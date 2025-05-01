Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessGirls Gone Deep
Girls Gone Deep
Girls Gone Deep

Elle and Vee
Health & WellnessSexualitySociety & CultureRelationships
Girls Gone Deep
  • 120: Embracing Your Inner Slut and Making a Gang Bang Fantasy a Reality feat. Athena
    This week, Elle and Vee chat with Athena, Vee's metamour and wingwoman in NYC. In this candid chat, the girls hear the details of Athena's first gang bang, chat about how to make your fantasies a reality, being a single woman in the lifestyle, and so much more!  Exploring the Abyss of Porn Together (00:00) Introducing Athena: From Fainting to Best Friends (2:19)Embracing Your Inner Slut: Athena's Story (5:23)Visual Vs. Spontaneous Fantasy & Planning a Fantasy Hangups (10:45)Planning the Unplanned: Details of the Hooded, Tied Gang bang (18:05)—How Sensory Deprivation Helped Self-Image and Pleasure —The Dynamics of Trust and Safety Why a Gang bang?  Exploring Validation and Attention (33:28)The Complexity of Fantasy Staying in the Mind vs. Making it Reality (38:56)Fuck Around and Find Out: Surrendering to Experience (44:42)Play Party Expectations And Pre Party Text (48:23)Introspection Using Fears, Desires and Boundaries (50:54)Creativity and Playfulness in the Lifestyle (55:28)Creating Security in Unconventional Relationships (58:39)Where to find us, and how you can support us:Instagram: @girlsgonedeeppod Merch: girlsgonedeep.com/shop Woo More Play Affiliate Link: Support us while you shop! WHOREible Life: Get 10% off your deck with code GONEDEEP at whoreiblelife.com Instagram: @wlthegameContact: [email protected]
    1:07:25
  • 119: Seek the Risk: Tools for Working Through Challenges and Emotions in Non-Monogamy feat. Author Adam Darrow
    In this episode, Elle and Vee go deep with Adam Darrow, the author of Seek the Risk: One Man's Journey Into Non-Monogamy. Described as a "firsthand recounting of a wide-open relationship, told with unflinching candor from the male perspective", Elle and Vee were struck by the relatability of Adam's ENM story in Seek the Risk, from the overthinking and jealousy to the adventurous sex and deep connection in his relationship. His firsthand account of how he worked through the challenging emotional moments of his relationship with "the wrong girl" is FULL of nuggets, many of which are mentioned in this deep, candid, vulnerable conversation.  Grab a pen and dig in :) What does Seek the Risk mean? "Experience hunting" rather than "trophy bagging". (2:52)Applying the Seek the Risk philosophy to CNM (consensual non monogamy). (6:49)Misalignment and shame: when one partner is the one who is pushing, and one is being pushed. Being mindful and careful about not shaming the “slower” partner. (9:23)The treasure you seek: when do you know it’s growth vs. self-flagellation? (15:13)Tool #1: Creating a container to hear stories about your partner’s sexual activities so you aren’t blindsided by them. Asking for consent to share information. (18:30)Tool #2: Check-ins/debriefs. (23:37)Being triggered at a sex party and how to work through it. (25:36)Tool #3: “Take the cigarette break.” aka Not reacting in the moment. Notice your own growth! (31:22)Tool #4: Self-hypnosis aka “magical reframing”. (36:01)Tool #5: “Exist in the grey.” Don’t act on emotions when spiraling out: sit with uncomfortable feelings. “Negative outcome fantasy.” (38:50)Imposter syndrome: how our childhood traumas show up in our adult relationships. (43:37)IFS: internal family systems and Aspecting (from ISTA). (49:52)Masculinity: Societal hypocrisies and submissive associations with pegging and anal play. (52:58)Final Nugget! (1:00:34)Where to find us, and how you can support us:Instagram: @girlsgonedeeppod Merch: girlsgonedeep.com/shop Woo More Play Affiliate Link: Support us while you shop! WHOREible Life: Get 10% off your deck with code GONEDEEP at whoreiblelife.com Instagram: @wlthegameContact: [email protected]
    1:03:52
  • 118: Tips to Build Confidence Eating Pussy When You're a "Baby Bisexual" feat. Liv Love
    In this episode, Vee and Elle go deep with Liv Love: sex writer, sex educator and swinger, and new friend from Hedonism Swing Breakers 2025! They focus on bisexuality, labels, performance anxiety, shame, strap on sex ... and a play-by-play of how to go from zero to orgasm. This is a no-holds-barred conversation about questioning your bisexuality, pussy insecurities, and so much more! Lack of confidence eating going down on women. (00:49)Liv’s story. (5:35)Bisexuality: when do you know you’re bi? (10:05)Performance Anxiety when you’re new to going down on a woman. (12:42)Labels: Hetero-Romantic, Bi-Sexual, etc. (18:14)How our upbringing affects our comfort with being bisexual. (21:20)Kinsey scale: where do the girls feel they fall on it? Female vs. male energy. (27:10)Projections of our pussy insecurities: smell, taste, what it looks like, etc. (34:27)Taste/smell and how the pussy changes over the orgasm cycle. (41:00)How to eat pussy: encouraging full body orgasms, waiting until the vulva is ready to receive oral, and bringing the pussy from dry to orgasm. (44:26)How to have and give multiple orgasms. (52:52)Poll results: women are insecure about their woman on woman skills. (57:08)Tip to build confidence: go down on someone who’s already orgasmed, who’s an easy cummer, and do fears/desires/boundaries. (58:41)Above the waist bisexual: is it okay to just not go down on women? (1:03:10)Strap on sex! (1:05:56)Hang ups around our own vulvas affecting our desire to go down on others. (1:08:56)Final Nugget! (1:10:26)Liv Love is a sex writer, sex educator and swinger. She teaches workshops as a sex expert on the Temptations cruises and writes about the lifestyle, sex and porn on her blog Honeyahh.com. Links:Website: Honey AhhInstagram: @livlove_incBlog Post referenced: Help! Eating Pussy for the First TimeWhere to find us, and how you can support us:Instagram: @girlsgonedeeppod Merch: girlsgonedeep.com/shop Woo More Play Affiliate Link: Support us while you shop! WHOREible Life: Get 10% off your deck with code GONEDEEP at whoreiblelife.com Instagram: @wlthegameContact: [email protected]
    1:13:41
  • 117: Hedonism Swing Breakers 2025: Too Horny to Sleep, Too Tired to Care
    In this episode, Vee and Elle dive into Elle's Hedonism Swing Breakers 2025 experience, sharing spicy stories, communication hiccups, and the evolution of their desires in the lifestyle. They explore boundaries, consent, group play dynamics, and the rediscovery of feminine energy — all while navigating connection, frustration, and the value of both solo and shared intimacy.Introduction to Hedonism Swing Breakers 2025 (00:00)Fear Desires Boundaries & Intentions for the Trip (04:24)New Connection and Playroom Experience  (14:38)Audio note replay and New Nipple Experience (21:13)Oops! I Wanna Cum Soon Micommunication & Guilt  (27:01)Turning Down The Sex Suggestion From Your Parter (31:19)Oops Again! A Missed Check-In and A Confusing Mixed Signal  (33:00)The Shift in Sexual Preferences From Lots of People to Less (44:00)Elle Practicing Her Taking with Nikki -- Wheel of Consent (46:13)Orgasm Tower, Spanking, Bruises and Expectation of Cumming (63:25)The Difference Between Giving and Taking (01:00:17)Threesome in the Wrong Room (01:02:17)Top Floor: Attending Sex Parties Solo Vs With Friends/Partners (01:04:48)Where to find us, and how you can support us:Instagram: @girlsgonedeeppod Merch: girlsgonedeep.com/shop Woo More Play Affiliate Link: Support us while you shop! WHOREible Life: Get 10% off your deck with code GONEDEEP at whoreiblelife.com Instagram: @wlthegameContact: [email protected]
    1:12:22
  • 116: Talk Tantra to Me: Sex Magic and Shadow Work with Sacred Sex Ed Author Leola Watkins
    This week the girls go deep with Leola Watkins, Pleasure Priestess and the best-selling author of Sacred Sex Ed. Answering listeners' questions, they dig into a number of concepts under the tantric umbrella from shadow work and Golden Shadows, to sex magic and creating through orgasm, to yoni and lingum gazing.  They also cover how all of this applies to men, when often tantric conversations can feel very feminine-energy-focused, AND how we can apply living tantrically to everyday life! This is a conversation for people who are new to the concepts of tantra, as well as people who have done 15 retreats. Get ready to get turned on by life! Leola's story. Tantra and overcoming sexual shame. (3:51)How to apply tantra to the real world: how can I be librated and expansive in this work environment and my home environment? (8:27)What it means to be a Pleasure Priestess. (13:29)What is shadow, and shadow work? Analyzing an old trigger of male-male play. (18:37)What does sexual liberation mean when it comes to shadow work? (26:28)Analyzing one of Vee’s triggers: Sex without condoms. (28:27)Golden Shadow, and Elle’s integrated shadow. (33:28)What’s in it for men? (38:07)Eye Gazing: Tantra 101. What’s the point of this exercise? (42:36)Vulnerability: “the cave you fear to enter holds the treasure you seek.” (46:19)Sex magic: what is it? Manifesting through orgasm. (48:00)Making your life juicier: the tantric principle that every moment is sacred. (53:25)How to stay grounded at Hedonism Swing Breakers. (58:07)Leola’s offerings and the final nugget: yoni and lingum gazing with your partner! (1:02:20)Connect with Leola:Website: talktantratome.comInstagram: @talktantratomeLadies! Tantra Retreat August 8-11 : Pleasure Portal (mention GGD)Where to find us, and how you can support us:Instagram: @girlsgonedeeppod Merch: girlsgonedeep.com/shop Woo More Play Affiliate Link: Support us while you shop! WHOREible Life: Get 10% off your deck with code GONEDEEP at whoreiblelife.com Instagram: @wlthegameContact: [email protected]
About Girls Gone Deep

Two sex-positive ladies in the ethically non-monogamous lifestyle chatting about how we use dating and sex as a space for personal development and growth, and creating the most joyous life possible. A podcast for the open-minded, curious and naughty. @girlsgonedeeppod www.girlsgonedeep.com
Health & WellnessSexualitySociety & CultureRelationshipsEducationSelf-Improvement

