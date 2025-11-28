Sober Sunrise - AA Speaker Podcast

From Homeless & Hopeless to Grateful & Free: AA Speaker - Paul M. - New Orleans, LA

☀️🧡🦃Happy Thanksgiving, Sober Sunrise family. We’re deeply grateful for each of you—whether you’re sharing the message, showing up for recovery, or simply taking it one day at a time. Thank you for being part of our little fellowship🦃🧡☀️ Paul M. from Fargo, ND speaking at the Big Easy Group's 2nd anniversary in New Orleans, LA - April 23rd 2011 Check out our new sober/AA inspired merch & support the channel 🧡 Sober Sunrise Merch Visit our website - Sober-Sunrise.com Paul shares his story, a life rebuilt through the grace of sobriety, sponsorship, and rigorous action. After years of street living, broken relationships, arrests, and trying every escape but recovery, he hit a devastating bottom when his drinking and rage shattered both his sanity and his family. In AA, he finally discovered he wasn’t broken beyond repair but alcoholic, and through the Steps he learned honesty, humility, discipline, and a daily reliance on a Higher Power. Paul rebuilt his life piece by piece: making amends, becoming present for his children, repairing old wounds, and learning how to live in the “here and now” instead of the noise in his head. Today he stands as a grateful husband, a devoted father, a steady sponsor, and a man deeply connected to God and service—proof that even the most chaotic life can become meaningful, balanced, and full of purpose. Music: Deep by KaizanBlu