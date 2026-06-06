June is Wound Healing Awareness Month (WHAM)! Join us in raising awareness, advancing education, and improving outcomes for patients with wounds—because every wound deserves the chance to heal. Celebrate Wound Healing Awareness Month (WHAM) this June with the American Board of Wound Management (ABWM) and take the next step in your wound care career with 25% off your first certification application- https://abwmcertified.org/promo/
Welcome to Wound Healing Awareness Month — a celebration of the body’s ability to repair itself and the people who make healing possible.Diabetic foot ulcers are complex and often reflect deeper issues like neuropathy, poor circulation, and immune dysfunction.
Early care, proper offloading, and teamwork among podiatrists, vascular surgeons, nurses, and caregivers improve outcomes.Sharp debridement and personalized wound treatments can unlock rapid healing when applied correctly.Nutrition, blood sugar control, and smoking cessation are essential ingredients for successful wound repair. Prevention matters — daily foot checks, proper footwear, and early attention to calluses or blisters save limbs.Emerging innovations like cellular therapy, skin substitutes, negative pressure, and AI are transforming wound care.Healing is both medical and personal — patience, trust, and caregiver support make a real difference.
Every healed limb represents a team that refused to quit and a patient who kept showing up for care. If you have a wound, seek help early — every day counts toward saving a limb and restoring life.