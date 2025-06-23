GLP-1 Hub: Support, Community, and Weight Loss

How I Stopped Being a Prisoner of My Own Body, Barb's Story
In this inspiring episode, Barb Herrera shares her incredible journey of losing 280 pounds and reclaiming her life. From her early struggles with obesity and mental health to the transformative changes brought about by GLP-1 medication, Barb discusses the physical and emotional challenges she faced. She emphasizes the importance of community support, the reversal of multiple health conditions, and her mission to empower others on similar journeys. With a newfound joy for life, Barb reflects on her experiences and the profound impact of her weight loss on her relationships with family and friends.Connect with Barb: Website: HealthAtAnyCost.comYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HealthAtAnyCost
GLP-1s Without the Guilt: Redefining Your Relationship with Food with Sheila Patterson
In this episode of the GLP-1 Hub podcast, Ana Reisdorf interviews Sheila Patterson, a registered dietitian and diabetes educator. They discuss Sheila's journey into the field of nutrition, the role of technology in diabetes management, and the impact of GLP-1 medications on patients' relationships with food. Sheila shares insights on the challenges patients face in accessing diabetes medications, the importance of nutrition education, and the need for a comprehensive approach to diabetes care. The conversation highlights the significance of meal frequency, portion control, and the psychological aspects of food intake, particularly for those using GLP-1 medications.Connect with Sheila Patterson, RDWebsite: The Sugar DietitianInstagram: @thesugardietitian
Why GLP-1s May Be the Future of Medicine with Dr. Eric Rosenbaum
Trigger warning; Discussions of suicide and mental health concerns.In this conversation, Dr. Eric J. Rosenbaum discusses the transformative role of GLP-1 medications in weight loss and diabetes management. He emphasizes the importance of nutrition alongside these medications. We discuss the use of a product called Almased, a unique supplement that aids in weight management while preserving muscle mass. The discussion also covers the impact of GLP-1 on fatty liver disease, blood sugar regulation, and mental health, as well as the future of obesity treatments and the need for a comprehensive nutritional approach.About Dr. RosenbaumEric Rosenbaum, MD is a board-certified physician specializing in precision sports medicine, anti-aging medicine, and functional wellness. A graduate of Yale University, Dr. Rosenbaum completed his medical residency at Harvard Medical School/Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and pursued additional training at Cornell's MBA/MS Healthcare Leadership program.Linkedin
GLP-1, PCOS, and Eating Disorder Recovery: Michelle's Story
In this episode of the GLP-1 Hub podcast, I interview Michelle, a GLP-1 user who shares her personal journey with PCOS and eating disorder recovery. Michelle discusses her experiences with various treatments, including GLP-1 medications, and how they have impacted her health and recovery. The conversation highlights the importance of finding supportive healthcare providers, navigating insurance challenges, and the unexpected positive effects of GLP-1 on food obsessions and body image. Michelle emphasizes the need for patient autonomy and the significance of listening to one's body throughout the treatment process.
Strength Training on GLP-1 with Personal Trainer Aaron Hines
In this week's episode, I interview personal trainer Aaron Hines of Premier Performance. We talk about how vital strength training is for those on GLP-1 medications, tips to get started, and general exercise recommendations.Learn more about Aaron:For the past eight years, Aaron has been the driving force behind Premier Performance Training in Brentwood, TN. His facility has become a sanctuary for individuals aged 45 and older, offering specialized programs that focus on weight loss, pain-free movement, and surpassing personal limitations. Aaron's transformative approach has revitalized countless lives, proving that age is just a number when it comes to achieving fitness goals.Website: https://www.premierperformancetrainer.comPhone: 615-819-5186Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/premierperformancetnCheck out Aaron's books on health and fitness: https://amzn.to/4cpFZg9
