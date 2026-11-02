Hello, my dear tingle-seeker, today I will be tucking in to sleep an amazing ASMRtist and my friend, Julie, from @FriendswithASMR . I wanted to create the simplest and purest version of what ASMR was for some of us as children. I miss being little and being gently tucked in at night like this. I wouldn't need my phone, or book or any nighttime ritual if someone helped me fall asleep like this! Julie has the ULTIMATE soft touch sessions that are available in person. You guys, she did one on me as well and I was in tingle city, omg! Check it out! Thank you for being here :) ♥

#ASMR #GentleWhispering