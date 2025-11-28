Powered by RND
Sober Sunrise - AA Speaker Podcast
  • A Guardian of AA’s History: AA Speaker - Gail L. - Stockholm, Sweden
    Gail L. from Akron, OH speaking at the Swedish Serenity group's spring convention in Stockholm, Sweden - May 29th 2009 Check out our new sober/AA inspired merch & support the channel 🧡 Sober Sunrise Merch Visit our website - Sober-Sunrise.com Gail shares a heartfelt and humorous journey of recovery, showing how one grateful alcoholic with a simple willingness to say “yes” became a guardian of AA’s history. Sober since 1978, she describes arriving in Akron, discovering the power of our early roots, and unexpectedly being asked to help start an archives—work that eventually led to preserving Dr. Bob’s home, safeguarding original materials, and ensuring the fellowship’s story would survive for future generations. Blending her love of history with service, she walks us through AA’s early struggles, the Oxford Group influence, the humble beginnings of the Big Book, and the many slender threads that kept this movement alive. Gail’s greatest accomplishment is helping protect the legacy that continues to guide millions toward sobriety, one day at a time. Music: Deep by KaizanBlu
    --------  
    1:18:23
  • From Homeless & Hopeless to Grateful & Free: AA Speaker - Paul M. - New Orleans, LA
    ☀️🧡🦃Happy Thanksgiving, Sober Sunrise family. We’re deeply grateful for each of you—whether you’re sharing the message, showing up for recovery, or simply taking it one day at a time. Thank you for being part of our little fellowship🦃🧡☀️ Paul M. from Fargo, ND speaking at the Big Easy Group's 2nd anniversary in New Orleans, LA - April 23rd 2011 Check out our new sober/AA inspired merch & support the channel 🧡 Sober Sunrise Merch Visit our website - Sober-Sunrise.com Paul shares his story, a life rebuilt through the grace of sobriety, sponsorship, and rigorous action. After years of street living, broken relationships, arrests, and trying every escape but recovery, he hit a devastating bottom when his drinking and rage shattered both his sanity and his family. In AA, he finally discovered he wasn’t broken beyond repair but alcoholic, and through the Steps he learned honesty, humility, discipline, and a daily reliance on a Higher Power. Paul rebuilt his life piece by piece: making amends, becoming present for his children, repairing old wounds, and learning how to live in the “here and now” instead of the noise in his head. Today he stands as a grateful husband, a devoted father, a steady sponsor, and a man deeply connected to God and service—proof that even the most chaotic life can become meaningful, balanced, and full of purpose. Music: Deep by KaizanBlu
    --------  
    57:03
  • The Sacred Steps in a Circle: AA Speaker - Don C. - Laughlin, NV
    Don C. from Colorado Springs, CO at River Roundup, Laughlin, NV - January 19th 2002 Check out our new sober/AA inspired merch & support the channel 🧡 Sober Sunrise Merch Visit our website - Sober-Sunrise.com Don shares a powerful story of recovery that bridges the Twelve Steps with the spiritual teachings of his Mohican ancestors, showing how a man broken by alcohol, trauma, and cultural loss found healing through honesty, surrender, and connection. After crawling out of addiction’s “arena” with nothing left, he fully committed to AA, worked the Steps with discipline, returned to his cultural ceremonies, and discovered that the Steps themselves form a sacred circle of growth—east to south to west to north—guiding him back to the Creator and to himself. Today Don is a respected elder and a leader involved in community healing projects, helping others reconnect to culture, spirit, and sobriety. His journey reveals how the Steps, when treated as sacred, can bring a person from despair to deep spiritual purpose. Music: Deep by KaizanBlu
    --------  
    1:10:08
  • The Spiritual Awakening That Saved My Life: AA Speaker - Chris G. - Austin, TX - 2012
    Chris G. from Austin, TX speaking at the Austin Citywide meeting in Austin, TX - September 15th 2012 Check out our new sober/AA inspired merch & support the channel 🧡 Sober Sunrise Merch Visit our website - Sober-Sunrise.com Chris shares his 14-year sobriety journey, showing how a man who once sat with a syringe in one hand and a gun in the other transformed his entire life through rigorous step work, deep self-examination, and a willingness to take spiritual action even when terrified. He explains addiction as a progressive malady that began long before drugs, describes his descent through heroin, meth, homelessness, overdoses, and loss, and then details how he rebuilt everything through the mechanical, reproducible nature of the 12 Steps—learning inventory, humility, sponsorship, responsibility, and true freedom. Today he’s a dependable husband, spiritual partner, musician, worker, and son, living a big, meaningful life grounded in God and service. His story highlights that recovery is not about perfection but about daily spiritual fitness, disciplined action, and a willingness to grow beyond fear into the person he was always meant to become. Music: Deep by KaizanBlu
    --------  
    55:20
  • Raised in Chaos, Saved by AA: Jay K. - Myrtle Beach, SC - 2008
    🧡New Merch!☀️We finally got around to releasing our collection of light-hearted, recovery-inspired shirts and mugs. It's a fun way to share the message and support the channel! 🧡 Sober Sunrise Merch Jay K. from Greenville, SC speaking at Fellowship by the Sea in Myrtle Beach, SC - September 25th 2008 Visit our website - Sober-Sunrise.com Jay shares his journey from chaos to redemption, showing how a man shaped by childhood hurt, addiction, and years of destruction slowly rebuilt a meaningful life through AA, strong sponsorship, and an honest relationship with God. He overcame homelessness, violence, legal trouble, and family pain, yet through thorough work in the steps—not perfection, just willingness—he transformed into a dependable son, loving husband, present father, and steady example of recovery. His story highlights the life-changing truth that who we were is exactly what prepares us for who we can become, and his greatest accomplishment is the life he has recreated through sobriety, service, and love. Music: Deep by KaizanBlu
    --------  
    1:01:38

About Sober Sunrise - AA Speaker Podcast

Sober Sunrise brings you AA Speaker Tapes from around the world. Rather than an AA discussion podcast, Sober Sunrise brings you speakers who share step-work, workshops, and general fellowship discussion points.We are not affiliated with AA in anyway.
