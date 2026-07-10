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340 episodes
- When life falls apart, do you have to believe everything happens for a reason or is it enough to make the best of what happened?
This episode explores a compassionate alternative to toxic positivity, offering practical tools for navigating heartbreak, grief, divorce, career setbacks, uncertainty, anxiety, and life's unexpected challenges. Learn how acknowledging your emotions, practicing gratitude, embracing uncertainty, and living in Maybe can help you move forward without denying the reality of your pain.
If you're searching for hope, emotional healing, resilience, or a way to find peace after loss or major life changes, this conversation offers a thoughtful perspective on reducing suffering and creating a meaningful life—one moment at a time.
Topics include emotional resilience, healing after loss, coping with uncertainty, mindfulness, gratitude, personal growth, overcoming adversity, and finding hope during difficult times.
- What happens when the thing you're waiting for doesn't arrive "on time"? When the healing, the relationship, the turnaround, or the recovery doesn't show up by the date you secretly set for it?
In this episode, we explore why hope tied to a deadline so often collapses into hopelessness, and how to hold onto hope in a way that can't expire. You'll learn the difference between real hope and "certainty dressed up as hope," why phrases like "I should be over this by now" quietly break our hearts, and how to face the hard facts of your life while staying open to a better future you can't yet see.
This is about trading rigid timelines for the freedom of Maybe, a simple practice for staying grounded in reality without giving up on what's possible. There's also a short exercise to try on your own.
If you're navigating grief, heartbreak, health struggles, financial stress, or any season where life isn't moving on your schedule, this one is for you.
Lastly, you can also follow me on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and LinkedIn. If you are interested in my work, please check out my books, The Gift of Maybe: Finding Hope and Possibility in Uncertain Times (including a new audiobook), A Year Without Men: A 12 Point Guide To Inspire and Empower Women and my new Audiobook, Maybe Everything Is Okay, A Parent's Guide To Less Stress and Worry. Also you can check out my new Maybe Cards: A Path to Stress-Free Living or my new digital Maybe Journal.
Above all, my heartfelt hope is that this podcast has supported your journey of personal growth, helped shift your mindset, reduce stress, built emotional resilience, and brought you less suffering and more joy, clarity, and peace.
Because You Don't Know What's Going To Happen Next, It Doesn't Mean It's Going To Be Bad06/12/2026 | 10 mins.At times, the unforeseen disrupts our plans. Whether it's losing a job, the end of a relationship, or facing health issues, it can completely upend our lives. How do we navigate these turbulent times with hope and not despair? How do we cultivate resilience and ease our anxieties and stress about the future? Listen to this encore podcast for a path to see uncertainty as a gateway to new beginnings, opportunities, and hope on the horizon.
Maybe Everything Is Okay: A Parent's Guide to Less Stress and Worry is now available in paperback and Kindle!
Lastly, you can also follow me on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and LinkedIn. If you are interested in my work, please check out my books, The Gift of Maybe: Finding Hope and Possibility in Uncertain Times (including a new audiobook), A Year Without Men: A 12 Point Guide To Inspire and Empower Women and my new Audiobook, Maybe Everything Is Okay, A Parent's Guide To Less Stress and Worry. Also you can check out my new Maybe Cards: A Path to Stress-Free Living or my new digital Maybe Journal.
Above all, my heartfelt hope is that this podcast has supported your journey of personal growth, helped shift your mindset, reduce stress, built emotional resilience, and brought you less suffering and more joy, clarity, and peace.
- Have you ever felt overwhelmed by the uncertainty of raising children in today's world? Whether it's fears about school violence, illness, bullying, or simply not knowing what tomorrow holds, it's easy to lose hope when life doesn't go as planned.
In this episode of 10 Minutes to Less Suffering, we explore a powerful mindset shift that helps parents navigate the unknown with greater ease and renewed hope. Through practical tools and uplifting perspective, this episode explains the "Maybe Mindset" — a simple yet profound approach that has already helped thousands of parents face life's unpredictability with confidence.
In this episode, you'll learn:
• Why uncertainty doesn't have to feel so overwhelming
• How the "Maybe Mindset" can reduce daily stress and worry for parents
• Why embracing the unknown opens you up to new possibilities
Whether your child is 2, 22, or has children of their own, this episode offers a resilient mindset for every stage of parenthood. If worry is keeping you up at night, this episode will remind you that maybe — just maybe — everything is okay.
Maybe Everything Is Okay: A Parent's Guide to Less Stress and Worry is now available in paperback and Kindle!
Lastly, you can also follow me on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and LinkedIn. If you are interested in my work, please check out my books, The Gift of Maybe: Finding Hope and Possibility in Uncertain Times (including a new audiobook), A Year Without Men: A 12 Point Guide To Inspire and Empower Women and my new Audiobook, Maybe Everything Is Okay, A Parent's Guide To Less Stress and Worry. Also you can check out my new Maybe Cards: A Path to Stress-Free Living or my new digital Maybe Journal.
Above all, my heartfelt hope is that this podcast has supported your journey of personal growth, helped shift your mindset, reduce stress, built emotional resilience, and brought you less suffering and more joy, clarity, and peace.
- If the constant noise around artificial intelligence is leaving you feeling anxious, uncertain, or like your future is out of your hands, this episode is for you. Whether you are a professional worried about job security, someone seeking more peace and purpose, or simply anyone trying to make sense of a rapidly changing world, you will find something here to help you breathe again.
This episode covers how to recognize when fear is quietly stealing your power, a simple grounding practice to bring you back to the present moment, how to reframe uncertainty as a doorway to possibility, and why your wisdom, discernment, and human connection can never be replaced.
Nobody knows what the future holds, and that is actually good news. The field of possibility is still wide open, and for all you know, Maybe the best is yet to come!
Lastly, you can also follow me on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and LinkedIn. If you are interested in my work, please check out my books, The Gift of Maybe: Finding Hope and Possibility in Uncertain Times (including a new audiobook), A Year Without Men: A 12 Point Guide To Inspire and Empower Women and my new Audiobook, Maybe Everything Is Okay, A Parent's Guide To Less Stress and Worry. Also you can check out my new Maybe Cards: A Path to Stress-Free Living or my new digital Maybe Journal.
Above all, my heartfelt hope is that this podcast has supported your journey of personal growth, helped shift your mindset, reduce stress, built emotional resilience, and brought you less suffering and more joy, clarity, and peace.
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About 10 MINUTES TO LESS SUFFERING
Feeling stressed or anxious? 10 Minutes to Less Suffering is your quick daily boost for emotional relief and peace of mind.Each episode delivers practical mindfulness techniques, effective stress management tools, and compassionate insights to help you navigate life's challenges. Whether you're facing anxiety, uncertainty, overwhelm, or everyday pressures, these short, inspiring episodes fit effortlessly into your busiest days. Ideal for busy professionals, parents, young adults, and anyone seeking mental wellness without the time commitment. Start your journey to less suffering today. Hosted by Allison Carmen, bestselling author, life strategist, business consultant, and coach.Podcast website
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