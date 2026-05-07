In this episode, we’re joined by physical therapist Dr. Milica McDowell, DPT, co-author of Walk, to explore why this simple movement is one of the most powerful tools for lifelong health. We unpack the latest clinical and public health research showing how regular walking can boost longevity, lower injury risk, and strengthen mental and social well-being. Dr. McDowell shares practical, realistic strategies to weave more steps into even the busiest schedules. Tune in to learn why putting one foot in front of the other might be the ultimate health upgrade.