It's Giving - Why are relationships so TRANSACTIONAL?! With Sarah Fontenot
Wow!! Sometimes it's just nice to sit and work through some of the questions in your mind... and then have the conversations out loud!Join our host @MsSarahFontenot as she dives into self awareness, empowerment, petty-ness, the real, the raw, the ugly and the transformative in this episode!!You guys asked, so here are her answers...Ebook: How to be a high value feminine womanhttps://mssarahfontenot.com/hvw-ebookJoin the community: mssarahfontenot.comReddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/itsgivingpodcast/Host: Sarah FontenotIG: @MsSarahFontenothttps://www.instagram.com/mssarahfontenot/✨Support the show here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2237283/support ✨Sarah Hair:www. thevirginhairfantasy.com/MsSarahFontenotUse MsSarahFontenot for special discount ✨Support the showHost: Sarah FontenotIG: @MsSarahFontenothttps://www.instagram.com/mssarahfontenot/✨Support the show here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2237283/support ✨Sarah Hair: thevirginhairfantasy.com/mssarahfontenotUse: MSSARAHFONTENOT for special discount
--------
1:01:33
It's Giving - How do you find LOVE in THIS generation? with My Mom!
What an incredible episode! Not only because It was filled with so many gems, but having a chance to have our hosts mother on the show was AMAZING!!Having almost 70 years of life and decades of marriage this is definitely an episode you do NOT want to miss!!Tune in to this whole episode if you feel like there are women willing to cut corners, use their bodies, and other financial resources to secure their men…. And as Mrs. Fontenot said, there’s nothing new under the sun… It comes down to what you’re exposed to!Let us know what it’s giving in the commentsJoin the community: mssarahfontenot.comReddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/itsgivingpodcast/Host: Sarah FontenotIG: @MsSarahFontenothttps://www.instagram.com/mssarahfontenot/✨Support the show here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2237283/support ✨Sarah Hair:www. thevirginhairfantasy.com/MsSarahFontenotUse MsSarahFontenot for special discount ✨0:00 - Intro3:06 - why are you here and dad is not 4:30 - what’s one piece of advice you would give to someone who wants to get to know her 4:59 - what’s the most trouble Sarah got into when she was younger 7:14 - i don’t come from gentle parenting - i was afraid to disappoint you 8:13 - you instilled a healthy level of fear 9:24 - what was the most important lesson your children needed to inherit? Critical thinking 13:52 - what did mom look for in a man back in her day 15:23 - did you and dad fight? 16:15 - why do you have a black eye? 17:40 - there’s such a difference in the generation 20:00 - there were cultural differences 21:38 - i believe there are still good women 22:10 - i think the internet has changed things 23:04 - no one liked me growing up but im grateful i didn’t have a baby 24:21 - do you think im going to be married? 25:52 - one fear around never having children… 28:03 - remember when you started that scholarship with young women 28:59 - who chose my name and why? 30:53 - what was my first word 31:10 - describe one time that Sarah ran up your blood pressure31:35 - you’re a completely different grandma than mother 33:40 - a teacher was telling me how to parent 36:02 - you may see sweet, but I am a warrior and i come from warriors 38:05 - how does your teaching reflect in Sarah? 41:36 - what type of man would you like to see your daughter marry? 42:15 - what is your favorite thing that Sarah did for you?Support the showHost: Sarah FontenotIG: @MsSarahFontenothttps://www.instagram.com/mssarahfontenot/✨Support the show here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2237283/support ✨Sarah Hair: thevirginhairfantasy.com/mssarahfontenotUse: MSSARAHFONTENOT for special discount
--------
47:01
It's Giving - Feminine Women NEED these things! With Sarah Fontenot
Wow!! Sometimes it's just nice to sit and work through some of the questions in your mind... and then have the conversations out loud!Join our host @MsSarahFontenot as she dives into self awareness, empowerment, petty-ness, the real, the raw, the ugly and the transformative in this episode!!You guys asked, so here are her answersEbook: How to be a high value feminine womanhttps://mssarahfontenot.com/hvw-ebookJoin the community: mssarahfontenot.comReddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/itsgivingpodcast/Host: Sarah FontenotIG: @MsSarahFontenothttps://www.instagram.com/mssarahfontenot/✨Support the show here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2237283/support ✨Sarah Hair:www. thevirginhairfantasy.com/MsSarahFontenotUse MsSarahFontenot for special discount ✨Support the showHost: Sarah FontenotIG: @MsSarahFontenothttps://www.instagram.com/mssarahfontenot/✨Support the show here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2237283/support ✨Sarah Hair: thevirginhairfantasy.com/mssarahfontenotUse: MSSARAHFONTENOT for special discount
--------
1:01:11
It's giving - Would you marry a woman with a BBL? With Lyfe Jennings
Alpha Man!! What do you really want? In this episode we get to hear insights from one of our early 2000’s R&B Staples @Lyfe Jennings!! He gives us all sides of the pros and cons of marriage in this modern day, and whether he believes marriage is on the table or not! Check this episode out and find out more with Sarah and Lyfe! Join our host @MsSarahFontenot as she dives into self awareness, the Alpha male mind, the real, the raw, the ugly and the transformative in this episode!! You guys asked, so here are the answers! let us know what its giving in the comments!Guest: Lyfe JenningsInstagram: @lyfejenningsLink: https://www.instagram.com/lyfejennings/Check him out: https://lyfejennings.lnk.to/Till_You_Gone?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaaG7jjAs8I_-alt01rA_VEwCnxUVSunywdcQXSZzHpZM0ETW8bR5gv4yEc_aem_eFu4PGtJSfQrtkohKm3wxwAuthor: Neville Goddard0:00 - Intro2:00 what is this season called?3:30 - how did you get into singing?4:25 - who do you look up to? 7:00 - how many years were you in prison and did you miss growing up 7:45 - how has that affected your dating experience 8:50 - how do you know who wants you for you vs the money? 9:30 - i keep a severance pay! 10:25 - we talk a lot about modern women 12:24 - do you think you should provide while dating or should It be reserved for a relationship 13:55 - why do men overcompensate with things? 14:57 - a lot of men are just infatuated with looks 15:20 - being attractive is apart of being high value for a man 16:40 - my sister always said you don’t like attractive men 18:58 - i hate how visual i am! 19:24 - masculine wants a visiual aesthetic 23:10 - consciousness is sexy to me! 23:53 - i like a woman who doesn’t talk to much Can you be comfortable in the quiet 25:45 - i don’t like girls with… 27:00 - this is how women can tell how much money a man makes… 28:55 - if you’re dripped down you’re probably Broke for real 30:00 - for my ladies, one of the most attractive things to a man is… We don’t feel safe inside of flow…31:46 - you think we want things that we don’t - BBL? Why do we as women think that most black men want BBLS? 33:28 - would you marry a woman with a bbl? 34:20 - who is marriage for? 35:20 - why do you think the divorce rate is so high? 36:20 - people don’t know how important marriage is…37:50 why do women want marriage 38:38 - if a man told you i can be everything you need but marriage is off the table? 41:28 - your value increases or decreases 42:50 - we can agree to disagree 45:00 - life is an echo 46:20 - bro, what is your angle 48:30 - do you want more children? 50:00 - would you ever do gospel 51:49 - song could have been worse - https://open.spotify.com/track/1MT5uznE9kQWGDNesknp4553:17 - when ever something good happens i trace It backwards 54:56 - you have new music coming out! These kids will never know real music 56:50 back then you needed talent now you just need a hot beat - we have to start calling what It is what It is 57:40 - how you dress is in colusion with what you do 1:03:20 - IG vs IG Courthouse or breakup 1:10:27 date and on the phone, yay or nay!Support the showHost: Sarah FontenotIG: @MsSarahFontenothttps://www.instagram.com/mssarahfontenot/✨Support the show here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2237283/support ✨Sarah Hair: thevirginhairfantasy.com/mssarahfontenotUse: MSSARAHFONTENOT for special discount
--------
1:21:07
It's Giving - How to get a partner that's high value! with Sarah Fontenot
Wow!! Sometimes it's just nice to sit and work through some of the questions in your mind... and then have the conversations out loud!Join our host @MsSarahFontenot as she dives into self awareness, empowerment, petty-ness, the real, the raw, the ugly and the transformative in this episode!!You guys asked, so here are her answersEbook: How to be a high value feminine womanhttps://mssarahfontenot.com/hvw-ebookJoin the community: mssarahfontenot.comReddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/itsgivingpodcast/Host: Sarah FontenotIG: @MsSarahFontenothttps://www.instagram.com/mssarahfontenot/✨Support the show here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2237283/support ✨Sarah Hair:www. thevirginhairfantasy.com/MsSarahFontenotUse MsSarahFontenot for special discount ✨0:00 - Intro2:05 - why is It that women pray for something then get It and treat It like trash? 4:40 - what does It mean to treat you bad? 6:25 - it’s always a ME thing! 7:03 - should a woman take a man’s last name 8:55 - when a woman marries a man she’s leaving her family behind 11:15 - tips on how to carry a conversation with a man! 14:20 - what do you want to talk about with your man? 15:35 - now if we are in in person…16:40 - be INTERESTED not interesting18:38 - masculine men want to feel needed! 19:25 - men love when you stroke their ego20:00 - make people feel SEEN! 20:40 - master the art of manipulation 21:30 - why do women raise the very men they don’t want? 22:25 - women should not raise boys by themselves 24:00 - women are raising women in their sons 24:28 - ladies need to stop getting pregnant by losers that don’t support a child 25:05 - why are you laying down with men you don’t like 27:10 - ladies don’t squander your legacy 29:30 - will you be a victim or a victor of your circumstances 30:30 - do you feel like it’s okay to date someone that comes from a single mom? 33:20 - as a single parent It does disqualify you from certain things 36:15 - when a woman has a child and single you have to bring even more value 38:30 - a pretty face will catch them but not keep them 39:05 - you should never give a man more than one time to say he doesn’t want you 40:40 - we have to stop allowing our desires of an outcome outweigh the reality of what It is! 41:10 - if you find yourself saying… he wasn’t trying to hurt you… you have to ask yourself this? 42:27 - how do you deal with people that don’t want you to be high value? 46:50 - i met mean girls in Atlanta 49:40 - I’m okay with vulnerable around me, i can’t let weak 51:18 - is being a high value individual for being picky or is It valid? 53:17 - is It fair to expect your partner to be high value if you’re not 54:47 - high value is in you… 55:12 - do you think high value are born or can learn It? *** 56:44 link to secure attachment styles ***56:55 - if you come from trauma it’s okay are you intentional about It growth?! 59:19 - reaction videosHow do you feel about the phone being facedown 1:01:05 - Kenny’s male pSupport the showHost: Sarah FontenotIG: @MsSarahFontenothttps://www.instagram.com/mssarahfontenot/✨Support the show here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2237283/support ✨Sarah Hair: thevirginhairfantasy.com/mssarahfontenotUse: MSSARAHFONTENOT for special discount
Hey!! Sarah Fontenot here! Welcome to It’s Giving!! You know that saying: It’s Giving... fill in the blank. Well, on this podcast, it's a one stop shop for healing: mentally, emotionally, physically, spiritually, financially and energetically! This is about whole life happiness! So,✨It's giving... raw, open and transparent conversations.✨It's giving... evolution, peace, healing and self awareness!✨It's giving... TRANSFORMATION!Where positive growth is intentional. it's a lifestyle.So tune in weekly with me, Sarah Fontenot! And don’t forget to like to subscribe, like, follow… and for extra credit make sure to leave a 💜on Instagram: @its.giving.podcast!