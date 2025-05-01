118: Tips to Build Confidence Eating Pussy When You're a "Baby Bisexual" feat. Liv Love
In this episode, Vee and Elle go deep with Liv Love: sex writer, sex educator and swinger, and new friend from Hedonism Swing Breakers 2025! They focus on bisexuality, labels, performance anxiety, shame, strap on sex ... and a play-by-play of how to go from zero to orgasm. This is a no-holds-barred conversation about questioning your bisexuality, pussy insecurities, and so much more! Lack of confidence eating going down on women. (00:49)Liv’s story. (5:35)Bisexuality: when do you know you’re bi? (10:05)Performance Anxiety when you’re new to going down on a woman. (12:42)Labels: Hetero-Romantic, Bi-Sexual, etc. (18:14)How our upbringing affects our comfort with being bisexual. (21:20)Kinsey scale: where do the girls feel they fall on it? Female vs. male energy. (27:10)Projections of our pussy insecurities: smell, taste, what it looks like, etc. (34:27)Taste/smell and how the pussy changes over the orgasm cycle. (41:00)How to eat pussy: encouraging full body orgasms, waiting until the vulva is ready to receive oral, and bringing the pussy from dry to orgasm. (44:26)How to have and give multiple orgasms. (52:52)Poll results: women are insecure about their woman on woman skills. (57:08)Tip to build confidence: go down on someone who’s already orgasmed, who’s an easy cummer, and do fears/desires/boundaries. (58:41)Above the waist bisexual: is it okay to just not go down on women? (1:03:10)Strap on sex! (1:05:56)Hang ups around our own vulvas affecting our desire to go down on others. (1:08:56)Final Nugget! (1:10:26)Liv Love is a sex writer, sex educator and swinger. She teaches workshops as a sex expert on the Temptations cruises and writes about the lifestyle, sex and porn on her blog Honeyahh.com. Links:Website: Honey AhhInstagram: @livlove_incBlog Post referenced: Help! Eating Pussy for the First TimeWhere to find us, and how you can support us:Instagram: @girlsgonedeeppod Merch: girlsgonedeep.com/shop Woo More Play Affiliate Link: Support us while you shop! WHOREible Life: Get 10% off your deck with code GONEDEEP at whoreiblelife.com Instagram: @wlthegameContact: [email protected]