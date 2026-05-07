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Spot On!

Dr. Joan Salge Blake
Health & WellnessNutrition
Spot On!
Latest episode

154 episodes

  • Spot On!

    Season 15 Recap

    05/07/2026 | 17 mins.
    That's a rap on Season 15! This season was packed with insightful discussions, led by expert guests on topics such as protein, the correlation between stress and chronic pain, and weight maintenance after GLP-1s. A huge thank you to all our listeners for tuning in to SpotOn!
  • Spot On!

    IV Therapy: Help or Harm

    04/24/2026 | 23 mins.
    In this episode, we take a closer look at the growing trend of IV vitamin infusions with Dr. Jessie Seiler, social epidemiologist and Senior Associate at the Center for Science in the Public Interest. Are these wellness drips a legitimate health boost or just expensive hype? We break down what the science actually says about their safety and effectiveness, and when they may (or may not) be appropriate outside medical settings. Tune in for an evidence-based conversation to help you decide if IV vitamins are worth it or best left in the clinic.
  • Spot On!

    Heart Health Doesn’t Start at 40, It Starts in Your Teens. No… I am NOT Kidding

    04/09/2026 | 35 mins.
    In this episode, we sit down with Dr. Lloyd-Jones, Director of the Framingham Heart Study, to discuss why preventing heart disease starts earlier than most people think. We explore the power of early screening for key blood biomarkers and how decades of research show that small risk factors in young adulthood can shape long-term cardiovascular health. Dr. Lloyd-Jones explains how proactive lifestyle changes and early detection can dramatically reduce lifetime risk. Tune in to learn why, when it comes to heart health, sooner truly is better than later.
  • Spot On!

    You Lost the Weight, Now What? Life After GLP-1s

    03/26/2026 | 32 mins.
    In this episode, we sit down with leading weight management expert Dr. Holly Wyatt to talk about what really happens after the medication stops. With over 25 years of experience in long-term weight control, Dr. Wyatt explains how GLP-1 medications work and why maintaining weight loss can be challenging once you come off them. We dive into the biology of weight regain, the role of metabolism and appetite, and the habits that make long-term success possible. Tune in for an honest, science-backed conversation about sustaining results for life.
  • Spot On!

    Goodbye Uber, Hello Walking!

    03/19/2026 | 37 mins.
    In this episode, we’re joined by physical therapist Dr. Milica McDowell, DPT, co-author of Walk, to explore why this simple movement is one of the most powerful tools for lifelong health. We unpack the latest clinical and public health research showing how regular walking can boost longevity, lower injury risk, and strengthen mental and social well-being. Dr. McDowell shares practical, realistic strategies to weave more steps into even the busiest schedules. Tune in to learn why putting one foot in front of the other might be the ultimate health upgrade.
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About Spot On!
Welcome to Spot On! hosted by Dr. Joan Salge Blake, Author, Media Expert, and Nutrition Professor at Boston University. Spot On! covers timely nutrition, health, and wellness topics along with offering accurate and practical information in an entertaining format. The guests are experts in the their fields, ready to cut through media hype and misinformation, to provide you with advice that is, well, Spot On!
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Health & WellnessNutrition

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