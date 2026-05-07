In this episode, we take a closer look at the growing trend of IV vitamin infusions with Dr. Jessie Seiler, social epidemiologist and Senior Associate at the Center for Science in the Public Interest. Are these wellness drips a legitimate health boost or just expensive hype? We break down what the science actually says about their safety and effectiveness, and when they may (or may not) be appropriate outside medical settings. Tune in for an evidence-based conversation to help you decide if IV vitamins are worth it or best left in the clinic.