Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to ASMR by GentleWhispering in the App
Listen to ASMR by GentleWhispering in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
ASMR by GentleWhispering

ASMR by GentleWhispering

Podcast ASMR by GentleWhispering
Podcast ASMR by GentleWhispering

ASMR by GentleWhispering

Maria Gentlewhispering
add
Maria Gentlewhispering ALL PLAYLISTS ➡️ https://open.spotify.com/user/31oadyllbsrjpehgc SPA/Haircut/Makeup https://open.spotify.com/playlist/70RsOQMMX9BVraS9Ud... More
Health & FitnessMental Health
Maria Gentlewhispering ALL PLAYLISTS ➡️ https://open.spotify.com/user/31oadyllbsrjpehgc SPA/Haircut/Makeup https://open.spotify.com/playlist/70RsOQMMX9BVraS9Ud... More

Available Episodes

5 of 316
  • Fresh Air ASMR ✿ elegant perfume bottles, whispers and nature sounds
    Hello my friends, I hope you enjoy this refreshing take on ASMR. Today we're near my window with real live nature sounds accompanied by gentle whispers and tapping on these elegant perfume bottles. I wanted to create something different for you, more natural in pace and sounds. Thank you for being here! :) #ASMR #GentleWhispering #fresh --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/maria-gentlewhispering/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/maria-gentlewhispering/support
    6/12/2023
    15:58
  • Charming Southern Belle is getting you ready for the Cherry Pie Festival 🍒 ASMR
    Howdy, sweet cheeks! Today I'll get you ready for our local Cherry pie festival 🍒 . We'll get you some big hair using my rollers and get you smiling big too! This was too much fun to record, you guys. I think this sweet lil lady need a name! #asmr #gentlewhispering #southernaccent --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/maria-gentlewhispering/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/maria-gentlewhispering/support
    6/5/2023
    36:39
  • Celebrity Color Analysis ° ASMR Whisper ° Julia Roberts, Obama, Kristen Wiig, McConaughey
    Hello, welcome back to another color analysis video, we'll take a closer look at famous people to see what seasons they are. It's all simply my personal opinion, so pardon me if I'm not correct in some instances :) 00:00 intro, Taylor Swift 02:56 Julia Roberts 11:56 page flipping 12:50 Obama 21:47 page flipping 22:23 Kristen Wiig 28:58 page flipping 30:56 Matthew McConaughey 39:39 page flipping and goodbyes Thank you for being here! :) Martin Schoeller book "Close" https://amzn.to/42eN906 --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/maria-gentlewhispering/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/maria-gentlewhispering/support
    5/29/2023
    41:24
  • Mirrored Touch • Soft Spoken • ASMR
    Hello dear friend :) Today let's do some slow and gentle mirrored touch. It is one of my favorite ASMR techniques and I hope you enjoy it too! Originally I saw this trigger on River ASMR channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUDwDMCytbE&t=0s and I loved it! Here's a another mirrored touch video I did a few years back https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnI7P-z_Aws&t=5s :) Thank you for being here ✨ #ASMR #GentleWhispering --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/maria-gentlewhispering/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/maria-gentlewhispering/support
    5/22/2023
    25:07
  • Galaxy S23 📱 Soft Spoken Unboxing ASMR
    Hellooooo :))) Can you heeaaarrr me? :D Here's an immature unboxing video of Galaxy s23 phone if you like those. Its very chill and easy flowing as I could do one take only haha :D Hope you'll like it, thank you for watching ♥ 00:00 Box 04:13 Phone 09:08 Protective Glass installation 12:44 Stickiness :) 17:38 More stickiness :D 22:26 Sticker stickiness :} 24:01 Case 25:40 Struggling 28:28 Brushes on phone, a week later 31:21 Looking at picture quality 33:57 Favorite channels 34:34 Sarah Lavender ASMR https://www.youtube.com/@SarahLavenderASMR 39:39 Janey, Garden channel https://www.youtube.com/@DigPlantWaterRepeat 40:25 Lynn Cunnamon ASMR https://www.youtube.com/@LynnCinnamonASMR 41:36 Eternal ASMR https://www.youtube.com/@eternalasmr 43:43 My sister ASMRsense https://www.youtube.com/@ASMRsense 47:11 Edafoxx ASMR https://www.youtube.com/@edafoxxASMR 49:44 Dasha https://www.youtube.com/@DashaYarzzeva 51:25 Ozley ASMR https://www.youtube.com/@OzleyASMR 54:00 Silent tapping on ribbed case Thank you for being here! :) #ASMR #GentleWhispering #samsunggalaxys23 --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/maria-gentlewhispering/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/maria-gentlewhispering/support
    5/16/2023
    55:44

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About ASMR by GentleWhispering

Maria Gentlewhispering ALL PLAYLISTS ➡️ https://open.spotify.com/user/31oadyllbsrjpehgc SPA/Haircut/Makeup https://open.spotify.com/playlist/70RsOQMMX9BVraS9UdOaXk Doctor Exams https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4ya64raKmBrbEwQ382AwPt Sounds and Visuals https://open.spotify.com/playlist/63pcVoMtfHsaQ3XaBYVOL7?si=DrV_8L1xSSGvph7D_U2i0A Professions https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1flFDtvKD5P2AwIOvzPYrC?si=VHN_zwGMRYuiWOgbzlIDwQ Color Analysis https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6LnQzSaaivdJBhCAymAbCq?si=wjNRYTDQRAawOIYtT Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/maria-gentlewhispering/support
Podcast website

Listen to ASMR by GentleWhispering, AP Newswatch: Top Stories from the Associated Press and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

ASMR by GentleWhispering

ASMR by GentleWhispering

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store