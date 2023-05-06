Galaxy S23 📱 Soft Spoken Unboxing ASMR

Hellooooo :))) Can you heeaaarrr me? :D Here's an immature unboxing video of Galaxy s23 phone if you like those. Its very chill and easy flowing as I could do one take only haha :D Hope you'll like it, thank you for watching ♥ 00:00 Box 04:13 Phone 09:08 Protective Glass installation 12:44 Stickiness :) 17:38 More stickiness :D 22:26 Sticker stickiness :} 24:01 Case 25:40 Struggling 28:28 Brushes on phone, a week later 31:21 Looking at picture quality 33:57 Favorite channels 34:34 Sarah Lavender ASMR https://www.youtube.com/@SarahLavenderASMR 39:39 Janey, Garden channel https://www.youtube.com/@DigPlantWaterRepeat 40:25 Lynn Cunnamon ASMR https://www.youtube.com/@LynnCinnamonASMR 41:36 Eternal ASMR https://www.youtube.com/@eternalasmr 43:43 My sister ASMRsense https://www.youtube.com/@ASMRsense 47:11 Edafoxx ASMR https://www.youtube.com/@edafoxxASMR 49:44 Dasha https://www.youtube.com/@DashaYarzzeva 51:25 Ozley ASMR https://www.youtube.com/@OzleyASMR 54:00 Silent tapping on ribbed case Thank you for being here! :) #ASMR #GentleWhispering #samsunggalaxys23