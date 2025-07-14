Powered by RND
The Dr. Lee Warren Podcast
The Dr. Lee Warren Podcast

Dr. Lee Warren
Health & Wellness
The Dr. Lee Warren Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • Through the Valley of Grief, with Mattie Jackson Smith (S12E59)
    In this episode, I explore the themes of grief, hope, and healing with Mattie Jackson Smith, an author who opens up about her journey following the loss of her husband. We discuss her new book, Through the Valley of Grief, a 365-day devotional meant to support those navigating grief. Mattie shares her personal story and emphasizes the complexity of grief while detailing her grief management course designed for those beginning to tackle their emotions. We unpack four key practices from her book—Wail, Worship, Connect, and Hope—that serve as essential tools for healing and community. Mattie highlights the importance of finding mentors and pace people who can offer hope and support during difficult times. This conversation aims to inspire listeners to engage with their own healing processes and recognize the transformative potential that can emerge through adversity. Click here for the transcript (Remember: computer-generated transcripts can have errors) Chapters Introduction to Grief Reintroducing Maddie Jackson Smith Maddie's Journey of Loss The Impact of Grief Finding Hope After Loss Writing Through Grief The Importance of Connection The Courage to Connect Four Rhythms of Grief Navigating the Valley of Grief Maddie's Grief Course Conclusion and Giveaways Resources and Links Mattie has a powerful 6-week guided course to help you heal. She's given us a 20% discount if you use code BRAINSURGERY at checkout (that's not an affiliate link; just a discount for you!) Mattie's devotional journal, Through the Valley of Grief, is essential if you're hurting Her book ⁠Lemons on Friday⁠ is one of the best books on finding your way through grief I've ever read, and Mattie is on the podcast today to give you hope! Mattie's podcast is incredible: ⁠In Joy Life⁠⁠ (Click here to listen to my appearance on her show)⁠ 📚 More Tools for Changing Your Brain 🎙️ Subscribe to The Dr. Lee Warren Podcast for weekly strategies to change your brain—and your life.📖 Grab my book Hope Is the First Dose for a roadmap to recovery and transformation.📘 And stay tuned for The Life-Changing Art of Self-Brain Surgery—coming February 2026!⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    55:50
  • When the Massive Thing Happens to Someone Else (S12E58)
    In this special episode, we cover what to do when massive things happen to someone else. Inspired by a friend's question about how to help someone she loves who lost a child in the devastating South Texas floods, this one will give you some practical tools to help you know: What to do When to do it What to say and not say A simple rule for what to do when you yourself are on the holy ground of helping someone when God feels distant Click here for the transcript Chapters The Call to Compassion Navigating Grief and Loss Understanding Theodicy Preparing to Offer Support The Power of Presence Practical Ways to Help Supporting Through Silence Remembering the Lost Being an Anchor of Hope Resources Max Lucado's You'll Get Through This Philip Yancey's The Question That Never Goes Away Timothy Keller's Walking with God Through Pain and Suffering 🎙️ Subscribe to The Dr. Lee Warren Podcast for weekly strategies to change your brain—and your life.📖 Grab my book Hope Is the First Dose for a roadmap to recovery and transformation.📘 And stay tuned for The Life-Changing Art of Self-Brain Surgery—coming February 2026. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    50:08
  • AMP'd Up (S12E56)
    In this episode, we learn the transformative practice of anticipatory metacognition, or AMP, a groundbreaking approach I'm excited to share as a key component of self-brain surgery. This concept combines neuroscience and faith, demonstrating that we hold the power to influence and reshape our minds, ultimately leading to profound life changes. By engaging in anticipatory metacognition practice, we can anticipate risks, direct our attention towards positive outcomes, and use our unique cognitive abilities to flourish. Throughout the conversation, I explore how this practice can help you break free from the constraints of your current mindset. Too often, we become trapped in negative thought patterns—focusing on past regrets or future anxieties—but through the lens of anticipatory metacognition, we can shift our attention to constructive, future-oriented thinking. This episode draws from my upcoming book, The Life-Changing Art of Self-Brain Surgery, which will soon be available for pre-order. I’m eager to share more insights and practical tools from the book that are designed to empower you on your path to personal growth. I emphasize the importance of using metacognition—thinking about our own thinking—to identify potential pitfalls before they become reality. By conducting a premortem analysis, we can foresee possible negative outcomes and develop strategies to avoid them. This methodology not only enhances our decision-making process but also fosters resilience. Our brains offer us the incredible ability to change, using neuroplasticity to rewire our thoughts and behaviors, putting us in control of our mental and emotional well-being. As we dive deeper, I introduce three essential tools for harnessing the power of anticipatory metacognition: selective attention, premortem analysis, and the foundational practice of anticipating our thoughts and reactions. I explain how these tools work together to help us steer our lives towards a more favorable trajectory. With a focus on selective attention, I provide insights into how our brains prioritize stimuli, allowing us to consciously direct our focus- habits that can significantly alter our mental states and promote healthier, more positive living. Furthermore, I discuss the salience network of the brain, explaining how understanding this network enhances our ability to make informed choices, filter distractions, and focus on what truly matters. By leveraging this knowledge, we can actively participate in shaping our futures, instead of passively allowing external influences to dictate our paths. As we wrap up, I encourage listeners to practice anticipatory metacognition in their daily lives, reminding them of the vital connection between thought and action. I challenge you to take action by reflecting on your life goals, anticipating challenges, and actively choosing to focus on the positive changes you wish to implement. Remember, you have the power to change your mind, and through that change, your life can transform. Together, let’s amp up our capacity for growth and cultivate the lives we aspire to lead. Click here for the transcript⁠ Want more tools for rewiring your brain and renewing your mind? 🎙️ Subscribe to ⁠⁠The Self-Brain Surgery with Dr. Lee Warren Podcast⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠for weekly strategies to change your brain—and your life. 📖 Grab my book ⁠⁠Hope Is the First Dose⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠for a roadmap to recovery and transformation. 📘 And stay tuned for The Life-Changing Art of Self-Brain Surgery—coming February 2026! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:02:15
  • Fix Your Brain, with Olympic Champion Steve Mesler (S12E55)
    In this episode, I reunite with Steve Mesler, the 2010 U.S. Olympic gold medalist in bobsled, as he shares his journey through unexpected mental health challenges post-Olympics. We discuss the impact of professional stagnation and health issues on his mental state, including the sobering realization of suicidal thoughts.Steve emphasizes the importance of vulnerability in dismantling the stigma around mental health and highlights the medical and therapeutic support that aided his recovery. He also shares proactive measures for maintaining mental fitness, illustrating that with the right tools and support, it's possible to thrive after adversity. My favorite line was Steve's epiphany that led to him to seek help for his depression: "I realized that I can't fix my brain with my brain." Click here for the transcript Other Helpful Links: Learn more about Steve Mesler and Classroom Champions here Follow Steve on Instagram and Twitter for daily inspiration! Be sure to check out my latest book, Hope Is the First Dose! Sign up for my weekly Self-Brain Surgery Newsletter here! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    49:56
  • Switching Things Up (S12E54)
    In this episode of the Self Brain Surgery Podcast, Dr. Lee Warren discusses the power of metacognition and how rewiring your brain starts with thinking about rewiring your brain. He introduces the 'patchbay' concept to illustrate how you can direct your thoughts to make structural changes in your brain. The episode delves into the scientific basis of neuroplasticity and how microtubules in the brain respond to our thoughts and intentions. Dr. Warren emphasizes the importance of examining our thoughts ('thought biopsy') to replace negative and untrue thinking with positive and constructive thoughts. He discusses the significance of the ten commandments of self-brain surgery for healthy neural changes and offers practical advice for achieving personal growth and overcoming mental barriers. Chapters Introduction and Episode Overview Scrubbing In: Preparing for Self Brain Surgery Understanding the Mind-Brain Interface The Power of Outlets: A Metaphor for Brain Wiring Microtubules and Brain Rewiring The Patch Bay Concept: Enhancing Creativity Self-Brain Surgery: Practical Applications The Ten Commandments of Self-Brain Surgery Conclusion and Final Thoughts Upcoming Episode Teaser and Farewell Click here for the transcript Want more tools for rewiring your brain and renewing your mind? 🎙️ Subscribe to ⁠The Self-Brain Surgery with Dr. Lee Warren Podcast⁠⁠ ⁠for weekly strategies to change your brain—and your life. 📖 Grab my book ⁠Hope Is the First Dose⁠⁠ ⁠for a roadmap to recovery and transformation. 📘 And stay tuned for The Life-Changing Art of Self-Brain Surgery—coming February 2026! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    46:56

About The Dr. Lee Warren Podcast

Neurosurgeon and award-winning author Dr. W. Lee Warren, MD delivers weekly prescriptions from neuroscience, faith, and common sense on how to lead a healthier, better, happier life. You can’t change your life until you change your mind, and Dr. Warren will teach you the art of self-brain surgery™ to get it done. His latest book, Hope Is the First Dose, is available everywhere books are sold.
Health & WellnessReligion & SpiritualityScienceChristianityLife SciencesMental Health

