Food myths: organic food, diet soda, red meat, eggs, and more

Today Michael is speaking with Tamar Haspel one of his favorite, no-BS thinkers about food, nutrition, and health.Tamar is the author of To Boldly Grow (a hilarious, info-packed book I loved) and a food, nutrition, and health columnist for The Washington Post.Tamar is also a serial killer of food myths and misconceptions—a sharp thinker who understands the science of what we eat and can put it in context of everyday life.* Tamar and Michael cover:* The truth about eggs and why expensive, locally-farmed eggs taste the same as cheap, mass-produced ones.* Understanding obesity and the food environment* The realities of being overweight (particularly as a woman)* Why we know less about nutrition than we think, and how that should guide our food choices. Think: Hedge your bets.* The truth about organic food—myths about it, it's costs and benefits.* Diet soda and whether it's unhealthy.* How to navigate the modern food environment. * Whether exercise is good for weight loss.* Whether government subsidies around corn and soy led to the rise in obesity.* Food dyes and the new administration's push to remove them. Will it matter?* Is red meat good or bad for you?* Are plant-based meats a viable alternative to real meat? What are their health effects?* The benefits of lentils and Tamar's epic recipe to help you eat more lentils (which, she argues, are a food we should all be eating).* Ozempic and Tamar's thoughts on it.* Tamar's journey growing her own food, and what she learned from it.* A few quick words on hunting.