xSSGvph7D_U2i0A Professions https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1flFDtvKD5P2AwIOvzPYrC?si=VHN_zwGMRYuiWOgbzlIDwQ Color Analysis https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6LnQzSaaivdJBhCAymAbCq?si=wjNRYTDQRAawOIYtTPodcast website
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