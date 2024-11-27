It's giving - Would you marry a woman with a BBL? With Lyfe Jennings

Alpha Man!! What do you really want? In this episode we get to hear insights from one of our early 2000's R&B Staples @Lyfe Jennings!! He gives us all sides of the pros and cons of marriage in this modern day, and whether he believes marriage is on the table or not! Check this episode out and find out more with Sarah and Lyfe! Join our host @MsSarahFontenot as she dives into self awareness, the Alpha male mind, the real, the raw, the ugly and the transformative in this episode!! You guys asked, so here are the answers! let us know what its giving in the comments!Guest: Lyfe JenningsInstagram: @lyfejenningsLink: https://www.instagram.com/lyfejennings/Check him out: https://lyfejennings.lnk.to/Till_You_Gone?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaaG7jjAs8I_-alt01rA_VEwCnxUVSunywdcQXSZzHpZM0ETW8bR5gv4yEc_aem_eFu4PGtJSfQrtkohKm3wxwAuthor: Neville Goddard0:00 - Intro2:00 what is this season called?3:30 - how did you get into singing?4:25 - who do you look up to? 7:00 - how many years were you in prison and did you miss growing up 7:45 - how has that affected your dating experience 8:50 - how do you know who wants you for you vs the money? 9:30 - i keep a severance pay! 10:25 - we talk a lot about modern women 12:24 - do you think you should provide while dating or should It be reserved for a relationship 13:55 - why do men overcompensate with things? 14:57 - a lot of men are just infatuated with looks 15:20 - being attractive is apart of being high value for a man 16:40 - my sister always said you don't like attractive men 18:58 - i hate how visual i am! 19:24 - masculine wants a visiual aesthetic 23:10 - consciousness is sexy to me! 23:53 - i like a woman who doesn't talk to much Can you be comfortable in the quiet 25:45 - i don't like girls with… 27:00 - this is how women can tell how much money a man makes… 28:55 - if you're dripped down you're probably Broke for real 30:00 - for my ladies, one of the most attractive things to a man is… We don't feel safe inside of flow…31:46 - you think we want things that we don't - BBL? Why do we as women think that most black men want BBLS? 33:28 - would you marry a woman with a bbl? 34:20 - who is marriage for? 35:20 - why do you think the divorce rate is so high? 36:20 - people don't know how important marriage is…37:50 why do women want marriage 38:38 - if a man told you i can be everything you need but marriage is off the table? 41:28 - your value increases or decreases 42:50 - we can agree to disagree 45:00 - life is an echo 46:20 - bro, what is your angle 48:30 - do you want more children? 50:00 - would you ever do gospel 51:49 - song could have been worse - https://open.spotify.com/track/1MT5uznE9kQWGDNesknp4553:17 - when ever something good happens i trace It backwards 54:56 - you have new music coming out! These kids will never know real music 56:50 back then you needed talent now you just need a hot beat - we have to start calling what It is what It is 57:40 - how you dress is in colusion with what you do 1:03:20 - IG vs IG Courthouse or breakup 1:10:27 date and on the phone, yay or nay!Host: Sarah FontenotIG: @MsSarahFontenot