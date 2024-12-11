This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit www.twopct.comChildhood obesity has more than doubled since the 1990s and 20 percent of kids are now obese. This is why the new administration wants to overhaul school lunches to make them healthier.This will help—but removing recess and unsupervised play is also a big factor in our kids’ weight and health crisis.Not to mention, recess and unstructured play are powerful beyond just weight. They influence learning, mental health, social development, and physical health.Michael explains the power of recess and unsupervised play, debates about exercise and weight loss for kids, and much more.
Food myths: organic food, diet soda, red meat, eggs, and more
Today Michael is speaking with Tamar Haspel one of his favorite, no-BS thinkers about food, nutrition, and health.Tamar is the author of To Boldly Grow (a hilarious, info-packed book I loved) and a food, nutrition, and health columnist for The Washington Post.Tamar is also a serial killer of food myths and misconceptions—a sharp thinker who understands the science of what we eat and can put it in context of everyday life.* Tamar and Michael cover:* The truth about eggs and why expensive, locally-farmed eggs taste the same as cheap, mass-produced ones.* Understanding obesity and the food environment* The realities of being overweight (particularly as a woman)* Why we know less about nutrition than we think, and how that should guide our food choices. Think: Hedge your bets.* The truth about organic food—myths about it, it's costs and benefits.* Diet soda and whether it's unhealthy.* How to navigate the modern food environment. * Whether exercise is good for weight loss.* Whether government subsidies around corn and soy led to the rise in obesity.* Food dyes and the new administration's push to remove them. Will it matter?* Is red meat good or bad for you?* Are plant-based meats a viable alternative to real meat? What are their health effects?* The benefits of lentils and Tamar's epic recipe to help you eat more lentils (which, she argues, are a food we should all be eating).* Ozempic and Tamar's thoughts on it.* Tamar's journey growing her own food, and what she learned from it.* A few quick words on hunting.
Workout: Burn the Ships December '24 (podcast)
It's the first Friday of the month. This means it's time for Burn the Ships, Two Percent's monthly, highly effective workout.This month, we're combining some of my favorite exercises into a total-body thresher to end the year on a high, sweaty note.This workout is particularly great at building fitness you can—um—actually use. It'll help you move, breathe, look, and live better.The workout is adaptable no matter your fitness level or schedule. You'll select the number of rounds of the workout you'd like to do. This way anyone and everyone can burn the ships.Like last month's workout, you can do this workout nearly anywhere. It also requires little equipment.
My favorite exercises
Michael's first job was acting as Fitness Editor for Men's Health magazine.In that role, he spoke to the world's top athletes to its greatest health scientists and athletic trainers.When these experts sent an exercise or workout, Michael had to test it to ensure it would work for Men's Health readers. He vetted hundreds and hundreds of exercises.And he's kept all the best exercises in a file ever since.Two Percent is running a new monthly series that goes into the file and releases Michael's favorite exercises of all time.We'll feature one exercise that works wonders for anyone who has a body and uses it. That is to say, you.
Why minimalism doesn't work
Friday was the biggest Black Friday of all time, and Americans bought more stuff than ever. We spend $1.2 trillion each year on stuff we don't need.When we own too much, we're often guided into "minimalism." But minimalism comes with its own set of problems.We're dropping some unreleased material from my book Scarcity Brain that explains:* The three types of buyers (which are you?).* Why people really buy in excess.* Why minimalism can be an opposite expression of the same problem as buying way too much.* The underlying reason people hoard or minimize.* A 4-question purchasing framework that will help you buy items you actually need—items that improve your life—and forgo those you don't need.Asking these deeper questions about why we buy or get rid of things leads to the best outcomes. It leads to larger shifts in our happiness and finances, and allow us to accomplish much more with our resources, time, and this ride we call life.
