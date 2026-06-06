June is Wound Healing Awareness Month (WHAM)! Join us in raising awareness, advancing education, and improving outcomes for patients with wounds—because every wound deserves the chance to heal. Celebrate Wound Healing Awareness Month (WHAM) this June with the American Board of Wound Management (ABWM) and take the next step in your wound care career with 25% off your first certification application- https://abwmcertified.org/promo/ Welcome to Wound Healing Awareness Month — a celebration of the body’s ability to repair itself and the people who make healing possible.Diabetic foot ulcers are complex and often reflect deeper issues like neuropathy, poor circulation, and immune dysfunction. Early care, proper offloading, and teamwork among podiatrists, vascular surgeons, nurses, and caregivers improve outcomes.Sharp debridement and personalized wound treatments can unlock rapid healing when applied correctly.Nutrition, blood sugar control, and smoking cessation are essential ingredients for successful wound repair. Prevention matters — daily foot checks, proper footwear, and early attention to calluses or blisters save limbs.Emerging innovations like cellular therapy, skin substitutes, negative pressure, and AI are transforming wound care.Healing is both medical and personal — patience, trust, and caregiver support make a real difference. Every healed limb represents a team that refused to quit and a patient who kept showing up for care. If you have a wound, seek help early — every day counts toward saving a limb and restoring life.

Dr.G explores how vitamin D — produced by sunlight and acting like a hormone — impacts diabetic foot healing. He covers its roles in immune regulation, antimicrobial peptide production, inflammation control, collagen synthesis, angiogenesis, bone health, and mood, plus why deficiency is common in people with diabetes. The episode reviews research linking low vitamin D to worse ulcers, the potential benefits and limits of supplementation, who should be screened, and why vitamin D is one piece of a multidisciplinary approach that includes vascular care, infection control, nutrition, offloading, and mental health support.

This episode explains what Vaseline (petroleum jelly) does: it is an occlusive that seals moisture in but does not hydrate. It can soften intact dry skin but is unsafe for diabetic ulcers, macerated or infected areas, and interdigital spaces because it traps bacteria and oxygen, worsening wounds. The host recommends safer options for diabetic feet—urea creams, ceramide- or glycerin-based lotions, and barrier creams like zinc oxide when appropriate—and stresses daily foot inspection and early medical care rather than self-medicating with petroleum jelly.

About Diabetic Foot Files

About Diabetic Foot Files

About Diabetic Foot Files

June is Wound Healing Awareness Month (WHAM)! Join us in raising awareness, advancing education, and improving outcomes for patients with wounds—because every wound deserves the chance to heal. Celebrate Wound Healing Awareness Month (WHAM) this June with the American Board of Wound Management (ABWM) and take the next step in your wound care career with 25% off your first certification application- https://abwmcertified.org/promo/ 👟✨ We’ve teamed up with DARCO to bring you 25% off the POGO shoe! Want to stay active, reduce pressure, and help prevent ulcers before they begin? Visit darcodirect.com/product/pogo/ and use our exclusive code FootFiles25 at checkout to save 25% off your pair. Welcome to the Diabetic Foot Files Podcast and the LIMBWatch series — where diabetic foot surveillance, wound intelligence, prevention science, and limb preservation come together. I’m Dr. G / Dr. WoundPicasso aka Dr. Gabrielle Hutcheson Donaldson, podiatrist and wound care specialist, and I’m here to educate, empower, and guide you through the evolving world of diabetic foot care. From wound healing and pressure injuries to surveillance systems and amputation prevention, we break down the science, challenge the myths, and share strategies that help save limbs and improve lives. Whether you’re a patient, caregiver, clinician, or healthcare professional, this is your destination for diabetic foot education, prevention, and preservation. So let’s dive in — because when you take care of your feet, they take care of you.LIMBWatch: Surveillance Before Salvage.