Fresh Air ASMR ✿ elegant perfume bottles, whispers and nature sounds
Hello my friends, I hope you enjoy this refreshing take on ASMR. Today we're near my window with real live nature sounds accompanied by gentle whispers and tapping on these elegant perfume bottles. I wanted to create something different for you, more natural in pace and sounds. Thank you for being here! :)
---
6/12/2023
15:58
Charming Southern Belle is getting you ready for the Cherry Pie Festival 🍒 ASMR
Howdy, sweet cheeks! Today I'll get you ready for our local Cherry pie festival 🍒 . We'll get you some big hair using my rollers and get you smiling big too! This was too much fun to record, you guys. I think this sweet lil lady need a name!
---
6/5/2023
36:39
Celebrity Color Analysis ° ASMR Whisper ° Julia Roberts, Obama, Kristen Wiig, McConaughey
Hello, welcome back to another color analysis video, we'll take a closer look at famous people to see what seasons they are. It's all simply my personal opinion, so pardon me if I'm not correct in some instances :)
00:00 intro, Taylor Swift
02:56 Julia Roberts
11:56 page flipping
12:50 Obama
21:47 page flipping
22:23 Kristen Wiig
28:58 page flipping
30:56 Matthew McConaughey
39:39 page flipping and goodbyes
Thank you for being here! :)
Martin Schoeller book "Close" https://amzn.to/42eN906
5/29/2023
41:24
Mirrored Touch • Soft Spoken • ASMR
Hello dear friend :) Today let's do some slow and gentle mirrored touch. It is one of my favorite ASMR techniques and I hope you enjoy it too! Originally I saw this trigger on River ASMR channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUDwDMCytbE&t=0s and I loved it! Here's a another mirrored touch video I did a few years back https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnI7P-z_Aws&t=5s :) Thank you for being here ✨
---
5/22/2023
25:07
Galaxy S23 📱 Soft Spoken Unboxing ASMR
Hellooooo :))) Can you heeaaarrr me? :D
Here's an immature unboxing video of Galaxy s23 phone if you like those. Its very chill and easy flowing as I could do one take only haha :D Hope you'll like it, thank you for watching ♥
00:00 Box
04:13 Phone
09:08 Protective Glass installation
12:44 Stickiness :)
17:38 More stickiness :D
22:26 Sticker stickiness :}
24:01 Case
25:40 Struggling
28:28 Brushes on phone, a week later
31:21 Looking at picture quality
33:57 Favorite channels
34:34 Sarah Lavender ASMR https://www.youtube.com/@SarahLavenderASMR
39:39 Janey, Garden channel https://www.youtube.com/@DigPlantWaterRepeat
40:25 Lynn Cunnamon ASMR https://www.youtube.com/@LynnCinnamonASMR
41:36 Eternal ASMR https://www.youtube.com/@eternalasmr
43:43 My sister ASMRsense https://www.youtube.com/@ASMRsense
47:11 Edafoxx ASMR https://www.youtube.com/@edafoxxASMR
49:44 Dasha https://www.youtube.com/@DashaYarzzeva
51:25 Ozley ASMR https://www.youtube.com/@OzleyASMR
54:00 Silent tapping on ribbed case
Thank you for being here! :)
---
