In this thought-provoking episode of Author Podcasts, Peter Boland introduces the "More Health, Less Healthcare" series by asking a bold question: What if our healthcare system isn't truly designed to create health, but rather to respond to illness? Using maternal health as a lens, Peter Boland explores the disconnect between what we claim to value and what our system actually delivers. A Shortage of Health, Not Medical Care: Despite leading the world in healthcare spending, the U.S. continues to struggle with outcomes in life expectancy, chronic disease, and especially maternal health. Maternal Health as a Mirror: Our approach to maternal health reveals what our society truly values and exposes gaps in investment and design. We Know What Works: Stable housing, nutritious food, consistent maternity care, mental health support, and reliable primary care are proven solutions, yet often treated as optional rather than essential. A System Built for Sickness: The U.S. pays generously for complications and crisis interventions, but invests only cautiously in prevention and early, continuous support. The Hidden Tax on Motherhood: Many costs and stresses facing mothers and families are embedded in how we design coverage and assign accountability—not just "bad luck," but predictable outcomes of the system. Changing Incentives Is Key: Real change requires revisiting payment models, benefit design, and the deep incentives embedded in our health care organizations. From Pilots to Practice: It's not enough to run small experiments—maternal health needs to be central to the mission, operations, and leadership accountability. Peter Boland closes with an invitation: If we can’t organize our healthcare system around something as fundamental as maternal health, how can we claim to be serious about health in any other area?

In our latest episode of More Health, Less Healthcare, Peter Boland uncovers a crucial and often overlooked issue: the “hidden tax” on motherhood. Unlike the taxes you see on receipts, this one is paid in hospital bills, lost wages, and missed life chances — with the biggest burden falling on those who can least afford it. These costs may be invisible, but their impact is real — affecting hospital bills, lost wages, long-term health, and community stability. As Peter points out at, the system’s shortcomings disproportionately affect families with fewer resources, stretching gaps in care into dangerous and expensive hazards. We all pay the price for a failing maternal health system, but not equally. Whether you’re a healthcare leader, employer, or policymaker, Peter calls for leadership and accountability: Make maternal care essential Prioritize prevention in benefits and policies Track and address outcome disparities As Peter closes, the real question is whether we keep ignoring this hidden tax — or decide, as a community and society, to change it.

In this episode, Peter Boland zooms out to examine why maternal health outcomes in the U.S. are a direct result of the systems and policies we build, not random chance. Too often, policy treats pregnancy as a brief event—missing the reality that maternal health is a long-term continuum stretching from pre-pregnancy, through birth, and into the year after. It’s not enough to offer coverage on paper or just measure outcomes—someone has to be responsible for improving them. Tying incentives, contracts, and regulations to real results is key. Listen to the episode for the full story on how smarter policy can save lives and deliver real value—financially and in human well-being.

In our latest episode of More Health, Less Healthcare, Peter Boland tackles a fundamental question: What if the healthcare industry got the incentives right? Drawing from insights in the comprehensive Health Equity Case Studies Handbook, Peter Boland summarizes game-changing models and the powerful results that emerged when organizations shifted to pay-for-outcomes. Key Takeaways from the Episode Pay for Outcomes, Not Activities: Most healthcare payments go toward procedures and visits, not true health improvements. Peter Boland challenges us to consider: What if we tied payment to real results, just like we do in other industries? Success Stories Highlighted: Pathways Community Hub: Community health workers are paid when problems are solved, not just for showing up. This model led to a dramatic increase in healthy birth weights and better prenatal outcomes. Houston Methodist: Giving doctors access to monthly, personalized data on their practice resulted in lowered hospital admissions, fewer readmissions, and millions in shared savings. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts: Their alternative quality contract ties provider payments to patient outcomes and equity—not just volume. This approach slowed spending and improved care for all populations. Measuring What Matters: Across the board, organizations that “measure what matters and tell the truth about it” saw behavior change and improved results. Despite abundant evidence, Peter Boland asks why the industry hasn’t widely adopted these models. The answer: it’s not a lack of information—the missing ingredient is institutional will.

In our latest episode, Peter Boland dives deep into the fascinating and urgent topic of Food as Medicine—a movement proving that changing what's on our plates can save both lives and dollars. Key Takeaways Geisinger Fresh Food Pharmacy Peter Boland highlights that Geisinger’s program for type 2 diabetes achieved an 80% reduction in healthcare costs—dropping from $240,000 to just $48,000 per patient. Patients also saw improved HbA1c, lower BMI and blood pressure, and 10–50 pounds in weight loss. Boston Medical Center’s Comprehensive Approach The first hospital in the U.S. to fully integrate food as medicine, Boston Medical Center serves 7,000 people monthly—including a robust food pantry, rooftop farm, and teaching kitchen. Their efforts go further by embedding legal assistance to help patients with housing, utilities, and benefits issues. Cleveland Clinic’s Group Appointments Using shared medical appointments, patients support each other through lifestyle changes addressing root causes of chronic disease. Not only does this model increase efficiency, but the social reinforcement leads to better outcomes and reduced hospitalizations. “Food is medicine and the industry’s continued reluctance to treat it that way is costing money and lives at the same time.” — Peter Boland

About More Health, Less Healthcare

About More Health, Less Healthcare

About More Health, Less Healthcare

Are you ready to rethink what health really means—and what it takes for us to achieve it? Welcome to the “More Health. Less Healthcare” Podcast, your front-row seat to a revolution in American healthcare, inspired by the game-changing book by Peter Boland. Healthcare doesn’t have to be defined by endless bills, mounting debt, and a system that prioritizes profits over people. What if there’s a better way that means more health for everyone, fewer unnecessary costs, and a renewed sense of fairness in how care is delivered? The “More Health. Less Healthcare” podcast takes you inside the heart of a growing movement: one that values equity, transparency, collaboration, and, above all, real outcomes for real people. Hosted by thought leaders committed to making a difference, each episode starts with a bold question: Are we ready to do the right thing, for the right reasons, at the right price? Drawing from over 100 real-life case examples and interviews, this podcast isn’t just another critique of what’s broken. It’s your practical playbook for solutions that work—proof of concept that eradicating health disparities and cutting out waste can lead to healthier communities, a stronger economy, and a more ethical society. Learn how the hidden cost of inequity in American healthcare is draining hundreds of billions of dollars from our economy every year, and how millions of Americans endure the crushing burden of medical debt. Discover why up to a third of all healthcare spending in the U.S.—a staggering $1.4 trillion each year—has no benefit for patients and only adds to the harm. The “More Health. Less Healthcare” podcast uncovers these hard truths and turns them into a call for accountability and courage. We face a crucial choice: keep overspending on sickness care or rebalance our priorities to invest in real health creation. COVID-19 revealed the glaring gaps in our system and the disproportionate impact on minority communities, bringing discrimination and broken incentives to the forefront. The podcast tackles these issues head-on, with stories and strategies from those leading the way on public health, end-to-end care coordination, and the rebuilding of trust in our healthcare institutions. Why do traditional healthcare financing models fail us? How can we redirect wasted resources to programs that create health? What can individuals, practitioners, and policymakers do right now to drive systemic change, eliminate unnecessary care, and refocus on community-based solutions? Each episode is a masterclass in what it means to be accountable for the health of our communities. We draw on the wisdom of healthcare’s past, rooted in Hippocrates’ timeless principle—first do no harm, then try to prevent it—and update it for the 21st century. Our guests bring you groundbreaking ideas and proven methods to advance equity, commit to health creation, and embrace transparency and fairness as the guiding values of a new era. Don’t miss the conversations that matter from how to slash 26-46% of healthcare waste, to making public health programs robust statewide and nationwide, to amplifying voices that have turned health equity from an ideal into a reality. Whether you’re a patient, a clinician, a policymaker, or someone who simply cares about the future of health in America, “More Health. Less Healthcare” is your go-to resource for hope, honest dialogue, and practical steps toward a fairer, healthier tomorrow. Subscribe now and join the national conversation about how we value health, the urgent reforms we need, and how—with the right leadership and commitment—we can all experience more health and less healthcare.