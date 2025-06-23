GLP-1 Hub: Support, Community, and Weight Loss

Why GLP-1s May Be the Future of Medicine with Dr. Eric Rosenbaum

Send us a textTrigger warning; Discussions of suicide and mental health concerns.In this conversation, Dr. Eric J. Rosenbaum discusses the transformative role of GLP-1 medications in weight loss and diabetes management. He emphasizes the importance of nutrition alongside these medications. We discuss the use of a product called Almased, a unique supplement that aids in weight management while preserving muscle mass. The discussion also covers the impact of GLP-1 on fatty liver disease, blood sugar regulation, and mental health, as well as the future of obesity treatments and the need for a comprehensive nutritional approach.About Dr. RosenbaumEric Rosenbaum, MD is a board-certified physician specializing in precision sports medicine, anti-aging medicine, and functional wellness. A graduate of Yale University, Dr. Rosenbaum completed his medical residency at Harvard Medical School/Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and pursued additional training at Cornell’s MBA/MS Healthcare Leadership program.LinkedinGet $5 off your first subscribe and save order of Almased here (affiliate link):VanillaOrignialFit, Healthy & Happy Podcast Welcome to the Fit, Healthy and Happy Podcast hosted by Josh and Kyle from Colossus...Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifyVisit our NEW GLP-1 Hub store: https://www.glp-1hub.com Get our FREE 7-day meal plans for GLP-1: 7-Day Meal Plan Plant-based 7-Day Meal Plan Want to connect more with GLP-1 Hub? Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/glp1hubWeekly newsletter with weight loss tips and podcast updates: https://glp1hub.myflodesk.com/rn9j3lxjpp