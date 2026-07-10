Have you ever felt overwhelmed by the uncertainty of raising children in today's world? Whether it's fears about school violence, illness, bullying, or simply not knowing what tomorrow holds, it's easy to lose hope when life doesn't go as planned.

In this episode of 10 Minutes to Less Suffering, we explore a powerful mindset shift that helps parents navigate the unknown with greater ease and renewed hope. Through practical tools and uplifting perspective, this episode explains the "Maybe Mindset" — a simple yet profound approach that has already helped thousands of parents face life's unpredictability with confidence.

In this episode, you'll learn:

• Why uncertainty doesn't have to feel so overwhelming

• How the "Maybe Mindset" can reduce daily stress and worry for parents

• Why embracing the unknown opens you up to new possibilities

Whether your child is 2, 22, or has children of their own, this episode offers a resilient mindset for every stage of parenthood. If worry is keeping you up at night, this episode will remind you that maybe — just maybe — everything is okay.

Maybe Everything Is Okay: A Parent's Guide to Less Stress and Worry is now available in paperback and Kindle!

Lastly, you can also follow me on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and LinkedIn. If you are interested in my work, please check out my books, The Gift of Maybe: Finding Hope and Possibility in Uncertain Times (including a new audiobook), A Year Without Men: A 12 Point Guide To Inspire and Empower Women and my new Audiobook, Maybe Everything Is Okay, A Parent's Guide To Less Stress and Worry. Also you can check out my new Maybe Cards: A Path to Stress-Free Living or my new digital Maybe Journal.

Above all, my heartfelt hope is that this podcast has supported your journey of personal growth, helped shift your mindset, reduce stress, built emotional resilience, and brought you less suffering and more joy, clarity, and peace.